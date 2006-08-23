Sourdough Bread I

Sour dough bread that takes time to prepare, but worth the wait!!

By Becky Richardson

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix sugar, corn oil, salt, water, and 1 cup of sourdough starter together in a large bowl. Sift the flour and add to the mixture. Grease or oil the dough. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise overnight.

  • The next day, knead the dough for 10 minutes. Divide in half, and place into two greased 4 x 8 inch bread pans. Allow the dough to double in size.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 40 to 45 minutes, or until bread is golden brown and taps hollow. Turn out to cool on wire racks.

234 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 38.3g; fat 6.3g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 178.1mg. Full Nutrition
