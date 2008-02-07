Nut and Fruit Bread

This is another great holiday bread to make that belonged to my mother. She sometimes served this one, and it is a very old recipe. This bread is good the first day, but better the second. You may use dates instead of raisins if you wish.
Yummy! I made it as muffins and I made a few changes...I used whole wheat flour and brown sugar, added two tablespoons of applesauce instead of the melted butter, and omitted the orange zest. It was yummy but not terribly sweet...exactly what I was looking for. Excellent! 5 stars. Thanks Carol!
This is one of those breads that is nice and filling. I opted for Cranberries and Pecans for a sweeter taste but I am sure Raisins and Walnuts would have been nice too. Not having to worry about my weight I bathed it in butter and ate myself full.....
Very nice recipe! I doubled the recipe, and used pecans instead of walnuts, and got 3, 4x7 inch loaf pans to use as gifts. I also opted to put a crumble crust on before baking to dress it up. I will be making this one again, maybe with other fruits or nuts.
Excellent simple bread. I added the juice from the orange I had zested, a teaspoon of almond extract, approx 3/4C. diced apricots(dried), and then topped with a simple icing sugar and flaked almonds. This turned out absolutely delicious.
I have made this 3 times now. It turns out great every time. Normally for the Holidays, I make a batch of date nut bread to use up my extra dates and I add some candied cherries to it. We love it. This year I used this recipe. It turned out great and got inhaled. Thanks for posting your recipe!
I use this basic recipe a lot, with different combinations of fruit and nuts. My favorite version is with dried pineapple and mango, plus shaved coconut, about 3 cups altogether. I also soak the dried fruit in warm juice for a while, and drain it before adding to the flour mixture. Yummy!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I like that it makes one loaf. It is dense and a little heavy but really good. We chopped up dried mangos and used that instead of rasins and I will be making this again.
