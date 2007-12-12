Molasses-Oat Bran Bread

This recipe for a healthy, semi-sweet, dark, and hearty loaf of bread features molasses and oat bran.

By Sara

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, dissolve yeast and a pinch of sugar in warm water. Set aside to rest for about 5 minutes.

  • Mix butter or margarine and molasses into yeast. Add 1 cup oat bran, 2 cups flour, and salt. Stir, and add flour as needed to make dough stick together. When dough forms a ball, turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead for 8 to 10 minutes, adding flour as needed to make a slightly sticky and moist dough. Place in a buttered bowl, and turn to coat the surface. Cover with a damp cloth, and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

  • Punch down, and form into two round or oval loaves. Place on a greased baking sheet, and allow to rise 1 hour, or until loaves have doubled in size. Sprinkle 1 tablespoon oat bran on top of the loaves.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the tops are a nice dark brown and the bottoms of the loaves sound hollow when tapped.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
134 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 27.5g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 4.1mg; sodium 93.3mg. Full Nutrition
