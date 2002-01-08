Fabulous Homemade Bread
Best Homemade Bread - 6 loaves in less than 3 hours! This is a variation of my mother Elaine's recipe. She is 75, and still makes hers by hand. I cheat and use a Bosch mixer, that's my time saver.
Best Homemade Bread - 6 loaves in less than 3 hours! This is a variation of my mother Elaine's recipe. She is 75, and still makes hers by hand. I cheat and use a Bosch mixer, that's my time saver.
Wow...this is amazing. AMAZING. I had never made bread before, and I didn't have a bread machine OR a large mixer...and it still turned out great! I kneaded the dough according to the instructions on this site, and I also followed another person's suggestion and used honey in place of the brown sugar. Perfection! It makes store-bought bread taste sickening. My husband and I finished off the first loaf in less than one day!Read More
I accidentally made it with white sugar...not sure if this affected how it tasted. It was good, but it didn't have the fresh homemade baked bread taste I was looking for.Read More
Wow...this is amazing. AMAZING. I had never made bread before, and I didn't have a bread machine OR a large mixer...and it still turned out great! I kneaded the dough according to the instructions on this site, and I also followed another person's suggestion and used honey in place of the brown sugar. Perfection! It makes store-bought bread taste sickening. My husband and I finished off the first loaf in less than one day!
What an excellent all-purpose sandwich bread! It has such a lovely texture and delicate taste, no doubt from the oats and brown sugar. I made the recipe as written but with the following two alterations: 2 cups old-fashioned (rolled) oats in place of the 2 cups quick-cooking oats 9.5 cups all-purpose unbleached flour + 0.5 cup vital wheat gluten in place of the 10 cups of bread flour Also, I only baked one loaf today... after the first full rise, I shaped the dough into six loaves and stuck five into oiled ziploc freezer bags and put them into my deep freezer. I'll just pull them down as needed, let thaw and rise again, and then bake. Thanks, J. Drury, for an excellent recipe--I will be making this often.
Just bit into my very first loaf of homemade bread. Whoa baby, that was good! My 11 year-old loved it too. And it only cost me $2.00 for the entire batch. I buy bulk, it's cheaper. Even the yeast. NOTE: 3(.25 oz dry active yeast)is equal to 1-1/2 TBSP of dry active yeast,if buying bulk. I froze the other 4 loaves (pre-baked) for later enjoyment. I melted some butter w/ fresh chopped bay leaves & used it to dip the bread in.
Great recipe. I made it without a mixer or any high tech gadgets, just some elbow grease, a bowl, and an oven. It's my first time ever trying to make bread, and I'm enjoying it now with my coffee! Great recipe.
This is perfect!I've been trying out several recipes for a good home made bread, and several times came out with a so-so result. But this one's the best so far.A real keeper. Had to cut down the recipe for 2 loaves and still came out good.Thanks a lot J. Drury!
I haven't even made this bread and I already am giving it a "5-star" rating just from reading all the reviews! I have a question and I hope that you experienced bread makers can help me. I am not very experienced and am lacking in bread making confidence for truly homemade bread, however, I do very well with my 2-pound bread machine. Question: How can I adapt this recipe to use in a bread machine as far as adding the ingredients? The method recommended by my machine is to put all liquids in the bottom of the pan followed by the dry ingredients and finally put the yeast on top. How long would I bake it ie. what setting? Help! Thanks, nursela
Delicious, although i always veganize the recipe (I've found both vegan margarin and vegetable oil works instead of butter, and instead of eggs use "Ener-G Egg Replacer", or just 4 tablespoons of water). Everyone loves the bread, with or without walnuts and chocolate- a bit of brown sugar sprinkled on the top is fun as well.
I first I thought it wasn't SO fabulous but then I couldn't stop eating it so I figure it must be fabulous then!
Oh. My. Goodness. This is the best bread I've ever eaten, let alone made. I couldn't believe that it didn't need to be kneaded, so as I was putting it into the loaf pans I said a few "please be good and please rise" prayers. ;o) Amazing texture and taste and soooo easy to make. If I can make it, you can. Trust me. I substituted a few things: used 1/2 olive oil and 1/2 butter for the veg oil (as suggested by other readers), used honey instead of brown sugar, and used unbleached all purpose flour instead of bread flour. Made 2 oversized loaves and 12 hamburger buns (highly recommend making these. Just form dough with floured hands into balls and squish slightly into bun shape. Bake 20 min.) Thanks so much to the original poster for this recipe. Delish!
I've been making Peasant Bread (from this website) & everyone has loved it, but in an effort to eat healthier, I wanted to find a good whole wheat/grainier bread recipe that would work in my bread machine. I tried this one today (my machine makes a 2-pound loaf) and it turned out well! Husband likes it better than Peasant Bread. BREAD MACHINE ONE LOAF: 1) Converted recipe down to 24 servings to make one loaf. 2) Mixed together the warm water/dry yeast/bread flour/white sugar in a separate bowl. 3) Placed liquid ingredients, first, in the bread machine (warm water, canola oil, honey instead of brown sugar, & yeast mixture). 4) Mixed together regular whole oats (rather than quick-cooking), wheat flour, salt and added to machine. 5) Recipe for 24 calls for 3-1/3 c bread flour. Instead I did 1 c whole wheat flour & 2-1/2 c bread flour (I'd read the recipe wrong and added 2-1/2 rather than 2-1/3 but it turned out great!). Loaf is big and a little crunchy on the outside, soft & light brown inside. For those of you who have been trying to figure out if this one works in the bread machine, it does!
Hi J.Drury .. I just subscribed now to write a rate and review for this wonderful bread recipe,a lot of thanks for your mum Elaine and her great generation with their marvelous receipes.I did that bread before, using my lovely kenwood ( my right hand in the kitchen) and never come 6 loaves only 4, but it was so great, and i did it again today and made just 3 loaves but they were huge and fantastic ,in both times i changed the flour and used an organic wholemeal flour (stone ground)and add 2 teaspoons baking powder because i had informations that it helps with the yeast to make the dough fluffy also i add 3 tablespoons each :linceed seeds,sunflower seeds,pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, poppy seeds and some dried oregano but the first time i added fresh thyme ,in both times it was marvelous,also i used extra virgin olive oil, i brushed the top with some milk and sprinkled with a mixture of the seeds and oats i used inside it ,and because i am so proud with this recipe i gave it as a gift to my freinds and neighbours and told them its name is Elaine's loaf and ofcourse i said its story ,and today i never buy bread from supermarket which costs me about $6 for the good quality wholemeal loaf with grains. After i bake it, i keep it in the freezer and before use i thaw it little , cut it thin slices with the electrical knife to be as toast and heat it in the toaster.I got some photos for it and i will try to send it on my shared items soon. Once again thanks a lot for mum and all her
I've made this bread at least ten times now and it always turns out fantastic-soft, slightly sweet, and wonderfully balanced. What I like best is that it isn't as dense as so many homemade breads. I tried freezing four loaves before proofing them a second time and they just never rose quite the way the dough does when fresh. Instead, I usually make only half the recipe and then make two slightly larger loaves. Thanks for this excellent recipe!
I like this recipe. I make it in my Kitchenaid mixer. It is easy to make substitutions and different variations. I'll add ground flax seed, and/or a bit of soy flour, sunflower seeds, or just make it with plain white flour. I found that it only makes 4 loaves, in my pans.
Love this recipe. I usually scale it down to 48 servings and then my 5 quart Kitchen Aid can handle it. I use at least 3 cups of white wheat flour in place of some of the bread flour. I usually make 2 loaves of bread and a pan of monkey bread (grab off balls of dough and roll in butter and cinnamon and sugar, then layer in bundt pan to rise). Soooo good!
I've been baking bread for 45 years and this recipe is one of the very best I have ever made and I've made lots of bread recipes. This is also an excellent recipe to make for people on a low cholesterol diet. Thank you J. Drury. It has become one of my favorites.
Absolutely outstanding bread! I've tried several recipes on this site and, while all were initially delicious, none were quite as easy to make or held up as well over time as this bread (it was still soft and moist even a week later). I substitute milk for the 4 1/2 cups of warm water (both evaporated and regular milk will work), and I also brush the crust with melted, unsalted butter to really soften it up. My husband raves about this bread. We've decided it will make great Christmas gifts.
This is a FANTASTIC bread recipe, my new favorite. I replace the brown sugar with 1/2 cup BlackStrap molassas and the two cups oats with one cup oats and then a cup of bran and a half cup of flax seeds. Adds some fiber and additional vitamins to an already great recipe!
I've tested many wheat and white bread recipes and all of them seemed the same to me. But this one was finally different. I love the added nutrition of oats. I use fresh ground whole wheat flour for all the flour because I never have bread flour. I love the brown sugar in it. Everyone who's ever tasted always wants the recipe! I'll never change bread recipes again! Thanks you!
Exceptionally easy recipe. This neophyte to breadmaking was able to pare the recipe down to two loaves worth and make two (malformed) very tasty loaves. Thanks for the recipe.
We loved this bread. We did end up making it by hand since I don't have a heavy duty mixer with dough hooks. I used Nora Mill's 10 Grain instead of Just Oats. Made a wonerfully Hearty bread. Not to heavy, not too light. Perfect. I also broke the dough down into 4 1.5 loaves, because my pans were big. Froze and thawed Also made great bread. Great time saver. Make once have fresh bread when needed.
Great tasting but it was too much for my Kitchen Aid mixer. I'll certainly make it again but next time I'll try splitting the recipe in half.
I've been making bread consistently for a while now and I'm soooo glad I found this recipe. It's easy to make and tastes wonderful. I made a couple variations that turned out so well, I can't wait to make them again. With both variations... wait until the dough has risen once, then separate and add the goodies to each loaf individually. I ended up with 4 large loaves with this recipe. One variation is to add 1/2 cp. parmesan cheese, 3/4 cp. chopped black and green olives, and a tsp. of chopped garlic. Makes a wonderful specialty bread that goes great with soups. The second variation is to spread the dough on the counter and roll it out. Then add cinnamon, brown sugar, and butter (don't skimp), and roll up then place back in bread pan to raise. Both are sooo good... THANKS for an awesome and versatile recipe!
This is a fabulous recipe. I bake a LOT of bread. Whole wheat, white, you name it I've probably tried to bake it. This recipe is so versatile. I've substituted molasses with a little sugar, honey, extra wheat flour, extra oats, flax seed, I think you get the idea. The one trick I have discovered with bread making is to use cooking spray to roll out your dough. The more flour you add, the tougher it gets, so I make my dough in my bosch and when it comes off the side while "kneading", I put the still sticky dough in the oiled bowl, let it rise and dump it out on a sprayed board and roll it out and up into loaves. PERFECT every time!
this bread was great I made it with only whole wheat flour and it was very good and healthy. But I could only get 9 cups of flour in the mix. Thanks for the recipe I will use it again.
I accidentally made it with white sugar...not sure if this affected how it tasted. It was good, but it didn't have the fresh homemade baked bread taste I was looking for.
I've tasted better homemade bread, but this is pretty darn good. I'm a first-time bread maker, and mine turned out great, despite the fact that I used old yeast. I cut the recipe in half and made two loaves. Will make again. Thanks!
This was a really fabulous bread, I agree!! I made rolls, loafs and all different things, let it rise overnight. I also love how this doesn't use to much yeast, and uses different ingredients aside from white flour. Definitely a keeper, will be making this one regularly. As a pointer, if you are making dinner rolls, keep them big, or they will be tough.
My whole family absolutely swooned over this bread. Fantastic! I added 1/2 cup each flax and sunflower seeds, and about 1/3 cup wheat germ. This made a delicious, hearty bread. It took a bit less flour than the recipe called for after these additions, I think I used about 8 1/2 cups. This makes a LOT of bread! I don't have that many loaf pans, so I tried freezing some of the dough for later use. That was a mistake, it did not turn out well at all when thawed and baked later. Take my advice: just bake it all at once, or scale down the recipe. I will be making this bread regularly!
Sweet and delicious bread, really a winner! I have tinkered with this recipe to increase the amount of whole wheat... using all whole wheat it turns out flat, of course (even using gluten), but very, very good tasting. I have never gotten six loaves, usually three with two mini loaves and maybe some rolls that would all equal one more loaf (so four total). I'm not sure why, but I don't mind, it's still the only bread recipe I will probably ever use. One of my secrets that makes the bread extra enjoyable for me is this-- brush on a timy amount of butter or whatever on before you bake followed by a generous sprinkling of wheat germ...then I brush it again very lightly at the end of baking. This really seems to make the crust soft and tasty. Thank you very much for the recipe!
This is now my favorite bread recipe. I use my Kitchenaid Mixer to do all the work and it turns out perfect every time! I substituted an equal amount or Red River Cereal (a 3 grain cereal like Sonny Boy) for the oatmeal and it worked great. Too soften the cereal I soaked it in the water while the yeast mixture was foaming up. Thanks so much!
The Best..Easy and great results..I did add 1/2 Cup Wheat Gluten to the dry ingredients. I found the wheat gluten on the grocery shelf near the whole wheat flour. My 6 qt. Professional Kitchenade mixer handled this amount of dough but I recommend using the All Recipes feature that allows you to reduce the amount of servings to 48 for a smaller mixer.
Incredible! I didn't have quick oats so I did as another reviewer recommended and just ground up thick cut oats in the food processor a bit. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. Made 3 into loaves, 1 into dinner cloverleafs and 2 into cinnamon raisin swirl bread. So good. The recipe is missing the kneading directions, but I used my dough hook and kneaded it for 7 minutes like I do most breads. (Wanted to point this out for new to bread bakers) I gave some to the neighbors and they were raving about it as well. It won't last long around here.
This has become a staple for me. My loaf pans are 9 inch, so I scale down to 48 servings (2/3 recipe) which gives me 3 nice size loaves. Wonderful bread, delightful with anything or on it's own. I'd love to be able to do the 6 loaves, but I can't figure who would have the oven space. Baking 3 at a time would mean leaving 3 loaves to rise too long. I thank J. Drury for this recipe, it's simply wonderful, easy and nutritious. Like Elaine, I make it by hand as I feel bread needs the hands-on kneading. I also generally use unbleached all purpose flour. Trust me, this bread is always worth the time to make. Just remember to avoid adding too much flour, this dough is, and should be as stated, a little sticky. Thanks again for sharing!
I love this bread. I have made it many times. I like it as written, but will sometimes increase the amount of wheat flour. I don't have an electric mixer, so I just make it by hand. I find that it's easier to knead in the bowl, just make sure you have a very large bowl, because this makes a large amount of dough & can be difficult to work with. This will make 6 small loaves, or 4 large ones using a 9 x 5 loaf pan. I usually just bake one loaf, then freeze the rest of the loaves after the first rise. They take awhile to rise, but they always turn out well. Also, don't store this in the refrigerator, it will dry out very quickly. I just put mine in a plastic bag & leave it out & it stays fresh for several days. Very delicious bread, thanks for the recipe!
Love the flavor! I cut it down to 24 servings, which would be 2 loaves, and used one loaf to make turnovers filled with leftover pork. Baked up the other loaf as stated, turned out great but needed a bit more time in the oven than stated. I brushed with melted butter before baking. Oh, and my whole wheat flour was organic whole wheat pastry flour, which has a nicer texture. Awesome easy bread, and I love that you don't have to knead it :)
You absolutely cannot screw up this recipe.. I tried really hard, but couldn't do it. It was so great. My first try at homemade bread. I forgot to add the water with the first set of ingredients and then added too much flour. I was so flustered, the dough kneaded for 3-4 minutes. I didn't put enough oil in the bowl and the top of the dough dried out. To make things worse, the temp in the house was too cool, even with the oven on and it took two hours to rise. I was about to throw the whole mess out when it finally rose. I punched it down because of all the work I had done and put it in the pans, looking like blobs with appendages. It rose again in about an hour and I baked it. It smelled wonderful! The bread was so great. I had used a technique my daughter suggested to prevent the crust from being too thick or tough, spraying one spray of water in the oven every 3 minutes for the first 9 minutes. The crust was perfect. Even my daughter, who has been baking bread for awhile said this was a great bread (and she didn't try it until 5 days later). I will be making this a lot. The 16-yr-old male in the house even bothers to cut this for himself. Wow, thanks so much!
The best bread I ever made. I did make a couple changes though. I used honey instead of brown sugar and I did not use a mixer. The bread turned out excellent, really moist. My husband declared that we are not buying bread ever again. Thanks for this recipie
Love this recipe. I made it exactly like the original recipe the first time and it was good but sweeter then I wanted for sandwiches, so the second time I made it I only used 1 tbsp & 1 tsp of the brown sugar and left the white sugar out completely and it was perfect. I minimize the recipe to only make 2 loaves at a time though. The only other thing for me was the rise time in loaf pans is longer then 1 hour to get bread as high as I wanted. Overall I love this recipe and it's my new go to recipe when making homemade bread. Thanks
Really great bread. It's my second try at bread making, the first was a recipe from the Joy of Cooking that just didn't cut it. This one was best for a beginner like me. I still need to work on shaping my bread a little better, but otherwise it rose like a champ and it's so light and tasty. Thanks!
The title says it all - FABULOUS. I only made one loaf and will be using this recipe from now on. It's the best bread I have ever made.
WELCOME FALL and I'm so glad it's bread baking season again! Nothing not to like about this yummy bread. I always use honey instead of sugar to proof my yeast but I did use the brown sugar in the recipe as I wanted the flavor of the molasses to come thru. It was light on the inside and nice and crusty on the outside. It went wonderfully with our green bean soup. Thank you!
Awesome, Awesome, Awesome. Everything that needs to be said has already been said, this is just a great bread recipe.
I am crazy over this bread!! I use honey istead of sugar and when I break it up into smaller loaves, I add whatever I like to it: sesame seeds, caraway seeds, flax seed, or just raisins and a hint of cinnamon. I even tried it with sprouts in it!! It is just such a flexible recipe. I have froze some at that time and I have also frozen it after baking so I could take a loaf out of the freezer when I needed it. Normally, my husband and I do not eat a lot of bread but this is so good and so easy that we usually make it once a month. Rose
Very nice. I made by hand and used only strong wholemeal flour and added slightly less water to prevent sticky dough.Turned out crispy outside and soft inside. Kneading time is about 8 min.
Absolutely wonderful. This is the first bread recipe that I have actually had success with. Like the other raters mentioned, I halved the recipe... it didn't turn out the first time, however. An experienced baker informed me that I was not supposed to halve the yeast. I have made this recipe twice now with success and each time subsitute a little more whole wheat bread flour for the regular bread flour. I also added a cup of rye flour. Very good. A silly thing: I can't find a good place to let bread rise in my drafty apartment... even the oven doesn't always work. Tonight I let the bread dough do its second rise in... the dishwasher! It worked wonderfully and was the first loaf I've made that didn't fall in the oven.
I skipped the brown sugar--I couldn't find it on the recipe! This recipe takes a long time for rising, so I kept a book close by. I halved the recipe and it didn't have enough dough. Next time, I'll make it with all six loaves--they disappear so quickly! If we could rate any higher on this recipe, I'd make it a 50!
This was very good. Not so much a sandwich type of bread, at least it was a bit dense for us, but delicious alongside soups or really any dinner.
A staple in our home. I've substituted all the flour for unbleached whole wheat flour with great results as well as substituting all sugar for white sugar. Such an easy recipe for getting 6 loaves out. I freeze the loaves after I shape them and thaw in the fridge, let it rise an hour more and bake as directed.
Wonderful bread. I scaled to two loaves and used the dough cycle of my bread machine then transfered it to bread pans to rise. A GREAT slicing bread. Makes delicious sandwiches and toast.
Loved this recipe especially since it mixes very well with my kitchen aid stand mixer. I have made this at least six times and it always turns out perfectly. I substituted Robin Hood Multi-Grain bread flour for the 10 cups of bread flour so it has lots of seeds incorporated into it. I found it made smaller loaves than I like so I just make it into 5 loaves and they come out nice and big but the slices still fit in the toaster without trimming which is a problem I've have with other recipes. Also I've found that this bread doesn't get stale in a couple of days. I've had a loaf for a week in the bread box on the counter and the last slice is just as fresh as the first. I live in a dry climate so you might have a mold problem if your climate is very humid.
Yes I tried this recipe too with good old fashioned elbow grease too. ?? I only baked it for about 20 minutes and I always brush the tops with margarine or butter, whatever on hand.
Fabulously delicious!
Whoopie! This recipe is wonderfully easy to follow. I nervously divided the recipe by one-third and added wheat bran for more fiber. Success! My husband thought it was tasty. This recipe is a keeper. Thanks for the submission.
This Bread is Wonderful!! My family fights over it at family dinners. I have made bread for years and this is our favorite. My youngest son has declared that I should never buy bread from the store again. I freeze the extra loaves and use them later in the week.
FINALLY - I made successfully made bread w/o a breadmaker. This is the BEST recipe. I didn't have any whole wheat flour, so I used more bread flour and increased oatmeal. I also added rolled oats to the top. Just like my grandma used to make. Thanks for sharing - this one is a treasure!
I was so worried while making this recipe. It's not like any other bread recipe I have ever made. There is no kneading involved and that scared me. This dough is SO sticky and that scared me too! I got out my 32 cup tupperware bowl and just went for it. My whole family is so impressed with this. Like some other suggested, I froze 4 rolls of dough and baked 2. I'm regretting that now! Wish I had baked a 3rd! My VERY picky 10 year old son LOVED this...even ate the crust! He has no idea there's whole wheat flour and oats in this! I will make this again and again. As with all my breads, to form a loaf I roll the dough out flat with a rolling pin and roll it up like cinnamon rolls to get a really great and even texture with no air pockets in the final product. 2 thumbs up from our house on this bread! Make it and enjoy!!
Easy to make with my kitchen aid mixer. Good texture and flavor.
This is fantastic bread! I have been looking on and off for a couple of years for bread with the same flavor as store bought (only with the much better home made taste!) This bread is soft, delicious, and not to sweet or heavy! I finally found my bread! Thank you. And for our family of six this makes enough bread to make it through most of the week, so I don't have to bake every few days. Wonderful!
My wife and I buy all kinds of "specialty" breads as well as make our own. This Bread is far and away the best we have eaten and we have been around a long time...as long as J. Drury's mother.
This really is fabulous! I added 1/2 cup of ground flaxseed (for added nutritional value) and reduced the oil a bit. I also baked it on my pizza stone - just formed it into loaves, brushed the tops with egg white and they all turned out great! If you don't use stoneware to bake the bread in you are really missing out! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
So far, I love this recipe. I decided that I should start baking my own bread so that I know what goes into it and I don't have to worry about deciphering labels. I followed the recipe exactly so far, except that I substituted 1/3 cup of melted butter for 1/3 cup of the vegetable oil, and olive oil for the other 1/3 cup. The dough is currently resting in the refridgerator. I will take it out tomorrow to raise it, form it into loaves, rise it again and bake it. I wanted to tack a warning onto this recipe tonight though. If you have a small kitchenaid mixer, split this recipe in half. I just barely managed to pull together an entire batch of this dough in my mixer, but there are bits of dough up in the crank shaft and I am going to have a heck of a time cleaning this out. Even two batches of this quick and easy to throw together bread will be worth the time and effort. Especially with bread running $3.00 a loaf at the store. My poor mixer made an awful burning smell tonight. I am convinced that I will always half this recipe in the future. Hope that this is helpful. I will let you know how the finished product turns out.
I just started making bread in the last three weeks. I like this recipe, but I don't LOVE it. It tastes delicious fresh out of the oven, but after a couple days not as great. First time I did this I must have killed a little of the yeast as it didn't rise very high. After I did some research on various yeasts I found that I didn't need to get my yeast wet first, so the second and subsequent times I have made this I put it all in my bread machine (on the dough cycle). In order to do it this way just add all the wet ingredients first, second sugars/oils, then the oats and flour. Last put the yeast on top. I have bread machine yeast which works best when the yeast does not get wet. I also learned that you can do this regular active yeast and instant active yeast. I'm not sure with cake yeast or not, but those are the three types of yeast I happen to have at my house, so I read as much as I could about these three yeasts. I did make the two loaves because I didn't have a big enough mixer and more than two would not fit in my bread machine. Thanks for the recipe will be a great starting place to try some more things, like I was thinking of adding cinnamon and raisons after I roll out before putting in the bread pan for some cinnamon loaves.
This is by far the easiest, heartiest, best recipe for whole wheat bread I've ever seen. I totally screwed up the recipe on first try, and it STILL came out delicious. On second try, I got it right, and it was honestly the best bread I've ever had. Following the other reviewers' recommendations, I used all brown sugar and wheat flour instead of white flour and white sugar. It took a grand total of 15 minutes to prepare (minus the wait time for the rising, of course.) I don't think I'll ever have to buy bread again.
Excellent bread. I was confused by the lack of kneading in the instructions. My dough came out very sticky and I kneaded in a bit more flour to one loaf to make it a little less sticky and even more flour to another for a more traditional bread like feel. I will probably knead next to the more bread like feel. I think the very sticky dough may be why others have problems with "falling" and bread that falls apart. However both versions tasted great!!
We have made this bread recipe several times in our family. Very moist, very tastey! If you have not made this yet, you MUST. The hardest part for me is dividing it out into 6 equal parts. A must try!!!! I use this recipe to make the bread we use in our Church's Sacrament service each week. Its gets rave reviews always.
very good! I cut recipe to one loaf (12 servings) and put in bread machine in order of recipe and put on express bake for 80 mins turned out very good. So far this is only recipe I like cooked in BM.
Great Recipe! I used 1/2 the amount of brown sugar and was VERY happy with the results. I also froze the prepared loaves after splitting the dough into six portions. Wrapped each in plastic wrap and froze before they started to rise. When ready, just lay the dough out for a few (3) hours to thaw then place into bread pan to rise for another hour. Tasted just as good as the fresh batch!
I substitute honey for sugar, and reduce the flour to 8 cups. I also knead by hand, in order to get the feel of the finished dough before putting it in a bowl to rise. It makes 4 large loaves. This is by far the best bread recipe I have used, and I have used quite a few. Everyone one wants a loaf or two, so I seem to be making it frequently.
This bread was great, but I like to make 2 lbs. loaves, so I get just 4 loaves out of this recipe. Love the texture, flavor! Do not be afraid to try this recipe, it really is delicious.
I was sure that my first attempt at baking bread from scratch would be a disaster. This recipe turned out to be amazingly easy and delicious!
I love this bread! I messed up the recipe and it still turned out great. I misread the steps and used all white sugar instead of brown and then just added some honey to compensate for it. I was nervous about having six loaves of bad bread but it turned out amazing and my family loved it! It was also incredibly easy considering I didn't use an electric mixer or a bread machine and I've never made bread before. thanks for this recipe, way better than store bought bread!
Turned out terrible! I'm an experienced bread maker, and this was the worst bread I've ever made. The risen loaves flopped when I set them on the counter after they did their rising in the oven. I'd try this recipe again, but I wouldn't use the bread flour. The flavor and texture was nice, but my loaves are only two inches high!
This bread is delicious! My bread machine broke so I made it by hand! Easy recipe and it was so quck and easy to make! My family loves home made bread and it was a big hit! My daughter, who never had made bread before... made it for her husband and she said hers came out great too! Have to give this recipe 2 thumbs up!!!
YUM. I made this yesterday and gave it to my neighbors for Christmas along with several other homemade goodies. Within a couple hours I had several phone calls to tell me how wonderful the bread was! This is fantastic and I'll definitely be making it again. There's nothing like the smell of homemade bread baking in the oven!
Excellent and kept very well. My neighbors loved it, as I thought I halved the recipe but the measurements remained the same in the text and I had to make all 6 loaves! I had to split it up in my mixer. Next time I'll be more careful!
This bread is incredible. I added 2 Cups Whole Wheat flour and 2/3 flax seed and 2/3 cup sunflower seeds. My husband likes this bread better than the whole wheat with seeds breads that I have made. I didn't make six loaves I nade four large loaves instead. Just the right size for sandwiches. Thanks for sharing this recipe. Will be making this one often.
So easy,so good! I'll Use this recipe for the rest of my life. Thank you
I just made this bread, and while I got four instead of six loaves out of the recipe, I have to admit that it's the easiest, best, tastiest bread recipe I've made yet! I may eat this first loaf all by myself....
This bread has a great flavor and is so quick and easy - it really only takes 3 hours to have 6 loaves of really great tasting bread.
I used this as the jumping off recipe for my current favorite ww bread. The first time I made it as written, scaled down for 2 loaves, and it was very good bread. I've since tweaked it to get it healthier and it is now my go to bread recipe. I make it every Sunday and use it for sandwiches for the week. My changes: (scaled for 2 loaves) 1 tbsp +1 tsp bread flour, 1 tsp sugar, 1 packet of yeast, 2 cups whole wheat flour, 1/4 cup wheat germ, 1/4 cup ground flax, 3/4 cups old fashioned oats, 1 tbsp mahleb, then follow the rest of the scaled recipe. I get 2 tender, delicious and HEALTHY loaves of bread every time :-) Thank you for the great base recipe!
I dumped my bread machine to start making bread in my oven. I have tried many different recipes and this is by far the best bread I have ever made. The only thing I did differently; I used milk instead of water. I also half the recipe since my family is small.
This bread is fantastic. My husband is a somewhat picky eater, and he absolutely loved it. I made a half batch, and substituted 1/2 melted butter and 1/2 olive oil for the vegetable oil and it came out great. I have been trying to find a good non-bread machine bread recipe for a while - this one is a keeper!
This is my first time making bread and it's a great success. I divided all the ingredients by half and used two 9x5 loaf pans instead. Otherwise, I followed the recipe straightly. With the help of the KitchenAid Accolade mixer, it made the whole process easier for a first timer like me. Both loaves baked out nicely and didn't fall. They tasted great too.
Love this!!! My only issue was that I have a KithenAid mixer which could not handle the 10 cups of flour at once. I followed the recipe up to adding the flour and then split the mixture in half and added 5 cups of flour to each. Then divided into 3 loaves each. Worked great and my family devoured them!!!!!
I have had this recipe for years and never stopped by to review it. It has been awhile since I've made it, but from what I remember it was delicious and easy to make. After I got married I wanted to learn to make bread and I found this recipe and decided to give it a try. It turned out great. My sister actually came to visit and I made this for her and she ate almost an entire loaf. :) If you're looking for a good bread recipe and easy enough for a beginner this is it. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
This is a great recipe. I hate dragging out my bread machine to cook my bread, so this recipe was made for me. The sweet, yeasty taste is so versatile and I love to use it in my garlicky grilled cheese sandwiches. They melt in your mouth.
I loved this recipe! I wanted more of a multigrain taste and added the 12 whole grain mix that I got from the local bulk store. Fantastic! Make sure your water is warm or it won't rise enough.
Really great bread. Just made my first loaf of this (scaled the recipe to one) and ate the first slice. Easy, simple recipe - you don't need to have a lot of extra ingredients. Will definitely make again. EDIT: Just ate half the loaf!
I was a bit dubious about this recipe as I noticed it had received several negative reviews recently. I only wanted one loaf so I quartered the recipe and made it by hand as I don't have a bread machine. I also live in France so I don't have a bread pan, and I've never seen bread flour here either, so I just used regular white flour. I was also starving and couldn't wait so I only let it rise for half an hour the second time around. Despite all this, it turned out great. It made a huge loaf, but my husband and I devoured half of it minutes after it came out of the oven. Granted, we were starving, but the taste and texture were great too. I don't know how anyone could find it bland - we ate it plain! I toasted some later and had it with grilled cheese and it was great that way too. It was a happy medium between white and wholewheat bread, not too sweet, not too salty - perfect.
I followed this recipe and ended up with 4 loaves and I found it a little too sweet for bread. Next time I will decrease the sugar to 1/2 cup. Otherwise the texture and taste is pretty good.
The recipe 'Simple Wheat Bread' from this website was our long standing favorite for homemade bread for about 4 years, until I just came across this one! The recipe blows my old favorite out of the water. Thanks for sharing this awesomely yummy recipe!
THANK YOU! I have tried several bread recipes and have had horrible results. This recipe was AWESOME! It reminds me of the homemade bread my mom used to make, but hers was shredded wheat bread w/ molasses. She always makes her bread from scratch, but I cheat w/ a mixer & dough hook. I halved the recipe as 6 loaves was way too much for my family of 4 (plus my mixer could handle that much dough). This will be added to my bread recipe collection right next to my Mom's recipe. I should find that and post it too ... haven't seen one like it at this site!!!!
This is the best bread I have ever tasted! I like it so much better than anything you get at the store. I only made one loaf, but it was gone in a day. I don't know if they are the same or not but I used all purpose flour when it said to use bread flour. Thanks for the recipe!
This bread has the absolute BEST FLAVOR! It is also moist, not crumbly like most wheat breads. I added twice the amount of whole wheat flour, reducing the amount of bread flour. It still retained the moist, soft consistancy.. Your mother knows what she's doing! Thank you for a recipe I will definately keep!
My family love this! Especially toasted with real butter.
LOVED this bread!!! My first time making bread from scratch and I chose a big recipe - -go big or go home ya know. I used molasses instead of brown sugar and today I am using this recipe to make bierocks. Easy and FABULOUS taste and texture. I dont have a bread mixer so I just did it the old fashioned way and kneaded the bread by hand. It was wonderful!!!!
I am not one for writing reviews but i decided to write one for this recipe. I haven't bought a loaf of bread from the store in over a year, so naturally i have tried several different recipes to see what bread works best for our family. I have to say that this was the best bread that i have discovered so far. the texture of this bread is unbelievable. the white bread that i have made would dry out quickly and the wheat bread i have tried i could never get to rise properly. This bread stayed nice and soft and chewy. made excellent sandwiches and toast. was also fabulous by itself with a little butter. The recipe itself was too large for my kitchenaid mixer to handle, but i did it the old fashion way. The extra work was well worth it. My family was unanimous in the decision that this will be the bread that we have in the house from now on. If you have any reservations about trying this recipe, don't. although you might want to scale it down. I will say this....i only got 5 loaves because i weighed the dough to be about 1.5 lbs per loaf and i will make them closer to 2 lbs next time. excellent recipe!! thanks so much for giving my family a bread they don't just like...but LOVE!! =)
My first bread with whole wheat flour (3rd bread ever) that didn't end up heavy as a rock. It was like somebody else made it! I used honey to prime the yeast and halved the recipe.
AMENDED: We had the bread for dinner tonight and I'm changing my ranking to 5 stars. WOW! Light and airy. The bread, if cut when cool with a good bread knife, does not fall apart or crumble. My son had 3 slices! It is very good. I will make this again and again and again. First review: Since the bread is in the oven right now, I'm not sure how the finale will be. However...I'm perplexed to read how some reviewers couldn't get a rise from the dough. No sooner did I get the dough in the oiled bowl, and it started to rise. It doubled in less than an hour. My son, my daughter and I all tasted the dough before I put four loaves in oiled bags to freeze, and two more in loaf pans for a second rise. The dough was nicely flavored, not too sweet and not at all flat. The two loaves rose nicely in the pan in less than an hour. For both rises, I covered the dough with plastic wrap and set it on my counter. As I peek in the oven now, I see two gorgeous lightly golden fluffy loaves of bread baking away, which smell amazing! Other recipes I've tried on this site don't always work. My best advice...use fresh yeast! I get Fleishmann's active dry yeast and keep the jar in my fridge. Bread never fails with fresh yeast. Thank you for the recipe! I think this will be another family favorite.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections