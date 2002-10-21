Persimmon Bread I

Nice, moist bread.

By Vicki Monte

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Oil a 9 x 4 inch pan.

  • In a small bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, salt, nuts, and raisins.

  • In a large bowl, blend eggs, sugar, and oil. Mix baking soda into pulp, and add to sugar mixture. Fold in flour mixture. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 75 minutes, or until tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Per Serving:
547 calories; protein 7.5g; carbohydrates 73.3g; fat 26.9g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 429.5mg. Full Nutrition
