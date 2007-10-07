Sunday Dinner Rolls

I make the dough on Saturday night, and shape the rolls on Sunday morning. The rolls rise while I am at church, and are ready to pop into the oven for Sunday dinner.

Recipe by Martha Harmo

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir yeast, 1/4 cup warm water, and a pinch of sugar.

  • In another bowl, beat eggs in 1 cup warm water; add oil and salt. Mix egg mixture into yeast, and add sugar. Gradually add flour. Cover with a damp cloth, and allow to stand at room temperature for 1 hour, then place in the refrigerator and allow to rise overnight. This dough is rather sticky, and will raise to at least twice it's size.

  • Divide the dough into 4 equal parts. Roll each section out into a circle on a floured board or wax paper. Cut into pizza slice shapes, and roll slices large end to small end. Place on greased flat baking pans, and allow to rise for 2 hours.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 8 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 11.6mg; sodium 77.5mg. Full Nutrition
