Delicious Pumpkin Bread

Okay, so I made some healthy changes. First, I used entirely whole wheat flour. I prefer to use King Arthur White Whole Wheat flour for most of my baked goods rather than the traditional whole wheat. To be honest, I couldn't tell the difference. I also subbed applesauce for half of the oil. When substituting whole wheat flour for white, it's important to make sure not to skimp on moisture; the whole wheat absorbs more moisture, which can leave your baked goods dry. I used extra-large eggs (all 4), and put a tiny bit more applesauce in, maybe a tablespoon or two. As did most, I added more spices, and decreased the sugar. I almost doubled the cinnamon and nutmeg, but also added about 1/4 teaspoon cloves and a sprinkle of ginger. I used brown sugar, about 2 1/4 cups instead of 3. I used raisins instead of nuts. After all these changes, I got a moist, flavorful pumpkin bread that I would feel very comfortable giving away as gifts. Healthy to boot; if one were so inclined, they could probably get away with making it with egg whites and Splenda too, hence making it very low-fat and sugar free. Maybe I'll try that next time.