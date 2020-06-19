Kalbi (Marinated Beef Short Ribs)

I've used this recipe a handful of times. Each time I made it, everyone raved about the ribs, even scooping up the last drop of juice and and pouring it over their rice. Since I do not have a grill, I cooked the ribs in the oven. I used aluminum foil to seal the ribs like a tent and gave it more of a steam effect so that they came out very tender; the meat was falling off of the bones. I cooked it in 400 degrees for 1 1/2 to 2 hours.
This did not work for us at all. The flavor was very good (hence the 3 stars) on the tiny portion that was edible, but the ribs didn't grill right at all. I think it would have been much better to try this marinade with slow cooking the ribs instead of grilling them. They were almost impossible to eat and mostly went to waste, it was very disappointing.
I used the marinade for some Korean style spare ribs and then put on the BBQ. My guests really liked the flavor and took the recipe with them. There is nothing I would change in this recipe. BUT, if you were so inclined, you could add hot spices to this to kick it up a notch or two! I'm not into heat but some of you I'm sure are! Aloha!
I can see why your friends all request it - repeatedly. Since I found this recipe about 3 months ago I have made these ribs 5 times. This is such the perfect recipe. Every sense - and those of the neighbors - are heightened when this is cooking. Fantastic!!!
Great flavor! After marinating overnight, I cooked them with the marinade in a crock pot on low for 8 hours. I wasn't convinced that straight to grill would be good, all short ribs recipes I had required slow cooking. The crockpot made the beef so tender. I intended to grill after cooking but didn't need to.
I give this only 4 stars because I did not make the recipe as directed. I used boneless short ribs. I ran out of soy so I had to use some teriyaki and also used a gourmet bloody mary mix when I ran out of teriyaki. I didn't have any sesame seeds so I omitted them as well. Instead of grilling, I broiled the ribs for 7 minutes per side and then sliced them into medallions. They were so tender and flavorful and were a huge success at my party. This marinade recipe is definitely a keeper.
I totally agree with Rogue; these babys are going to be tough and virtually inedible, done with short ribs on a grill for 30 minutes. In a smoker, (periodically basted,) or braised in a reduction sauce or a light broth in the oven, or a dutch oven, stovetop... that'd be the way to go. But, I'll give it three stars foir the marinade.
This was the first time I have ever made ribs at home (besides cooking in a dining facility) and I decided to prepare them using this recipe and they came out superb. Although the recipe says to grill ribs, I let mine bake in the oven for 1 1/2 hours instead. I felt like I was eating at a chinese restaurant after trying these. At first I thought about adding honey to sauce, because I was concerned about soy sauce giving ribs a salty flavor, but decided to prepare as is and was surprise at how well the flavors blended together. I am looking forward to preparing this again in the near future. Thank very much!!
Great recipe. Simple but yet so yummy. The meat does not require so much time to marinate. I marinated my ribs 2 hours and it was more then enough time. So much flavor. I already tried this marinate on chicken wings and they came out delicious. This will definitely be a recipe that I will use time and time again.
I tried this and the whole family loived it. Those of you who thought it tough should probably try to brine you meat first 8 hours or overnight. (3/4 cup kosher salt, 3/4 cup sugar, and dissolve in 1 cup boiling water. To this add 1 gallon cold water). The sauce is excellent and will try it on pork chops this week.
Awesome marinade!!! I didn't have enough short ribs for the fam so I got a chuck roast and cut it in thin slices across the grain and added that to the mix. My kids LOVED this and they are picky. My son wanted to eat more for breakfast the next day. Turns out I am not a fan of short ribs, so next time I will just make the chuck roast this way and make a double batch as the leftovers didn't last at all! I also made Fried Rice Restaurant Style and my picky eater ate everything on his plate (which never happens). Solid 5 star recipe!
I tried this recipe and the only thing I did differently was cook them covered in a 400degree oven for 1 hr because it was raining outside. I couldn't wait for the veggies and mac and cheese to finish cooking because when I taste-checked the ribs for doneness, they were so darn good that I snatched one out of the pan and ate it up! I refer to them as "award winning". I'll bet they are totally awesome on an outdoor grill.-CharleneB
This is really good, very nice flavor! I only marinaded the beef ribs for 3.5 hours and it was great. If I would have let it marinade over night it would have been even better. I recommend this recipe.
We loved it but I made quite a few changes. I didn't marinate at all but put everything in the slow cooker. I turned the ribs every couple of hours and cooked on high for 6-7 hrs. then low for 1 hr. We would do this again.
I followed the instructions of the recipe for the most part but I added chopped cilantro and chilli powder to the marinade. Seeing I don’t have my grill ready for the season yet, I baked this for 8 hours at 275 degrees. It was fall off the bone beautiful. My family loved it. Will definitely do it again.
this recipe was very good. I cooked it in the oven like someone stated previously. my friend loved them and has been craving them so she asked for the recipe. the only thing I did different was I added about 1/2 a cup of the glass bottle coke.
I will make this again. I didn't use it in short ribs. I used this to marinate thin cut steaks. I also marinated chicken. The meat took to the marinade in about 4 hours, but the chicken needs to be marinated overnight. I reduce the sugar to half, as I like my meat with more of soy sauce flavor. Also used a generous portion of ginger and garlic. Excellent flavor, and I will use the recipe again.
It's a good recipe to follow for a standard version of Korean BBQ. I have an Asian friend who taught me this recipe 10 years ago, using brown sugar instead of white, and including ginger to the marinade.
I made this for supper and it went fantastically well! The family loved it. The flavoring was spot on and the portion was perfect. I as well opt for baking it the oven for 400 degrees for two hours. I didn't feel like grilling it or I was lazy to pull the grill out. Highly recommend this dish to anyone. It was very easy to make and the ingredients were simple.
This recipe was beyond amazing. My only change was I used half the sugar. Otherwise I followed the recipe completely. My dinner guests were so impressed. So flavorful and delicious. Just perfect. Highly recommend.
