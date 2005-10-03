Grandma VanDoren's White Bread

I made this bread today, and i have to say it was the "best" and easiest Bread i have ever made! The directions were "right on" the bread was moist and dense, great texture and mmmmm so good with some butter slathered on right out of the oven. I divided the dough in three sections as it said , i baked one loaf (I only had one bread pan) and i froze the other two sections to save for an easy thaw out and bake bread when i want to. Or maybe some yummy cinnamon rolls or dinner rolls. I will let you know how those turn out. I scoured all recipes looking for the best rated bread and i read the reviews and decided to give this one a try because of all the great reviews. I must say it is definitely as good as everyone says. If my mom was alive , she would definitely have loved to try this bread. She always made a great bread also, but i don't think it was as "easy" as this recipe. The hardest thing about this recipe is the anticipation of trying a slice , while you smell that delicious aroma drifing through the house. Thank you for sharing this recipe. This is definitely one i will make over and over again.