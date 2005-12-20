Delicious Pumpkin Bread
Got this recipe from my mom. It is a pretty good recipe, and can be made with canned or fresh pumpkin. One half cup raisins may be substituted for the nuts.
(NOW WITH A LOW-FAT ALTERNATIVE!!) This recipe is GREAT! I have made these several times now with a few modifications that make people come begging for more: I doubled the spices (if not more), used only 2 cups sugar, left out the walnuts and added about 1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Lastly, instead of making bread, I made muffins...TO DIE FOR!! In standard muffin cups the muffins take about 30 minutes to bake at 350. With these changes, NOW it is a 5-star recipe!! EDITED TO ADD: I decided to try a LOW-FAT version of these and it turned out GREAT! Adding to my previous modifications, I also substituted 1/2 of the oil for applesauce. There was absolutely NO DIFFERENCE in taste or moistness. No brainer, save the calories and fat!!Read More
I've been making the same pumpkin bread for the last 40 years but today I felt like experimenting. I'm an experienced baker who generally can get a pretty good idea of what the finished product will be by reading the recipe. This recipe seemed to have all the right ingredients and proportions (albeit a little light on the spice, but I was still willing to give it a shot as written) so I have no idea what could have accounted for the fact that it just was not what I had expected or hoped for. I agree with other reviewers, particularly "MommyofFour," who found the bread "too moist, lacking in flavor, and almost eggy." Perhaps it's just a personal preference or perception. Until I come across something better, I'll hang on to my good ol' recipe on the beat up recipe card I wrote out when I was a kid--so far it's still the best.Read More
This bread is so easy to make, and even easier to eat! I used half a cup of applesauce w/ a half cup of oil, a heaping teaspoon of vanilla, a bit of extra pumkin, only 2 cups of sugar w/ a tsp. of brown sugar, & added a tsp. allspice to the mix. It turned out fabulous! Thank you V Monte, we also love your recipe for Zucchini Bread!
I added 3 TBS pumpkin pie spice, 2 tsp vanilla and 1 cup of pecans. The extra spice gave it wonderful flavor.
fabulous! very easy to make and quite delicious. its a bit too sweet for my tastes, so i suggest making it with a little less sugar, then using half brown sugar, half white. a little vanillia would also work well.
So Good and moist. VERY EASY and delicious. I put everything in a bowl at once and mixed. One Recipe made 4 mini loafs (40 minutes) and one 9X5 large loaf (1 hour)...very good! ;)
I have never had a more moist piece of pumpkin bread in my life and everybody wants me to make them one. Thanks for the great receipe.
I've tried different recipes for pumpkin bread. This one is much more moist than the others. It is nice that it makes 3 loaves. I made 2 large and 3 mini loaves. The larges ones were done in exactly an hour. I took the small ones out after about 45 minutes. I added a little ground cloves and some vanilla for some extra flavor. Will definitely use this recipe again.
YUM! We used raisins instead of nuts as was suggested and it was very good. We made the mistake of trying to do it all in one pan, which meant the very top didn't get cooked entirely and the edges were a little burnt. Follow the directions- 3 7x3 as recommended. Anyway, a wonderful recipe. All three of us loved it.
Very good, although it didn't seem cooked enough at one hour. The middle was still doughy. Very flavorful. May try again and add some pumpkin pie spice as recommended by another reviewer. Thanks for sharing your recipe.
I used the recipe scaler and doubled this recipe. It was extremely easy and very, very good. I believe next time, I will add a little more cinnamon. It was very good as it was, but I like a little stronger cinnamon flavor. Also, I have a convection oven, I decreased heat to 325 and an hour was still a little too long. Be sure to check it sooner if you have a convection oven. You gotta try it!!!!!!
I questioned the amount of sugar and oil so I cut it down to 75% of what it called for and it was still too sweet and greasy. The bread appeared saturated in oil when I cut it! This recipe could easily be cut to 1/2 the amounts of sugar and oil and you would never miss it. If you like a really moist bread just add an individual size natural apple sauce for moisture and sweetness, if you like, instead of all that oil & sugar.
Love this recipe... My changes: Replace water with Borbon, add 1/2 cup chocolate chips in addition to Walnuts and Pecans... Living at 8000 ft, I bake it for 55 minutes (5 minutes less) and reduce the amount of basking soda to make sure it's moist
This pumpkin bread was wonderful, one of the best ones I've had. My family loved it!
It was really easy to make and so gooood. I divided the recipe in three to only make one loaf which I regret...I took it out about 5 to 10 minutes ago and its pretty much done. I sprinkled some confectioners sugar on it and it was perfect and I left out the nuts...I took it out about 10 minutes early and it was awsome...super moist!!
So glad it made three loaves because this was so awesome it went fast!!
This is a winner. This is the first year in trying my bread making, and got nothing but rave reveiws.. I have relatives that don't favor pumpking, telling how good and moist this bread is. Plain is Great! Nuts are better, and I use raisins which was fanominal. Thank you for sharing!
Yummy! I made this totally fat free - cut recipe to 12 servings, used 1/2 c applesauce in place of oil and egg beaters instead of eggs. Didn't use nuts and still tasted decadent. Thanks a bunch!
I made the low fat version and added half a bag of semi- sweet chocolate chips. I made muffins not loaves. Just make sure you use puffin liners if you use chocolate chips, or the chips may stick to the pan. I haven't ever had that happen but some say it's possible. Very awesome with chocolate chips!
Awesome recipe. cut oil in half and used half applesauce. Added vanilla, ground cloves, nutmeg and ginger. Worried because the bread got really dark but taste great!
Absolutely delicious. I reduced the oil to 3/4 c and added 1/4 c. yogurt and it was very moist. I will adjust the proportions again next time to 1/2 oil and 1/2 yogurt. Also, mixing the cinnamon and nutmeg into the wet ingredients intensifies the flavor.
Excellent! Very tasty bread. I used fresh squash (buttercup not butternut) which is REALLY sweet, so I cut the sugar down to 1 cup, and I like to use whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose white. It came out fabulously! Even my friend's 10-year-old who is pickier than you can imagine had 3 slices of it!
I make muffins, instead of bread- 30 minutes at 350 is perfect. I also use a 1/2 recipe for everything to make about 1 muffin tin worth of muffins. I add more nuts than called for and dried cranberries, substitute 1/2 the veggie oil for applesauce, cut down the sugar to about 1 1/4 cups (for the 1/2 recipe), and add 1/3 tsp vanilla. These are delicious, moist, awesome muffins. Great for a snack or bfast with a smoothie.
I tweak this recipe so that its my very own but its a wonderful base recipe for a highly complimented holiday bread! I have scores of people who ask for it every year. Hint: Use some whole wheat flour & some brown sugar instead of just white.
This is my favorite favorite favorite recipe! I've made it so many times now. The bread is so moist. It makes a large amount, so usually, I make muffins and a loaf. I use the pumpkin that comes in the can, and usually I use about a can and a half (15 oz can + almost half of another can). I always add the light dry ingredients first, mix those up, then the sugar, stir that thoroughly, and then all the wet ingredients except the pumpkin. I also beat the eggs before adding them. Then I add the pumpkin last. I think that helps to prevent having lumps of things in your bread.
I was hoping this would be the perfect pumpkin bread but, as with most pumpkin breads, it is just too sweet for me and also too oily. Needs adjusting which I do constantly and also too much baking soda because we do not like that taste. Sorry, too many adjustments to rate as it stands. The basics are there if you want to play around with them.
Beautiful bread! I did, however, substitute 1-cup more pumpkin puree for the oil and used dates instead of walnuts (the basic composition of the bread remained the same with these substitutions)...perfectly moist, rose gorgeously, just wonderful!
very good and moist
So good. Very moist,very good flavor!
This bread is delicious! My kids gobbled it right up. I used some extra nutmeg than called for and some pumkin pie spice for a little extra flavor. Just perfect. A great bread for the holidays and a healthy snack too, thanks for the submission!!!
After reading the prior reviews, I made some adjustments: for dry ingredients, I used 1 1/2 c whole wheat flour and 1 3/4 c white flour. Decreased salt to 1 tsp and decreased sugar to 2 c. I doubled the spices: 2 tsp nutmeg and 2 tsp cinnamon, added 1/4 tsp cloves and a few shakes of the McCormicks Chinese 5 spice (contains a mix of anise, cinnamon, star anise, cloves and ginger). For wet ingredients, I used a generous 2 c of mashed baked sugar pie pumpkin (which I peeled and cubed, then baked covered with foil for~45 min a few days prior). Increased the water to nearly 1 cup (since I used whole wheat flour which other reviewers said absorbs more water), and decreased to 1/3 c veg oil with 3/4 c vanilla yogurt. Added 1 1/2 tsp vanilla. Mixed 1 cup large dark chocolate chips into 2 of the 3 loafs and omitted the walnuts. I used 3 4x8" loaf pans, and cooked on convection at 325 for only 45-50 minutes. Pure perfection! YUM!
Giving this recipe 5 stars after following the suggestions of others...doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg, added 1/2 tsp allspice, 1/4 tsp cloves, used 1/2 brown and 1/2 white sugar, and added 1 tsp vanilla. Very tasty!
This bread is absolutely delicious, I have made it many times and even made my family pumpkin lovers. I do substitute cashews in the recipe because my family likes it better. Thanks for sharing.
I used 2 Cups of sugar instead of 3 and spiced it up a bit more as the other reviews suggested. I also added 1/2 C more mini chocolate chips than called for. Excellent recipe! Everyone raved!
Delicious and moist! Couple modifications- I increased to 3t of cinnamon and decreased sugar to 1 cup brown and .5 cup white and they were plenty sweet! My kids loved them!
We made this today and it was yummy! We added pecans and doubled the nutmeg and cinnamon and added 1 teaspoon of cardamon. Instead of vegetable oil we used coconut oil, and we are a sugar-free house so we used 3/4 tsp of stevia. I also tried with a rice flour all purpose mix and it turned out great also. Thanks for sharing!
This bread was horrible. It was very bland and not at all what I expected.
I have made this pumpkin bread multiple times and in three different ways: plain, with walnuts, and with raisins. And, I have made it with both fresh and canned pumpkin. It is, in my never-to-be-humble opinion, the GREATEST pumpkin bread recipe on planet earth! Instead of three smaller pans (7"x3"), I use two regular sized loaf pans (5"x9"). This quick bread is a MUST for every baker's recipe file!
This bread is fantastic!! Very moist, delicious, and smells heavenly! I made 6 mini loaves and passed them out as X-Mas gifts. There were raves all around!!!
You can sub using the oil for applesauce in any recipe It makes it better for you than all that oil or even 1/2 oil and 1/2 applesauce.
Excellent recipe. Family loved it.
This recipe was great. I added double the amount of cinnamon and nutmeg and used chopped cranberries instead of nuts. The bread turned out very moist and delicious. Will make again.
Excellent - nice addition to Thanksgiving/holiday meals and appetizers
I just made this bread today and am replacing this recipe for the one I use to use. Absolutely delicious. I just used two 5x9 pans and got two beautiful loaves. I did have to bake it 20 minutes longer but that is ok. Very nice bread. Thanks for the recipe.
WOW!!! So good!! I followed a suggestion and I used only two cups of sugar (1 white & one brown), 1/2 cup naturally sweetened applesauce for 1/2 cup of the oil, evaporated milk for the water and 2 tsps of pumpkin pie spice, a pinch of fresh nutmeg and cardamom. I also added an oatmeal streusel topping. AMAZING!!! Would probably be great drizzled with a cream cheese icing. I made 2- 8" x 4" loaves.
5 stars all around! quick and delicious. i made a test loaf for me and my husband, and we gobbled it up in two days. the following week i made three more loaves for my family, and they all loved it!
very moist and simplly delicious..made this for my husband for breakfast and served it with butter...yummy yum yum...if you dont try this you are definately missing SOMETHING!!!
I have made this pumpkin bread recipe two years in a row now. I like the fact that it makes three loaves, and it is so easy to put together. I made it this year with my Pre-K class and we shared the extra loaves with the staff of our school. Everyone loved it and was very thankful that we shared it with them. Even my little 3 & 4 year olds liked it.
Moist and tasty. I used two 9x5 loaf pans and added 1tsp of ground cloves to the batter as well. I baked for 1 hour and it was perfect. I dusted the top with icing sugar for a little more sweetness. By itself its fragrant and mildly sweet, but still delicious!
Pretty good, this recipe did not rise very much though.
Very tasty! Moist and delicious! I added 3 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice. Turned out perfectly.
Okay, so I made some healthy changes. First, I used entirely whole wheat flour. I prefer to use King Arthur White Whole Wheat flour for most of my baked goods rather than the traditional whole wheat. To be honest, I couldn't tell the difference. I also subbed applesauce for half of the oil. When substituting whole wheat flour for white, it's important to make sure not to skimp on moisture; the whole wheat absorbs more moisture, which can leave your baked goods dry. I used extra-large eggs (all 4), and put a tiny bit more applesauce in, maybe a tablespoon or two. As did most, I added more spices, and decreased the sugar. I almost doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg, but also added about 1/4 teaspoon cloves and a sprinkle of ginger. I used brown sugar, about 2 1/4 cups instead of 3. I used raisins instead of nuts. After all these changes, I got a moist, flavorful pumpkin bread that I would feel very comfortable giving away as gifts. Healthy to boot; if one were so inclined, they could probably get away with making it with egg whites and Splenda too, hence making it very low-fat and sugar free. Maybe I'll try that next time.
It's in the oven at the moment and its aroma is amazing ! I didn't have nutmeg, so I added some cloves. Dang, I can't wait !
This was very good. I made this twice. The first time with the exact recipe, the second time with few minor changes. I at least doubled(maybe tripled) the amount of spices and added less than 1 tsp of ginger powder also. I used 3 cups of fresh(microwaved pumpkin) and used 1/3 cup of water instead of 2/3 cup. Added a variety of dried fruit (dried apple, blueberry, rasin) and walnut and roasted almonds. My coworkers loved it and asked for the recipe. I highly recommend making these minor changes.
My family loves this pumpkin bread recipe!!!
I made this recipe exactly as described except without the walnuts (didn't have any) and added raisins. It was delicious! My husband told me not to change a thing, except maybe to get walnuts next time. This was twice as good the next day. Thank you!!
Lovely Pumpkin Bread, I used half oil and half apple sauce, walnuts and vanilla. It made 4 mini loafs and one 4 1/2 X 8 1/2 loaf.. checked for doneness with a spagetti noodle...moist and mounded loafs..very flavorful.
Excellent recipe. The pumpkin bread is flavorful and moist, perfect for whipped butter of cream cheese!
This is a great recipe. I used splenda, egg beaters and whole wheat flour to make it a lot healthier and you couldn't even tell! Wonderful!
The consensus in my home is "It's a keeper!". I added aprx. 1/2 tsp. more cinnamon and 1/4 tsp more nutmeg along with aprx. 1 cup each of choc. & butterscotch chips while omitting the raisons as they are not a favorite. They make great muffins and freeze well. A good "make ahead" treat for the holidays!
It really is delicious!
This is my favorite recipe for moist pumpkin bread. I follow recipe exactly with the exception of adding 1/2 cup of raisins. Sometimes, instead of raisins, I will add dried cranberries or chocolate chips. We especially like the orange flavored cranberries. It is also good with a vanilla glaze or cream cheese. Great recipe!
1 word described this recipe for me awesome! I just threw all the ingredients in a bowl, and into a bundt cake pan, for about an 1hr and 20mins. It turned out wonderful! I had a similar recipe i had years ago, but had lost it. This is it, next time I'm going to add chocolate chips! Thankyou for the wonderful recipe!
This bread is awesome. I made this today and substituted 1/2 oil and 1/2 of my homeade applesauce. I used 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice and 1 tsp. cinnamon. I used 1 C. white sugar and 1 1/2 C. brown sugar. I baked it 55 mins. I didn't have many raisens so I tossed in some craisens too. All I can say is YUMM!!!! I'm sure the original recipe is great too. Enjoy....
Made this with 16 oz of semi sweet chocolate chips added in. Even the batter was good. It took an hour and 15 minutes to bake in a loaf pan and a square cake pan.
I used this recipe for a brunch. It was a huge hit. It was very moist and flavorfull. I used the cimmamon + that I got from Pampered chef. It would have been just as good with the nutmeg and cinnamon. I can't wait to make it again.
Very easy and yummy too! I have been teaching my daughter to cook and this was perfect. I did add less sugar, 2 1/2 cups. And, I did add 1 teaspoon of ginger and 1/2 teaspoon of cloves. Also, I didn't have walnuts on hand (I don't know how that happened) so I used pecans. This is definitely a do again recipe.
This is a GREAT recipe. I like more cinnamon and use about 2 Tablespoons. It is just soooo moist!
First time I've made pumpkin bread.. it was yummy and not difficult.
i do both nuts and raisens. My mom makes this in an the metal coffee cans. YUMMY
I added a bunch of walnuts and the recipe was perfect! Thanks!
To me, it seemed like this recipe had too much sugar and oil and not enough spices. So I made the following alterations: I replaced half of the oil for applesauce, decreased the sugar to 2 cups, doubled the spices, added 1/2 tsp. allspice, 1/2 tsp. cloves, 1 tsp. vanilla, and 1 cup raisons (no walnuts). It came out very moist and tasted great! It was a huge hit and I'll be using this recipe every holiday season from now on.
Excellent recipe!It baked well in three foil 3x8 pans from the grocery store. Took a little longer than 60 minutes, more like 70-75 minutes. Very good texture and melt in your mouth yummy. My kids ate the sloces with butter, but I didn't. It didn't need it.
This was a great recipe. I had never made pumpkin bread before, but it turned out great. I did however add one teaspoon more cinnamon and used only 1/2 cup of oil and 1/2 cup applesauce.
DELICIOUS!!!! So moist, and easy to make, even the kids love to eat it, and bake it! Smells great, too!
Mmm... Just had a fresh out of the oven slice, this recipe is great! I did add 3 teaspoons of pumpkin pie spice, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla, and I think that really added to the flavor. Next time I would also use half brown sugar, instead of all white sugar.
This was excellent! It was really moist and makes the cutiest little mini loaves.
Within a two day period I made an additional 2 batches of the bread. For a total of 8 loafs. However, on the last batch I used the small loaf pans. This made 4 smaller loafs for individuals to used rather then two larger ones.
I really enjoyed this recipe- but i am giving it 4 stars for 2 reasons. The first is that the average can of pumpkin has slightly less then 2 cups of pumpkin in it- which makes it hard to make this recipe unless you open 2 cans. To solve this problem i used 1 can of pumpkin and a half cup of applesauce which worked just fine! The second reason why i only rated this a 4 star recipe is because i tasted the batter as written and thought it needed a little more in the spice department- i added a small pinch of cloves and a bit of allspice. With these changes- i thought the bread came out great. I made them into muffins because i didnt want to wait an hour for bread to cook. I will make this again!
This was the first time I every tried to make pumpkin bread and I was not dissapointed. I did use about 1/2 cup raisans in just one of the loafs and next time I think I will put raisians in the whole batch. Also used 1/2 oil 1/2 applesauce. Very moist and delicious. A keeper.
Great recipe. We used applesauce instead of oil. Added raisins (instead of walnutes), and it was a winner! Oh, and a little extra cinnamon. :)
This is EXCELLENT bread! I made some tonight for my husband and I and it's splendid! It tastes very similar to Banana bread, minus the banana. That's great for us because my husband loves banana bread, but is allergic to bananas! I didn't have a bread pan to make it in, so I used a bunt pan, and placed all the dough in the one pan. It worked out great, took 70 min to bake and now I have really pretty bread. :-P
This bread is awesome! Made several loaves to give away at Christmas and everyone asked for the recipe.
Very Very good, The kids ate it within 1 day, Everyone loved it !!! Thank You for the recipe...
This was a fabulous recipe. I didn't make the bread and made it into cupcakes instead. I also halved the oil, used 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce in place of it, used double the nutmet and cinnamon. I also added crumbs on top and baned until knife came out clean. Great recipe monte! thanks!
This is one of my desert-island recipes. My family gets upset if there's none on-hand in the mornings. I make a huge batch of it and freeze most of it in quart-sized bags. It thaws beautifully and one batch lasts weeks that way. I followed the advice of others: I substitute apple sauce for half the oil, and I double the spices. I also sometimes increase the amount of pumpkin if I double the recipe, because I don't want to waste the rest of the large can.
This was great, the only thing I would add more of is the cinnomon and vanilla. The texture was great.
v monte: PLEASE thank your Mum for this fantastic recipe!!! For over 50 years, I've tried many pumpkin bread recipes and hated them all!Too dry, too sweet, too complicated. WHY I kept trying, I don't know. Made this without changes and it finally became the pumpkin bread of my dreams! Made them as jumbo muffins rather than loaf bread, simply to make commuting easier. Very moist, days after; rich pumpkin taste; super easy recipe...my half century quest has been solved! Passed it along to all my friends the very next day, I was that impressed. :)
moist, excellent flavor... I used half applesauce & half oil & added 1/2 cup craisins... otherwise made as directed. I will definitely make again and again.
This was awesome! I added walnuts. I also changed the sugar to 2 1/2 cups of white and 1/2 cup brown. added 1 tsp of vanilla. I didn't have plain cinnamon so I just added about a tbsp of cinnamon sugar. And I also used a whole (15 ounce) can of pumpkin. I whisked it all together by hand. I baked it in a 9x5 1/2 for about 1hour and 20 minutes and it baked perfectly. I could only make two loaves with my size pan... but that could also be because me bf kept getting spoonfuls of the mix as the first one was baking...Will probably be makifn this for both of my thanksgivings this year. SUPER easy, quick and delicious! I think next time I will add a crumb for the top it would taste nice.
Fantastic recipe - so moist! I skipped the walnuts and used pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon and nutmeg. I made them this time as muffins - only needed 30 min in the oven. Leftover baked squash works well instead of pumpkin too.
This is the same recipe I have been making as Christmas gifts for friends for years (except use only 2c sugar & add raisins). It is always well recieved & anticipated. Family always requests I bring it to Thanksgiving also!
What a great recipe. Minor changes as per the other reviewers. 2 c sugar (1c white and 1c brown). 1/2 c oil and 1/2 apple sauce. 2 tsp pumpkin spice in place of nutmeg. kept the cinnamon. Added 1 tsp vanilla. 1/2 wheat flour, 1/2 white. Texture was wonderful. I added pecans b/c thats what i had. Thx for sharing the recipe. I will definitely make again!
This was delicious! My picky husband & picky sons loved this. I only used 2 cups of sugar maybe less & used allspice & cinnamon but a ton of it. Oh & I used 1/2 a cup of oil & 1/2 cup of apple sauce instead of a whole cup of oil. It was so good & moist!!
Very good. I used one cup chopped walnuts and one cup Craisins. Next time I would rough-chop the Craisins. When they plumped, some of them were a bit big. I also used 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon as I bought some Saigon cinnamon and think it's really strong! I made seven mini-loaves (about 3" x 5.75").
The only thing I changed was cutting the nutmeg in half and then adding 1/2 tsp of ground cloves as well. Everyone loved it so much at Thanksgiving I wound up making a loaf for each of my family members for Christmas. I will definitely keep this around for years to come!
I have used this recipe several times, usually without nuts, and once with chocolate chips instead (which the kids LOVED). I use about half the salt called for in the recipe and still get great results. Also, if you chill it overnight so the flavors can meld, it gives the bread a slightly stronger "pumpkin" flavor--just wonderful! I've also found that this bread freezes well. Makes a great gift!
Really moist and tasty! Added chocolate chips and vanilla to the batter. Very easy to make!
Never made pumpkin bread before in my entire life! I have always loved it buying it from stores and cafe's and buying it every time its in season. This is a very good recipe and it tastes amazing. Just be careful if you try to use a different size pan. I used a 5x9 and then used the rest in a bunt pan.
