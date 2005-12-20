Delicious Pumpkin Bread

Got this recipe from my mom. It is a pretty good recipe, and can be made with canned or fresh pumpkin. One half cup raisins may be substituted for the nuts.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
3 medium loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease and flour three 7 x 3 inch pans. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Measure flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and spices into a large bowl. Stir to blend. Add pumpkin, water, vegetable oil, eggs, and nuts. Beat until well combined. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for approximately 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 11.9g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 311.5mg. Full Nutrition
