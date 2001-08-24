Italian Bread I
This loaf is easy to prepare for the newcomer to bread-making. There is no yeast, and the bread is very dense. Great as a side to pasta and salad.
This loaf is easy to prepare for the newcomer to bread-making. There is no yeast, and the bread is very dense. Great as a side to pasta and salad.
For a beginer at breads this is easy and fast. I made my own sun-dried tomatoes which added a better flavoring than store bought ones. You have to try this one!!!Read More
it was very tasty but i found it was very heavy bread, very course. I think if i make it again i would use yeast. Flavor was very good.Read More
For a beginer at breads this is easy and fast. I made my own sun-dried tomatoes which added a better flavoring than store bought ones. You have to try this one!!!
it was very tasty but i found it was very heavy bread, very course. I think if i make it again i would use yeast. Flavor was very good.
This is disgusting. The bread was way to thick and had a dull flavor to it. The crust was incredibly hard and it was grainy in texture. Had one peice and threw out the whole loaf. Waste of good herbs
This bread was very easy for a beginner like myself. It tasted pretty good but needed to cooked quite a bit longer than the receipe indicated.
I thought this was great. I made some substitutions because I didn't have everything - a combination of parmesan and port cheese (weird, I know, but it worked) instead of cheddar, and oregano instead of parsley. I also added sunflower seeds just for kicks. Very easy & I'd make again.
This is delicious, especially with pasta.
A fun bread to make. Easy and a nice compliment to Italian dishes. Next time I make it, I am going to add more onion and garlic, and a pinch more salt. I think this would be scrumptious if toasted with a bit of butter, too.
Great recipe! I had no yeast on hand and this HIT the spot. Very moist, even the next day (didn't last any longer, and there's only two of us!) I used mozzarella instead of cheddar and sauteed the garlic with some finely chopped onions before adding it into the bread - then sprinkled on more garlic, cheese, and onions on top. Will make again - my husband thinks he likes it better than yeast bread, but I'm not sure. :)
I made a double batch, and it took a lot longer for each loaf to cook than 65 minutes. Then I figured it was still a little gooey inside because it's so coarse? So I had to take them out or they would have burned. I will probably slice them up and toast the slices when I want to eat them. This is a nice heavy bread, just what I wanted! People, read the description! There's no yeast, so of course it's going to be heavy! Anyway, the taste! It's got a lot of flavor--if only I had green onions to add! Oops, I forgot I added Sage and Thyme as well as the other two herbs. It really does go very well with pasta (obviously!). I thought the inside was good, BUT WOW THE CRUST...mine's really thick and crunchy because I baked the loaves for so long, and MAN that is the best part. Now I'm really looking forward to toasted slices of this delicious bread... Last thing: I used 4 1/4 cups all purpose flour and 3/4 cups soya flour to add some protein for a good, hearty bread that I could munch on for lunch (and remember I doubled the recipe).
This was very easy to make and it was moist. The problem was it had no taste! I will use it again but I will add alot more flavor.
I thought this was a wonderful bread recipe! I chose it because it required no yeast, and I had none! I didn't use all of the ingredients listed, I pick and chose ones I knew my husband wouldn't complain about. I'm going to use this recipe as a regular bread base recipe by taking out all of the seasonings and adding my own different things based on what I'm making. Great recipe!
This bread was very very good! I rated 4 because I made a few changes. I added thyme and sage like another reviewer suggested. I put about 1 tsp of each. I also put in more cheese than it called for because my family loves cheese. Mine turned out perfect with 60 minutes to cook. Very good recipe thank you! Even a hit with the 9 year old!
Very filling, heavy bread. Wonderful taste and easy to make. Goes great with spaghetti.
Did not add any beans. Worked good.
This was good! I liked the fact that I was able to just throw it together, without yeast, and stick it in the oven right away. Will make again! Thanx!
I found this bread easy to make however it was way too heavy and not very flavorful. One half slice of this bread will have you feeling full. I won't make it again.
Really good, but could be better! I used 1/4 tsp more baking soda and loved the texture. I doubled the garlic/tomatoes/onions and will do even more next time. Also, I would prefer more cheese. I don't enjoy subtle flavors :o) I like carbs self portioned so instead of a loaf, I made 12 "muffins" that I baked for 28 minutes. Yum! Will be a 5 star recipes in our house with some tinkering.
My family loved it. Baked very well.
Not bad at all, but I think the next time I make it I will do as another reviewer suggested and try it with yeast. For Jen Z, this is a tip that my grandmother, mother, told me. Tap on the bread if it sounds hollow then the bread is done, this works everytime. Also if you put a pan (sheet cake Pan) of hot water on your oven rack UNDER the bread the steam will help to keep the crust of the bread from getting hard.
This bread had a too-thick consistency, and was flavorless, despite adding extra organic, all-purpose seasoning and salt. I wouldn't make it again. I was very disappointed, because it smelled really good while baking, but, alas...
Very nice Italian flavoring, but way too sweet for me. Maybe 1 tablespoon of sugar would have been enough. I added fresh basil and oregano, and maybe a quarter teaspoon of dried fennel, but I can't see those sweetening the batter that much. I tried a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar to cut it; helped a little. The flavor overall was wonderful. I will try it again.
very easy to make and very tasty. Big hit with my potato soup.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections