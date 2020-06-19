Grandmother's Carrot Casserole

Baby carrots are mixed with onions and cheese, topped with crumbled buttery round crackers. This is my grandmother's best Thanksgiving recipe.

By LYNDAS

Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place the carrots and onion into a large saucepan and fill with about 1 inch of water. Bring to a boil, then steam over medium heat until carrots are tender enough to pierce with a fork, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and allow to cool slightly.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sugar and cheese. Stir in the carrots and onion until evenly coated. Transfer to a casserole dish. Top with crumbled crackers.

  • Bake for 20 to 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until sauce is bubbly and the top is toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
514 calories; protein 7.7g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 38.6g; cholesterol 38.1mg; sodium 522.1mg. Full Nutrition
