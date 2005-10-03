Grandma VanDoren's White Bread

What Grandma used to make! Our family's favorite. The recipe was never written down (that I know of) until she shared it with me when she was in her 90's.

Recipe by Marilyn VanDoren Sim

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine warm water, yeast, salt, oil, sugar, and 4 cups flour. Mix thoroughly, and let sponge rise until doubled in size.

  • Gradually add about 4 cups flour, kneading until smooth. Place dough in a greased bowl, and turn several times to coat. Cover with a damp cloth. Allow to rise until doubled.

  • Punch down the dough, let it rest a few minutes. Divide dough into three equal parts. Shape into loaves, and place in three 8 1/2 x 4 1/2 inch greased bread pans. Let rise until almost doubled.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 35 to 45 minutes. The loaves may need to be covered for the last few minutes with foil to prevent excess browning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 2.1g; sodium 195.5mg. Full Nutrition
