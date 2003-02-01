Banana Bread
This banana bread recipe is our family favorite.
I made this bread today, for the second time. Because I love anything banana flavored, I decided to put in 5 mashed bananas this time and added 1t vanilla, and 1t cinnamon.Because of the dry to wet ratio I added another 1/2c flour and 1t baking powder. A flavorful, moist banana bread was the result! With my modifications, this recipe is a keeper. Thanks, Nikki! :) By the way, for two 7X3 loaves, it took only 45 minutes in my oven. I believe 1 hour would dry the bread out.Read More
I made this bread today, for the second time. Because I love anything banana flavored, I decided to put in 5 mashed bananas this time and added 1t vanilla, and 1t cinnamon.Because of the dry to wet ratio I added another 1/2c flour and 1t baking powder. A flavorful, moist banana bread was the result! With my modifications, this recipe is a keeper. Thanks, Nikki! :) By the way, for two 7X3 loaves, it took only 45 minutes in my oven. I believe 1 hour would dry the bread out.
This banana bread is so good! The edges are crispy and the inside is nice and moist. I covered it with foil halfway through because it was getting pretty brown and added 1/2 tsp baking powder, vanilla and cinnamon. Definitely my new banana bread recipe!
I made this recipe, but added a little cinnamon and a dash of vanilla. Put them in vegetable sprayed muffin pans and they took half the time. This recipe is so quick and easy! I double the recipe to make 24 muffins. A definite family favorite! Thank you Nikki! :o)
Excellent recipe! Everyone commented on how moist it was. After my brother in law said "its soo moist" he turned to his wife and said "this is how banana bread is supposed to be". Also, my 10 year nephew wants me to make him his OWN banana bread. Like a lot of people, I also added an extra banana (total of 4), 1/2 t. baking powder, 1/2 t. cinnamon and 1 t. vanilla. I baked it at 350 for 40 minutes in a 9x5 loaf pan (I didn't have the size suggested in the recipe). After 40 mins, I placed a foil tent over the pan and lowered the heat to 250 degrees for approximately 20 minutes. Definitely a keeper!
Good recipe! The first time I made it I thought it could use more bananas although the bananas I got from the grocery store were rather small, therefore, the second time I made it I used four bananas instead of three. The first time I made this recipe it was good but the second time it was great! Thanks for the recipe.
Here is a simple recipe that tastes great. I added a teaspoon of vanilla, used margarine instead of butter and made half a dozen muffins and one small round cake pan instead of the two loaves. Thanks for the recipe :-)
I added cinnamon, walnuts and some vanilla. Everyone raved over the flavor. Thanks for the great recipe.
Made these tonight, I love banana bread and thought this one was wonderful. I took the hints and added vanilla and cinnamon and also added chocolate chips. I made muffins out of the batter. It was so simple. Even my husband loved them. I did not think he even liked bananas.
I have made Banana Bread many times, but this is the best recipe ever!! I read all the reviews and adjusted the recipe, 1/2 cup white sugar,1/2 cup brown sugar, l tsp vanilla,1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1/2tsp baking powder. I also cooked it only 40 minutes and it came out perfect and was sooo tasty!
Super moist banana bread -- what a find! I added cinnamon and vanilla.
I love this banana bread as is. No alterations. I was looking for a basic banana bread and this is perfect!
Amazing recipe! Followed recipe exactly except added chopped pecans and used 1 regular size bread pan. Cooked at 325 for 50 minutes and toothpick came out clean. This was super moist and amazing. Will definitely be making this again!
Great base recipe because the proportions are perfectly balanced. You can go wild from there (substitute splenda for half of the sugar, add raisins, nuts or chocolate chips) and the bread won't go wrong. Like someone else mentioned, it turns out out extra moist if you let the batter sit before baking it. We liked it better than the famous "banana banana bread"!
This is a great banana bread recipe but it can be made healthier. I used all whole wheat flour, added some ground flax seed, 3/4 cup of turbinado sugar instead of white, reduced the butter to 3 T and added applesauce. Cooking time should be reduced to 1/2 hour. 1 hour is way too long.
My first attempt at Banana Bread and it was excellent! I added some things based on other reviews. Sprinkle of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown, and 4 bananas and made in one pan (350 for 45 min. Very yummy, my whole family loved it.
Mmmmm...so good! As others suggested, I added an extra banana (mostly because I had four overripe bananas on hand), 1 tsp vanilla and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. Cooked 30 min at 350, then 25 min at 325. Made a gorgeous loaf, and it was so moist and banana-y. My husband loved it! Best banana bread I've ever had.
I tried this recipe twice. The first attempt I used the exact recipe. It was too "dry" and dense for our liking, so I changed it just a little bit. Instead of three eggs I used only 1 egg and 1/3 cup milk. I also added a 1/2 tsp of vanilla for a little flavor boost. The second batch came out with more flavor and SUPER moist. I should mention I cooked these as muffins and not loafs! So yummy!!!!!
just loved it my husband didn't want to share ;)
IT WAS JUST LIKE MY NANA MADE Thank You Joan
Very good! I used egg replacer instead of egg, brown rice flour instead of all purpose flour and it turns out fantastic!
Used 3 bananas. Added 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. baking power, 1/2 t. vanilla. Used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar. Baked in a 9X5 pan for 45 minutes. Very good! Was a hit for a party that I took it to…will definitely make it again!
I had 3 very ripe bananas on my counter and no heavy cream. I was looking for a simple recipe for banana bread or muffins that I could make using only ingredients I had on hand. This recipe did not dissapoint. Very tasty and very easy. I made over sized muffins and baked them for 27 minutes. Delicious!
This recipe is AWESOME!! We loved it. I followed others suggestions (used 1/2 white & 1/2 brown sugar, added 2 tbspns milk & 1 tspn vanilla plus 1/2 cup nuts) and made muffins. Turned out so moist & excellent! Definitely a keeper. Thanks!!
a really quick and easy banana bread recipe, perfect for making the smaller loaves!
Very delicious my husband ate an entire mini loaf! I used the half brown half white sugar version and loved it. This is a keeper thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent! I had never made a banana bread before, and I chose this one because there were few ingredients, and I already all of them. I made it in one regular-size loaf pan. I baked it for just under an hour, long enough for a dark brown crust to form, but not long enough for it to get crunchy, which I don't like. It's so moist! Fantastic and very addictive. I love it slathered with butter-- I can never eat just one slice! I will be buying more bananas to let them become overripe so I can make this again!
It's easy, it's quick and it's moist, but most of all it's really good. I used 3 of 5-1/2 x 1-3/4 loaf pan. Reduced baking time to 35-40 minutes. My 4 year old nephew ate 1/2 loaf for afternoon snack.
Best recipe for Banana Bread. I add chocolate chips, but that's personal preference....everything else I leave as directed. I am asked all the time for my 'secret' recipe. Thanks for posting this great recipe!!
If you only have a microwaveable bowl, 1c measuring cup, and a 1 teaspoon measuring spoon, you can make this--just fill 1/2 way for the smaller measurements needed. My teen son made this, cleaned up afterwards and we loved the bread! BOTTOM LINE: Fast, easy, tastes great, and does not take a lot of equipment.
This is the best banana bread I've ever made. I added a teaspoon and a half of cinnamon... oh, yum.
I found that the outside burnt and the inside didn't cook very well.
Perfect Banana bread exactly as written.
Very, very good! I folded in blueberries which were an excellent addition. I think this recipe would stand up well to the substitutions that others have suggested to make it even healthier...such as substituting part of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour and using applesauce in place of half of the butter.
Nice and moist, I added 1 tsp vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. I also substituted 1/2 cup of the white sugar with brown sugar. My husband loved it.
This is one of the best loaf recipes I have ever made! I've made it twice ( doubled the recipe the second time) and it turned out perfect both times. I did as others suggested, splitting the sugar into white and brown, and the other suggestions about baking powder and cinnamon, and we absolutely love it!
I used 5 bananas instead of 3. Used 1/2 cup all purpose flour. 1/2 - whole wheat, 1/2 bread flour, and 1/2 a cup of flaxseed meal. Added pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg. DELICIOUS!!!!
This was okay. I cut the sugar by half because my bananas were really ripe. I ended up adding one more mashed banana and a quarter cup of buttermilk because the dough was just too dry. It came out well though tough because I ovemixed because of the lack of extra wet ingredients.
Delicous and moist. I made the recipe exactly as written and it is a delicous bread. Adding cinnamon and vanilla would bump up this recipe to a 5-star recipe. It's still good without the additions. I removed the bread after 52 min because the top was getting pretty brown and the toothpick was coming out clean already.
Perfect banana bread. I added some chopped pecans. Classic recipe - just like my grandma's.
This is probably the most basic banana bread recipe you can find, and it was really delicious. We really liked it.
It was a snowy day and I was in the mood to bake. I love Allrecipes.com. I always keep ripe bananas in the freezer so I decided to search for a new Banana Bread recipe. This recipe was so easy and delicious. I baked one loaf in a full size loaf pan. This is a keeper.
This got rave reviews from everyone I shared it with. I did add walnuts and raisins, just because I had them and it seemed like a good idea.
I added an extra banana and only baked for about 40 minutes, but otherwise followed the recipe and the rest was the first and best homemade, moist and yummy banana bread I have ever had. Thanks Nikki!
This was the recipe I was looking for! It was simple and just like me mom used to make! I used a stone that had 4 small loaves in it instead of a large loaf. It turned out perfect! The bread was moist and flavorful. My bananas weren't as ripe as they should have been so I bruised them up by mashing them extra and the bread was perfect! Thanks for a great simple recipe!
I made this banana bread recipe for my son, but he took one bite and said it was okay...not good. I tried it also but found that it was too dense and a bit dry.
This is the best banana recipe I've found so far. Very easy to put together, and it comes out dark, moist and flavorful. Will definitely make again. Thanks for posting.
Gave 4 stars because I changed a few things. But overall great recipe. I added 1tsp of Cinnamon, 1/4 cup of veg. oil, 1 tsp. of vanilla, 1/2 tsp. baking powder and did not add salt because baking soda was salty enough. It made 15 muffins, baked at 375 for 12-14 minutes. I also added crunch topping ...1/2 cup sugar, 1/3 cup flour, 1/4 cup butter, 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon mixed into small pieces like oatmeal and sprinkled over the filled muffin tins.
This recipe was amazing!!!! I made this recipe into one loaf and then 12 muffins. Everything was so moist! I did add some 1 tsp of vanilla and 1/2 tsp of cinnamon.
Both excellent and easy to make!!!
Had 3 bananas to use up and this turned out great!
This was a really great recipe, even my father in law complimented me on how good it was. Was my first time making banana bread.
I've tried almost all of the banana bread recipes, and this one is the best by far!!!
Very good. I used 4 bananas, 2/3 c of walnuts and mine cooked in 45 mins. I like that it makes small loaves and has only 1/8c of butter in each loaf.
so yummy!!! i baked this recipe with 2 extra bananas in 4 mini loaves for 45 minutes - perfect
Like others I added 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/2 t. baking powder, 1 t. vanilla extract, split the sugar into 1/2 c. of white and 1/2c. of brown. I also added 4 bananas instead of 3 to give it more of a banana taste! It was incredibly moist!!! The entire pan was gone in less than an hour...definitely will be keeping this recipe!
Fast, Easy and yummy! Added walnuts and some chocolate chips for some quick muffins. Came out great. Thanks.
Haven't had banana bread in years, and this was as good as I remembered. I substituted half the white sugar with brown, added 1 tsp vanilla, and 1/2 tsp cinnamon.. I think if I use this recipe again, I will include an extra banana for more flavor.
I love this recipe and how simple it is; I never need to run out to the store to buy anything extra for this one :) The only change I made was to add about 1 cup of chopped pecans. Yum!
GREAT bread, and sooo simple! I never have "on hand" what a recipe calls for- but I did this time! I was short one banana, so I used 3 eggs, 2 bananas, and a little more cinnamon- came out PERFECT.
Had 4 bananas so I omitted the butter and even the sugar too. I added 1/4 cup of brown sugar and some walnuts. It was the best banana bread I ever made.
This is the BEST banana bread I have ever tasted!!! I love it so much, I've already made 6 loaves AND I am going to make it for my Easter celebration!
Normally, I make my Grandma's banana bread but we really like this one. We've had it fresh out of the oven, cold, toasted, and tomorrow I'm going to see how it comes out as french toast. It slices well and has a good banana flavor. Great recipe!
This was a quick and easy recipe that was pretty tasty, but lacking something. I'm going to try my second batch and add some vanilla... I'll write back afterwards to let you know if this is the "missing" ingredient. Thanks for the yummy and easy bread!
Delicious, I added chopped walnuts. *Don't bake in a dark pan otherwise you will get a dark crust. lol I'm a beginner.
This is the easiest, convenient bread recipe I've evert tried. Breads and I don't usually agree but this comes out perfect every time. Thanks to who ever shared, friends & family all have great recipe on hand.
Very good and super simple. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and also 1 tsp vanilla. Great!
I followed this to a T other than adding a tsp of vanilla- loved it! Thanks for the recipe
I've made this recipe several times now - love it. I add a teaspoon of vanilla, and sprinkle with a streusel topping. I think my family purposefully lets the bananas go bad every week so I'll make some!
D-E-L-I-C-I-O-U-S!!!
wonderful, very tasty. I followed the ingredients & added about 1 cup of chocolate chips then I made them into muffins, turned out great!
Good!! I like it
Ever since I started making this Banana Bread, everybody says it's the best.
I have made this 2 times, once with choc chips once without. Both times both loaves were gone in a day. My family of six all loved it!!!!
I used this recipe because I had exactly 3 overripe bananas crying out to be made into bread and it was fantastic! I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp of vanilla to the mix. I found that by cooking the loaves for 45 minutes (covering them after 30 minutes) worked wonderfully in my oven - slighty crispy on the outside and oh-so-moist on the inside! This is my new banana bread recipe - loved by all!
This was a easy, tasty bread. The first time I have made a banana bread. The only change I made was I added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
I fixed this recipe for company, it was great! I added a little more bananas than called for just to use up what I had on hand and I also baked it in one larger loaf pan rather than the two smaller ones since it was for company. Next time I will follow directions for the two smaller pans. I recommend this recipe for everyone.
I am a cook..I made this one night just for the kitchen staff..Wow,they went nuts over this bread..I have to say it is the moistest banana bread I have ever made.Its so funny..My co workers actually hide bananas so they can become over ripe just so I can make them bread :)
My family loves this recipe made many times and always good, although I added more bananas. I mash half and put other half in blender for smoother taste.
Absolutely fantastic!!! Although I did just pour all the batter into a larger loaf pan, the oven temperature and baking time still remained the same. The bread was incredibly moist both times I made it with a very delicious golden crust on the outside. Everyone who has it loves it, especially my 3 year old son. Would recommend highly to anyone who needs a banana bread recipe!
This banana bread recipe was okay, not the best I have had. It was not as moist as I would like and not as banana-y as I expected. I added the 1 tsp baking powder, 1/2 tsp cinammon, and 1/2 tsp vanilla extract that other users recommended. I definitely think it could have done without the baking powder (probably what made it too fluffy), and I would use a full tsp of cinammon and vanilla to boost the flavor next time. Might throw in some chocolate chips to make it as a dessert!
Good recipe that's quick and easy! For the kids, I use chocolate chips instead of nuts!
I added 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon and used 4 bananas, otherwise it would get 5 stars! Makes a nice, large single loaf - 2 would be too shallow.
I loved this recipe! I used 4 bananas, whole wheat pastry flour, ground raw sugar, and I added chocolate chips. Because this bread is so moist, no one detected the wheat flour. It was fantastic right out of the oven. I bought extra bananas so I could make it again. I hope I can wait until they're brown!
Excellent recipe and so easy, I always have the ingredients! I didn't have enough butter so added what I had plus some strawberry applesauce. It gave the bread a hint of strawberry and stayed moist. Also, only cook for 45 minutes!
Very tasty, although I did add 1 tsp cinnamon and topped with turbinado sugar prior to baking.
I tried this one and made it two days in a row. Bought two big bunches of bananas yesterday to make it again!
This banana bread was the best. My daughter's birthday was Christmas Eve and we had a party for her and we gave out this banana as a thank you for coming and everyone told me that they loved the banana bread. We are making more today. It also freezes prefect. Thank you Nicki!!!
mmm! this turned out so well! instead of the 2 loaves, i made 1 9x5 loaf and it came out moist and so yummy! a keeper!
This is a very tasty banana bread. Instead of 1 cup of sugar I used 1/2 cup of Splenda for Baking and that worked wonderfully. I also added a little vanilla and cinnamon like other reviewers. I made these in my mini bundt cake pan and got 8 mini bundt cakes from this recipe. Can't wait to make again and experiment with different additions!
Quite possibly the best banana bread I've ever had. My girlfriend agreed (she says it was better than her mother's (and she NEVER says that)). It was the first time I ever attempted to make Banana Bread and it came out so well. Quick and easy.
stuck w/ the recipe but added 1tsp. vanilla and 1/2 tsp. cinnamon to the mashed bananas mixture (one more banana didn't hurt).. used 1/2 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar .. put 1/2 tsp. baking powder and a dash of salt to the flour mixture .. all thanks to other reviews!!! Great basic recipe in which you can be creative. Good way of using brown bananas instead of throwing them in the trash.
This recipe is super easy to make. It was a little sweet though. I used really ripe bananas and used 3/4 cup of sugar instead of 1 cup. If you don't have butter, margarine and shortening works well too.
I probably would not make this recipe again...it was just ok for me not a great recipe
very delicious and simple recipe i did however make them into muffins instead of bread though and no baking soda so the substitute in case anyone needs to know for future reference is for every one teaspoon of baking soda equals 2 teaspoons of baking powder thanks for the recipe my kids love banana bread and this one was simple
So easy, so tasty. I followed what others have said and added cinnamon and vanilla. I also used half the amount of sugar called for and added some honey. Fanstastic, thank you!
I made this recipe on Mother's day. I added cinnamon too like some others.I also added chocolate chips to half of them and that was oh so good too! My family loved them. I made it in muffin pans instead of loaves and the gobbled them up! I am making more right now because they keep asking me to make more.I DID HOWEVER LESSEN THE AMOUNT OF SUGAR TO 3/4 C. So we'll see how it goes over this time. thanks for the recipe!
I love this banana bread. It is real easy and it only takes minutes to prepare. I did change some things. I added a 1/4 c. of brown sugar to the recipe and I only had a 9x5 loaf pan. It took and hour to bake.
Added the extra 1/2 tsp baking soda as suggested. I was going to add a 4th banana as well, but the bananas I had were good size and three looked like plenty. Baked in a cast iron skillet for about 45 minutes at 350. Turned out perfect! Edges were crispy, center was moist but not gooey or falling apart. Quick and easy to make! :)
