Cinnamon Carrot Bread

I don't remember where I got this recipe, but I have had it for about 20 years. It is a real good bread.

By V Monte

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 Degrees C). Grease and flour a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, beat together the sugars and sunflower oil. Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt into the bowl while stirring occasionally. Beat the eggs together, and gradually stir into the batter until everything is combined. Mix in carrots, pecans, and vanilla until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake on middle rack for 60 minutes, or until it tests done. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, and then turn out onto wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 18g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 205.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

Most helpful positive review

EKRUDERT
Rating: 5 stars
10/02/2004
I too added extra cinnamon and added some cloves and nutmeg. I like to cook everything with olive oil and I didn't have any problems with consistency. If you want to add a special touch (both for the eyes and the tongue) blend 6oz of cream cheese with 1/4 to 1/2 c. white sugar (depending on how sweet you have made the bread and how sweet you want the cream cheese to be) and 1 egg or 1/4 cup of egg substitute. Put 1/3 of the batter in the pan then 1/2 of the cream cheese mixture 1/3 of the batter the rest of the cream cheese mixture and the rest of the batter. You can take a butter knife and run it through a few times if you want a swirl. I made muffins and reduced the cook time to about 35-40 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(98)

Most helpful critical review

jemcomeau
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2011
I thought this had a very "floury" taste - and rather bland. I did like the texture of the crust - a bit of a crunch. I did not have sunflower oil and used canola - don't think that made much of a difference to the flavor. I'd add more cinnamon maybe some nutmeg maybe another egg - although I don't plan on making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
ANNISSAM
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2003
This is a quick and easy bread. It makes a nice sweet slightly crispy crust. I used regular canola oil since I didn't have sunflower oil. It makes it a little heavier but it is still very good. I also made a maple cream cheese spread to go on the top. I will make this again. Read More
Helpful
(64)
RDAYK
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2004
I've baked this a bunch of times and it always makes a delicious loaf of carrot bread--really good with whipped cream cheese. Since I like spice cake I add a bit more cinammon and a little ground ginger. To make it a low-carb treat I substituted 3/4 cup of Atkins Bake Mix for 1 cup of the flour reduced the oil by 1 tablespoon and used Splenda instead of white sugar--the results were excellent! This one's a keeper. Read More
Helpful
(57)
MSILVERGLATE
Rating: 5 stars
06/28/2003
This bread was delicious. Will add a little more carrot and cinamon next time. Read More
Helpful
(35)
HARMONYRN
Rating: 4 stars
04/14/2003
I liked this. I used a bit more carrots, more cinnamon, a dash of ginger and ground cloves, and left out the nuts. Keeps well in the frig, and tastes better as it ages. Thanks. Read More
Helpful
(30)
ebiddlec
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2009
I substantially changed the ingredients in an effort to make this bread healthier. The result was excellent! My BF (who usually rates most recipes 'pretty good') said it was excellent and a definite 5 out of 5. Not bad for someone who hates vegetables! Here is what I did: 1/2 cup splenda 6 tablespoons brown sugar 3/4 cup unsweetened apple sauce 1 cup all purpose flour 1 cup whole wheat flour 2 tsp baking powder 1 tsp baking soda 2 tsp cinnamon 1/2 tsp nutmeg 2 eggs 2 pinches salt 2 cups shredded carrots (big shreds) 1/4 chopped nuts 1/4 raisins 1tsp vanilla. I baked it in one loaf pan at 350 for 53 min. This version ended up being only 160 calories and 2.6 grams of fat per serving Read More
Helpful
(26)
KWOODRUFF1
Rating: 4 stars
06/28/2003
A very "light" bread. I used raisins instead of nuts. I will definitely use nuts next time--it would probably be good with both! Good bread! Read More
Helpful
(25)
Leslie A.
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2003
This recipe was both easy and good! I put a light cream cheese glaze on mine. Next time I'll use more carrots. Read More
Helpful
(23)
Tanaquil
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2006
Delicious! A perfect bread for a cool autumn day! Instead of shredded carrots I boiled and pureed fresh carrots. This bread was super moist so I think that took care of the dryness that some people had mentioned in their reviews. I added a touch extra cinnamon and didn't add the nuts to this (family preference). Thanks for the post! Read More
Helpful
(17)
jemcomeau
Rating: 2 stars
02/02/2011
I thought this had a very "floury" taste - and rather bland. I did like the texture of the crust - a bit of a crunch. I did not have sunflower oil and used canola - don't think that made much of a difference to the flavor. I'd add more cinnamon maybe some nutmeg maybe another egg - although I don't plan on making this one again. Read More
Helpful
(8)
