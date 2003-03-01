Mother's Banana Bread
This is an old recipe that belonged to my mother. I've been making this bread since I was a teenager. At a candy striper bake sale a doctor bought this bread and said that this was the best banana bread that he had tasted.
I tried this recipe but added about a half-cup extra banana mush and used half brown sugar. The taste was good, but the texture was lacking the quality I was looking for. It's just not my mom's recipe. It's light and fluffy, and if that's what you want, this is the recipe for you, but I wanted heavier and with a darker color and texture (and more banana flavor). I think beating the eggs first and adding the banana to the liquid, then blending the dry ingredients in would be better for texture as well. All in all, a nice light snacking loaf, but not what I had in mind.Read More
The first time I baked this bread, it was quite good. I made it again today and decided to try some of the variations suggested by other reviewers: I added extra banana (the riper, the better), 1/2 cup of heavy cream, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of vanilla, and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. Cooked it for exactly an hour, and the result was even better the second time around. The bread had a mouthwatering aroma, which filled up our home.
Using some suggestions from previous reviews, I modified as follows: I added 1 teaspoon vanilla, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1/2 cup heavy cream and substituted 3/4 cup of flour for whole wheat flour. This produced a dense and very flavorful bread. I especially like the ease of preparation. Thanks!
This is the best banana bread recipe I have found so far. It has great banana flavor and moist texture that I like in banana bread. I added 1 tsp each of vanilla, cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg. Next time I might try adding chocolate chips just for another twist to this great basic recipe. Bravo!
Great banana flavor, easy to make. I've made it more than once and everyone loves it. Hard to overcook, too, which is always a plus.
My daughter helped me make this recipe, and though it was easy, the taste left much to be desired. I don't know if it was just myself, but I only managed one tiny sliver before I couldn't eat it. I think I'll keep looking.
I've had (and made)much better banana bread. This recipe was kind of blah. I will be switching back to my standard recipe.
I'm not a banana bread fan, so I didn't actually try this recipe. But my friends all raved about it. My sister shared some of the bread with her dorm hall -- it was gone so quickly! Now I've had requests from all of her friends... Great recipe, and very easy to make.
Very moist and easy to make. I added cranberries to give it a little zing.
This is such a simple and easy recipe, and it makes such excellent banana bread! It is really a great "base" recipe, because you can customize it to your liking very easily, or just follow the recipe and get no-brainer, wonderful, easy, delicious bread. I have made this twice now, The first loaf, I followed the recipe exactly, baked for 1 hour at 350 degrees, and it was fantastic! I think this bread is best after it cools down and the flavors have a chance to mature. Steaming hot from the oven it is very tempting to slice it up and dig in, (especially after your kitchen smells so good while it's baking) but the banana flavor doesn't seem to be well developed at that point... Nice light, moist, cake-like texture, with a sweet banana flavor and gently crunchy walnuts. It had a crisp, chewy, perfectly golden browned crust. I put plastic wrap over the hot loaf after taking it out of the oven and let it cool for a while to keep it from drying out much. Rave reviews from all tasters! My second loaf, I followed the recipe except added 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips and some cinnamon and vanilla. It was good, but I think I prefer it without chocolate chips... For easy mixing, I put all my dry ingredients together in a large mixing bowl and "sift" them together by running my electric mixer through it for a minute or so, then separately mix my wet ingredients (butter, eggs, and banana) together before mixing into the flour/sugar mix, then fold in the nuts and/or choc.
There seem to be a lot of complaints about this bread being dry . I always cream butter and sugar very well, add eggs one at a time and the very ripe bananas alternately with flour, but do not overmix. Has never been dry and my only concusion is that others may have overbaked it.
This recipe was so easy. My family finished the loaf in one night!
Very Good! My children loved it!
Yum, the banana bread was D-lish! I added some cinnamon and vanilla to it. THX.
This was the 4th banana bread recipe I've tried within the last couple of weeks and I can finally stop! I was looking for a banana bread with a nice banana-y taste along with a light and moist texture and this is it! I tweaked the recipe as the others suggested by adding 1 tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of cinnamon, 1/3 cup splenda and 1/3 cup brown sugar. It turned out perfect!
This recipe was easy to make and turned out beautifully. I did add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon to the dry ingredients and 1 teaspoon of vanilla to the wet ingredients. Next time, I might try to use melted butter for ease of mixing. This time, I creamed the butter and added the eggs, banana and vanilla and mixed together. Then I added the wet ingredients to the dry. I found it a bit too dry, so I added a little milk (by eye and feel--maybe 2-3 tablespoons) and it worked out perfectly. I also used my new silicone loaf pan for the first time and I loved it! It baked so evenly and popped right out of the pan! You might want to try it :) I liked it so much, I just ordered a silicone bundt pan :)
Excellent recipe! I added some vanilla and cinnamon for extra flavor. I also used about 1 1/2 c banana (2 lg bananas). It came out so well that I made another loaf the next day. My search for a great banana bread recipe stops here! It's a great basis recipe that you can add your own tastes to such as nutmeg and other spices or chocolate chips.
I made this banana bread according to the recipe (except I substituted chocolate chips for walnuts). YUM! It came out moist and delicious! I now want to buy over-ripened bananas just so I can make this again!
I added extra banana (3 of them). This is great! I also added about 3/4 cup of chocolate chips! My husband loved it! He said it was better than his Mom's!! WOW! That is impressive, becasue he thinks his Mom is a great cook! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
Best WHEN you use half White sugar and half brown sugar. Also add 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamin! DELICIOUS!
This is the best banana bread recipe. My husband said it was his favorite, and sometimes he is hard to please when it comes to cooking.
I dont know what all kinds of banana you all have been eatting, but I will keep looking for a good banana recipe! This one was to dry, and not of a very good flavor. Keep searching, I know I will.
I loved this recipe! I had tried one before from allrecipes and didn't like it so I was really happy with this recipe. Delicious.
Excellent recipe. Thanks to other suggestions, I did add vanilla and milk instead of half cream. Although I also topped with crumb strusel topping from another recipe. You must do this. It will hide any long big crack in the middle of the bread and it taste great too. Recipe for topping is combine 1/3 cup brown sugar, 1/8 cup flour, 1 tsp cinnamon. Cut in 1Tb butter. Sprinkle this crumb topping on top of bread batter. You can also sprinkle few chocolate chips on top of crumb. Bake bread as directed.
I was looking for a mango bread recipe for my two ripe mangos. While looking at the banana bread recipes, I figured out I could substitude the mashed bananas for cubed mangos. It was a success! There were a few changes I did to the recipe to make it more diet friendly. First, I used 2/3 cup of eggbeaters, 2/3 cup of Splenda, 1 & 3/4 cup of whole wheat flour and 1/3 cup of unsweetened apple sauce. The two ripe mangos yielded exactly 2 cups. I added 1 tsp of vanilla and after baking it for 50 minutes the results were tasty and moist. Surprisingly, the mangos did not sink to the bottom of the bread after it was baked. I will continue to use this recipe for mango bread and banana bread. Next time I will substitude some soy flour for the whole wheat flour and add some flax seed powder.
Used some modifications from Shelle Belle, but instead of 1/2 cup of cream for added moisture, I used whole milk. Also used a blend of chunky goodness including 1/4 cup chopped almonds, 1/4 cup flax seed meal, and 1/4 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Took 55 minutes to bake.
Delicious! Absolutely amazing! I added a bit of cinnamon, allspice, and vanilla extract. I also sprinkled chocolate chips on the top! I didn't need to bake an hour, only 40 minutes, so keep an eye on it!
I doubled the recipe but only used 3 cps flour.also added 1 c light cream,2 tsp vanilla, 2 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp nutmeg, and pecans instead of walnuts. Next time I will increase the bananas. I loved the consistency and moistness. Absolutely needs more bananas. Otherwise excellent!!!
This is now my favorite banana bread recipe. It's so light and fluffy!! I followed the suggestions of other people by adding cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. I used 3 bananas instead of 2 - I always like 3 better. I also added 1/2 c. of buttermilk instead of cream (I was out). It turned out fantastic.! I may add some brown sugar next time. It's not quite as sweet as I like but still super.
Came out great. I added some vanilla and used a little more banana.
Very good! I adjusted the recipe as others suggested w/ vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and I also added 1/3 cup of apple sauce...its really moist, I'm eating it right now :-)
I was just looking for a regular recipe for banana bread, since I didn't have any fancy ingredients on hand. I got what I was looking for with this recipe. Regular banana bread and it turned out really good and moist!
Just ok. Not terrible, but not extraordinary either.
Very tasty! I increased the sugar and the amount of banana because my husband likes a sweeter bread and I didn't have walnuts so I used some fresh pecans that I roasted. Yum! :)
Wow great recipe! Tastes just like my mom's banana bread. I will never use another recipe. Thank you.
PERFECT! I USED SPLENDA FOR BAKING INSTEAD OF SUGAR, AND IT TASTED GREAT. IF YOU DO USE SPLENDA FOR BAKING THOUHG, DECRESS THE SALT BY HALF. GREAT RECIPE!
Oh my gosh! This is so good! I'm giving it four stars though because I did add a little extra. To keep it moist, it definitely needs more bananas. I added 1 3/4 cups of bananas instead and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon for a little spice. Turned out great!
a very good recipe. have had a lot of compliments.....
This bread is pretty good! It's so simple and so tasty. Smells fantastic, too. A great bread to whip up when I don't eat all my bananas in time!
Ok, seriously "the Bomb" and I do not leave reviews EVER! This is the second time I made this now and I did add the pinch of nutmeg and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon and vanilla the first time and it was good but needed more banana. Today I made it the same way using more banana and real butter! (I use a mixer to blend the liquids first, then mix it together with the flour mix) Result was fan freakin tastic! Will never need another banana bread recipe!
This recipe was pretty good. I put in less butter than called for. Also added chocolate chips. I prefer another recipe I have that substitutes applesauce or yogurt for oil/butter.
made just the way you said very delish be proud of your moms recipe my young grandkids took the remainder home with them and put in a order for another loaf today they loved it-so did the rest of us.as i alway have to play with a recipe today i am adding some lemon rind-vanilla-hope they like it as much.got any more of your moms delish recipes??
This is the first time I baked a banana bread and it turned out great. I used this recipe as it had the basic ingredients that all bakers have without the nutmeg or shortening like other recipes. I added a teaspoon of cinnamon and made it with 3 bananas instead of a cup of banana. Everybody loved it. Thank you.
very good!! makes very moist bread, with good banana taste...i feel like something is missing though...will probably add some cinnamon or nutmeg or something next time. good recipe though.
Love this recipe, with 2 modifications 1.) leave walnuts out (I am allergic to nuts) 2.) 4x tha recipe ( I make alot and freeze it still don't last long, I give it to friends and family.)
Just made this recipe and it is so moist. I took some other reveiwers advice and added vanilla, cinnamon and Nutmeg and used 3 bananas. I also added about 1/4 C of milk. I put a brown sugar streusel on top with walnuts and this is fabulous. My husband & I have already devoured half of it. This is by far the best Banana bread I have tasted.
Dont be scared when its about 30 mins along in the oven and it looks like a brick...it will come around! This bread was enjoyed without nuts by a whole class of graduating seniors. It's so easy and i think what makes it different is the butter as opposed to the standard oil used in other banana breads!
This is a great recipe wonderful how it is
I baked this as a thank you for a friend. I made only one change--I used whole wheat white flour. Instead of one loaf (because my loaf pans are packed), I was able to get 12 regular sized muffins out of this recipe. 350 degrees for 20 minutes and they baked up nicely. Simple banana bread which was just what I needed.
Delicious! I make this all the time for my coworkers and they love it. Sometimes I do chocolate chips instead of walnuts, but it is awesome both ways!! I also add some cinnamon and nutmeg.
This banana bread had a good taste, but I found it kind of dry.
This is the best banana bread I have ever had, i added some cinnmon , fresh ground nutmeg, vanilla, extra bananas and 1/2 cup sour cream this bread is so moist and delicious I make it about 3 or 4 times a month with the bananas that my kids have not eaten and will not eat because now they have turned black
I never made banana bread before this is a really easy, quick, good recipe. Thanks
very tasty! I added a sprinkle of cinnamon and 1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips. very moist and bakes well without burning easily.
I made this twice, the same day. First time it was good. Second time I added 3 large bananas,almost double, chocolate chips, just 1/2 cup, and a tsp of vanilla. WOW even better.
This is a great recipe. I use it almost every weekend. I've never met anyone who didn't like this banana bread.
Very Dry
This recipe is identical to the one handed down in my family. Just like the submitter, I have been making this recipe since I was a child. My Mom always liked to serve it with cream cheese spread on it, but I prefer it without or even warmed up with a little butter on it. Most people like this recipe, but I notice that among those that don't, a common theme of "too dry" and "flavorless" come up. My guess is that you are not using ripe enough bananas. This recipe should be made with over-ripe bananas that have fully black skins. Over-ripe bananas are very flavorful, sweet, and wet. This is my "go to" recipe when I have a few bananas that have gotten too ripe to eat as hand fruit. I freeze peeled over-ripe bananas in a zipper bag until I have accumulated 3 and then I make this recipe. If I don't have enough mash to make up a cup, I scale the recipe down. I never substitute less ripe bananas, because the sugar and moisture content won't be right.
That doctor is one doctor I'd trust!!! This recipe came out perfectly every time I've made it. I've been making it for my daughters since they were about 1 yr old (they are 18 months now) and they love it, so does my husband. One time, I didn't have quite enough bananas so I added pureed canned peaches to make up the missing bit, it was very nice too. I've been making it without the nuts for the benefit of the little ones. I have also used a bit less sugar with perfect results. This bread looks great when you take it out of the oven, nice and golden! Highly recommended!
This was my third baking recipe since I've started cooking -- and it's a KEEPER. I followed other reviewers by adding a teaspoon each of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla. It turned out beautifully and oh so good. As a rank beginner, I heartily recommend this to those who want a success to show off to family and friends.
I have made this recipe about 6 times now, and each time it turns out great! Very tasty, a great treat..
Yum... moist banana bread! This recipe is a keeper. Did add some chopped nuts and followed another review and split up the sugar to 1/3 c. white sugar and 1/3. c of brown sugar and added a couple sprinkles of cinnamon to batter.
Great bread. The baking time was spot on for me because it produced a slightly crisp crust on the bread, but some others might want to check on the loaf 5 or 10 minutes early to avoid that!
this is the best!
Very good recipe! Good texture to the bread,not a heavy banana bread at all! I put 1/3 cup of sugar and 1/3 cup of brown sugar,1 tsp vanilla,1/4 tsp cinnamon,and 1/4 tsp pumpkin spice just for a little bit of flavor and it worked perfect! Wonderful B/B! Family loves it!
Very easy recipe and so good
Nice and moist. I used extra banana and some cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg like some of you suggested. It seemed just a little dry so I added 1/8 cup or so of buttermilk. Great recipe. I will make this again.
Very Good and easy too!
i givethis recipe a four because it was almost there!! i altered the recipe after reading some suggestions from other users: i added a 1/2 cup heavy cream, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg, 1 teaspoon vanilla extract, and an extra banana. however, i think it could still use another banana. even with the extra bit, it still was lackluster in the banana area. but the smell coming from my oven during and after it baking is heavenly! and it did taste pretty yummy, too! ^w^
Tasted great! I wasn't sure how it would turn out in my Breadman bread machine. I thought I would give it a try. I used BatterBread setting 1pd loaf. I put ingredients in pan in listed order. It mixed everything for you and baked for about 1hr 10 min. It came out perfect. Family loved it and I will make it again.
Wonderful. Wonderful. So much better than store-bought banana bread. The loaf always comes out fluffy and moist. I added some more bananas and some vanilla. It also worked great in my toaster oven.
I usually have to make banana bread from a box because mine will usually weigh more than I do and doesn't cook in the middle. This recipe was easy and came out perfect my first time making it. It's a keeper.
great recipe for banana bread, especially if you like nuts in it!
I followed this recipe to a T, using a 9x5 pan and 3 small/medium bananas (they had black spots around, but not overripe). The bread came out rather bland, probably because of the bananas, but it also definitely needed some vanilla. I used a dark pan, greased with margarine and flour and baked it for exactly an hour, and it was slightly dry, overbaked and had a thick dark crust, so be sure to put it at 325*F if you're using dark pans and/or greasing with butter+flour.
I love this recipe. You should try adding a tbsp of vanilla to the recipe.
If you add 1-2 Tablespoons of honey it sweetens up the bread a bit. If you use new Bananas, add the honey.
The flavor was ok. I would add more bananas the next time around. It was also a little dry for my taste. Overall everyone seemed to like it but it wasnt the best Iv had
Do this nice recipe entirely in a food processor. Pulse the dry ingredients very briefly. Be sure to reduce the salt to 1/2 tsp. and be sure to add 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp. nutmeg. You don't want to drown out the banana flavor, just enhance it. Combine the eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla, melted butter, cut-up bananas and 1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts and add to dry ingredients. Pulse just a few times to combine. I found that 50 minutes in the oven is quite enough to produce a beautiful looking and tasty loaf.
WOW I have made lots of banana bread, but this one takes the cake! Somehow it has a fluffier texture and prettier crust than any I have made before. THANK YOU Carol!
This was such a big hit at our house that I make it 2 to 3 times a week! I like to put it in the toaster and spread some whipped cream cheese on it! This recipe is mmmm mmmm good!
I loved this. So yummy. I also poured a little bit of sugar in the raw on top of it and it made a yummy crunchy crust. But that was just icing on the cake, so to speak! Oh, and I didn't have any walnuts.
I was really disappointed by this recipe. It was not moist enough. I prefer a moist and dense banana bread. This is not the recipe for that type of bread. I did add 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp vanilla, 1/2 tsp nutmeg like some other reviewers. I think those were great additions. I wish I had also added the heavy cream that some others had mentioned also but unfortunately I didn't have any on hand. I think I'll be going back to my old recipe.
the best and easiest banana bread I have ever made, should be called one bowl banana bread
Very good *IF* you add about 1/3 cup of half and half or cream, and some flavoring--I added both cinnamon and vanilla. After those alterations it was wonderful!
nice and easy. i added 1 teaspoon of vanilla, 1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/8 teaspoon of nutmeg.
Everyone was impressed with this bread. I was told that this bread was was THEE BEST BREAD EVER...
I made this bread last night - we just moved here and are living out of boxes, so I couldn't find my measuring spoons or my bread pan. I guesstimated the amounts of baking powder, soda, and salt - and used an 8x8 pan as it was all I could find. The bread turned out fabulous! (I baked it about 20 min. less than called for due to pan size). It was incredibly easy - my 2 year old even helped. I will definitely make this bread again and again - hate to throw away those brown bananas!
My first attempt at banana bread and it came out wonderful! Thanks for the recipe!
I followed this recipe to the letter (but then added a few shakes of cinnamon into the batter) and my whole family loved it! It was super easy and my husband, who is a chef, was terribly impressed.
I've never given a review on anything, but this recipe has forced me to do so. Simply delicious!!! Perfect combination between a bread and cake texture and so easy to make! Just like what my mom used to make! Thanks for sharing Carol!!
Really good! I added a SMALL amount of nutmeg, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of vanilla to the mixture. I also used bananas that were a little overripe, which makes the banana flavor a bit more intense. YUM!
My family loves this as muffins Makes 12 perfectly! It is great! I add all my old bananas more that it calls for sometimes. This is a very forgiving recipe.
this recipe was really easy to make. I also added about 3 tablespoons of cinnamon and it came out just wonderful.
Very good. I got many Domestic Goddess Points for that one!
Excellent banana bread recipe. Turned out perfect the first time I tried it. Thank you for sharing!
If you switch the 2/3 cups of sugar to 1/2 cup of Splenda you'll have an excellent sugar-free version. Absolutely delicious!
This is my favorite banana bread recipe I have ever used! Instead of 1 cup banana, I used 3 whole bananas. I use 1/3c white and 1/3c brown sugars. And I add 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg, and 1/2c cream as per other reviewers. Very tasty!
I loved this recipe! Of course, my husband has a sweet tooth, so I doubled the amount of sugar called for, but it was still excellent :) A really hard to mess up recipe :)
