Grandma VanDoren's White Bread
What Grandma used to make! Our family's favorite. The recipe was never written down (that I know of) until she shared it with me when she was in her 90's.
What Grandma used to make! Our family's favorite. The recipe was never written down (that I know of) until she shared it with me when she was in her 90's.
Great recipe. I made it like Grandma Van Doren probably did, using regular flour, because I'm sure "bread flour" did not exist when Grandma was feeding her hungry family. Hint: Double the yeast to halve the rising time. It's a real time saver.Read More
I tried to make this recipe and the dough was like water...is there a missprint somewhere ...I followed the directions and it wasnt a good sight :(Read More
Great recipe. I made it like Grandma Van Doren probably did, using regular flour, because I'm sure "bread flour" did not exist when Grandma was feeding her hungry family. Hint: Double the yeast to halve the rising time. It's a real time saver.
Oh My!! This is a very good recipe. I love to bake bread and hate it when it comes out dense, not so with this one! Nice and light dough, soft chewy crust! I ended up using 4 packets of Rapid Rise Yeast because that's all I had. All purpose flour worked fine as well. I let it rise for an hour in between each step and the cinnamon rolls rose an extra 35 minutes while the bread baked. Made 2 nice loaves and a big batch of 18 cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing. YUM! We ate a whole loaf with Peasant soup for dinner and had a cinnamon roll for dessert! I am so full! Nice tangy taste and wonderful texture, don't miss out TRY IT!!!
This is an update for my review. I did finally make it right and this is a wonderful recipe just as is. But if you add 3tbl of gluten flour, a tablespoon of vitamin c and an egg, they act as preservatives and keep the bread soft and fresh for longer than a week. I never buy bread anymore, and the daycare kids LOVE this recipe. I did just about everything wrong with this and it still is the best bread recipe I've ever made. I didn't let it set a sponge, I added 1/4 cup oil (reading too fast) didn't let it rise until double and it made the BEST ever cinnamon rolls and pizza. This is fool proof, as I have proven.
This bread was delicious. There are only two of us so three loaves was to much. I cut the dough in thirds like the recipe says and used two for bread, and the third for pizza dough. I spread it out on a pan greased lightly with shortening, and let it rest for about fifteen minutes. I put my toppings on and baked it for 30 min. at 375F or till the crust was browned. It was awesome. Definately use this again.
This is a delicious bread, but the best part about it is how fast and easy it is. It rises so quickly - I got up early this morning to make this for a work lunch party and could have slept in another hour - start to finish takes about 2 1/2 hours. I use regular all-purpose flour and butter the loaves before and after baking. Delicious!
I have orders from the kids: "we will not eat that stuff from the store anymore". My son loves to cook and was amazed at the process and simplicity at making the perfect homemade white bread-think I have a budding chef! I have been looking for this recipe all my life! I wanted an EASY bread -not from a breadmaker -(there's nothin' like the feel of kneading fresh dough!) I am sooo pleased! As others have said it freezes so well (I am going to attempt freezing dough, after 1st rise, so we have fresh from the oven...!) If you want a simple, delectable and versatile bread (rosemary/thyme, cinnamon/raisin, cheddar, etc..), the possibilities are endless-this is your bread!! I actually got four good sized loaves!! There should be 10 stars for this one! P.S. to Ms. Sim-I met a lady a long time ago who had a 'secret' family recipe from her grandmother for the most delicious homemade olives I have ever had (and I DON'T LIKE them!) Anyway, she would be a little self centered w/ the attention whenever asked for the recipe (many did). She died a few years ago along w/her family olive recipe. She had no children or siblings. So her grandmothers wonderful recipe is lost. I am TRULY grateful to you who share these family treasures. I hope Grandma Van Doren is pleased w/ all the VERY happy children she is feeding!! My best to you!
My Dear...thank you for sharing your family's recipe....it was EXCELLENT!!!.... I was so excited ..... I made bread...that looked & tasted like bread...FOR ONCE! I baked one loaf (divided the recipe by a third) Just before putting it in the oven I brushed the top with egg wash (1 egg + 2tbsp water - beaten).......thanks again!
Absolutely incredible! We make this in the bread machine with the dough setting and it disappears within an hour out of pulling it out of the oven. We generally only make a third of the recipe so it fits in the bread machine.
I've been making this bread about three times a week since I discovered it a month ago. It is fantastic bread! I follow the directions for the most part, except for lowering the yeast to two tbsp. I don't like a strong yeast flavor and it still rises beautifully. I have large loaf pans so I always make either two loaves at a time or one loaf and buns. The buns from this bread are amazing! I roll out a rectangle from the dough and love to put either cheese and bacon or dried onion down and then roll up. I then take thread and slice the log of dough like you would for cinnamon buns, place on a baking sheet, let rise and bake at 350 for about 20 mins. Perfection! Edit Dec. 16 2009- Just wanted to update, I still make this bread several times a week! I love it! I've actually started to lower the yeast even more than two tbsp. I make it with 1.5 tbsp and it really tastes much better. Other than that I don't change a thing. If you haven't tried to make this bread yet, please do! You won't be disappointed. It's the only recipe I use!
I just got back into bread baking and have played around with a variety of recipes over the last couple months, and this is the one that does the best job, consistently so. Good, crusty bread, freezes great, and very hard to mess up. The touch of sugar makes the difference, I think.
I used this recipe and made 2 big loafs, and 6 mini loafs of bread. I also adapted it, and added cheese & seasonings. No matter which way you bake it, its good!
A good, solid recipe, but I didn't find it to be anything outstanding as most of the reviews led me to believe it would be. I have a couple of recipes that consistently deliver better results than this. It was moist enough when fresh, but by the second day, was starting to stale already, even though wrapped air-tight. Very crispy crust and light inside. Don't get me wrong. This resulted in a good loaf, nothing that we'd turn our noses up at. But let's face it, fresh home made bread, even so-so home made bread, is still wonderful! Edited to add: A far superior recipe on this website is Amish White Bread, with the sugar reduced from 2/3 cup to 1/2 cup. The texture is better, the crust is much more delicate, and it keeps its quality longer.
I tried to make this recipe and the dough was like water...is there a missprint somewhere ...I followed the directions and it wasnt a good sight :(
I really liked this recipe. It was nice and crusty and firm. It sliced so great. It was just a touch of sweetness, perfect with my savory soup. It did indeed make three loaves. I made two loaves and while they were baking I rolled the third into a rectangle. I rubbed margarin over it, covered it with brown sugar and cinnamon. I rolled it up like any other cinnamon roll. Sliced it and put into a 10x13 pan. I let them rise an hour then baked about 18 min till brown on top. They were so good. I used all purpose flour and 4 packages of active yeast.
LOVE THIS BREAD!!!!!! My family is crazy about this bread. Wonderful texture, excellent taste. Number one in our book. A must try. Update: I make 12 loaves of bread on my bake days. I also shape my loaves and freeze them after the second rise, they bake up well after being frozen for a few weeks. Three of the loaves I go ahead and cook, after cooling I preslice them, put them in plastic freezer bags. I freeze the slices and take out what we need as we go along. The slices thaw quickly, taste just like they were freshly baked, and we never have stale wasted bread. I recommend freezing what you don't eat.
This is an amazing recipe! I first tried to make it in my bread machine. Somehow it wasn't mixing properly once I added the additional 4 cups of flour so I decided to go ahead and do it by hand. It rose beautifully and it was so light and wonderful. I made it as written and wouldn't change a thing. The taste was great too. Thanks Marilyn!
I have been baking bread for over 50 years and this is the easiest and best of the white breads. It has a wonderful crust and the texture is excellent. My entire family loves it!
I am HORRIBLE at making bread and have tried numerous white bread recipes and found them all to be entirely too heavy ....I wanted something that was light, fluffy, and had not only the perfect texture but taste as well....with one minor adjustment, this is definitely it! I wanted a bread that could serve as my everyday loaf of bread instead of buying it at the store, so I dropped the sugar down to 1/4 cup as others suggested and it was PERFECT!! If my husband doesn't get home soon, he might be getting any! I rarely eat bread without butter or anything on it, but I could eat an entire loaf without anything!! (however, I totally dig it with some butter, too!) My 5 year old devoured a piece and told me I was the best cook ever...a HUGE compliment. I highly expect my husband to praise this bread just as much! Thank you SO very much for sharing your family recipe...I will use this from now on...DELISH!!!! (P.S...I liked it a little if you can't tell....I'd give it 100 stars if I could!)
This was the best bread recipe that I have ever made. I didn't know about sponge rising, but when I saw it happen it was wonderful. My bread was high and exceptionally tasty. I would recommend this to anyone. I used all purpose flour and it was great. Thanks for this wonderful recipe.
I have tried a couple of recipes from this site and this by far is the best. You can't mess this up if you follow the instructions. The only thing that I did different was after I divide it into the 3 loafs I roll one of them out with a rolling pin pat with milk sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar add raisins and roll up to form the loaf. You get 2 beautiful loaves of white bread and 1 loaf of cinnamon raisin.
This bread is delicious! I notice other people have mentioned cutting the recipe into thirds to make only one loaf. Just a suggestion - you can also freeze some of the dough and bake it later. After the 2nd rise, shape the dough as you would to fit in your bread pan and wrap it in plastic wrap. I put my dough into freezer bags and label. When you want fresh bread you just remove the dough, unwrap, place into a greased bread pan, and let it thaw (about 4-6 hours). Then bake as usual.
Great bread! I halfed the recipe and everything turned out great. I always use a bread machine for the mixing/kneading, running it through 1 cycle of mixing/kneading, turn machine off and immediately run through another cycle of mixing/kneading. Once this is done, I throw it in the pan, cover and let rise. This recipe rose beautifully. Cooked on 350 for 30 min. I will be making this bread every day - forget about store bought.
This was the third times I made the bread before I wrote this review. Because I want to make sure that this bread will accommodate my expectation. At least I expect my bread would be like the picture (not dense nor heavy, but light, chewy, fluffy). But it never came true. The last time I made it (in Pullman tin- perfectly square)it was slightly rubbery. It happens when I made bread with veg oil. Have to find another recipe that will fulfill my expectation...
This is the closest I've come to making bread like MY grandma used to make. It was delightfully crispy on the outside and moist adn airy on the inside. Just the most perfect yeast white bread! Yum!
This is a wonderfully easy and very tasty bread..just be careful when doing the conversion to make 12 or 14 servings..when the web site converts the measurements it doesnt convert the flour in the "directions" portion. So you actually mix 1/2 the flour, then let it rise...then the other half, and let rise again....be careful..BUT IT IS SUPER BREAD!!! THANKS FOR SHARING THE RECIPE!!!!
Yummy goodness! Easiest thing to make. Asked my hubby to pick up more yeast/flour so I could make more. He came back with 15 packs of yeast, and many bags of bread flour, so hrmmm... guess he liked it too. Very forgiving, too--first time I made this I left out a rise cycle and it was still very good! Seems the longer it rises the fluffier it gets. This is posted on my fridge as a staple recipe. Thanks so much for sharing this wonderful recipe! I love the idiot proof stuff! (12 days later, I'm back to say I used this for hamburger buns today, and it's wonderful. I've also made boules with it successfully. Thanks again!)
This recipe yields three good sized loaves of bread. I have been modifying the recipe to about 50-50 white bread flour and whole wheat flour. It is excellent. I rated the kid friendly portion a little lower since I don't think they would have the patience for bread making.
I made this bread today, and i have to say it was the "best" and easiest Bread i have ever made! The directions were "right on" the bread was moist and dense, great texture and mmmmm so good with some butter slathered on right out of the oven. I divided the dough in three sections as it said , i baked one loaf (I only had one bread pan) and i froze the other two sections to save for an easy thaw out and bake bread when i want to. Or maybe some yummy cinnamon rolls or dinner rolls. I will let you know how those turn out. I scoured all recipes looking for the best rated bread and i read the reviews and decided to give this one a try because of all the great reviews. I must say it is definitely as good as everyone says. If my mom was alive , she would definitely have loved to try this bread. She always made a great bread also, but i don't think it was as "easy" as this recipe. The hardest thing about this recipe is the anticipation of trying a slice , while you smell that delicious aroma drifing through the house. Thank you for sharing this recipe. This is definitely one i will make over and over again.
I've been wanting to try this recipe for a while and finally today had the time. I am kind of in a let's make bread as often as possible mood so this looked like a great recipe to try. I was kind of surprised at how much yeast it wanted...most other recipes use much less. I used 4 packets of the active yeast and it was enough. My dad was visiting and the fact that the bread dough bubbled freaked him out. I don't usually watch the bread as it rises so I don't know if that happens often. I had tons of dough in the end and decided to make two loafs and play with the rest. This time I made some cinnamon rolls and cinnamon bread. The bread was a little iffy but the rolls were amazing! I created a cinnamon, brown sugar, nut mix for the filling and iced them with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. I will use this recipe again, i want to try to make garlic cheese rolls.
My first attempt at making bread sans bread machine and it turned out! I couldn't stop eating this, after a half a loaf I just forced myself to walk away. So happy that I tried this because it is actually quite easy. Thanks for sharing.
I have always enjoyed this site and never rated before. That being said, after reading the glowing reviews on this bread recipe I hurried to get the ingredients. We worked all afternoon and I was as excited as a kid at Christmas. Well what a let down, the bread was not even as good as frozen dough and it took all afternoon to get 3 loaves of which had to be nuked the NEXT DAY just to even eat it. We followed the recipe to the hilt. What a huge disappointment! If I could give a negative star, I would.
incredible bread...I live in France, and this bread is delicious, that says something. I did add 2 T almond extract, and I'm glad I did, as the bread has a beautiful almond aftertaste. I love extracts and will try the bread with orange blossom water as well as orange juice as part of the water requirement. I can't wait. This bread will now be my staple for other breads that I decide to make, such as cinnamon raisin, honey whole wheat etc... highly recommended!
I've been trying for years to find a good white bread recipe, and now I've found it. The ones I've tried previously have usually been "too" much of something: too dense, too yeasty, too sweet, etc. This one has the perfect combination of everything, and it comes out perfect! I had never tried the sponge method before, and found it quite interesting to watch in its final stages. (My two kids were up on chairs watching the mixture bubble and move.) I only made two loaves of this recipe because I was short on yeast; I let the dough hook on my mixer do the kneading for me, which I usually don't do. I was so amazed how high this rose once I put it in the oven. I thought it was at its max after the 2nd rising, but it towered up beautifully once I began baking it. I am so impressed with this recipe and am looking forward to adding spices, etc. to it.
Simple and Delicious. Perfection!
It uses what is called the "sponge rise" method, though after looking this term up on Google, what is described in this recipe is not the standard for this method. Doesn't matter... This is a great bread, though not one I would consider for making sandwiches with. No this is a bread where you slice off a slab, the likes of Texas Toast. This bread is the type you use for sopping up all that goodness left in the stew or soup bowl... This is the slice of bread you use to make sure you get all that Gooey goodness of the egg yoke off the breakfast plate. This, this is the bread that serves as a desert... With soft butter smeared on it and a heaping spoonful of jam, chased by a good cup of coffee or ice cold milk. Mmmmm! Thank You Grandma VanDoren! Now I didn't have enough "bread loaf" pans, so I substituted a good ol cast iron skillet, oiled and sprinkled with corn meal. Tonight when I make another batch... I'll use instead my cast iron dutch oven... that way it will rise much higher and be more plentiful. My Mother taugh me to coat the tops with a cold butter stick shortly out of the oven... it makes the crust all that much softer.
Fabulous. What more can I say. This will be my go to recipe for white bread. Thanks for sharing. Grandma VanDoren's legacy lives on.
I have been baking bread for more than 20 years and I can honestly say that this is the most wonderful bread I have ever made. It doesn't take a high level of culinary skill but will taste like it does. I thank your grandma!!!
very easy to make, i followed directions exactly. very good flavor too.
I've made this white bread twice and it turned out great.I gave it to 4 different friends and without exception they all raved over it saying it was the best white bread they'd ever eaten.I'm not an experienced bread maker.I have only been in this hobby for about 5 weeks and even with my lack of experience this bread came together easy,tasty and without a glitch!
Wow!!! I have been baking bread for a while this bread is so much better than store bought!!! The bread dough is very sticky. But that is how it gets to be so moist and crusty! Besides that the directions were very easy to follow. Thank you for sharing this great recipe with us!
Thanks! I was nervous when I read through the recipe. When was it doubled? What's a sponge? It just didn't matter! I've made this recipe twice now, and it is so forgiving of my lack of experince in breads. I used by Kitchenaid to knead, high-gluten unbleached flour, olive oil and fresh yeast from the bulk store. It is a beautiful, aromatic, light, flavorful loaf. Try it! I have been making this bread for eight years now. It is still my go to recipe. it is very forgiving and allows for substitutions easily. Today I used a mix of bread flour and white wheat flour, coconut oil and honey. Still turned out great.
God Bless Grandma VanDoren. My search is over. This was by far the best white bread recipe I have come across. We made 2 loaves of the white bread and then tried something a little different with the 3rd. We flattened the dough a bit, after the the 1st rising, and spread cooked Italian sausage on it. Then rolled it and shaped it into a loaf. The bread was a hit with our dinner guest. Thank you for sharing this family jewel, we will use it often.
I didn't have bead flour, but turned out amazing none the less! I think next time I'll give it a brush of butter (the top) before baking to give it something a little more special. My picky husband said it was better then wonder bread ;)
If I can make this work, anyone can. First of all I had no bread flour, so used regular flour. Secondly, I decided to use my Kitchenaid dough hook instead of kneading it, and last of all, only one of my two oven heating elements were working, so baking them had a disasterous potential--yet all three loaves still turned out great! Thanks for the delicious recipe.
I actually printed this recipe quite some time ago and have been using it as my staple every day recipe since. I whip up 3 loaves and put 2 in the freezer - we hardly ever buy bread anymore. This is the best recipe!
Thank you for this recipe. I have been making bread for about 2 years but never had a recipe that I really like or one that made bread "like mom used to make" I make 3 at a time now and keep 2 in the freezer. They are the best, moist and light, and not crumbly like the others I have tried....Thanks again for sharing...This is the only one I will use from now on. Even sending it to my sister how has made bread for 30 years... Gene
Wonderful recipe! I'm a novice baker, however, this recipe was easy and tastes great.
WOW! This recipe is a keeper. I have made it several times now. The only thing I did different is I used 1 1/2 cups skim milk and 1 1/2 cups water instead of the 3 cups water. I also made it once with 5 cups bread flour and 3 cups whole wheat flour. That was really good also, if you like wheat bread. Thank you Marilyn for the recipe, it is my staple bread recipe now!!!!
Very easy. Very good result. Very tasty. A keeper!!
I baked 2 great big loaves instead of 3 smaller ones. We really like this recipes. Very easy to do, and the results are great. Only problem is that it gets eaten up real fast! Next time I will make 2 loaves and some hamburger buns. Very nice dough to work with. I think I am going to try the cinnamon loaf that some reviewers had done.
This was the first time I ever baked something that looked so bakery-perfect that I took a photo of it. I got a lot of facebook 'likes' on that picture! The dough was pretty sticky, so I added a little more flour. It was still more sticky than I usually let yeast dough stay, but I went with it and got a beautiful result.
Move over Amish white bread, this is my new favorite! This bread is awesome. The taste is great, and it isn't dense like the Amish bread. DH LOVES it! I used honey in place of the sugar and also all-purpose flour. It is a wonderful, soft, slightly sweet bread. Thank you, Grandma VanDoren!
Okay taste, but did not rise well and came out "squished" down. Maybe I could have added more yeast? I wont make this recipe again since it didn't turn out and I never have problems making bread!
Very easy to make and the results are superb, soft and light yet substantial. I will definitely make it again.
I found this recipe a few weeks ago and have had to make it at least once a week since! My mother in law has given me yeast so she can get me to make loaves for her!
So many recipes for homemade bread turn out dense and dry, so I was very happy to find this soft, moist white bread! I usually cut the recipe by 1/3 for one loaf, putting the ingredients in my bread machine on the dough cycle (water and olive oil first, then flour, salt, sugar, and yeast). After the dough cycle completes, I take out the dough and give it a few half-hearted kneads, then place it in a greased 9x5 glass bread pan. I cover it with greased wax paper and let it rise in a slightly warmed oven until it is poofing out over the sides of the pan (about a half an hour) and then bake it as directed in the recipe. I make this bread about once a week, and it turns out great every time! My roommate and I have decided that this is pretty close to our all-time favorite food.
This bread was good, but a little sweet like yeast rolls. I also do wish I could have made 2 loaves at a time though, as 3 is a bit much. However, it is easily freezable in bread bags. I mixed and kneaded in my Kitchen Aid mixer making it relatively easy to make. The recipe wasn't specific, on rise times or other important bread making details, but I have made enough bread to know what to look for. The rise times that worked for me were 30 min, 45 min, and 1 hour. Before baking I brushed the loaves with an egg wash to give them a shiny top. It is not much of a sandwich bread, because of its sweetness, which makes it less versatile, however it is great hot with some butter and would go really well with a hearty meal. For some reason it is also really good toasted with breakfast.
Perfect for toasting, sandwiches etc. Came out beautifully.
This recipe was AWESOME!!! My first time making bread with yeast and it turned out perfect !! My family ate one of the 3 loafs in 20 mins.... Thanks for sharing Grandma's recipe. If your a first timer , like me this is the one to make.
I made this exactly as the recipe said except I used all purpose flour. It turned out great. It makes 3 loaves so I took one in to work and everybody there loved it too. Thanks for the recipe!
I've baked a lot of bread over the years. This one tops them all. I jumpstarted the yeast first though, by making a poolish from 1/2 the flour, all of the water, sugar and yeast and letting it set for 20-30 minutes until it was bubbly. I also gave it two risings before putting it in the pan! Wonderful flavor and texture! Sure to be a staple around our house. Thanks Grandma VanDoren!
If I could I would give grandma and Marilyn great big hugs and many thank yous':):) I have searched for a yummy bread recipe for 2 years now. Everything I tried turned out too heavy and flavorless:( BUT after baking this bread, smelling it's comforting scent, marveling over it's airy interior and crisp exterior, I knew I had a winner! The true test came when my husband tried it. He's never cared for any of the other breads I've baked but lo and behold-he LOVED it! In fact he couldn't get enough:):) Suggestions: I experimented with different oils. A fat free healthy bake oil actually tasted the best (my husband dislikes fat free foods so for him to like this oil best is a shocker to us both:)), followed by corn oil, veg. oil came in 3rd, and olive oil was last place. FABULOUS! ENJOY:):)
This bread actually has flavor and makes wonderful toast. Ummm...just ate a piece slathered in butter and home made slowcooker apple butter. My very, very favorite bread recipe that always rises so high and tastes so goodI found over 30 years ago in a Fleischmans bread book. It will remain top dog and not fall out of favor but Grandma VanDoran's will be right next to it on my favorite breads list. As several others have owned up to I do not use bread flour either. I doubt that Graqndma VanDoren had the privilage of bread flour available to her. My bread pans are a smidge larger that those called for so next time I'm going to make two larger loaves rather than three smaller. Easy and delicious -disappears quickly - what more could you ask for to get me back in the kitchen to make more of Grandmas's wonderful bread.
This recipe delivers, I was looking for a quick, but still GOOD homemade bread. All done in about 2 hours, and turned out very tasty. Took it to a family function and got rave reviews! Thanks to you and your Grandma!
I call this "Two Grandmas Bread" because I use my grandmother's glass loaf pan! It is a little smaller than normal, so I get 4 GORGEOUS & delicious loaves! Perfect every time, even when I screwed up and doubled the yeast first time I made it! I used highly active yeast this time & it went way fast! My guy loves this bread & refuses store bought now. Gonna try some of the variations in the reviews below for rolls or cinnamon treats! Thanks for sharing your special recipe! I am so glad our two grandmas met to give me such a wonderful treasure! They are gonna hang out in my kitchen a LOT! :)
RUN DON'T WALK to your kitchen and make this bread. It's THE BEST recipe I've tried from allrecipes.com so far. I knew it would be wonderful by the smells and sight in my oven. My little family of three was standing in front of the oven counting down the last 10 seconds before it was done like we were at an NBA game waiting for the game winning point. We devoured an entire loaf immediately. It's seriously yummy! I substituted about two cups of the bread flour for all purpose flour and cut the baking time to 30 minutes. I covered the tops w/ foil for the last 5 minutes as suggested. It's perfect! Edited to add: This made THE BEST french toast a few days later.
Thank you Grandma VanDoren. Finally a bread recipe which produces the fantastic bread my Grandma Swartzbaugh made.
If I could give this recipe 10 stars I would! The bread was delicious and so easy! I made two loaves of bread and about 10 bread rolls. The rolls made delicious sandwiches, they were wonderful! The bread has a delicate crust and a wonderful crumb. Highly recommended!
I really like this bread recipe. the texture is excellent. I have another favorite, but this one is really good. and I even did my best to screw it up (accidently) and it still came out great. baked one loaf, froze one before it rose second time, and made wonderful cinnamon rolls with the rest. YUM!
Awesome bread recipe. I was using another one from this site but it had more oil and sugar. I was trying to find something a little less sweet that would make good sandwich bread. This is fantastic bread! I did make one alteration though, I used 6 cups of bread flour and 2 cups of whole wheat. I also skipped the sponge part and just mixed all the flour in and kneaded by hand for about 5 minutes and it came out perfect.
This easy recipe was okay but nothing special. I wanted a bread a little fluffier than my standard recipe and based on the reviews I expected this to be super fluffy which it was not. I guess I was expecting more based on all the rave reviews. Overall, not bad but not great.
Such and easy recipe that makes amazing bread! Absolutely perfect, if you allow enough rising time you will get the perfect texture.
Fantastic recipe! I let my bread machine do the "hard" work and mix/knead the dough, but did the rest myself following the rest of the directions. Flavor is great, I love the bit of sweetness from the sugar. I used the servings conversion calculator to determine the ingredients needed for a single loaf, and the end result was perfect. The only thing I'll do different next time is brush the top with butter near the end of the cooking time.
Okay.. I studied the reviews, but with any thing, it could be the environment, the person cooking, the oven, the ingredients...but I gave it a try anyway. All I can say is.. WONDERFUL!! I have been looking for a great bread recipe.. I have saved a few in my recipe box here, printed many from other websites, well I believe that I found my recipe! I just learned how to make homemade buttermilk biscuits and now yeast bread. This made 3 loaves of bread.. I shared one with my neighbor, we had one for dinner and I have one to munch on tomorrow.. it won't last the week! Thanks for sharing!!
I came across this recipe on here. Tried it and the whole family loved it. It was gone in no time. They request I make it again every time there is a family get together.
My family loves this bread, it is great toasted, snadwich and pretty much for any recipes you need bread for (grilled cheese, french toast) I use half white flour, half whole wheat and half white sugar, half honey.
light and airy; favorite of my family. followed the recipe exactly leaving the bread to rise 35 to 45 minutes at each rising. added cheddar cheese before the last rising on one of the loaves and froze 2 before the last rising to make at another time. thanks for sharing this one!
In the words of one of my friends, "YUMMY!" This does make a massive amount of bread, so I made one loaf, some rolls, and a round loaf that I put melted butter and garlic on. They all turned out great. My boyfriend will be so surprised when he gets home.
Amazing recipie! Love it, I also use this dough to make cinnamon rolls
This is a great bread.Everytime i make it my family loves it. its easy to make to,comes out great everytime Thanks Jerry
This was great! I halved the recipe and made one big loaf. I also used honey instead of sugar and 1/2 white whole wheat flour for the flour. Yum! This will be awesome for sandwiches :)
I've made this bread several times now and it always comes out well. My wife likes it because it's less crumbly than other breads. Since I bake bread every week, I'm quite familiar with judging how much flour is needed. My only caution is watch the flour, I've never put in the full 8 cups (usually 6.5 to 7 cups), granted I usually use unbleached all purpose flour instead of bread flour. Also, on occasion I've used part (3 cups) whole wheat flour, which works well too.
Good- but I think it takes a lot of time. Thanks for sharing- it's delicious!
Oh, this is really good. The dough was not the same consistancy as most of the breads I make...so I really didn't think it would turn out...I had to put it in a warmed oven to rise (and it rose beautifully). And the end result was a gorgeous, soft crusted, fluffy bread. YUUUUM! This is a keeper.
Very easy to make, wonderful texture and flavour. Make two big loaves. Only thing I didn't like was that it smells very yeasty, which I just can't seem to get past.
I loved this bread. Thanks alot
Super easy, tasty bread. I added flax meal to make it higher in fiber. Than made it into dinner rolls.
Very tasty, Thanks for the recipe!!
i just finished baking the first loaf and the second one is in the oven.... this is by far the best bread i've ever tasted. its so moist and whatever... i accidentally fell asleep last night before i could bake it, so it just rose overnight... worked out fine. i'm sure even my mother will be impressed with this (i'm 16) and she makes the most delicious food imaginable. thanks for the recipe! will definitely make again.
I thought baking bread was the toughest thing on earth. but this one is real easy
Fab! We break it into 3rds and use 1/3 for bread, 1/3 for pizza crust, and 1/3 for cinnamon rolls! Delicous!
This was so easy. Made it in my stand mixer and used 3 cups whole wheat and the rest AP. Used one loaf as garlic bread tonight. Don't think I'll be buying store bread again. Update: Made another batch of these and used one portion for pizza. It's so simple and easy!
I've been really working with yeast breads lately. Seems to help me work out all my frustrations. This was incredibly simple. I even halved the recipe to make one loaf and it wasn't difficult at all. I used my Kitchen Aid mixer for everything. I let the yeast proof in the mixing bowl with the sugar and warm water, then gradually added the dry ingredients. Then, I kneaded the dough with the hook for about five minutes. I made sure to oil my bread pan, shape the loaf and add it to the pan, then slather it with oil on top. When I let it rise, I covered it with saran wrap tightly, then a dishtowel. This bread baked up beautifully. I want to say that this bread recipe is like the Amish White Bread, but I think it's a little fluffier and a little less sweet. This will go well with tonight's stoup.
This was my first time ever making bread, it was so easy and turned out great!! I will definitely make it again, I followed the recipe exactly.
this is a easy and very good recipe,i made two large loafs of bread and twelve cinnamon rolls....this will be a go to recipe from now on
This was my first time making bread successfully! Thanks for the good recipe.
I made this bread the other day and tirned out great :-) I also made it this morning this time adding 3 cups of wheat flour ( 5 cups of white, 3 cups of wheat) turned out awsome.. so many things you can do with this one.. A keeper in our house!
This was a very sticky dough. Probably had to add another 2 cups of flour to make it managageble. My Kitchen Aid couldn't handle it so had to knead by hand, what a task! The first rise was high at only 30 min so punched down for 2nd rise and shaped into loaf and 24 rolls but 2nd rise took a long time and very seemed to never fully rise. I much prefer the Amish White Bread Recipe,much lighter and more manageable recipe.
This bread was soooo good! I used olive oil instead of vegetable, regular all purpose flour,and brushed the tops of the bread with butter before baking. It's soft and chewy inside, and the crust is crunchy. This is now my favorite bread recipe! Thank you so much for sharing.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections