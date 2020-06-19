Chocolate Sour Cream Fudge
This fudge recipe is made with sour cream which gives the candy a pleasant tang. Whenever I sell it at our local Christmas bazaar I never have any left!
This fudge has the best flavor EVER! After reading others' reviews and seeing the complaint of a tough fudgy brick, I decided to cook it in a double boiler, rather than the saucepot. I find that when cooking sugar, it is easier to do so in a double boiler, as it doesn't overcook and get tough. It turned out gorgeous, perfect, and tasty!Read More
I followed the recipe word for word and even used a candy thermometer. It came out so hard that it couldn't be cut or broken into pieces, couldn't even bit it. I wouldn't try the recipe again.Read More
Very good recipe. I used pepperment extract and then topped the fudge with crushed candy canes for some christmas fudge. I also used cocoa powder and some extra butter as I was out of choc squares. It still turned out smooth and creamy.
I made this fudge over the holidays & it was a big hit! It had a nice creamy consistancy. I also could not find a vanilla fudge recipe to try, so I made this one. I omitted the chocolate & added vanilla. I liked the flavor the sour cream added.
OH. MY. GOSH. This turned out soooooo creamy and wonderful~ almost caramel-ish. I didn't have unsweetened chocolate squares so I used about 8 ounces of Hershey's milk chocolate chips. (I didn't actually measure.) Along with the nuts at the end I added a 1/2 cup of raisins as well. SOOOOOOOO good! I cooked this on top of a double boiler but I couldn't get it to reach 240, so I put the double boiler right over the burner and in no time the thermometer was up to the right temperature. I WILL make this again. I'm already thinking about all the variations I can make!
I followed the directions EXACTLY and it turned to a rock hard clump in my pan! Don't make this, the chunks we got out weren't even good! I will stick to my recipe with fluff. Zero stars.
I wanted to try a recipe with sour cream to see how it would cook and come out. I used white chocolate chips and a rootbeer flavoring. I added more butter and left out the nuts. The fudge was DELICIOUS! I have used cream and evaporated milk before but this gives a tang and a wonderful texture. Try it ... you'll be amazed. Great!
I was afraid that this wouldn't turn out due to it's unconventional cooking method. It turned out beautifully. The next batch I'm going to add coconut!
Yummy! I love making fudge and this came out great!
I could swear that I had rated this one yesterday. It is some of the creamiest fudge I have ever made. Very consistent and melty.
These came out tasting delicious, and I was really worried it wouldn't turn out because of mixed reviews and the fact that I don't have a candy thermometer. I was low on sugar so I replaced one cup with brown sugar and the result is a rich, smooth, caramel flavour. My first time making fudge and it came out beautifully, I recommend making a batch.
LOVE IT!!! It is maybe not as easy as certain other fudges but it is better! If you want the best your gonna have to work for it! Be patient and make sure and have a candy thermometer. The flavor is unbeatable!
Did not hold together, very crumbly
I needed a sour cream fudge recipe in a pinch. A friend left a 36oz container of SANDERS chocolate covered salted caramels in her car, and it turned into a delicious chocolate caramel brick. So, I put the "brick" into a double boiler to melt it down. I didn't have cream on hand, only sour cream, so I googled sour cream fudge recipe. THIS ONE IS GRAND, except the only part I referred to was the sour cream part. I guessed at 3/4 c sour cream to add to my 36 oz of Sanders caramel mixture, and it is in the freezer, now, so I can get it more easily out of the pan - and it came out marvelously. So, I'm posting just in case you need a shortcut. Get a 36 oz canister of Sanders chocolate salted caramels. Add 1/2 -3/4 cup of sour cream to melted mixture. Put in wax paper lined pan. If you have trouble getting it out, just freeze it first. :D What can I say. The ultimate improvisation.
Better than any fudge I've made with cream & certainly better than any marshmallow "creme" garbage. Love the interesting tang! The small amt of chocolate doesn't turn this into a chocolate fudge, more of a caramel (as others have noted).
This is my new, "go-to" fudge! It is a hit in every gift basket I make. The very first time I made it, I overcooked it and couldn't have broke it apart with a hammer! However, a good thermometer, ensuring low humidity, and the patience to SLOWLY get the syrup up to soft-ball stage temp. have made every batch I have made since then turn out perfect. Thanks for sharing this amazing recipe.
