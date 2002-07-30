Pumpernickel Bread I

Looking for a bread recipe that used rye flour is how I came across this recipe. Plus it had all the things I was looking for. It used rye flour; it hadn’t been reviewed since 2009 and it was a ‘faceless’ recipe. A plus was that it was to be made in the bread machine. I knew that my bread machine could not handle baking a loaf that had 3 ½ cups of flour in it (I learned the hard way on another recipe), but it could handle mixing it up for me. I added all the ingredients and hit start. When it was time to bake, I just removed the dough and put it in a well greased loaf pan. I let it rise in a warm spot for 1 hour and then proceeded to bake at 350° for about 40 minutes. The bread is delicious and cut beautifully with the help from my electric knife. I served this with ‘Best Wild Rice Soup Ever’ and ‘Strawberry Cream Pie to Die For’ both AR recipes for my parents. It was my dad’s birthday.