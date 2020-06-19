Grandmother's Carrot Casserole
Baby carrots are mixed with onions and cheese, topped with crumbled buttery round crackers. This is my grandmother's best Thanksgiving recipe.
Awesome, these were soooooo goood, my whole family loved them. I really like carrots with brown sugar, but the rest of my family likes them plain, this was a good combination, cause they were definitly sweet but not overly and the kids love anything with crackers!!!! Awesome recipe,will be making it again. Oh and the only change i made, was that i sauteed the onions in butter instead of steaming them, because i absolutely love sauteed onions!!!!Read More
Sorry but I didn't like these at all... the mayo and sugar combo was too much for me and they were very sweet with 1/2 cup of sugar. I would recommend cutting the sugar in half.Read More
I was looking for a recipe to use up the last of my carrots, so they would not ruin. I tried this recipe and it was great!! Had the best taste! Now, I know just what to do with my left over carrots!
I loved this, but hubby did not, he thought it was too sweet and I even cut the sugar back to 1/4 cup. I might try it again using even less sugar, but overall I thought it was different.
This was delicious! Simple and so good! The only change I made was to add more crackers on top with a little melted butter/margarine and then sprinkle on top, this gave the casserole alot of crunch. Will definitly make again!
My husband liked this so much I actually made it twice in one week! For the mayonnaise, I used the do it yourself recipe from the "salmon deviled eggs and homemade mayonnaise" recipe on this site. I think that worked extremely well with the sweeter taste of this casserole dish. But I did only use about 1/4 cup of sugar, as suggested by other commenters. Also, it is really great right out of the fridge the next day--even better than when it is first done!
This was very good. I didn't use the sugar called for just sprinkled a little on but followed the rest of the recipe exactly. It was a big hit at our Easter dinner.
Was somewhat skeptical about this combination at first, like some of the other reviewers, but I have to say, it is AMAZING! My daughter even ate this and she hates cooked carrots of any kind! I did cut way back on the sugar and added butter and a lil less mayo, with a lil bit of onion and garlic powder. I will definitely make this again...it is AMAZING!
So yummy! Great side dish to go with savory main dish (such as roast which I had). Absolutely delicious!!
Too sweet for us. The flavors just don't blend together well.
Delicious! Based on previous comments and what I had on hand, I tweaked the recipe and it was very tasty! I only had 1 pound of carrots and to that I added 1/2-3/4 cup mayo, a TBS of sugar, 1/2 cup panko crumbs, and 1/4-1/2 cup French's Fried onions. The hubby agreed, this is a keeper!
This was very good. I did cut the sugar in half and it was very sweet. I sauteed the onions in 2 Tbs. of butter then added to the drained carrots. I also added more buttered cracker crumbs on top. Would make it again.
I wasn't out of white sugar so I substituted brown (maybe 25%) and used my home made Dijon mayonnaise. It came out fantastic
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner and my family enjoyed it. I used regular carrots and made the home-made mayo as per one of the suggestions. I also reduced the sugar as many reviewers suggested. I will definitely make it again.
Didn't like this at all!!!
I've been looking for new & interesting ways to prepare veggies. This was pretty good. I didn't use all the recommended sugar...more like 1/3 cup instead of 1/2. Tastes even better then next day!
I used canned carrots and it turned out great!
