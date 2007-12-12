Molasses-Oat Bran Bread
This recipe for a healthy, semi-sweet, dark, and hearty loaf of bread features molasses and oat bran.
This is a wonderful healthy bread recipe. I wonder if the people who gave it a low rating wanted bread that tastes just like the sugar and additive filled ones from the store, just healthy. Well, it isn't possible! This recipe is a good compromise, giving a pretty good taste and pretty good texture.
I am giving this 3 stars as written. It has potential though. When using WW flour and oat bran it is important to add Vital Wheat Gluten, this recipe needs at least 3 Tablespoons of VWG. Also, if you hydrate the oat bran first and then add to the dough you will have better results. Both Oat Bran and WW flour really suck up the water, take that into account when kneading and don't add all the flour at once. I proofed the yeast with about 1/4 cup of water, soaked the bran in the remaining 3/4 cup warm water. I still needed to add more water to the dough. The Vital Wheat Gluten makes all the difference in the world.
This recipe was a bit iffy. The dough consistency was hard and similar to cookie dough, without the soft yeilding texture that bread dough usually has. Plus, after letting it rest twice I only had enough for one loaf instead of two. After baking it came out tasting alright, but I don't think I'll do this recipe again - it was very time intensive (4 hours upwards) for not much result at the end.
The recipe is a little iffy, but can be worked with. The amounts given are only for one loaf; double for two. I added one extra tablespoon margarine, raisins, and a couple tablespoons brown sugar. Came out delicious. Not very sweet, so add some more white sugar if you like sweeter breads.
During the first rising I left it to rise the whole 2 hours, during the second rising I left it a bit longer than the recipe calls for. It makes one large loave or two small ones. I liked the texture and taste of it, but it is not very sweet, nor very fluffy.
this was perfect. from the look of the dough i wasn't sure about how the end product would look- but it was great. a thick warm slice of this with a little margarine and molasses is a nice warm treat.
There is a reason people don't make 100% wholewheat bread, and this is it. I wish I had taken Tillster's advice. This bread was a colossal waste of time, energy and ingredients. The doughiness mentioned by another reviewer was not the result of under-cooking. I baked this bread for almost an hour and it was still doughy in the middle. Also, although it rose well during the first rising period, it didn't rise at all in the oven. It came out as flat as a pancake. And it tasted of nothing but molasses. I wish I could give this recipe less than one star - more like minus five stars.
Unfortunately, I read the reviews after I started making it, and decided to make rolls with the dough. I really don't know what to say, except this is the worst recipe I have ever worked with. I'm eating a roll now, and they are hard, hardly rose or anything. I've made a lot of bread and unless you have experience in fixing recipes, I wouldn't bother with this one.
Pretty good and relatively simple to make wheat bread recipe. This was the first loaf of bread I ever made and I think it turned out very nice. The bread is not sweet but the molasses adds a hint of sweetness to it. My bread was not doughy but it was very dense which is not uncommon for a wheat bread. I let the bread rise for two hours the first time and 90 minutes the second time. I also used oat bran flakes because I couldn't find the oat bran. The recipe turned out okay.
i haven't made bread in some time and was excited to give this a go. as i was kneading it, it seemed that i reached the correct consistancy at 2.5 cups flour, rather than 3. however, it seemed VERY dense, although the flavor was tasty. :)
This bread was delicious! When I took it out of the oven it was a bit doughey, but everyone enjoyed the dougheyness of it. (Be sure to cook it the full time) I made it without the oats and it turned out fine. I also made a pan of rolls from this recipe and those were eaten immediately! Enjoy!
This recipe looked to be a bit dry with the quantities of flour to water to oat bran. Also a bit small for two loaves. I doubled the water to two cups, used three cups white flour, two cups whole wheat flour and kept the oat bran at one cup. This gave me enough dough for two loaves that was easy to work with. I cooked it at 400 degrees with convection and 60% humidity (steam oven) for 20 minutes. Good looking loaves, will try again.
Very nice. Yes, it is very heavy, but it's a complete wheat bread with bran, which is going to make a hearty, heavy, low rising loaf. I added vital wheat gluten--about 4 tablespoons to the mix, and I still allowed for an hour's rising time. I like this bread, and so does bf's sister in law, but bf wouldn't like it as it is not soft but is dense, heavy, and very hearty. thanks for the recipe!
I barely used anymore than the 2 cups wheat flour, and I let the kitchen aid do all the kneading for about 8 mins. The dough was very dense, but after rising then shaping the oval loaves and letting them rise completely again I had very tender moist bread. I baked it closer to 25 mins on convection. Took it out when internal temp was around 190* F. Will definitely make again!
