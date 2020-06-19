Red Apple Milkshake
You will love this yummy, refreshing shake! All skim milk and no ice cream makes for a guilt-free treat.
You will love this yummy, refreshing shake! All skim milk and no ice cream makes for a guilt-free treat.
This was a nice idea, a good change from our usual smoothies with banana. I made two changes--I sliced the apple the night before and froze it. Also, I used whole milk. I made this in my Ninja blender, and I didn't have any issues with it being "bits" of apple in milk. It was smooth and even frothy on top. I liked it okay and my 2 year old loved it. However, then I put it back in the blender and added about 9 oz of vanilla yogurt. Now, that was what it needed to give it some "depth." I'll make it that way again.Read More
1 out of 4 liked this in my house. It was like drinking milk with apple bits in it. Hope others have more luck then I did! Sorry!Read More
1 out of 4 liked this in my house. It was like drinking milk with apple bits in it. Hope others have more luck then I did! Sorry!
This was a nice idea, a good change from our usual smoothies with banana. I made two changes--I sliced the apple the night before and froze it. Also, I used whole milk. I made this in my Ninja blender, and I didn't have any issues with it being "bits" of apple in milk. It was smooth and even frothy on top. I liked it okay and my 2 year old loved it. However, then I put it back in the blender and added about 9 oz of vanilla yogurt. Now, that was what it needed to give it some "depth." I'll make it that way again.
Not enough 'depth' to it. As the first reviewer said, it was just milk with apple bits in it. None in my house liked it. Instead of chucking it out, we used it in a pudding later. Now that pudding was yum!
The milkshake was not refreshing at all it tasted like rotten apples.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections