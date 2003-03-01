Mother's Banana Bread

This is an old recipe that belonged to my mother. I've been making this bread since I was a teenager. At a candy striper bake sale a doctor bought this bread and said that this was the best banana bread that he had tasted.

Recipe by Carol

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 8x4 inch loaf
Directions

  • Grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add butter, eggs, nuts, and mashed banana. Beat until well blended.

  • Pour batter into prepared pan and bake about 1 hour, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
216 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 30.3g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 253mg. Full Nutrition
