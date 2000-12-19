Candied Fruit Bread
This is a great bread for tea at Christmas time when you don't like to make fruitcake. It is an old recipe that belonged to my mother, and really good.
This is the most delicous bread I've ever tasted in my life. It was easy to cook and I had a great time doing that.
Lovely loaf, I didn't have any currants left so I used golden raisins and added fresh grated nutmeg(just because I like it), and a tsp of vanilla. Will deffinately keep the recipe and make again through out the year.
Not bad. I didn't have any candied fruit other than the lemon peel, so it was probably a bit different in flavor. It has taken me forever to use up my candied fruit, however, so I was not about to buy another couple of containers and start over. This bread is very moist, even though it had quite a crust on it. Mine was done at an hour, surprisingly, as my oven often requires longer for quick breads. It's very pretty but not my favorite--but I'm not so sure I like candied fruit much. I did like the currants in this. Thanks for the recipe!
Turned out great. I loved it, but no one else in my family liked it. They don't like candied fruit. Who knew! It's still an excellent recipe, so maybe I will make it for bake sales. I'm sure it will go well then!
I had some candied fruitcake mix on hand, as well as some candied ginger and slivered almonds, so I used those instead of what the recipe calls for. I actually used about 1/4 cup more fruit in total, too. I like it. I think the ginger is an excellent addition. I'm not too fond of how hard and crusty the outside of the bread got, but I think if I had covered it right after it came out of the oven, it would have softened a lot more. I'm not sure if I'll use this particular recipe again, but I like the concept quite a bit.
It reminds me of my grandmother's Slovak tea bread. Love it. I would add a tsp of vanilla, 1/4 cup extra candied fruit, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, and take the temp down to 350.
I had a surplus of assorted dried fruit so decided to give this a try. It was delicious - much better than I expected. and easy to make. It was still good after a week and delicious toasted. Don't feel constrained by the dried fruits in the recipe. You can use almost anything. and more than they state if you like it that way.
Made a few subs and adds but i think it made it all the better
This is a very good quick bread recipe, and I will definitely make it again. The only change I made was to the types of dried fruit I used, based on what I had on hand. We ate ours warm out of the oven, and it was light, fruity, with a nice crust.
This is a real easy recipe I’ve made it a couple of times First time I did it exactly to the recipe. Turned out great. Second time I added a 1/4 cup of cocoa and made muffins and a loaf. Will make again
