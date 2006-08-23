Sourdough Bread I

Very good although not very sour. This is my first attempt at baking this recipe and I too used all of the ingredients as written including Becky's starter. I halved the recipe in case I messed up (and I did!) I didn't want to waste any King Arthur bread flour. Well I accidentally used the full amount of starter for 2 loaves (I forgot to halve that!) so I had to cut the water but I think I ended up using almost a quarter cup more water than the recipe called for so I just added a bit more flour. I figured I'd press on and see how things turned out. The dough rose perfectly overnight (12 hours in all) then I kneaded the dough all 10 mins by hand in the morning which I almost never do since I typically let my Kitchenaid do the kneading. I have to say the second rise did not have the height that I expected albeit it did double (I like my loaves more of a round free form on a baking sheet). In the end it turned out great! I will be keeping this as a base recipe for more creative additions like olives, cheese and herbs. One question...why do the main kneading before the second rise and not before the first?? Since the dough is cold in the morning it would seem to be easier to knead before it is put in the refridge. Most other doughs I believe are kneaded mainly before the first rise then are punched down and let to rise a second time. In any case this turned out wonderful despite my mistake. My previous attempts at sour dough were not so good. Thanks for sharing!