Chocolate Sour Cream Fudge

This fudge recipe is made with sour cream which gives the candy a pleasant tang. Whenever I sell it at our local Christmas bazaar I never have any left!

By DMCVAY

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
64
Yield:
1 1/2 pounds
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Butter an 8 inch square baking dish, and set aside. In a heavy saucepan, combine the sugar, sour cream, corn syrup and butter. Bring to a boil; cover and cook one minute. Stir until well blended. Remove the lid, and without stirring, heat to between 234 and 240 degrees F (112 to 116 degrees C), or until a small amount of syrup dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when removed from the water and placed on a flat surface.

  • Remove from the heat, and add the chocolate and vanilla. Do not stir. Set the pan over a wire rack until the mixture cools to about 175 degrees F (80 degrees C). This should take about 15 minutes.

  • Beat the fudge with a wooden spoon until it thickens and loses its gloss. Stir in walnuts, and pour into the buttered dish. Spread evenly, then set aside to cool. Cut into small squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 1.8g; cholesterol 1.7mg; sodium 4.8mg. Full Nutrition
