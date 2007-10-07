Sunday Dinner Rolls
I make the dough on Saturday night, and shape the rolls on Sunday morning. The rolls rise while I am at church, and are ready to pop into the oven for Sunday dinner.
To the reviewer before this post, this is how I do yeast bread. Your yeast must be fresh, dried in separate sachets or a container. If it is a little old, it might lose its rising ability. I always warm the liquids up - if the recipe calls for milk or water, I heat them in the microwave until blood temperature. When you stick your finger in the liquids it should neither feel slightly cool or overly warm, as yeast cannot activate with cold liquids and hot liquids kill yeast. You sprinkle the yeast into the warm liquid and let it sit there in a warmish place for 10 mins until it goes frothy. It is okay to add the sweetener to the yeast mix but do not add salt directly on top. Salt tends to kill yeast as well. Add oil to the yeast mixture after it's become frothy and the eggs are beaten lightly with a fork. Then, I add the required flour and salt on top of that. You knead the dough until it becomes elastic, I do this in a bread machine or with a dough hook. Put the dough in a lightly greased bowl, cover with a clean towel and leave in a warm place. Warm as in a warm, sunny spot or beside a hot oven, on top of a working dryer, even an oven turned down to its lowest setting (remember too hot and the yeast dies - no rising). If you are going to rise in the oven, you're better off rolling the rolls out first. If you want to have a golden brown top with seeds, use lightly beaten egg, or butter and smear tops after they have risen because they do not rise as much with this on top.Read More
These were easy to make, but were on the heavy side when finished. I served them straight from the oven. While the flavor was nice, I will not serve them again because of the heaviness.Read More
These rolls are excellent! I doubled the batch and made a ton of them for a big family get together. I loved the fact that you did not need to knead this dough, you just let it rise over night and it is ready to roll out in the morning. The only thing I did differently was that I used cold butter instead of the vegetable oil. I cut the butter into chunks and cut it in with the flour. It is good leave the butter chunky when you mix it all together because that way, when you bake the rolls, the chunks of butter melt and you end up with flaky layers, like croissants. Thanks for the recipe, I will be making these again and again!
ok, so this may not be true to the original recipe but I had to review because these had to be the BEST yeast rolls I have EVER made (I've made quite a few from this site)...I proofed 1 1/2 packets yeast in 1/4 c warm water with pinch sugar, used 3/4 c milk instead of the 1 c water, 1/2 c melted butter instead of oil, 2 c all-purpose flour and 2 c bread flour...I mixed the ingredients according to the recipe, turned onto floured surface and kneaded for 5 minutes, let rise in warm place for 2 hours, separated into 24 dough balls, covered and let rise for 2 more hours, baked as directed...these will surely be the staple roll recipe in my house forever...thanks for submitting the recipe!!!
Wonderful textured rolls but lacked that buttery flavor we love in our rolls.! The dough was so soft that I could not roll it out and cut it into triangles. So I made balls(these spread out beautifully) and finally scooped the rest of the dough into muffin pans (these did not rise as well). Next time, I will use butter, eliminate 1/4 C liquid, and use milk instead of water (should be less sticky). They are wonderfully light and airy!!!!!!
I've made this twice now. They turned out excellent. I don't agree about adding more flour than the recipe asks for. It is VERY sticky, but that makes them more moist! I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I put all the ingredients into my 2.5 lb bread machine. Put it on the dough setting. Let it mix & rise. Then dumped it out & used lots of flour to roll & cut as directed. I let them raise in a warmed oven for several hours. They were really good.
I've never made rolls before and I'm usually a disaster with bread recipes. So I was worried about these rolls until the very end. They were fabulous. They looked great, they tasted great and I'm very happy. I can't wait to make these next week for Thanksgiving.
I have struggled for a while to find a roll recipe that wasn't to difficult and yielded great result. This recipe was all that for me. The rolls were a little sweet, but came out perfectly. Thanks!
I was given several recipes for rolls and they NEVER turned out as good as these. I love this recipe so much and haave shared it with several friends!
I proofed the yeast in the bowl of my Kitchen Aid with the warm water and sugar for ten minutes, then added the eggs, the vegetable oil and the dry ingredients. I did not want to wait overnight for my rolls, I did speed up the process quite a bit so that I could have them for dinner. Once it was a semi-formed sticky ball, I set it to rise in a covered, greased bowl on a warm heating pad until it doubled. I then rolled it out, cut it into triangles and rolled the dough it into crescent rolls as the recipe stated. I did hurry the second rising by setting the crescent rolls on a warm heating pad--it cut the rising time back by half. The baking time was spot on--make sure you watch your rolls as it gets closer to eight minutes, they will burn quickly. Out of the oven, I brushed each crescent roll with vegetable oil. This roll recipe was pretty good. The texture of these was truly amazing--they were light and fluffy and just about melt in your mouth. BUT, there really wasn't much flavor. I really missed the flavor that butter adds. I would make this recipe again but I think I would use melted butter in place of the vegetable to get the "perfect" roll.
These were the most delicous light and fluffy rolls I have ever tasted. Was very easy to make.
I threw the ingredients into my bread machine. Rolled out as instructed. Cut with a pizza cutter. Very easy recipe when using a bread machine for the dough. Will definitely make again. - I made these a 2nd time planning on using the dough for pigs in a blanket. I had leftover dough and made large oval shaped rolls out of it. My husband used the rolls to make pannini's (flattened down and grilled bread). Came out nice and crisp. Very versatile recipe.
Excellent! My first ever rolls, and they turned out light as a feather, yeasty, and so yummy! I followed reviewers tips and used melted butter instead of the oil, and 3/4 cup warm milk instead of the water. I also kneaded them for a few minutes until elastic, then let it rise in the oven with just the oven-light turned on for two hours. Then I shaped them into balls, and let them rise (covered with a damp towel for both rises) again for an hour. The only thing I will do differently next time is to brush them with melted butter before baking...mine were slightly pale. All in all, you made this novice bread-baker want to explore this new world! Thanks so much for a day of fun. :)
The rolls are very good. I used real butter instead of oil...never even tried them with oil! I would like to see more detailed instructions as far as the rising process. Do we punch it down after it rises? I did and they turned out well...glad I made 2 batches! I like the absense of milk in the recipe. I would have given them 5 stars had they called for butter instead of oil. Update: I just found out this recipe makes better bread then rolls. Instead of dividing into 1/4's divide in half and place dough into large bread pan and back until golden brown on top. Once removed from oven brush the top of the bread with melted butter allowing the melted butter to run down each side of the bread. You now have bread that can be eaten by itself without the need to add additional butter. This dough also freezes well so pop it out of the freezer and into fridge in morning and then place into a warmed oven to rise in the afternoon for dinner bread.
Followed the recipe for ingredients did not leave in fridge over night. EXCELLENT!!! These came out perfect and I am very very pleased with this. Thanks for the recipe.
I tried it but it wasnt quite as well I like it to been. I will keep it in my recipe book for future refernence,.,
I used this recipe to make dulce le leche cinnamon rolls. I love this recipe no kneading just mix everything together and leave in the fridge overnight and turns out light and fluffy! Followed the recipe exactly except for a few substitutions: One reviewer that said it was not buttery enough so I substituted the half cup of oil for 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup melted butter. Also mixed half milk half water instead of all water. Tastes great! The dough is sticky but easy to roll, just flour the surface and dough really well. Best, easiest bread recipe ever. Thank you Martha!!
Delicious. I made these for Thanksgiving this year and will definitely make again. I didn't make them into cresents but into a dozen buns instead...They turned out fine this way.
I made these rolls today. had them mixed and read to rise by 9:30a.m., let them rise two +hrs and rolled out and let rise for tell double , were done by 12:30. added time needed. some tips that I have learnedwith yeast breads are one flour for bread is never exact, flour is different from brand to brand. you might use 2cup one time and the next time need 3.5 cups. I have a bosche, but I have also used a Kitchen aid with the a dough hook. If you will ad just enough flour for the dough to pull the side of the bowl clean. you would get the soft dough that makes it not to sticky to work with after it has risen. I like the recipe and will continue to use it. milk and butter is always a great addition but not a must. thanks
mmm really good... i used 1/3 cup of sugar, and even with the sticky dough, an assortment of sizes, it tasted delicious- almost like croissants without all the fat, i will be making this again!
Wonderful and versatile. I solved the "sticky" issue by spraying my work surface and hands with Pam. That way I did not need any additional flour and the rolls stay soft and mmmmmmmmm... delicious.
I have made this recipe so many times. Each time people ask me for the recipe. I do substitute butter for oil and cut it with a pastry cutter into the dry ingredients. You can also alter the recipe and make rolls the same day that you start the dough.
I made again this rolls. I have made some changes and I already posted here earlier the changes that I made. But this time, I did not put it in the fridge. I just let it rise for an hour and shape it then let it rise again in the baking sheets for 40 minutes and bake it until done. One of my favorite recipes for rolls now. No need to wait overnight.
Perfect Roll recipe. I cut in 1 stick of cold butter instead of the oil, did the night before, then did half the batch like dinner rolls and half the batch like croissants and let them rise again, brushed with melted butter before baking. Makes a lot of rolls. Going to use this for thanksgiving.
I had the same problem as other reviewers with the dough being too soft and sticky. If the recipe had not stated that the dough would be sticky, I would have thought I did something wrong. I had to add a lot more flour just to work with it. And I like that no kneading is required. Having said all that, the end result was a very light and delicate roll. Family enjoyed them, so I will be making them again.
I started making this recipe about a year ago and every one who tries them can't stop eating them. I freeze them to keep them handy. I use two packets of yeast and let mix and rise in my dough machine. Then I pour out onto my floured board and cut into roll pieces. I place in a pan and let it rise. then cook for about 12 minutes. it always comes out perfect. thank you soo much. I have yet to try it the way the recipe calls for.. I'm just too impatient
OMG!! These rolls are fantastic! I didn't bother to let them rise overnight, there is no need. I made the batter, using cubed chilled butter rather than oil, and allowed it to settle in the bowl for an hour. It didn't really rise in that hour, but it allowed it all to rest. then I dumped the dough onto a lightly floured surface and formed it into one big flat-topped ball and cut it into fourths using a big knife. Each fourth I moved to another lightly floured surface and patted down with my hand and a rolling pin. Although the dough was sticky, if you don't handle it too much (and a pair of gloves on your hands helps to keep it from sticking to you) and just work with the dough you can get it to be a consistently thick flat round circle without adding too much more flour. Then I used my pizza cutter to make "slices" and rolled each one up to look like a croissant. I placed them on a baking sheet with parchment paper with space between them, and covered them with a towel and let them rise for 2 hours. When I came back they were perfect and ready for baking. I took them to a Mothers day dinner and everyone wanted the recipe and wished there were more!! Fantastic, light and fluffy. I will definitely make these again. thanks.
I followed the recipe to the T and it did not turn out for me.
The dough was too sticky and floppy (for lack of a better word) to rise into the shape of crescents, so they ended up looking like fat bread sticks. We also found the rolls to be pretty bland. I probably won't be using this recipe again.
Loved them, they came out light and with a great buttery taste!
These were wonderful. Fluffy and light, though I did make some adjustments based on other reviews. Insetead of 1cup warm water, I used half a cup warm water and half a cup warm milk. I also used 1/2 cup melted butter in place of the vegetable oil, just becasue my family prefers buttery rolls. Great basic recipe, thanks!
Made this recipe for a banquet and got rave reviews. Used the same recipe with a little extra sugar and made sweet rolls. Got beyond rave reviews.
It was good, but I need to work on it a little more
I ended up making this recipe without eggs because I activated the yeast before I realized I was out of eggs. I figured it would be an experiment in cooking at the least. The dough turned out just fine without the eggs. Also, I was too impatient to roll the dough out and cut into triangles to roll up like croissants. So I just rolled little chunks of it into balls and baked it that way. DELICIOUS!!
My whole family loved these! I let them sit in the fridge for a few days before rolling out. They had a real good flavor to them after "fermenting" for a few days.
These rolls turned out really light and moist! It was, however, really hard to work with the dough because it was incredibly sticky. But they were well worth the aggravation. Thanks for the great recipe!
OUTSTANDING! Yes it's sticky, but this is the real old thing. My mother-in-law was around when I made them and I too thought it was too sticky. She got excited and said add just the least amount of flour to handle and shape the rolls. BETTER than any commercial crescent rolls and really easy and excellent taste. A bit on the sweet side so I'm also using them as breakfast buns with orange icing.
I had a bit of trouble with the dough (I used quick rising yeast, as I did not plan ahead). Once I called my Mom and got her help, I had no trouble at all. To make them just a teensy bit more spunky, I buttered the top and sprinkled "all purpose seasoning" on top before baking! :)
I'm a beginner and I did my best to follow the recipe but the dough didn't rise. I wish these instructions were more beginner friendly. How warm (temperature) should the water be? How long should I beat the eggs.. just a little or until they are stiff? When will the dough be twice its size - after it has been sitting on the counter for an hour or do I have to wait the whole night? What is the minimum amount of time it has to be in the fridge? These instructions are lacking in detail.
My daughter and I attempted these dinner rolls to bring with us for Thanksgiving dinner - used the bread machine to mix and rise the dough then we rolled it out and used a biscuit cutter. They turned out wonderful. Will use this recipe again.
we love them i will be making them again . i think they are the best buns i have ever made. thank you thank you thank you :)
bread is one thing i can not do from scratch,,till now. This was an easy recipe and made very good rolls .
I made these for a family dinner on Boxing Day and the ladies all loved them. The men just ate them. The rolls were incredibly light and fluffy. I substituted the water with milk and the veg oil with butter. I followed the instructions except that I made the dough into buns and cooked them for about 14 minutes, although they could have stayed in the oven a few minutes longer. Also, I did not refridgerate the dough. After I made the dough I covered it with buttered cling wrap and let it rise, formed it into rolls, put the wrap back on and let them rise for about two hours. This recipe is definitely a keeper.
I haven't made rolls for a few years. I tried this one for Thanksgiving dinner. It was fantastic. I doubled the recipe and it was fine. I also used about 1/3 cup more sugar (my family likes them sweeter). I was in such a hurry and so busy the night before Thanksgiving, I let them rise and bake the same night without putting them in the refrigerator. Works great! I will use again! Charlotte Smith. Lansing, Mi
These are delicious! I was tempted to go easy and buy Pillsbury crescents but they're just so bad for you. Thankfully this recipe isn't much work! It's the crescent recipe I always come back to. I've done a hamburger ring with them where I place the dough triangles in a circle, fill with browned ground beef and cheese and then I roll up the crescents. Now I'm going to try the pizza roll recipe on this site with this dough.
Great recipe! Everyone loved it. I used egg beaters instead of eggs and Brummel & Brown whipped yogurt butter to bring down cholesterol and fat. I will be making this for thanksgiving.
These turned out real nice. I found the dough very easy to work with. before I rolled them into shape I placed a small piece of hard butter in each roll. then rolled them up. added alittle more butter flavor. making and freezing for Thankgiving.
I'm not sure what the last person did wrong, but these rolls were great. I've never made rolls before (as a matter of fact I've never succesfully used yeast in anything before) and these were very easy and everyone LOVED them. I made them with half regular flour and half whole wheat flour (ran out of regular) and they were fabulous. I will be adding this recipe to my keep box!!! My husband said were never buying store bought/frozen rolls again!
Yep, this is my new perfect roll recipe, after trying 5 other recipes. I live at 5,000 feet, and didn't have to change anything except bake them for a little longer. Also, butter works as well as the oil, and you should experiment with egg brushed on top before baking - it is a unique texture and some people love it.
Yes, it is incredibly sticky but the original creator warned us about that. I do believe it is slightly sweet though, like others said.
I love this roll recipe.
I was disappointed in this recipe after the rave reviews. They are nice and tender and soft, plus easy to make. However, my husband and I both thought they were extremely bland in taste. I triple checked the recipe when I was making it because there is no milk and no butter, and I think this is the main reason they are just blah. There are a ton of other, more flavorful recipes I would rather make, so I'll never be making this again.
quite good. I rolled with hotdog/ ham inside as well!! Guess you can add in anything u want, be creative!
Having attempted dinner rolls several times with limited success, I was a bit skeptical of this recipe. When I took them out of the fridge in the morning, I was concerned as they hadn't risen as much as I expected. Cooked them 3 hours later....my concerns were totally unfounded. They were DELICIOUS! Wish I would have tripled the recipe....guess I'll just have to make them more often...they are so easy! Thanks for a fantastic recipe!
This recipe was great. I have never been able to make buns, but this recipe was foolproof! It was sticky but I just added flour until I could work with it. My 2 year old daughter even helped me roll them, it was great. Thank you, thank you for the awesome, tasty and easy dinner roll recipe. I will use it over and over again.
My friends and family loved these. I followed the recipe exactly and they turned out perfectly. I served them honey butter and they were an instant success. I will never buy canned crescents again. sorry Pillsbury!
These rolls were fantastic!!! Fixed them for Christmas at my mothers house and everyone wanted the recipe. So easy to make.....:)
This was the first time I have attempted bread, and it was perfect. I used a whole wheat flour, and butter instead of oil, and they were amazing.
This is a good recipe for ratios. I used milk and butter instead of water and oil. Just a pinch more sugar too, and the kids loved them!
Absolutely delicious and easy to make! I made these rolls for Christmas dinner and everyone loved them. Very light and just a hint of sweetness. As most other reviewers have noted, the dough is very sticky; however, just be generous with the flour when you're handling the dough and you shouldn't have any problems.
Great recipe, easy to make. The dough is very, very sticky. I used lots of flour to roll them out. These have a slightly sweeter taste to them.
i have been using this recipe for over a year now. It is still the best and easiest one i have found. I also like to play with it a bit, add more sugar and raisins and you get sweet raisin loaves :D
Delicious and ultra light! I use only 1 cup of water and brush them with butter as soon as they come out of the oven. I get so many requests for these rolls that my food processor is breaking down! They are that good!
I've made a double recipe of these two or three times for big family gatherings, and everyone has a fit over them. Edited to add: I've now made these countless times, and it is a very dependable recipe.
YAY! This was the FIRST time I ever had bread come out that was like a lead brick! My rolls and bread was so light and fluffy. I was concerned about the refridgerating, but it made for an easy Thanksgiving! I had extra dough, and rolled four balls and off-set them in a bread pan. That even turned out wonderful, with a designed top! Very, very pleased with this recipe! Super easy, and turned out beautifully. I am now brave enough to continue more attempts at bread! Loved it!
Pretty good. The dough wasn't too sticky for me to handle though don't be expecting the dough to feel like normal white bread dough. The only thing I didn't like was that it was a tad too sweet. (It said that the bread was going to be sweet in the description, but I didn't think it was as sweet as this). So I suggest that you decrease the sugar amount a little. Other than that, the texture is soft and wonderful. :) Also as a note, I let it rise for 8 hours in a warm room overnight, but did not let it rise another 2 hours after shaping, and it still turned out great. I can't wait to try the endless possibilities like adding cheese on top or adding in meat! A good recipe that I will be using again. *As an update, these rolls are perfect for sweet hot dog rolls. :)
Very easy to make.
This was a lot of work for rolls.. I used Imperial vegetable oil spread which I think gave it a bit more of a buttery taste than vegetable oil would have created.. I also just made little roll balls instead of the pizza shape instructions and let rise on the pan for maybe a half an hour instead of the 2 called for in the recipe.. The rolls came out good and tasted good too. I can see where these would be perfect for sunday dinner after church but I just didn't have the patience required to follow the recipe exactly time wise..
These are the first rolls I've been able to make that werent too dense and heavy! Thanks for posting a great recipe!
These would have been better if I would have shaped them in a roll shape instead of cresent shape...our brains just kept thinking they should be pasty croussaints. The flavor was good...I exchanged oil for butter as well. The dough was sticky, but workable. Next time I will shape into 3 balls in muffin tins. Thank you for sharing.
I used my bread macine for the dough and then followed the rising instructions as posted. I substituted water for milk and oil fro butter and the result was AM-A-ZING! Buttery, soft and very moist! I will use this as my standard bun recipe from now on!
Luv these. First time baking with yeast and these r amazing! =D After you have mixed the dough put baking paper at the bottom that will cover about half the container that you will leave the rolls in the fridge. Then after it will be easy to just pull out the dough then cut into four with a floured knife .
I followed the recipe exactly and wer were bland and very dense.
These were so easy to make and very tasty. I made them for Thanksgiving and my family liked them very much.
I just made this today. The recipe was easy to follow and came out great! I liked that I didn't have to kneed the dough and it rose faster than the regular recipe that I used to use for rolls. I'll DEFinitely make this again.
Absolutely delicious! Everybody raves about these rolls. I haven't used them rolled as croissants yet but have done cinnamon monkey bread and regular balled dinner rolls and everyone loves them! If I'm looking for a more savory taste I just omit some of the sugar. It would take spices or other flavorings well. One of the batches I put cinnamon and maple syrup right in it for monkey bread. I usually add a little bit more flour while it's in the bread machine just so it's not quite as sticky when it's done rising.
These are amazing, sweet, and NEVER make it past the meal I made them for. It made 32 rolls and they were GONE by the end of dinner. Next time I think I'll skip the main course and just have these! YUMMY I did use bread flour instead of white flour. 11/11 I have made these about 40 times now. I use a bit more flour because I live in a humid climate. I also don't do them overnight. I make the dough, leave it about an hour, roll out between wax paper sheets, cut with a pizza cutter into pie shape that I roll into crescents. Then I set them all out covered for about an hour and a half at room temp. Then I bake them for about 9 minutes. We like ours brown on top. Don't skip the butter step. Delicious!
I thought these tasted good, but I could never get them to roll out. I ended up making drop rolls instead of crescents and they were not as airy as I expected.
This rolls are FANTASTIC! I mean...REALLY! They were the hit of my Christmas dinner! Everyone absolutely loved them! I'm not a huge fan of rolls of any kind...until now! These will definitely be added to the family "favorites". They are light, airy...The dough is VERY gooey...lots of flour is needed to be able to roll them out and then shape them into rolls. I did not find that wax paper was of ANY use :( Just lots of flour on my countertop and some patience. I PROMISE you, they are worth it. With 1/2 a cup of sugar, they are a pretty sweet roll--but oh so yummy! I found that 8 minutes was not enough time in the oven, but 10 was perfect. And I did rub a bit of butter across the tops of them all, as soon as they came out of the oven! Thank you SOOO much Martha, for the fantastic recipe!!!
Ok, I must have done something wrong in the preparation process. Dough didn't rise as expected, not sure why cos I've used the yeast before and it worked fine. Baked goods were not interesting to look at though they tasted nice. Will have to try this again soon and try to find where I missed it.
Wonderful Rolls! I've NEVER been able to make good rolls, but these were awesome! Light, fluffy, a little sweet, but not too much, and the family loved them! They were easy to mix in the bread machine. I used the leftover dough for a small batch of cinnamin rolls and they too were the best I've made! Definitely a keeper!
I love these rolls.They do take some time but well worth it.They were a huge hit at Easter with everyone.
I followed the advice of several others and halved the sugar and cut the triangles with a pizza cutter. This was a great recipe, and everyone loved these rolls.
TO DIE FOR !!!!!!!!!! If I could give more stars I would. This will definately be a staple recipe, especially for family gatherings and holidays. yum
I have made these several times for all of our holiday meals and they are great every time. Note: The dough is very, very sticky and impossible to work with unless you really flour your hands and work surface. Also, I use a pinch less sugar than is called for, and I cut out bigger triangles so I never have as much as the recipe says it serves. Making these yummy roles will be a tradition in our home!
I might as well have made Store Bought Cresant Rolls. They tasted pretty much the same and it would have been a lot less work.
Didn't deviate from recipe at all and I got dinner rolls that tasted like biscuits, and little flavor.
These are delicious. Just like my grandmother used to make. I rolled them out and cut them into round shapes and just plopped them on a non-stick baking tray. Let them sit for about an hour before baking and they turned out perfect.
I gambled on these, big time. With guests coming to dinner after church the next day, I decided to take the risk and give these a try. I used 1/2 freshly-ground, whole wheat flour instead of all white; otherwise followed the recipe as written. I have tried more than a few bread/roll recipes over the years. This one takes first place in my list of favorites, and my guests loved them.The only change I might suggest would be to reduce the sugar just a tad, maybe by half, but I will probably continue to follow this recipe as is but for the w/w flour. A hearty "thumbs up" to you and your delicous rolls, Martha, and thanks so much for sharing! Pam
I love this and also use it with a mixture of whole wheat flour. It makes great hamburger/sandwich buns, too!
These rolls were excellent. I took the advice of another reviewer and was generous with the flour while I rolled and shaped them. That took care of the sticky problem and I found the dough easy to work with. Tasted wonderful and I got lots of compliments.
good and easy
Very easy to make. The best recipe for rolls I have found so far. Bravo!
I made these rolls for Thanksgiving dinner and the in-laws were inpressed! I split the dough and made part in to the crescent shapes and part into bun shaped. Great recipe!
I too have used this recipe for over a year now. I started with thanksgiving of last year and now we make them for just about every holiday. I have to double the recipe because they go so fast and are sooooo good days after heated in the microwave for a few seconds with a little butter and jam...yum yum yum! Thanks for the great recipe!
I made these and it was the first thing I had ever made from scratch. SO EASY. Plus my husband can't stop eating them.
These rolls came out in a perfect consistancy; light and fluffy in center with a more crispy shell. I used margarine intead of oil so I omitted the salt. This was a mistake though as my final product tasted lacking of salt. Also, next time I will brush rolls with egg whites before baking.
