Persimmon Bread I

Changes I made: omitted oil and used 3/4 C of applesauce, used 3/4 C of chopped walnuts instead of 1/2 C, used 1/2 C of white sugar with 1/2 C of brown sugar, added 1/2 tsp of both cloves and nutmeg, used whole wheat flour instead of white flour. I recommend using 4-5 ripe persimmons to obtain a heaping cup of pulp. I also recommend baking as instructed for 1 hr-1 hr and 15 min. The center needs to be cooked longer than the edges. The edges are perfectly cooked after about 50 min, so it may be worth taking out the loaf after 50 min, slicing the edges, then placing the center back in the oven for another 20 min or so. Although I used more sugar, more persimmon pulp, applesauce instead of oil and the recommended 1/2 cup of raisins, my loaf still wasn't "sweet", it's more of a breakfast pastry (think banana bread or bran muffin), rather than a cake-like dessert.