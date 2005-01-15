Potato Bread I
Bread machine recipe. White bread with some wholesome ingredients.
This recipe was really great! I don't have a bread maker so I will tell you the bake version. Let yeast, 1/2 cup warm water & sugar in bowl for 10 minutes. Combine the other ingredience including the 3/4 cup water. You will need this extra water. knead. Place in a clean bowl for about 2 hours or until it doubles in size. Punch down the dough and knead lightly. Place in an oiled bread pan and let rise for 1 to 2 hours. Lightly coat top in Olive Oil. Bake for 40 minutes. Yum!Read More
This is a horrible recipe. It did not turn out at all and I am an experienced bread maker. The ingredients did not mix thoroughly (I have an excellent bread machine). It seems there is not enough liquid. I removed dough from the machine and tried to hand knead it but it still turned out horrible. Total waste of ingredients and time.Read More
This has been the BEST bread I have made so far with my bread machine. The only thing different I found was that I needed to add a bit more water. The recipe calls for 3/4 cup of water, but that didn't seem to be enough. I added about 1/4 cup more water and the dough then started looking better. Thank you for submitting this recipe and sharing it with us!
The first time I made this I put on the cooling rack and went outside to cut some herbs for the soup I was making to have this with,, came back, my lab had gotten up on the counter to eat it,she loved it, since then I have made it twice, it is great, thank you
This recipe is wonderfully moist and toasts great. Add some garlic and basil for a flavorful twist.
This is a good recipe, but indeed it needs extra water (approx. 1 cup). I also ended up using a wheat blend flour for 2 of the cups (it's what I had on hand) and it worked just as well.
good, tasty potato bread. close to a recipe i had years ago that my dh and i used to make every week.
This bread needs more water to form the ball . I add a 1/2 teaspoon more yeast , came out light rose up great . taste wonderful , i will make this bread for now on .
I just made this for the first time today, and I will have to agree with some of the other reviewers..there is not enough water. It was good I looked at the bread machine after I started it and before I went out for the day, otherwise there would not have been bread at all! Once I got the extra water in (probably to total 1 to 1 1/4 cup), the dough formed fine and it made a light and fluffy bread. Good flavor. I may tweek this recipe a bit. I prefer more potato flavor, and a sweeter dough. Otherwise though, this turned out well.
light and soft. nice
Great recipe for the bread machine!
I am making this bread for the first time. Watching the bread machine, it seemed like it didn't mix well. So I added water. Then it was sticking to the side of the pan. So I started adding more flour. I've wondered if I should've melted the butter, but it didn't say so. Maybe I should've added more potato rather than flour. We'll see how it turns out. There are other potato recipes out there.
This recipe is absolutely great. Nice and fluffy and soooo easy to cut just write for sandwiches. Wow I was so surprised. Love it. Highly recommended!!!
pretty good over all, but I like a little more patato taste.
Wonderful with brown gravy from roast beef...
I used double the potato flakes instead of dry milk and added an extra egg yolk for more moisture and density ...first time EVER using my NEW 12 year old bread machine....worked great
This turned out very well. I added about 1/4 cup more water. It turned out tender and had a nice flavor.
