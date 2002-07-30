Pumpernickel Bread I
This recipe makes a loaf that is not the very heavy textured bread made from the book that comes with the bread machine.
I followed this recipe exactly as written, which is unusual for me! This bread is SO good! My family ate the whole loaf before dinner was even on the table! Thank you!!
I did not care for this. I love pumpernickel bread and this was dry and kind of tasteless.
Very good and not at all as heavy as most pumpernickel breads are, especially when baked in a bread machine.
BEST BREAD, CRUNCHY CRUST AND GREAT TEXTURE, CAN'T WAIT TO MAKE IT AGAIN;
This was an excellent bread. The only thing that I had happen, was that the top fell in. But I will try it again and make some adjustments. It was that good.
Very good bread, I used less molasses thou and add caraway seeds (1 Tbs) and 1 tsp of instant coffee powder, the coffee gives a very good flavor and goes very well with the chocolate.
I loved the rich flavor and great texture of this bread! I changed the recipe to be like my boyfriend's favorite bread at a fancy chain supermarket's bakery. I prepared the dough on the dough cycle of my bread machine (needed a little extra flour). At the end of the cylce I added about a cup of raisins and started the machine again to mix until the raisins were distributed. I then let the dough rise for one hour in a ball on a lightly greased 10 inch cast-iron frying pan. I baked the bread on the frying pan for 33 minutes at 375. It made a delicious bolle. Thanks for a keeper!
I followed the instructions exactly but found the bread slightly bitter with an unpleasant after-taste. I'll try it again, reducing the amount of cocoa (perhaps 1 tbsp cocoa and 2 tbsp sugar) but for the moment I wouldn't recommend this recipe.
Everyone loved this, I followed the recipe except didn't have any rye flour so I used whole wheat. I think I will add honey or sugar next time as it looked sweeter than it tasted.
Nice flavor and texture bread. Plus with the bread machine doing all the work, it was quite easy. I made this bread with beef stew and it went well. The deep flavor might overwhelm a simpler soup like homestyle chicken. I look forward to using this recipe during the fall and winter months to accompany robust stews and soups.
Best ever, I just changed the bread flour to 2 1/3 cups
Didn't think this was anything like a true pumpernickel. There was too much cocoa and it had a bad aftertaste. Sorry.
Looking for a bread recipe that used rye flour is how I came across this recipe. Plus it had all the things I was looking for. It used rye flour; it hadn’t been reviewed since 2009 and it was a ‘faceless’ recipe. A plus was that it was to be made in the bread machine. I knew that my bread machine could not handle baking a loaf that had 3 ½ cups of flour in it (I learned the hard way on another recipe), but it could handle mixing it up for me. I added all the ingredients and hit start. When it was time to bake, I just removed the dough and put it in a well greased loaf pan. I let it rise in a warm spot for 1 hour and then proceeded to bake at 350° for about 40 minutes. The bread is delicious and cut beautifully with the help from my electric knife. I served this with ‘Best Wild Rice Soup Ever’ and ‘Strawberry Cream Pie to Die For’ both AR recipes for my parents. It was my dad’s birthday.
