Persimmon Bread I
Nice, moist bread.
This bread is moist and delicious! I followed the recipe exactly with the exception of the spices. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and a dash of cloves. Also, it was beautiful and brown after 50 mins of baking. I did use a dark, nonstick loaf pan. My oven temperature is usally quite accurate. It was the first time I've used persimmons in baking. My neighbor shared some from her garden. Now I'm anxious to get more so I can make more of this delicious bread. I read that you can freeze persimmon pulp so I'd like to do that and be able to make this even when they're not in season. Thank you v monte for this wonderful recipe!!Read More
I thought it was ok. It seemed pretty dense but moist. Slight hint of persimmon, was expecting more. BTW, 3 persimmons = 1 cup of pulp.Read More
Great recipe. I've made this twice. The first time around, it was fruit-cake like, except not disgusting like the store-bought variety. I added 1 1/2 cups (combined) dried apricots, raisins, dates, and candied ginger, the zest of 1 whole orange, and 1/2 tsp each nutmeg, cloves, and cardammom. The second time, I wanted a more persimmon flavor (the bread has no persimmon flavor as written). I added added 1 1/2 cups chopped ripe fresh unpeeled persimmon, 1/2 cup dried dates, and 3/4 cup chopped walnuts, with as much spices as the first time. It was the perfect amount of spice for me. The 2nd time around, I also replaced white with whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup brown sugar rather than the suggested amount of white sugar. The result was a much stronger persimmon flavor and a moist bread, despite the subtracted sugar. I also find it easier to mix in the nuts and dried fruit right before pouring the batter into the pan rather than with the dry ingredients.
Very tasty bread. My friend gave me some persimmons and I didn't know what to do with them. I found this recipe. To make the fruit pulp, I diced the fruit and then put it in the blender. I also used golden raisins instead of regular raisins, because I thought the color would look nice and I also think they have more flavor than regular raisins. I would definitely recommend this recipe if you are looking for something to do with persimmons! My husband also liked the bread.
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! As the recipient of a bag full of persimmons off a friend's tree, this was much appreciated! I made one loaf, and it turned out great! I did change the amount of oil to 1/3 cup and added 1/2 extra persimmon. I will keep this on hand and bake 2 more loaves tomorrow! (I cut and peeled the persimmons and mashed them along with oil, eggs, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, sugar in the blender). Worked like a charm!
VERY easy to assemble. (I don't understand how the first reviewer had trouble; the recipe is quite clear.) I made MANY dozen mini loaves (35 min baking time) for Holiday gifts this year. The flavor of the result is wonderful and balanced. Of course, I added another 1/4 cup all purpose flour, 1/2 cup diced dates, 1 tsp dried grated orange peel, and 1/2 tsp each ground mace and ground allspice to punch up the flavor. I'm already receiving raves from the recipients.
Nice recipe. Often I will reduce the sugar in breads and cakes, because they're too sweet for friends and family here in Japan. This recipe is an exception. Cutting back on the sugar, if anyone else is thinking about it, may not be the best idea. I made two versions and it was definitely better with the full amount. That said, I like that it has a real bread flavor (as opposed to cake). I gave it a 4, because I think it could have used some more of the spices. It was a little bland. Next time, I think I'll add a teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice as well. All in all, pretty good. Thank you for the recipe!
Wonderful delicious bread. Very moist. thank you.
I absolutely love this recipe!!!! I was looking for something new for my family to try and had grabbed some persimmons from the grocery store. I used 3 large persimmons and left things a bit chunky for a more rustic look and great tase. I also did mini loaves and everyone seems to really enjoy them!!!
I have never had persimmon bread before and my neighbor has a tree just loaded with them each year I get some to make the cookies so this year he asked if I would make him some bread I found this recipe and my neighbor is a diabetic so I made some changes. Where you use 3cups of sugar I used 3 cups of Splenda and Ialso changed 3 cups allpurpose flour to Gold Medal Speciality Flour thats better for bread baking. I increased the walnuts to 1- 1/2cups and added 1-1/2 cups of rasins Instead of greasing the pans I Pam them. That is so good and my neighbor really likes it. Oh, so did my mom. Looks like I will be making this all the time as long as the persimmons hold out.
My Husband is hooked on this. And my Mother in Law changed her mind about cutting the Persimmon Tree down. Very Good
Make MUFFINS-- I rate this 5 because it's a great thing to make when you've got persimmons coming out your ears, but I would never BUY persimmons to make these. I used 1/2 brown sugar, added 1/2 tsp allspice and 1/4 tsp nutmeg, and then baked in paper muffin cups at 325 for about 35 minutes. Makes about 18 medium-size muffins. Perfect for snacking with tea or for breakfast. Next time I might add coconut, dates, or dried cranberries or apples.
This bread turned out very moist! What a surprise out of a persimmon. You can bake with the persimmons even before they are ripe and still come out with a great bread
This is a great bread! I did make the changes of adding a little orange zest, dried cranberries,some whole wheat flour, some brown sugar, less oil, and more persimmon....but with that said, this is a wonderful base recipe to play with. I always have a lot of persimmons from a friend and this was a great way to use them. My husband said "Yuck" when he saw that I was making this, but that very soon turned to "Yum"!!!!!
I love the flavour of the bread and it stayed moist for as long as it lasted but it did not need as much cooking time as the recipe indicated. I will make it again.
This recipe was great, BUT, I'm sure glad I only set the timer to 55 minutes instead of 75. It was on the verge of burning up. I think I will keep an eye on it after 40 minutes. Other than that it was a delicious extremely sweet bread (I may also cut the sugar next time too.), everyone loved even though it was well done.
Tasted good! Didn't have much persimmon flavor, which is my preference - I have a persimmon tree so I was trying to be good and use them up even though I don't particularly care for the flavor of the fruit. This was very easy to make. I added about a cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips and subbed dried cranberries for raisins.
Made this for my husband's work - they loved it. Said it was better than Banana Bread! Very moist!
The list of ingredients is out of order. You should add the soda to the persimmon pulp first. o not just oil the pan, it sticks. I spray with Pam baking spray.
This bread turned out delicious and so moist. I like making bread with my persimmons rather than cookies. I did spice it up more with nutmeg, cloves, allspice and ginger. (My own amounts.) Delicious....will make again.....come fall!
This is my favorite way to eat persimmons! I doubled it and baked it in two 8in. round pans. I did modify it though to make it gluten free: I used (for a doubled recipe) 1 1/4 c. millet flour, 1 1/4 c. rice flour, 1/2 c. tapioca starch, plus, 1 1/4 tsp. xanthan gum, and only 1 c. sugar instead of 1 1/2 c. I always use less sugar in my baking and things turn out fine. I will make this again and would like to try layering the cakes with cream cheese frosting. Thanks for the good recipe!
This was my first time making persimmon bread and I was pleasantly surprised by how declicious it turned out. My entire family loved it, even my 7 year old who does not usually like anything with raisins in it. I made no changes to the recipe other than omitting nuts, since most in my household do not like nuts. It was super moist. The 75 minute cooking time was much too long. I baked 4 loaves and they all cooked between 45 to 50 minutes.
Very good recipe. However, a bit health conscious, and felt this yielded a more moist bread, with more flavors Modifications 1/8 tsp All Spice 1/4 tsp nutmeg 1/3 cup oil instead of 1/2 cup 1 1/2 cups persimmon (another 1/2 tsp baking soda) 1/2 cup brown sugar (packed)
This recipe was great. My mother in law has a tree and i did not know what to do with the persimmons. The only adjustments i made was to add 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. I ran out of vegetable oil so i used vegetable shorting instead. The bread was moist and taste great. Thanks for this recipe!
Delicious and so easy - I added zest from an orange and a scant amount of orange extract plus used chopped pecans - haven't met an unhappy recipient yet.
Excellent recipe! I also diced a perssimon and added it to the batter. Very tasty!
I made this recipe and it made delicious not-too-sweet breakfast muffins. I just shortened the cooking time to 35 minutes at 325 and they came out amazingly! Really good, I will definitely use this recipe again.
Nice recipe! I baked mine as muffins and used half unbleached flour and half whole wheat, just a tad dry, but that was my bad. I had 17 muffins and they baked about 18 minutes-next time I'll take them out at 15 minutes.
Replace 1/4 cup of sugar with applesauce and add currants and dark chocolate chips! YUM
This is the best!!! My neighbor made us some, but without raisins. Love it so much, I'm making 2 recipes today! I don't even eat persimmons, but LOVE this bread! I'd addicted to it now!
The first time I made this bread I thought that 75 minutes sounded ridiculously long, so I put the bread in for 60 minutes, planning to test it from there. After 60 minutes the bread was burnt. Made it a second time and it was done somewhere between 45 and 50 minutes. Moral of the story - check it early!!
I've substituted Splenda for the sugar and it still turns out fantastic. No one knew it was sugar free until I told them.
I lost my grandmother's recipe and landed on this one. At the last moment I realized I didn't have enough white flour so I ended up making this with 1/3 part white and 2/3 part whole wheat. I also ditched the nuts and used 1/2 cup white sugar instead of 3/4 cup, though I added about 1/4 of apple sauce to supplement the sugar. Then, I decided to make these into muffins instead of bread and baked them for about 35 minutes (makes 12 muffins). They came out absolutely delicious, and for some reason, like soup, were even better the next day. They froze and reheated very well!
This bread is wonderful, it is moist and so tasty. My whole family loved it, and I baked another one this morning. However, I did not put in raisens.
I'd never even eaten a persimmon before and I made this bread. Turned out great! I added a drizzle of white frosting over the top and that just made it awesome!
Made 36 mini-muffins. Used brown sugar instead of white and added a little nutmeg and cloves. Tasted great! Love persimmon muffins/bread.
I love this recipe. I tried it with pureed pulp, but it didn't rise as well. I also made it without pureeing the pulp and this is how it should be done. I made small loaves (4 per recipe). These took 35-40 minutes @ 325. Moist and delicious.
this a very nice quick bread. I am always on a quest to find new recipes for persimmons
Yummy!
Sumptuous and moist. Higher on the yummy scale than any banana bread I've ever made. I used Splenda instead of sugar, for my diabetic Uncle. Don't cut the persimmon pieces too small - it's a bonus to get a nice chunk of persimmon in your slice! Cannot wait till next winter when our persimmons ripen on the tree, so that I can make this again!
Loved this, and in fact I'm eating some now as i type. I made 8 mini loaves of persimmon bread. I used 2 Fuyu persimmons (which really aren't the "baking" kind but they were what I had and good anyway) and buzzed them in the blender as someone suggested with the wet ingredients. I cut up a 3rd persimmon sort of finely and put that in too for more flavor. I added in BIG dried cherries and craisins for texture, as I don't like nuts and my mother hates raisins. I used 1/2 cup light brown sugar and 1/4 white instead of all white sugar. Very moist and delicious, thank you!!!
Really delicious! the name of this recipe isn't very suggestive but this bread has surprised me and my family, even my father in law liked it a lot. I have followed the originally recipe, except I have replaced the baking soda by baking powder. And I've had only 30 minutes in my oven! Very easy, useful (I didn't know what to do with some persimmons!) and very fast recipe.
It was very dark. I would mix the flour in the entire mixture. There were clumps of flour in the dough. My kids liked it, I won't make it again.
I added 1/2 C more persimmon pulp and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. I used 1/2 C applesauce instead of oil. I baked it for 67 minutes. This loaf is flavorful and quite delightful. Husband and guests loved it!
I didn't make any changes since I have never made persimmon bread before. My husband would like more persimmon flavor so next time will try adding more pulp than called for. But he liked it and he's the one I made it for.
I followed the recipe but floured the pan after applying a thin coating of butter. It did not stick to the pan. It tasted like a good spice cake but had very little persimmons flavor which was disappointing. Good to use if you have extra persimmons to use before going bad. I used "Sweet Pumpkin Persimmons" which are meaty,sweet, and don't need to be ripened. The bread is dark and looks burnt but does not taste burnt and is moist. This is a lot of work for a spice bread.
Wonderful recipe except needing to add "dash of cloves & 1/2 tsp nutmeg" otherwise great I also pealed and boiled the persimmons for about 20 min an put in blender... Also put a cream cheese frosting on there come out so delicious
Didn't include raisins or nuts. Added 1 tsp of all spice and subsituted oil for 1/2 cup of apple sauce it turned out very moist and delicious. This will become a regular recipe.
WOW! This was delicious! I like most came across some Persimmons as a gift and now I am going to start seeking them out just to make this recipe!! Didn't change anything made as given and just delicious.
Excellent recipe and similar to my mother's. We live in NC and have the small American persimmons that are on old trees so tall that we have to let them fall, collect them and put them through a food mill to extract the pulp and remove the seeds. I freeze measured cups of pulp, which is enough to make two smaller loaves of persimmon bread. The flavor is so delicate I don't like to add much spice, so this recipe is excellent, but instead of cinnamon I add a small amount of crystallized ginger (1/3 cup) which is a good match for the persimmon and adds texture. I use 1 1/2 cups of butter instead of oil and 2 cups of flour. I give these as Christmas presents since very few people know its flavor.
I did do a couple substitutes. I used 1/2 coconut oil and 1/2 vegetable oil(i used grapeseed) and 1/2 whole grain flour(I used Spelt). It turned out amazing, our family couldn't stop eating it! Next time I am going to cut back the sugar to 1/2 cup to make it a little less sweet because I like my bread a little less sweet than most people. It was very moist and excellent with walnuts and raisens.
I had a bunch of overripe persimmons, so I decided to make this. I halved the recipe and baked it in a 7 x 7 inch cake pan for 30 minutes- I didn't have walnuts so I put chocolate chips instead, and it turned out great! It looked like orange vomit before I baked it, but after, it was this nice brown color, and it was moist and soft on the inside, and slightly crispy on the outside. It was a lot of work and a lot of dishes, but will definitely be making this again if I have leftover persimmons.
This was delicious! You can't really taste the persimmon, but it adds moisture and sweetness. Perhaps I'll try adding a little nutmeg next time.
Delicious. I am going to try making it using frozen persimmons next.
I never knew quite what to do when someone would give me a bag of persimmons, but now I do. Everyone in my house likes this recipe...I had to bake two loaves in two days. I wasn't sure how to "pulp" them, so I diced them up and squished them. For me, two large persimmons equaled one cup of my version of pulp. I also added about 1/8 tsp of nutmeg and left out the raisins and walnuts.
This bread was plenty sweet and moist. I used 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice in place of the ground cinnamon and 1/2 cup of cinnamon chips instead of the walnuts. Anytime I have ripe persimmons on hand, this is the recipe I'll be using.
This is a great reciepe it was gone in five minutes I will be making this again. I got lots of compliments. Loved it.
I've made this 3 times. Used a 9x5 Teflon pan, cooked 75 minutes first time -- good but overcooked. Added one mashed banana 2nd time, cooked 65 min. Better. Third time cooked for 60 minutes, added one mashed banana. Just right! Will make again. (Elevation = 68 feet. Oven could be a little on the hot side.)
What a great recipe! I bake often and have never found a persimmon bread recipe that was as good as this. I did make a few substitutions: I used a blend of craisins and chocolate chunks to replace the raisins; I also used chocolate flavored olive oil, and slightly reduced the amount, to replace the vegetable oil (3/4 cup). Baked the loaf for 60 min (using the cake tester method) since my oven typically cooks food faster.
Delicious and moist. I left out the raisins because the persimmons made it moist enough.
Very good as muffins, about 15 minutes to bake. Bread is even better. Used dried cranberries.
Simple recipe. DELICIOUS results! Moist and great with Pumpkin Spice coffee! I didn't have raisins at the time so I substituted with craisins. Even someone who doesn't like persimmons was skeptical and anticipated disliking it. She tried it and really liked it! I added half an apple and orange zest to the persimmon pulp! Mmm...! Thanks for the recipe!
Very good recipe! I bake it in my bread machine so takes very little effort on my part. I do the recipe almost as written but add a little nutmeg and cloves. Also have added just a little more pulp than called for if there is just a little left over from my frozen pulp.
It's just ok for me! I too had to reduce the baking time as it almost overcooked. Also, it is definitely a little bland. I'm going to try another recipe on the site next.
I followed the recipe and my bread turned out delicious and moist
Changes I made: omitted oil and used 3/4 C of applesauce, used 3/4 C of chopped walnuts instead of 1/2 C, used 1/2 C of white sugar with 1/2 C of brown sugar, added 1/2 tsp of both cloves and nutmeg, used whole wheat flour instead of white flour. I recommend using 4-5 ripe persimmons to obtain a heaping cup of pulp. I also recommend baking as instructed for 1 hr-1 hr and 15 min. The center needs to be cooked longer than the edges. The edges are perfectly cooked after about 50 min, so it may be worth taking out the loaf after 50 min, slicing the edges, then placing the center back in the oven for another 20 min or so. Although I used more sugar, more persimmon pulp, applesauce instead of oil and the recommended 1/2 cup of raisins, my loaf still wasn't "sweet", it's more of a breakfast pastry (think banana bread or bran muffin), rather than a cake-like dessert.
This is pretty good . I made it like the recipe but i have also made it with orange zest and it is good as well
Easy, smells great while baking and delicious! I should have made two loaves at once. I left out the raisins and used pecans instead, tastes fantastic!
Delicious but to make less work for myself I put all of the dry ingredients in a bowl, mixed all the wet ingredients first and then lumped it all together for a good stir. For the hachiya persimmon, 2 persimmon made a cup. I also didn't purée and just blended it so that it had some chunks in there. While this was delicious I did give it one less of a star because the persimmon flavor was not as noticeable. Overwhelmed by the cinnamon but still delicious and super moist! Oh yea at 325 mine also finished baking in about 50mins. Enjoy!
I modified the recipe per previous reviewers. Used 1 1/2 cups of pulp, 1/2 cup brown sugar (in lieu of white sugar), added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/8 tsp ground cloves. It taste very fall, but still can't taste much persimmon. Next time, I'll either add chopped persimmon (used Fuyu) or may try Hachiya persimmon instead.
excellent! My family had never tasted persimmons before; someone gave me a baf full of them and this was a great intro...kids ate it right up!
I also tried it with a 1/3 cup pumpkin and 3/4 cups persimmon it was great going to try cooking in crock pot next. thanks for this great recipe!
I like this receipe a lot - made it 4 times. I agree with other reviews about reducing sugar & oil and increasing persimmon pulp for more persimmon flavor. Most recently I made the following changes: Decreased sugar to 1/2 C brown sugar Decreased oil to 1/2 C Inscreased spices used 1/2 - 1 tsp each of the following: Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cardomon & Mace. Increased persimmon pulp to 1 1/2 C & baking Soda 1 1/2 tsp I also added chopped dried apricots the fourth time.
I exchanged chocolate chips for the raisins, turned out very good.
Since, I had quite a few persimmons, I needed to use them up before they went bad. The baked bread came out wonderfully. There were a few adjustments I made though. Because, I don't like things too sweet, I only used half of the sugar, but used cane sugar instead of refined white sugar. I also used an all-purpose gluten-free flour because my husband is gluten-sensitive. And, I added 1/4 tsp of nutmeg and a dash of allspice. I only baked it for 45 minutes and it tasted great. I will probably add another 1/2 cup of pulp next time to taste more of the persimmon flavor. Even so, my husband really enjoyed it. I will definitely make it again.
Excellent Bread - very moist! I used Fuyu persimmons, which are the ones that are sweet while still firm like an apple. I also substituted almond meal for flour in order to reduce the carbs and increase the protein. When using almond meal instead of flour you should reduce the oil by about 10-15%. I also didn't add walnuts (hubby is allergic) or raisins (didn't have any). My bread fell apart a bit when I cut it, but it was still hot. My bred was done in 65 minutes.
I made this! It was super easy to make and I recommend it. Things to note: It only took about 45 min to bake, make sure you check on it every so often because it's done before the 75 min. I did not have nuts or raisins so I did not add those so that probably changed some things. It was a little on the dry side though. I also made the persimmon pulp so that could have changed things also.
Very moist and delicious...the only changes I made was use brown sugar instead of white...I added 1/2 tsp ground cloves...and 1 tsp vanilla... I added cloves and brown sugar because I love them with pumpkin bread...so I thought I would try with this bread... It came out so good. This is the first time I have ever made persimmon bread.
Best ever recipe. I made it with one exception. I used dates instead of raisins. I will make this again and again. It was very moist.
I love this recipe but the directions to mix the raisins and nuts into the flour before adding to batter prevents all the flour from being incorporated. White clumps of flour lodge in the folds of the raisins. Other than that, delicious. I would make again and fold raisins in last.
Delicious and very moist. I had to leave it in the oven a bit longer than the 75 minutes the recipe called for, but it was well worth the wait. I'm already ripening more persimmons to make some more.
I used cranberries instead of raisins.
Loved this bread! Moist and perfectly sweet. I made it in one large baking pan and used flax seed in replacement of eggs. Will definitely make again.
This bread is so good. It’s mild and moist and at the suggestion of another reviewer to add nutmeg and clove I did also, so, in addition to the 1 tsp of cinnamon, I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/4 tsp or so of ground clove. I used golden raisins and I also substituted slivered almonds in place of walnuts because it’s what I had on hand and it’s so good. Oh, and puréed my persimmons (the Hachiya type) beforehand so there’s no chunks in the bread. I made two loaves and took one to my daughter. We love it. It’s a keeper, will definitely make it again! The house smells heavenly. Yummy!
The best ever. I used half butter/ half vegetable oil. And... I used whole wheat bread flower. Came out delicious (doubled the recipe too.)
I didn't think I like it, but loved it. Better than banana bread and not too sweet. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh my goodness, this bread turned out amazing! My husband loved it and our neighbors raved about it as well. I definitely plan to make it again. Thanks for sharing such a delicious recipe.
This bread has a nice flavor and is sweet and moist. 4/5 stars because I feel like it comes out very dense- next time I might add a teaspoon of baking powder to the recipe and see if it lightens it a bit.
It tastes great but it doesn't take 75 minutes! Only takes 30!
Excellent I added 1tsp nutmeg and chopped almonds, very good, it's a keeper
I made this and added 1/2 cup nor of the persimmon pulp to sweeten the bread. Really good moist.
The problem with many quick breads, in my estimation, is they are frequently too sweet. This one is just right. I had a couple of cups of frozen pureed persimmon that had bounced around my freezer for too long. This recipe did the trick. I did substitute applesauce for half the oil, and all was well. Hubs approves.
Very moist and delish! Great way to use all these persimmons. I'll be making more of this for gifts. Love it!
i used this as a guide, doubled the recipe for 2 loaves, didn't have nuts, used cranberries... instead of eggs, used chia seeds, vegan margarine & coconut palm oil shortening for vegan bread. really moist, not like the picture.
This was a good use of two very ripe hachia persimmons, which are super sweet and jelly-like inside if they are very ripe. I used organic sugar that is coarser and darker than regular white sugar. I used three smaller pans and filled them pretty full. If I were to make it again, I might use a little more cinnamon, but it was still quite tasty when made according to the recipe. Delicious and moist!
excellant
Great recipe, the only thing I did differently was use 1/2 a cup of sugar. Overall the bread is delicious and it was so easy to make ...thank you.
Very moist and flavorful!!!
