Candied Fruit Bread

4.5
11 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is a great bread for tea at Christmas time when you don't like to make fruitcake. It is an old recipe that belonged to my mother, and really good.

Recipe by Carol

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 8 x 3 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease an 8x5-inch loaf tin thoroughly. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Beat eggs in a medium bowl. Add milk and melted butter; mix well.

  • Sift together flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon into a large mixing bowl. Add sugar, prepared fruits and nuts, and mix well. Add egg mixture to fruit and nut mixture, stirring just enough to blend. Pour batter into the greased loaf tin. Let stand for 20 minutes.

  • Place pan in center of oven on middle rack. Bake for 60 to 70 minutes. Turn out on wire rack, and allow to cool for several hours before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
482 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 80.1g; fat 15g; cholesterol 80.5mg; sodium 638.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/23/2022