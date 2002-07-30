Pumpernickel Bread I

3.8
18 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 5
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 2

This recipe makes a loaf that is not the very heavy textured bread made from the book that comes with the bread machine.

Recipe by Clem Zulinski

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients into the bread machine in order suggested by the manufacturer.

    Advertisement

  • Use the Light Crust or Whole Wheat settings. Start the machine.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 36.2g; fat 3.2g; cholesterol 2.4mg; sodium 210.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022