Sourdough Bread I
Sour dough bread that takes time to prepare, but worth the wait!!
As with the starter, I was prepared to give my first low star review but it gets 5 stars with an OMG attached to it!!! This bread is amazing. I made just as directed, no changes what so ever. Yeah it takes awhile to make but this is how good bread is made. It is the first time in YEARS I have made bread without the machine and I am so glad I took the plunge!! It's not super sour but I have family members that are really into sour so it is perfect for this household. I have NEVER made bread without yeast, even bread made with a starter and was expecting a flat, dense loaf. What I got was a beautiful, light, fluffy and extremely flavorful bread that the family is already asking me to make more of. Thank goodness this makes 2 loaves cause the first one was demolished 5 minutes after taking it out of the oven. Try it, it is amazing and like I said...it may take awhile to make but all good things are worth waiting for. Use Beckys potato starter with this, you won't be sorry!!!Read More
I would like to know what I did wrong. After leaving all night I had to add flour to be able to knead. Then the dough never raised again. I had to throw it away. Any suggestions??Read More
I would like to know what I did wrong. After leaving all night I had to add flour to be able to knead. Then the dough never raised again. I had to throw it away. Any suggestions??
Most people say that this kind of bread takes soooo long to make, but actually it takes no longer than other bread, you just have to spread your activities out over 2 days instead of a solid half an hour. No matter what, it is worth it! I used to make this bread, then I got wimpy and started using the bread machine, but now I'm back, because there is no substitute for this bread! The only suggestions I would make is to let your bread rise both times in a very warm place, and I omit the sifting of the flour (but that's a personal thing I guess). Your bread will get rave reviews, especially if they can smell it when it's baking and taste it hot out of the oven!!!!
I have made many a loaves of bread, and have tried several from my starter (not from the same person). This recipe worked up fine. It is sweeter than I like, not sour at all and honestly quite bland, but makes a great loaf of white sandwich bread from your starter. I was concerned since it browned awfully fast and tapped hollow at 30 min, so I took it out tested it and and it really needed more time. Reluctantly, I put it back in for the rest of the time and thankfully it gets very brown but not an overly thick crust. I am making this again tonight, but will cut the sugar, even more and substitute 3 cups whole wheat. Tip to those new to bread making, just use a knife to divide into 2 loaves and it is very important to give it a warm place to rise overnight. The yeast needs that. Also I let my starter sit out and get to room temperature all day then make the dough at night. Good Luck!
If you follow the directions, this bread turns out beautifully. The second time I made it, I reduced the sugar to 1/4 cup, which made it just about perfect. Please ignore the reviews by people who failed to follow the recipe (ie, using Herman starter), or those reviewers who are unhappy with their starter. If you use a good, proven starter, you will love this bread.
OH MY GOODNESS!!! This bread turned out WONDERFUL! I admit I was actually a little bit nervous about how it would turn out. I didn't have bread flour, so I simply used allpurpose flour. I also didn't have corn oil, and used vegetable oil instead. It was so light and fluffy and moist. I will say, however, that your bread is only as good as your starter. I used the starter by the same cook, Becky Richardson, that has potato flakes rather than flour. It was WELL worth the wait for this bread! Wonderful for sandwiches as well as toast in the morning. Keep it in the refrigerator wrapped in plastic, or in a plastic zipper bag, and it will keep longer. It doesn't have preservatives, so the shelf life isn't all that long. If I could give more than 5 stars, I would!
I had the same problem as a previous reviewer: after rising initially, the dough needed lots of flour (was like a batter) and did not rise a second time.
Thanks Becky! Yes it is easy and even the most novice of novice can make a wonderful loaf of bread from it. I used this recipe for years and finally neglected it unto the point of death. I have actually been asked to make rolls from this starter for our Senior Citizens' Banquets. I was given another start of it and will be using it again. I have made cinnamon rolls, whole wheat bread by substituting 1-2 cups of Hodgson's Mill Whole Wheat flour for the bread flour, and calazone loaves using ham, cheese, sweet green peppers and onions. It is so versitile and delicious. Most of all it is easy!
I am absolutely ecstatic! I thought I would never be able to make real bread (after some disastrous inedible tree branches in the past from other recipes) until I baked this one today! It's delicious, flavorful, and it's real bread! (Yes, I'm excited!) I will make this from now on. No more using my bread machine as a crutch. This was easy. I can't wait to experiment with different loaf shapes. I used olive oil instead of corn oil, and I started in the morning, let it rise all day, then did the second kneading that night, and let it rise overnight and baked it in the morning. It might sound silly, but the confidence this recipe gave me could be life changing! I am thrilled!
It is definitely important to let this rise overnight, it makes a lot of bread so you might want to half the recipe.
The recipe I use with the Potato Flake starter fed with 3/4 cup sugar, 3 heaping T. potato flakes, and 1 cup warm water uses the same as this except 2 tsp. salt, 1/4 cup sugar, & 1/3 cup oil. I use canola oil. For 100% whole wheat bread, use 1 1/2 cups starter and 1 cup warm water for the 6 cups whole wheat flour. Omit the sugar in the bread recipe for less sweet dough. Add vinegar to make it more sour. Sometimes I use 1 small pkg. Jell-o Island Pineapple dry mix instead of the sugar to make a "Hawaiian" Bread dough for loaves, buns, or cinnamon rolls. Vary flavor using different oils. Olive oil and Italian seasoning makes Italian bread flavor. You can use the dough after first rising to make thin crust pizza. Punch it down, roll thin, place on sprayed pan, and par-bake on preheated pizza stone. Top & bake at once or freeze then top & bake later. For thick crust, let rise to desired size; top; bake on preheated pizza stone. Since the dough sits for 12 hour periods of time during rising, I don't use perishable products in it like eggs, milk, or fresh foods. I use dried mixes, herbs & spices, dried fruits, etc. that impart their flavors. I use Pyrex glass loaf pans and bake @ 350°. My loaves (3 per batch) bake in 28 minutes. It freezes well, but lasts a long time on the counter. I don't knead the dough but 20-25 times after mixing. Each portion has 8 - 12 hours between. Feed, 8-12 hrs sit; Mix, 8-12 hrs sit; Shape, 8-12 hrs sit; Bake. Enjoy!
Tasted the raw dough & it seemed awful sweet, so I adjusted the recipe accordingly to get something that would be a bit better. I noticed that someone suggested giving the bread a warm place to rise overnight, which will only result in overproofing. Warmth speeds the yeast's activity, accelerating fermentation. Warm proofing should only be used when you want to bake the bread after proofing for only an hour or so. For the best flavour, you want to allow for a slow, long fermentation process, so it is actually ideal to proof the bread overnight (or even a little longer, if possible) in the refrigerator. As long as the temperature is above freezing, the yeast will keep eating, but they will eat slower, allowing for a greater buildup of the byproducts of fermentation, which gives good bread its flavour.
I used this recipe with the "Herman" sourdough starter and it was wonderful. I've given this bread away and everyone wants the recipe. I tried making the san francisco bread with the herman sourdough and it was good, but actually a little too sweet this recipe was perfect
I've been using this recipe for awhile now & it's excellent. I use Becky's "Sourdough Starter I", all purpose flour and canola oil. I mix everything but the flour in a large bowl with a wooden spoon (adding the last cup of flour gradually -you may need a little more or less) and then I mix it a couple of minutes by hand until it is a nice consistency. I leave mine slightly sticky. I've gotten lazy & I never do the 10 minute knead anymore. I just deflate it & shape it a little to fit my pan & it comes out great! For the 2nd rise, I always leave the bread in the oven, uncovered so that I don't deflate it taking the cover off. I used to only make yeast bread so when I first made this, I was unaware of the very LONG RISE TIME. Plan on anywhere from 5-7 hours for your second rise. I bake it 40 minutes & it's always perfect. This bread does NOT have the typical sour sourdough flavor so if that's what you're looking for, this is not for you. It is delicious though but expect a hint of sweetness. We love it toasted and buttered! Even my picky husband loves the flavor! Thank you Becky!
This has been a family favorite for YEARS in my household. I never have a problem with rising and here's a secret: I bought a heater for seedlings at a nursery. It lies very flat and is intended to mimic the warm soil of spring, to give the seedlings a head start. I use it to raise my bread and starters, because my house tends to be drafty sometimes. Works great! Another type of heater that works great is the kind meant to stick to the bottom of a terrarium, for reptiles. You can use either heater to make a little "proofing box" for your breads and starters. (My oven doesn’t have a pilot light; if it did, that would be the perfect proofing box.) Here’s my favorite recipe for this bread: Pepper-cheese bread: When combining ingredients for bread add about 1-2 tablespoons coarsely ground black pepper. Let rise 12 hours then add 2 cups grated cheese. Knead cheese in well, divide into two loaves for second rising and proceed as for plain bread.
Love this recipe! The rise overnight needs to be about 12+ hours...and the second rise time is very long also 4+ hours depending on how warm your kitchen is. This bread is definately worth the wait...and other than a few minutes of mixing and 10 minutes of kneading - the rest of the time length of this recipe is waiting. I even left my house to run errands while the bread was doing it's second rise. Love this recipe & so does the family! Only modification I made was cut the amount of sugar in half :)
This is an easy, wonderful bread with lots of flavor and is beautifully soft. DH is gonna LOVE this! I particularly like that I don't have to use yeast as well as starter with it.
I am a newbie to breadmaking- I have made about a dozen loaves of a simple Amish white bread found elsewhere on this site, with good results, learning from each loaf. As an example of what I've learned, I moved from disposable aluminum foil pans to glass, and now to cast iron (cast iron being a fascination of mine). I've been wanting to try a sourdough for a year and finally got the guts to try making my own starter two weeks ago. Having a healthy sponge, I needed a recipe- didn't realize that till I had already started getting everthing out of my cabinets to make bread Saturday morning. I downloaded the allrecipes Android app and looked up a basic sourdough bread- landing here. It's now Sunday morning and I've just taken the bread out of the oven. It is AMAZING!! A touch of sourness to it, definitely a different smell as it cooked, but definitely a very yummy smell. One thing to note for you new bakers- don't do like I did, start at 2pm then have to stay up till 3am because the dough's rising faster than you expected (but don't expect it to rise at all quickly, either). I ended up sectioning the dough into pans at 3am, and then left them to rise while I slept- ended up with excess dough on the counter. That turned out fine, though- olive oil on a piece of aluminum foil and in the oven it went, giving me something to munch on while I waited for the bread to cool. I now have two beautiful loaves of artisan bread on a plate, and have to fight off the family to not dig in!
I read the reviews on this bread before attempting to make it. I followed the recipe, except I substituted 2 cups of white whole wheat flour for 2 cups of the bread flour. I kneaded the dough for about 5 minutes in the mixer before letting it rise for the first time. Then I let it sit in the oven with the oven light on for warmth overnight. The dough was a little sticky but not unmanageable. I probably kneaded another 1/4 to 1/3 cup of flour in before dividing the dough. I put them into 9x5 pans and they rose very well. This bread slices well and has a nice crumb. It is a little on the sweet side, so I think the next time I make it, I will cut back on the sugar some. We've made BLTS, grilled cheeses, and more with this bread. It's very good.
I used Sourdough Starter I by Becky Richardson to make this bread. It overflowed the bowl it was in while rising the first time overnight, but thankfully, I had set the bowl on a cookie sheet. The next morning, I scooped up the overflow and incorporated it into the mixture and kneaded it. I wore gloves while I kneaded the bread, and yes, it was sticky, but I didn't add any extra flour to the mixture other than what was on the board underneath. I kept wondering the entire time if it would turn out, or if all this time and energy were for nothing. It took quite a while for the second rise in the loaf pans, but I finally decided to bake it, and it turned out great. I don't care for a really sour bread, so this one is perfect for me. So glad I have more starter in the frig waiting to be fed and made into more bread!
I received a sourdough starter from my father and tried a recipe that he had given me. That "batch" never really rose and came out very heavy. I had to try again so I found this recipe. It rose very well over night but in the morning I only had one official bread pan in metal and one square casserole dish so I used those. At a friend's suggestion I turned on my oven to 175 and when it reached that temp turned it off and put the loaves in to rise while I went to work. When I came home one had risen beautifully and the other had not. The one in the metal pan was flat and "sad looking". I went ahead and baked the risen one and transferred the other to another glass "meatloaf" pan. I left it on top of the stove while cooking dinner and it rose beautifully too! I baked the other and they both came out great! In light of this, I recommend not using metal to bake in; there was no other difference between the two. I believe this could have been SEWON's problem. I'm thrilled to announce I've successfully made my first bread and can't wait to make more!
This was delicious bread, but not the San Fransisco type some are looking for. This makes a really great sweet bread for many different uses. I am an avid bread baker and love the way this turns out. Wonderful texture and flavor. I use it to make cinnamon rolls, french toast and cinnamon raisin bread. It is definitely worth the wait time for this bread! Make sure you use the sourdough starter submitted by this same lady (Becky Richardson)!! I also cut down the oil to 1/4 C because 1/2 is really a lot for a bread recipe!
I love the recipe when it comes out right but I've only had that happen oncein the past 9 months. It seems to be very sticky. Any help out there? Do I need to add more flour?
A friend gave me a loaf, then she gave me the starter.....I was nervous but it turned out just like hers. Her recipe is the same as this BUT only 1/3 c. of sugar. This is a very sweet dough ! Excellect flavor,great to work with and keeps well in plastic bag in or out of the freezer. I have also rolled the dough (after the 1st rise) into a round pizza pan...... after the 2nd rise, 5hr. or so later....I baked my pizza crust 350 till lt. brown 20 -25 min. Allow to cool and spread pizza sauce ( found the recipe here!)cheese & toppings ......Bake 400 till browned .....note I always use parchment paper under my doughs for easy removal & clean up....My family "LOVED" the pizza....Next I'll make cinn rolls....All I know is you have to follow the directions fully.
I had only tried making my own starter a week ago with just wheat flour and water (following internet instructions) and didn't think it would work but it did. Then after a week I wanted to make bread and found this recipe. I've made bread with my starter and this recipe three times now. All times were successful - this recipe makes lovely bread. The crumb looks just like grocery bread - so professional looking! The only thing I would suggest to newbies is that the six cups bread flour is approximate. The instructions aren't terribly clear but you're to add flour and mix until a dough forms easily. You shouldn't be adding lots of flour after the first rise. If your starter is strong (doubles easily in 6-10 hours) then you should not have problem with it rising when it comes to this recipe. I had a very strong sourdough taste because I let my bread rise 12 hours the first rise it "ate" up the 1/2 cup sugar and I ended up with sourdough bread and it was not too sweet at all. Btw, the suggestion of starting this recipe at night is a good one. It gives the dough time to rise while you sleep. I start it about 7 or 9pm at night.
I've been making this bread for almost a year now and it's truly the easiest and best tasting I've made.I use my own starter almost a year old an usually half this recipe because we like the bread fresh..Everyone that's tried it loves it ,it makes a big loaf .I usually stir mine together at night and leave to rise till the next morning.In the morning I knead it and place in 4 x 8 greased pan and let it rise again.This rising usually only takes about2 hours and it's over the top of the pan.Love this bread thanks for such a good recipe.Mine usually bakes for 35 min.when I cool it I slather on butter for a soft crust.Thanks Becky!
This is a good basic recipe, but the two times, I've made it, I've also altered it - hence the three star review. Both times I've made it, I've increased the salt to two teaspoons and decreased the sugar to 1/4 cup. This last time I also chopped up a hand full of herbs (basil, oregano, savory, parsley, thyme and chives) in a small food processor and drizzled 1/2 cup olive oil over the herbs as they chopped. This mixture was substituted for the 1/2 cup corn oil. The herbed bread turned out delish! Also, I will say that I've been using a very young starter and am looking forward to it aging a bit, and providing more tang.
Simply fabulous! I used the starter by the same cook, Becky Richardson, that has potato flakes rather than flour, let my dough rise over night, kneaded for 10 minutes and formed two loaves. I had to let the loaves rise for two hours in order for them to double in size, then baked them. At 350 degrees, my loaves browned a little faster than I would have liked. Next time I will set my oven to 300 degrees. This bread was awesome and I have never made sourdough bread before. This will become a staple for my family, everyone loved it.
This is an amazing bread. I highly suggest using Becky's sourdough starter that uses potato flakes to make this bread with. I have made plain bread, rolls, and cinnamon bread with it. I personally use the bread rising setting on my dehydrator and do a 4 hour rise the first time and a 2 hour rise the second time. I am currently making bread sticks with it. I have not let it rise overnight (too cold in my house) Oh Yummy!!!
I used the simple sourdough starter you start with yeast and let sit out several days. I hadn't been feeding it regularly so I thought I killed it. I made a dough with the recipe after feeding the starter the day before and let the dough sit overnight. It had just about doubled but I wasn't ready to bake it just yet so I stored it in the fridge. After a day in the fridge I pulled it out in the morning to warm it up. When I got home from work I kneded it for about 10min and then divided it up half for pizza and half for breadsticks. After forming I let rest/rise for 20-30 min. Both the sticks and pizza turned out. (the pizza took a bit longer and next time I'll increase the temp to 375-400.). The sourdough flavor was subtle but present none the less. The bread was dense and had a good crust. Next time I'm putting kosher salt on the sticks before I bake them.
I think I accidentally used too much sugar when I made this, so it was overly sweet. Even with that error, this bread is really great. The texture and crust are perfect. I had to wait 24 hours for the first rise, but I was in no hurry. A great recipe!
I used my own starter for this which is just a basic flour and water one. It turned out so good! I made it with 4 cups white flour and 2 of whole wheat flour and that made a nice texture. I also did 1 loaf of bread and then made 12 rolls with the other half of the dough. I rolled the tops of them in poppy seeds and cooked them in a 9x13 dish for 30 minutes. They are even yummier than the bread. I can't wait to use this recipe again. A note to those who are having problems with the dough rising, it's not the recipe, it's your starter. Try feeding it for two days before baking your bread. Mine is a hearty starter and my dough rose very quickly.
Great recipe!!!! Makes wonderful bread!! I used Becky Richardson's starter with this, thought I messed it up, but the bread is delicious and came out perfectly!!!
This is the first time I have ever made sourdough bread, and this bread is wonderful. I did feed as others had suggested with 3/4 cup of sugar, 3 tablespoons of potato flakes & 1 cup of warm water. I let rise overnight and it did wonderful, however, when I started to knead, the dough was very sticky. I kept putting flour on my surface until I finished kneading, and added oil to my hands before I separated into two sections. I had read previously where some had added flour and it didn't rise for them a second time. After being concerned I put my dough in the pans and set on top of my stove with the oven on. The dough doubled in size and baked up beautifully. This recipe is a keeper.
Love this recipe, but for me it seems to be almost a full 2 day process, but it is worth it. My family loves this recipe, I almost can't keep up with the demand for it!!!
I, like a handful of other reviewers, must have done something terribly wrong. My dough did not rise enough to double, and ultimately ended up as a dense, heavy, small loaf. Very disappointing. I tried this recipe due to the reviews raving about what a light loaf of bread this made.
I was so excited to try this recipe because it is a true sourdough recipe and does not require yeast. I am so happy that this turned out well. I was very nervous because this was my first bread from a homemade starter and while it did take a long time to rise, it was worth the wait. It took about 20 hours for the first rise and then about three for the second. My dough was very sticky as well - too sticky to knead - so I added a small amout of flour just so I could handle it and it turned out fine. Not to dense as I was worried it would be. Good sourdough is a true test of patience!
Wow. This bread is exactly like the kind I grew up on. HEAT is the key. I found the NEATEST place to let it rise - on top of my computer's CPU!! By keeping it warm, it was ready to bake in no time!
I have a similar recipe that uses the same starter as Becky contributed. No change in the bread recipe except mine calls for 1/3 cup of sugar. I rarely have bread flour handy though so I use all purpose flour and add 1 teaspoon of gluten for each cup of flour (6 teaspoons).
This was AWESOME! A great bread and a fairly simple recipe. Just a fyi, I got the best results when I waited to use my sour dough starter after I feed it and waited until it had risen to its highest peak and was all foamy and bubbly. It made my bread so much lighter and you could really feel the difference in the dough.
Very good although not very sour. This is my first attempt at baking this recipe and I too used all of the ingredients as written including Becky's starter. I halved the recipe in case I messed up (and I did!) I didn't want to waste any King Arthur bread flour. Well I accidentally used the full amount of starter for 2 loaves (I forgot to halve that!) so I had to cut the water but I think I ended up using almost a quarter cup more water than the recipe called for so I just added a bit more flour. I figured I'd press on and see how things turned out. The dough rose perfectly overnight (12 hours in all) then I kneaded the dough all 10 mins by hand in the morning which I almost never do since I typically let my Kitchenaid do the kneading. I have to say the second rise did not have the height that I expected albeit it did double (I like my loaves more of a round free form on a baking sheet). In the end it turned out great! I will be keeping this as a base recipe for more creative additions like olives, cheese and herbs. One question...why do the main kneading before the second rise and not before the first?? Since the dough is cold in the morning it would seem to be easier to knead before it is put in the refridge. Most other doughs I believe are kneaded mainly before the first rise then are punched down and let to rise a second time. In any case this turned out wonderful despite my mistake. My previous attempts at sour dough were not so good. Thanks for sharing!
I used my own starter but this bread was wonderful. I added garlic and rosemary to one loaf and shredded cheddar cheese to the other. I got rave reviews. I will make this again and again.
I didn't make any changes. The only changes I did that after over night rise I shape dough and coat slightly with olive oil my Dutch oven and place the dough inside where it will need to rise again. After second rise I preheat oven to 450 F and place bread into the oven (lid on) and reduce the temperature to 400 F. Bake for 20 minutes then remove the lid, bread will be pale and shiny. Continue to bake (uncovered) for an additional 40 minutes or until deep, golden brown. Keep in mind that all ovens are different; you might have to make minimal adjustments to these temperatures. This bread come out very good !!! I really like this recipe
Really easy to make and tasty, but next time I'll cut the sugar back some.
This bread is amazing!!! This is my first attempt to make homemade bread. My Mom made a bread similar to this when I was a little girl. I called her up to let her know how great it is. Now my children will get to enjoy something I grew up with too. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Exceptional!!! Most wonderful bread EVER! I am so glad I used this recipe with her sourdough starter. If you follow the directions with patience and care, you will be most wonderfully rewarded!!! Thank you for sharing!
Everyone in my family loved my bread. I really enjoyed making this recipe and it was very easy! Thank you sooooooo much for sharing your recipe with me and others.
OMG!!! This is the best bread, I did use her sourdough starter. This is the first time I have ever made bread. I did use Whole wheat flour and veg oil thats what I had on hand. Would like to know if anyone has doubled the starter and recipe, if it turned out okay. Would like to make more than two loaves at a time. I love it.....
I may be back to edit this review...everything seemed to be going well, it rose nicely overnight and I had high hopes but after shaping into loaves it didn't really rise much if at all. Maybe it needed more time but after two hours I expected to see some signs. I'll try again and hopefully have better luck!
Makes a great bread and when divided in 6 separate balls, it makes for great soup bowls!
turned out nice. I used my own starter but otherwise followed the recipe as written. It did rise quite well overnight and the 2nd rise only took about 3 hours, baked up lovely and deliscious. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is excellent (munching a piece right now)! I had a little issue with rise, but this is due to the fact that I have relatively young starter. My dough took 2 days to rise (so don't give up hope if it takes a while). Also, the bread is only lightly sour. Again, this is because I have a young starter. But the flavor is lovely. Thanks for posting! : )
This has been my favorite sourdough recipe!
Delicious, simple, fast, GOOD! :)
I just made this recipe and my husband and I are probably going to finish the first loaf today. We are trying to resist, but it is really hard! I'm not a big sourdough fan, but my husband is. I only liked sourdough that I made years ago when someone gave me a starter. I used Esthers recipe for starter and this is near the top of the list as the best bread I have ever made! Thanks Becky!
This is a great recipe. I also discovered something cool quite by accident! I left the sugar out until it was time to punch. So I kneaded it in and my loaves rose faster then they normally would. I think this bread could use a little more salt, but it was still yummy. The texture is really fantastic and I dig the clear directions. Good stuff!
I didn't have any problem getting it to rise but it was too sweet for me...not sour enough for "sour" dough.
The consistency was perfect, but it was a little sweeter than I needed. The recipe is easy to half, and the second time I used less sugar than recommended and it came out perfectly. It also works with white spelt flour.
First time making starter and Sourdough breed. Just love it ! Dough was very sticky while kneading, which scared me some but it all came out good.
I used the Sourdough Starter by Becky for this also. I was sooo happy to find this recipe/starter again because I had misplaced it. The only thing different I did was to omit the salt. I have 6 loaves rising right now for Christmas presents!
This bread recipe was great! I thought the sugar and oil was going to be too much, so I used 1/3 cup of each instead. I let it rise a long time ... all morning and into the afternoon. Great texture. Made the best toast.
Tried this recipe out as my first sourdough with a starter that I started. It came out great.I made one loave & four small buns. My husband ended up taking a bun to work for lunch. I didn't have any bread flour so I used 4 cups of whole wheat flour & 2 cups of allpurpose flour. I also wasn't sure how long to let the loaves rise so I let it go for about 2 hrs I could've put them in the oven earlier, but it's winter time. I did agree with someone else about it being sweet but with the whole wheat I would only cut it down to about 1/3 cup sugar.
I have been looking for this recipe since I lost my starter a few years ago. My sister-in-law had given me this recipe and some starter and I made it for years then the starter went bad because I forgot it for too long. You do have to feed it or it dies. This is a great bread and my family and everyone I give a loaf to loves it. It is easy but you do have to follow the directions exactly. I had no problem in the top being too brown like some say. You do have to adjust your oven sometimes as some ovens are not set correctly. Thanks Becky for putting this bread and the starter on Allrecipes. Lora
This was a great smooth dough when I kneaded it but it baked flat. I can't figure out what else to do. I made a proof box out of my oven and let it rise in there. Beware, it is really sticky, but it works out as you knead it. I may try this again.
The absolute best! I used 3/4 c water and 3/4 c buttermilk the second time I used this recipe and it was even lighter.
Excellent! If you follow the recipe, it's fool proof!
I loved this recipe and I loved the sourdough starter that it is made with by the same author. It was a great bread. I doubled the whole thing and made half with added pepperoni to make some awesome pepperoni bread! WOW! This one is a keeper. Jan
Of course after I had this all mixed and rising I read all of the reviews. 6 cups of flour was entirely too much for my kind of starter. My starter is much more thick than the author's, and thus created a less liquid mix to begin adding flour. I will in the future only use 5 cups. Having said that, even after 45 minutes in the oven, the bread did not brown quickly, and though it did rise well for both risings, both loaves weighed a ton. The results were that my husband proclaimed it to be the best crust he'd ever eaten. So we traded, I gave him the crust and he gave me the unfortunately mushy center. The crust was, indeed good, very sweet and so close to the flavor I was looking for, but the center was very heavy and dense. So, as you are making this, consider the type of starter you have and adjust your flour accordingly. I will try again...this is a learning process and if at first you don't succeed, try again. Right?
This recipe divides in half really easily if you only want to make one loaf.
The bread is great but I just don't know what I am doing wrong, the top gets brown but the middle is not done all the way. I have made this twice and had the same problem. How long should I let it rise the 2nd time? I just don't know, maybe I don't let it raise long enough the 2nd day. Please someone help me because I really want it to turn out because I am trying so hard.
This recipe worked out perfectly! I did not use any salt because I thought I had heard that it kills yeast.
great recipe! I used vegetable oil instead of corn and a 18 day old Herman starter, and it came out tremendous! rave reviews across my friends as well!
The bread was wonderful. Probably because my starter had a pretty thin consistency (like pancake batter) I needed to use 7 1/2 cups of flour to create the appropriate dough texture. I started the bread in the morning and then let it rise six hours. I did not knead the dough after dividing it, rather I just shaped the loaves and let them rise until double. The crust was thin and crisp and texture of the bread was soft and lovely. I will definitely make this again.
Use flat beer in place of water when mixing dough.
If you love sourdough bread, then you should love this recipe. Use the starter submitted by the same lady. The bread rises beautifully, makes the kitchen smell wonderful, and is delicious. I've shared it with others and get nothing but high praise. Thank you, Becky Richarson!!
Very very good! Definitely worth the time put in to it. I used starter from the same member. My first time making sourdough. Loved it - followed everything perfectly and it came out perfectly. I was a little scared because people said it was sweet and that is not what I wanted...its not? So it was delicious can't wait to see how long I can keep the starter going! :)
Ok, this is my second review of this bread the first time I had made alterations due to how long this bread took. So this time I made the recipe exactly how it says in the recipe but I let mine rise on top of our pellet stove. This cut the initial rising time to 4 hours. This is a wonderful recipe and has that sour dough taste as long as you have a strong starter. Thank you for sharing!
i thought this was a really great recipe and the bread turned out perfect and tasted good...when i did knead it in my kitchen aid the next morning,i had to add a bit of flour as the dough was a bit sticky to handle..but,overall was easy to make
I make this bread almost every week. It's great, the only change I make is 1/4 cup of sugar rather than 1/2.
this is a delicios bread. i used the sourdough starter 1 with this recipe and i had great results.
This is a very good recipe. Like others, my bread rose the second time just not enough. I let it rise for about 1 hour but it still didn't quite double. I thought the dough was great to work with and the loaves turned out beautiful. Not as sour as I'd prefer but maybe it was the starter too. I still would recommend it though.
The first two times I made this bread it was delicious. From the third time on, it takes far too long to rise and will not get done in the middle. I have fed and handled the starter per the starter recipe and have followed the bread recipe exactly. I had high hope of making more creative breads with the starter but it's too much trouble to have disappointing results.
I am a single mother of four and my kids hate homemade bread. That is until they tried this recipe. Now I can't make it fast enough. It tastes even better cooked outside over a fire.
This recipe worked perfectly. The bread turned out to be flavorful, but not really sour. I'm not a big fan of true sourdough, so that was a plus. My starter has been working for a couple of years and is maintained at room temperature. I noted that several reviewers had problems with rise. The first rise was an overnight rise (14 hours). Then I kneaded the bread until it was a nice firm dough and let it rise again for about six hours. It baked nicely. The crust was very dark before the bread was baked through; it took some patience and the full 40 minutes to be done.
Very easy to make, and it turned out wonderful! I cut the recipe in half and made it as cloverleaf rolls, and it only took about 12 minutes in the oven. Really good recipe.
This is the best bread I've ever made and even eaten! Yes, it does take time to let rise both times, but it's well worth it! Mix the dough in the morning, let it rise while I'm at work. Take it out and do the kneading, then divide it and put it in the loaf pans. Let it rise again overnight, and bake in the morning! It really is wonderful!
Thank you for such a wonderful recipe. I followed your directions exactly and came up with two beautiful loaves of bread. The bread is absolutely delicious. I need look no further. I can not imagine improving upon this one. I did, of course, use your sourdough starter, on this site as well. Perfect combination! My husband and I both love to cook and bake and we thought this recipe was truly outstanding, simplicity and all you can ask for. You truly deserve every star that comes your way. Once again, we thank you for sharing...
Been looking for this recipe for years. Best bread I have ever tasted.
First sourdough bread I have made in 20 years and it turned out perfect. Easy to make, almost fool proof.
This bread was AWESOME using Becky's starter, but waaay too sweet for my taate. Will make again using less sugar. Thanks Becky!
I have been making this bread weekly now for about four months. It is outstanding and so easy. If it is cold it will take longer to rise...I sometimes turn the oven on to low, then after it heats up turn it off...then put bread in to rise excellent...have used this recipe to make canzones as well...very tasty
My family devoured it! I cut back to 1/4C sugar because others had mentioned it being too sweet. It turned out just right! Thank you for this great recipe!
Turned out to be a great bread!! I never had a problem with it rising the 2nd time but it was a little sticky during the kneading process. I just incorporated flour slowly through kneading in.
This was the first try with my starter, and after three months it gets better every time! I altered nothing,
This recipe quadrupled over night. Note to self, buy bigger loaf pans. It overflowed the baking pans. I only have a small loaf pan. It makes a lot of bread and Im gonna need bigger pans cause I will definitely be making this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This turned out great. I left mine in the bowl for about 18 hours (I think I could have used it sooner, but I wanted to let it go overnight). My sourdough starter has sugar in it, so I completely eliminated the sugar from the recipe. I only added less than 1/4 cup flour when kneading this morning. If your sourdough starter is not the consistency of yogurt or sour cream, you will need more flour. Your dough should not be super sticky. If you sift the flour, do so AFTER measuring out 6 cups. I didn't sift my flour because most flours are already presifted (check your bag). Very easy and well worth the wait.
Wow! We have a very new starter (about 4 weeks) which just started doubling after every feeding so we wanted to try some sourdough bread. This is the first recipe we tried and WOW! I am amazed at how good it is. We wanted to start with something that could be used for toast or sandwich bread and this is perfect! I was even more surprised when my kids couldn't stop eating it. They love it! If I had one adjustment, I would reduce the sugar just a tad. I brushed the top with butter when it came out of the oven to soften the crust a bit, but really that isn't even necessary. I also used olive oil since I have it on hand. It is just perfect, exactly what we were looking for! This is the first time in my life I've made any kind of bread so I am so pleased it turned out so well.
Perfect every single time. I have made loaves, dinner rolls, and cinnamon rolls with this, so far. The only difference in ingredients is that I use olive oil. It's what I usually have on hand. But I plan to try out the corn oil! Also, I've halved the sugar before & used pineapple juice for the other part. Either way it's always delicious! I've tried a lot of sourdough recipes but this one is my favorite. Give it a try---it's amazing.
Great recipe....beautiful texture some of the best bread I've ever made. Easy to make but takes a long time to rise, in my cool coastal home, however worth the wait!
