Italian Bread I

I made a double batch, and it took a lot longer for each loaf to cook than 65 minutes. Then I figured it was still a little gooey inside because it's so coarse? So I had to take them out or they would have burned. I will probably slice them up and toast the slices when I want to eat them. This is a nice heavy bread, just what I wanted! People, read the description! There's no yeast, so of course it's going to be heavy! Anyway, the taste! It's got a lot of flavor--if only I had green onions to add! Oops, I forgot I added Sage and Thyme as well as the other two herbs. It really does go very well with pasta (obviously!). I thought the inside was good, BUT WOW THE CRUST...mine's really thick and crunchy because I baked the loaves for so long, and MAN that is the best part. Now I'm really looking forward to toasted slices of this delicious bread... Last thing: I used 4 1/4 cups all purpose flour and 3/4 cups soya flour to add some protein for a good, hearty bread that I could munch on for lunch (and remember I doubled the recipe).