Kalbi (Marinated Beef Short Ribs)

This is a variation of a traditional Korean recipe for marinated beef short ribs. My friends all request it repeatedly! Very tasty!

Recipe by LYZZARD

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the sugar into the soy sauce in a bowl until the sugar dissolves completely. Whisk the sesame oil, garlic, green onions, and sesame seeds into the soy sauce. Place the short ribs in a large, sealable bag and pour the marinade over the meat. Marinate in refrigerator for 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat, and lightly oil the grate. Remove the ribs from the bag; discard the marinade.

  • Cook the short ribs on the preheated grill until they are very firm, hot, and grey in the center, about 15 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 160 degrees F (70 degrees C).

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the marinade ingredients. The actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
995 calories; protein 38.5g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 80g; cholesterol 155.4mg; sodium 1888.4mg. Full Nutrition
