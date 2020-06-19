Red Apple Milkshake

You will love this yummy, refreshing shake! All skim milk and no ice cream makes for a guilt-free treat.

By Sapna

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender, blend the apple, skim milk, and sugar until smooth. Garnish with mint to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
168 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 34.3g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 4.9mg; sodium 103.6mg. Full Nutrition
