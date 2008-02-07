Nut and Fruit Bread

This is another great holiday bread to make that belonged to my mother. She sometimes served this one, and it is a very old recipe. This bread is good the first day, but better the second. You may use dates instead of raisins if you wish.

Recipe by Carol

10
1 - 8 x 5 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease an 8 x 5 inch loaf tin thoroughly. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl, beat the egg well. Mix in milk and melted butter or shortening.

  • Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together into a mixing bowl. Add sugar, nuts, raisins and orange rind; mix well. Blend egg mixture into fruit and nut mixture until flour is just moistened. Turn batter into greased loaf tin, and allow to stand for 20 minutes.

  • Place pan in the center of the oven. Bake for 55 to 60 minutes. Turn bread out on wire rack, and cool for several hours before slicing.

272 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 26.7mg; sodium 347mg. Full Nutrition
