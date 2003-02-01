Banana Bread

This banana bread recipe is our family favorite.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 7x3-inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 7x3-inch loaf pans.

  • In one bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Mix in slightly beaten eggs, melted butter, and mashed bananas. Stir in nuts if desired. Pour into the prepared pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
145 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 26.5g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 30.9mg; sodium 181mg. Full Nutrition
