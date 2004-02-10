Cinnamon Carrot Bread

1 of 131

Rating: 5 stars I too added extra cinnamon and added some cloves and nutmeg. I like to cook everything with olive oil and I didn't have any problems with consistency. If you want to add a special touch (both for the eyes and the tongue) blend 6oz of cream cheese with 1/4 to 1/2 c. white sugar (depending on how sweet you have made the bread and how sweet you want the cream cheese to be) and 1 egg or 1/4 cup of egg substitute. Put 1/3 of the batter in the pan then 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture 1/3 of the batter the rest of the cream cheese mixture and the rest of the batter. You can take a butter knife and run it through a few times if you want a swirl. I made muffins and reduced the cook time to about 35-40 minutes. Helpful (98)

Rating: 5 stars This is a quick and easy bread. It makes a nice sweet slightly crispy crust. I used regular canola oil since I didn't have sunflower oil. It makes it a little heavier but it is still very good. I also made a maple cream cheese spread to go on the top. I will make this again. Helpful (64)

Rating: 5 stars I've baked this a bunch of times and it always makes a delicious loaf of carrot bread--really good with whipped cream cheese. Since I like spice cake I add a bit more cinammon and a little ground ginger. To make it a low-carb treat I substituted 3/4 cup of Atkins Bake Mix for 1 cup of the flour reduced the oil by 1 tablespoon and used Splenda instead of white sugar--the results were excellent! This one's a keeper. Helpful (57)

Rating: 5 stars This bread was delicious. Will add a little more carrot and cinamon next time. Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this. I used a bit more carrots, more cinnamon, a dash of ginger and ground cloves, and left out the nuts. Keeps well in the frig, and tastes better as it ages. Thanks. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars I substantially changed the ingredients in an effort to make this bread healthier. The result was excellent! My BF (who usually rates most recipes 'pretty good') said it was excellent and a definite 5 out of 5. Not bad for someone who hates vegetables! Here is what I did: 1/2 cup splenda 6 tablespoons brown sugar 3/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce 1 cup all purpose flour 1 cup whole wheat flour 2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg 2 eggs 2 pinches salt 2 cups shredded carrots (big shreds) 1/4 chopped nuts 1/4 raisins 1tsp vanilla. I baked it in one loaf pan at 350 for 53 min. This version ended up being only 160 calories and 2.6 grams of fat per serving Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars A very "light" bread. I used raisins instead of nuts. I will definitely use nuts next time--it would probably be good with both! Good bread! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was both easy and good! I put a light cream cheese glaze on mine. Next time I'll use more carrots. Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! A perfect bread for a cool autumn day! Instead of shredded carrots I boiled and pureed fresh carrots. This bread was super moist so I think that took care of the dryness that some people had mentioned in their reviews. I added a touch extra cinnamon and didn't add the nuts to this (family preference). Thanks for the post! Helpful (17)