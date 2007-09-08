Mom's Zucchini Bread

1 of 11115

Rating: 5 stars This is my MASTER zucchini recipe. No need to look further. I've tried 3 recipes from this site, and this one is the BEST. I do half and half oil/applesauce and subsititute and reduce to 2 cups of sugar - plenty sweet! 1 cup brown sugar for the white. The brown sugar adds so much more richness and depth of flavor than just using all white sugar. I did start using at least 3 cups zucchini. It melts and disappears into the bread and all you end up tasting is the cinnamon. So 3-4 cups is best, with true zucchini flavor. It won't be green, trust me. No nuts needed or draining/squeezing out the zucchini either. The water adds to the moistness of the bread. 55 min. cook time for me. I did 60 min. the first time and it wasn't as moist. I live in the city, so I don't have a garden, but since zucchini is available year round, you can make this anytime of the year. Super quick and easy to make and my 2 and 5 yr. old inhale this stuff. Don't tell them about the veggies and they won't know it's there!! Helpful (11013)

Rating: 4 stars Very moist and good. I added a crumb topping as another reviewer suggested and that was fabulous! By trial and error, I discovered that the topping works best when added 15 minutes into the baking time. That way, the topping stays on top rather than sinking down into the batter as the bread bakes. I made 5 mini-loaves and baked a total of 40 minutes. (Crumb Topping: 1/2 c. regular oats, 1/2 c. brown sugar, 1/4 c. flour, 1/4 t. cinnamon, 1/4 c. butter.) Helpful (5134)

Rating: 5 stars Just a note to reviewers Draining zucchini . DON'T You are taking out the moisture the recipe requires. I fairly firmly pack shredded zucchini then I do not fold in I use a beater on medium speed and the bread is moist and good Helpful (3116)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I will keep this recipe in my file box in the kitchen for many future uses. This is the kind of recipe that I would make copies of to share with friends. Really delicious. As always I prepare the recipes exactly as they are submitted. I believe this is the only fair way to offer a review. If a cook adds or subtracts from the original then they are not preparing the recipe as written and really should not base there opinion on the end result. I usually just ignore the reviews that say "I added this or added that"! I am a big supporter of preparing the dish as written and then reviewing that result. I don't dabble with the recipe until after I have prepared it properly as submitted. This is one of the few recipes that I would give 5 stars to. Helpful (1908)

Rating: 5 stars before my mother passed away, I found this receipe. I moved in to care for her till she passed. She found a spot in the backyard and said I could plant a garden if I wanted something to do. Well I planted several items, one of which was zucchini. I didn't realize just how much zucchini I would end up with. Well, I found this receipe, and began making zucchini bread. I made zucchini bread off this receipe, sometimes 6 breads in one week! Her neighbors were so happy to see me coming with zucchini bread, however my Mother said each and everytime "make sure you are leaving me a loaf or 4!!" My Mother loved loved this bread, so did the neighbors and myself as well! She passed away July 1st 2012, and today October 26th 2012, is the first day I will begin making zucchini bread once again, in honor of my Mother, and because this receipe is the best! Helpful (1838)

Rating: 5 stars excellant recipe ! I replaced 1 cup of the plain flour with whole wheat flour , used unsweetened applesauce in place of the oil, reduced the sugar by 1/2 a cup and used ener-g egg replacer for a much healthier ,vegan version . The bread came out beautiful , moist and tasty :) Helpful (1749)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious and guess what? I didn't change anything and I certainly didn't substitute any apple sauce for the oil because if your gonna bake, then BAKE. Helpful (1404)

Rating: 5 stars Great way to use up some of the zucchini in our garden. I'm a mother of three and I'm always looking for ways to sneak in vegetables and fruit whenever I can. I also make substitutions to ingredients to make the recipe a bit healthier without compromising the taste. For this recipe I did the following substitutions: 1) for the flour I used half white (1 1/2 C) and half whole wheat (1 1/2 C). 2) I cut the salt in half (1/2 t) 3) Instead of 3 eggs, I used 2 egg whites and 2 mashed bananas 4) I used half the oil (1/2 C) and added 1/2 C of plain applesauce 5) I decreased the sugar to 1 C. I scooped the batter into a muffin pan and convection baked it for 11 minutes. The muffins were wonderful and the whole family gobbled them up. Helpful (999)

Rating: 4 stars This is the best base for a zucchini bread I've ever had. I changed it some so my daughter would eat it. I left out the cinnamon and added milk choc. chips. To make it more healthy, I added 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 applesauce. I took this to a church dinner and one little girl ate 5 pieces and another ate 6. Helpful (859)