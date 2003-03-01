Mother's Banana Bread

This is such a simple and easy recipe, and it makes such excellent banana bread! It is really a great "base" recipe, because you can customize it to your liking very easily, or just follow the recipe and get no-brainer, wonderful, easy, delicious bread. I have made this twice now, The first loaf, I followed the recipe exactly, baked for 1 hour at 350 degrees, and it was fantastic! I think this bread is best after it cools down and the flavors have a chance to mature. Steaming hot from the oven it is very tempting to slice it up and dig in, (especially after your kitchen smells so good while it's baking) but the banana flavor doesn't seem to be well developed at that point... Nice light, moist, cake-like texture, with a sweet banana flavor and gently crunchy walnuts. It had a crisp, chewy, perfectly golden browned crust. I put plastic wrap over the hot loaf after taking it out of the oven and let it cool for a while to keep it from drying out much. Rave reviews from all tasters! My second loaf, I followed the recipe except added 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and some cinnamon and vanilla. It was good, but I think I prefer it without chocolate chips... For easy mixing, I put all my dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and "sift" them together by running my electric mixer through it for a minute or so, then separately mix my wet ingredients (butter, eggs, and banana) together before mixing into the flour/sugar mix, then fold in the nuts and/or choc.