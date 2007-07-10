Sy's Challah

This made an AMAZING bread! Some tips: mix the salt with the flour instead of mixing directly with the yeast - salt inhibits yeast, so you'll have a harder time proofing the yeast. I doubled the sugar and it had just enough sweetness. I plan on adding an extra egg or egg yolks for an eggier and yellower bread (and maybe decreasing the water so it won't be too wet). Make sure you do three rises - it results in a great crumb and an incredibly soft bread; the third rise took about 1 hr and I covered with plastic wrap for the third rise because a damp paper towel stuck to the bread too much. I kneaded this dough for 15 sec between each rise to properly distribute the yeast; I was worried that it would make a tough bread, but it didn't! Do two egg washes for that lovely crust: once when you just braided the loaf and one right before you bake. I sprinkled with sesame seeds. Maybe it's my oven or because the loaves I made were tiny, but 1/4 of this recipe took ~13 min at 350°F in my oven. Bake til the crust is lightly browned (keep an eye on it since it browns easily!) or to an internal temperature of 190°F. Use a serrated knife to cut this delicate bread. I'm currently making cinnamon buns with this dough, and I'm planning on trying to make Chinese buns with this dough. This took so much time, but I think it was definitely worth the effort. Thank you for sharing, Sy!