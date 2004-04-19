Sourdough Starter I
A starter good for any sourdough recipe.
A starter good for any sourdough recipe.
Years ago an employer gave me a cup of this starter and I made sourdough bread many times; but I let the starter die and haven't been able to make sourdough bread since because I didn't know how to begin the starter. I have searched everywhere and experiemented and failed; UNTIL I FOUND BECKY'S RECIPE. THIS IS IT, THIS IS IT YESSSSS!!!! Your bread is only as good as the starter and let me tell you that this ladies recipe is the one and only!!! Don't try it any other way!! There is a few things that I do differently, after putting together initial starter (like she explains in her recipe) and it has set on the counter for five days when I feed it on the fifth day I feed it: (1 cup of warm water, 3 heaping tablespoons of potato flakes and 3/4 cup of sugar). I will then continue to feed it every 3 to 5 days; Disposing of or making bread with one cup of starter 12 hours after every feeding. Use her sourdough starter and sourdough bread recipe for ultimate sourdough bread. Thank you sooooo much Becky!!!Read More
If you are looking for authentic sourdough bread, this starter is not for you! Sourdough is made from natural yeast, not store bought yeast. There are many fine books on Sourdoungh baking that explain how to make your own starter without using store bought yeast. Some companies will even sell you their starter for $5 to $15. I have used the instructions for building a natural starter from Nancy Siverton's "Breads from the La Brea Bakery" with very good success!Read More
Years ago an employer gave me a cup of this starter and I made sourdough bread many times; but I let the starter die and haven't been able to make sourdough bread since because I didn't know how to begin the starter. I have searched everywhere and experiemented and failed; UNTIL I FOUND BECKY'S RECIPE. THIS IS IT, THIS IS IT YESSSSS!!!! Your bread is only as good as the starter and let me tell you that this ladies recipe is the one and only!!! Don't try it any other way!! There is a few things that I do differently, after putting together initial starter (like she explains in her recipe) and it has set on the counter for five days when I feed it on the fifth day I feed it: (1 cup of warm water, 3 heaping tablespoons of potato flakes and 3/4 cup of sugar). I will then continue to feed it every 3 to 5 days; Disposing of or making bread with one cup of starter 12 hours after every feeding. Use her sourdough starter and sourdough bread recipe for ultimate sourdough bread. Thank you sooooo much Becky!!!
If you are looking for authentic sourdough bread, this starter is not for you! Sourdough is made from natural yeast, not store bought yeast. There are many fine books on Sourdoungh baking that explain how to make your own starter without using store bought yeast. Some companies will even sell you their starter for $5 to $15. I have used the instructions for building a natural starter from Nancy Siverton's "Breads from the La Brea Bakery" with very good success!
I JUST GOT STARTED, PUT ALL INGREDIENTS IN THE BOWL AND STIRRED, THEN COVERED, 10 MINUTES LATER I HEARD A LOUD NOISE, AND THE LID WAS LAYING ACROSS THE ROOM. SO, IVE LEARNED SO FAR THAT YOU DONT USE A TIGHT SEALING TUPPERWARE BOWL AND LID.
This is THE BEST SOURDOUGH STARTER EVER!!! Don't listen to lancelem's review! This starter makes the very best sourghdough bread! The only thing I do different is when I feed it I add 3/4 C sugar - I do add the 3 T potato flakes and 1 cup of warm water like this feeder recipe calls for.
This is a WONDERFUL, sweet sourdough base. It is not a San Fransisco sourdough. I had a starter like this given to me years ago, but it died due to neglect. I am glad to have it again. Use it with this same submitter's (Becky Richardson) recipe for sourdough bread. It makes a delicious, sweet dough that I use for french toast, cinnamon raisin bread and cinnamon rolls. Glad to have this growing in my fridge once again!
Thanks Becky!!!I had lost my recipe for this delicious bread and was so thrilled to find your great recipe. It is so delicious. The only thing I do differently is add more sugar when feeding the starter, 3/4 cup. Then when ready to mix the bread I add 1/2 cup of sugar. I have been making it for 12 weeks and have given it to so many friends and they are all making sourdough bread too. Its easy, takes 2 full days to get the homemade bread but soooooo worth it. Try it!!!
I have tried this recipe 3X and it NEVER works! Maybe someone can inform me what kind of potato flakes to use-it is ALWAYS runny; never firms up like it is suppose to; wish it would work, because it sounds like the quickest and easiest, but it is a BUST!
I have tried numerous sourdough starter recipes and this is the first that I have gotten raves from my family and requests for more on.
***** I have been using this starter with the 3/4 cup sugar feeding option for 2 1/2 years. It can also be switched over to Splenda after well established, if you want less sugar with the same flavor. Splenda starter bread rises higher than with the sugar. The bread recipe I use is slightly different than Becky's but basically the same. See it for comments, too. The starter does need to be able to "breathe", so it can't be tightly covered. My version said you were supposed to feed twice before using any of the starter. After that, it's every 3 to 5 days. I found that if I left more than 2 cups in the jar, the feeding solution wasn't enough to support the extra, so I now leave between 1 1/2 and 2 cups after taking my baking portion out after feeding. Perhaps that's why some people's kept losing strength. The feeding solution is figured to sustain only 2 cups of starter. Baby Rice cereal can be switched for potato flakes if you are adverturous. It makes a slightly sweeter, finer textured bread we really liked. Baby Oatmeal never worked for me. Bread made with a starter switched to it wasn't tasty.
I've had this starter for about a month and I've made at least 12 loaves of bread, including 1/2 white 1/2 wheat flour. It's always turned out fantastic. Sometimes the dough seems a little sticky (needs more than an extra cup of flour) - I have tried reducing the water to 1-1/8 cups and that seems to help.
Yayy! I used to have this starter and loved making it. I also fed 3/4c. sugar & 3 T. potato flakes. I am on my 3rd batch of bread for Christmas presents!
When I first tried this, it was great! Now I must be doing something wrong. The dough is not rising as before. When it does rise, it will fall before I cook it. It is heavy and dense. Am I not kneading it correctly? I hope someone can give me some pointers.
This looks good, but I have a question. Why do the instructions say 3 tablespoons of sugar to feed and some of the reviewers say they add 3/4 cup of sugar when they feed the batch? This seems like a lot of sugar but could be great for Amish Friendship Bread. Could someone explain. Thanks.
I love this starter but it's more sweet than sour. Is there a way to make it more sour so the bread has more of a tangy sourdough taste???
I use to have a recipe like this and lost it. It was very much like this one, except that it was NOT started with yeast as this one is. I finally found mine and tried and tried to make it and it never would rise. Since I found this one, I am so very pleased with it and my bread rises for very large loaves. Thanks to Becky, I am back making bread all the time. We never buy a loaf at the store anymore. I have one question though. Is there any reason that the starter needs to be refrigerated? I know that back in the Pioneer days they didn't have refrigeration and they kept it in the chuck wagon. I did notice that one person stated in her review that she kept hers sitting at room temperature.
This bread starter was given to me by a long-lost friend. I used this starter to make sour dough bread, but then let I let the starter 'die'. My children have asked me to make this bread over and over, but I couldn't find the starter that I had loved so much. But now I've found it again! I use this starter along with the Sour Dough Bread I recipe to make the most delicious (dense..not San Francisco style) sour dough bread. I use the Sourdough Bread I recipe (also submitted by Becky), and I get the bread that my children beg for.
People with Celiac Disease can eat sourdough bread again!!! This sourdough starter is great because it can be adapted to make gluten free sour dough bread. (This starter is gluten free since it uses potato flakes instead of flour.)
This is the best sourdough starter I have ever tried. I have previously tried others on this site and they have never some out the way that I want them to. This one is so simple that my 7 and 8 year olds can feed it and make bread with it.
I lol'ed at the reviews stating that this is not a "real" starter and to use "natural" starters. After a few weeks, there is not a single cell of "store bought" yeast living within the jar. It is entirely replenished and propagating with new natural yeast. That goes for your "natural" yeast strains as well. Your yeast will take up whatever environmental constraints you put on it within a very short period of time. Great recipe, thanks.
I can make out of this world bread and cinnamon rolls with this starter. The first time I did it, it foamed up every day of the 5 days. But, when I had to start fresh I couldn't get it going again! After the initial foaming, it died down and never bubbled again. Is that normal? I thought it was a dud, so I poured it out (many times). I've made sure I had fresh yeast, flakes and sugar, right water temp, etc. I even tried distilled water. Loose cover on the jar, wooden spoon. I'm stumped. Anyone else have that problem?
It took about six weeks for this starter to really develop the strong sour/tangy flavor I was looking for, but it was well worth the wait. I use it to make whole wheat sourdough bread, and the flavor is out of this world. Thanks, Becky!!
I have been using this starter now for about two or three months and I am really happy with it. It gives a really good sour taste. Some starters are not very sour, if you like your bread really sour, this is the starter for you. Thank you so much for sharing your recipe with us.
I followed the directions but sure had my doubts day after day about this starter! It never looked like it was doing anything. But it was perfect for using in Sourdough Bread I by Becky Richardson.
This is a very easy starter - not as messy as flour starters - but smellier! But I actually like the smell now because I know the wonderful bread it produces! I would advise anyone who makes this starter to use Becky Richardson's Sourdough Bread Recipe - it is the best!
This is a really good starter, but like with anything that is fermenting, you cannot seal it up tight, ever... One of the byproducts of fermenting is carbon dioxide, which occurs with, wine, beer, sauerkraut, yogurt (slightly), kefir, starters using flour, and so on. While not due to any fermenting, the bubbles in soda are the same carbon dioxide. Get the book "Wild Fermentation" for more information on fermenting. Great book.
Works great! smells wonderful. I made cinnamon buns with it yesterday and it was a 10! Smells like a bakery in my house.
Easy and it was fast
Thanks for this recipe!! I've been looking for and testing different sourdough starter repipes, and this is the one I've been looking for! I also feed my starter 3/4 c. sugar along with the 3T flakes and 1 c. water. Thanks so much!!
I had this recipe years ago and it made excellent bread. About 4 yrs ago I wanted to make the bread again. I looked everywhere for the right recipe and I finally found it! I’ve been baking this bread for 4 yrs and my family and friends love it. I can’t make it fast enough. Enjoy!!
This Starter is a no-brainer!! Easy to start and care for. The flavor keeps building the longer you feed and use it.
I really enjoy making this bread. Not messy like a flour starter. I use 3 smaller loaf pans so I can share it with more people.
Lancelem has a point. From Silverton's The Breads of La Brea Bakery: ... [Sometimes] cookbooks instructs readers to use commercial or baker's yeast in the initial batch. But commercial or baker's yeast is so much stronger than wild yeast that I have to wonder: What's the point of going to the trouble of raising and maintaining a starter over days, weeks, and years, if you are going to include a strain of yeast guaranteed to bully out the wonderful, naturally occurring organisms in the air? ... In the production of baker's yeast almost all lactic acid bacteria are eliminated before the yeast is packaged for sale. This recipe looks like a poolish that has been propagated. A poolish is a commonly used preferment which adds a lot of flavor. The day before you bake, you add a small amount of yeast to flour and water and leave it out to ferment, then add it to the dough the next day. You can get great results. The starter itself behaves like it's predominantly still commercial yeast. Sugar is used to feed commercial yeast; I've never heard of feeding a natural starter sugar. Also, if you can feed it once after a week of storage and use it, it's probably still mostly a commercial strain. Most bakers recommend at least one day of feeding after a week in the fridge. With two or three feedings a day. Mine needs about six feedings to get reliable. Whatever strain of yeast it employs, people seem to love the results so thanks for posting!
sorry..i am new here and i would like to try this. but my problem is what do you mean by potato flakes? i am from Southeast Asia and we mostly use fresh potatoes rather than buying them in boxes from groceries...appreciate any share here...thanks...i am sure this starter is good, with the right ingredients and conditions...
My mother-in-law recommended this! The starter was easy. Just be sure to have a very secure container. :)
Easy and delicious
This was so easy and fun for the kids to make. We don't use Becky's bread recipe, since we use the bread machine, but we love the starter. The crust is fabulous if we eat it right away, but even if it has to wait for a couple hours, it's good, just not crunchy. My only question is whether it's supposed to smell so much like alcohol? WOW, my head spins just stirring it! Can still taste the alcohol when we make the bread, but it's really good. (Hope I'm not poisoning my family... but I figured it was from the potatoes.)
OMG....WOW this is amazing. I will be honest, I was truly prepared to do my first low star rating because this just didn't sound feasible but I trusted the reviews and went out of my comfort zone. The starter is easy and I highly recommend you use Beckys Bread recipe with it. I am going to double my starter as one just won't do!!!
This is perfectly WONDERFUL Sourdough Starter!! 17 years ago we ate a meal at an old friends house as we were passing through on our way out west. We STILL talk about that meal because of the bread she made! She used this starter. The negative reviews for this seem to be because some are having trouble keeping it going...I read in an artical to NEVER use "city," chlorinated water because the chlorine will inevidably "kill" the starter! The other complaints seem to be about the breads "sweetness". Well, it is "yummy sweet"!...I suppose it WOULD be better if there was a way to feed it with a more "natural" sweetener...but I am afraid to try. Does anyone know if we are suppose to cover this as it sits on the counter? I am using a mason jar like in the picture and I don't know if I should close it tight...somewhere I read that sour-dough needs oxygen? I CAN'T WAIT TO START BAKING UP A STORM!!
I have looked for this particular recipe for several years. Thank you, Becky. I just mixed up my "first" starter and can hardly wait for it to be ready to use. This starter makes the most wonderful bread and cinnamon rolls.
Lancelem's review is wrong. This starter works great. It's actually the very same recipe I got from an Amish cookbook called "The Amish Cook at Home". Except feed the starter 3/4 c sugar instead of 3 TBS, the rest is exactly the same. It made GREAT bread!
This was so exciting to make. This was my first time and it was really easy to get started.I couldn't wait til the fifth day to take my starter and begin to make my bread.
This is easy, but you just have to wait 5 days to use it, but its worth it.
I have used many different types of starters but this one (by far) is the best. Thank you Becky!
I used this starter with for the San Fransico Sourdough. My first time using a starter, it was easy and the bread tasted good, but I have to remember to start it more than 5 days in advance as for some recipes call for more starter.
This is awesome, use with Becky Richardson's Sourdough Bread for a fabulous sourdough bread. For those reviewers who said that the starter was just a runny mess, it is runny, but that is OK! This bread is now a staple at our house.
This is a great starter, and the bread was wonderful! Easy and less messy than other starters too.
Well, I'm giving this recipe the benefit of the doubt. Here is why: I followed the instructions exactly but it did not get as sour as I'd like, however, maybe it could have something to do with the bread recipe itself versus just the starter. I did make Becky's Sourdough Bread to go with my first try because I thought it would be best to pair the two the first go round. It was very good just not as sour as I'd like. Maybe like a previous reviewer said, it takes weeks?
My mom made this starter and although it is easy, it didn't produce the typical tangy sourdough bread she was hoping for. She made the San Francisco Sourdough Bread from this site. I started my own starter & look forward to making Becky's sourdough bread!
Where can I find the bread recipe for this starter?
Yay! I also had this starter a while back but let mine die as well. This is perfect just the way it is. For the reviewer who tried it three times and couldn't get it to firm up, this is supposed to be a really runny starter. It's not going to thicken up; just try using it for bread and you'll see how great it is.
Having before given this recipe a high review, I now have to change my opinion somewhat. My third try at making bread proved less than completely successful with the starter appearing much less "active" after feeding, whether from some problem with the yeast or something else entirely I don't know. On the fourth try, very little change was evident at all after feeding and the bread was heavier and rose less than ever. After writing to Allrecipes for advice, I was told that I should either start over or give my starter a boost with multiple and frequent feedings. In the meantime, I found another recipe (not listed on this website) that is working very well. It may have been outside factors that caused this starter to die. I don't know. But my early success with it was shortlived.
This is wonderful! As a first experience with a Sourdough Starter, this was a fun RollerCoaster ride. I started this on Sunday. By Thursday night, I was anxious because it looked as though it had only separated after the original gas-making exercise. I was reassured by wonderful people on the RE that, as long as it wasn't a strange colour, I was fine. So, I fed it Friday morning (had to move to a bigger container) and used it Friday night to make bread. I forgot to take the liquid into account so ended up adding more flour than required in the recipe, but that is not THIS recipe's fault. I love it! (As I have Celiac Disease, I love the fact that it has no gluten in it!) It rocks! and is resting until Wednesday, when I will try bread again and amend this review (if necessary), but so far the stars remain at 5. Thanks, Becky! You have restored the fun and anticipation in breadmaking with one simple little recipe!
Thanks for the great starter Becky. The first two or three days, I thought it looked rather blah in color and it did not smell like bread by any means. On the fifth day when I poured out 1 cup to add to your SD recipe on this site I changed my mind. I mixed the ingredients, including the starter, in the evening. During the night I could smell the dough throughout the house. A wonderful smell. I followed your directions for the starter and the bread exactly as you posted them. I made two wonderful loaves of SD bread, thanks to you. This is a true keeper. Very impressive results. Once again, thank you for sharing...
One of the easiest sourdough starters to get going and keep going. Takes 3-4 batches of bread to really develop deep favor but then there's no stopping it. Makes wonderful bread and rolls which are even better the next day toasted for breakfast.
I can't even begin to tell you how super excited I was to see this starter on here. A few years back I got this from a fellow teacher and then I let it go as in was tired of baking in the middle of summer, so i used all of the starter and made 4 loaves. When winter came again, prime time for baking, I could not get in contact with my friend to see if she had the starter still. I tried for days to find her and search on the internet. All I came up with was sourdough starters you can buy. I knew as soon as I saw this that it was the one because of the potato flakes. :o) I couldn't believe my eyes. I just started this tonight, but I am already positive it is exactly what I have come to know as the best bread dough ever made. The sticky buns are to die for out of this dough. Just know, I'm saying a little prayer for you Becky for sharing this with all. Thank you, thank you, thank you!
I've made this bread before but always with starter given to me. What container is best for the initial starter. (The one that sits on the counter for 5days). Several reviewers talked about exploding tops. What did you use. Thanks- can't wait to start making loaves again!
I made it through the five day count down to make my sourdough bread.. You talk about delicious !!!! I have already started 3 people with my starter and they can not wait to cook it for themselves.
This is an awesome starter. I also use 3/4c. sugar & 3 T. potato flakes and 1 cup warm water to feed like a few other reviewers. The starter is so easy to get going and tastes really good.
this starter made a delicious bread. i used the sourdough bread 1 with great results.
Quick easy starter. No problems at all getting it going.
Thank you for posting. This recipe is wonderful. Easy enough for my daughters to learn how to bake sourdough bread.
This is a great recipe! If you have problems with it "exploding" it's most likely been shaken up after it was sealed and that pressure thats build up has to get out. I made that mistake the first time. Always open it stir with a wooden spoon and put the lid back on. Don't be lazy and try to shaken it up while it's in the jar. It's an awesome recipe for a starter and when used with the sourdough bread 1 recipe it makes some yummy bread!
I have used this starter 2 times and my sour dough bread came out wonderful.
It is very true that the starter can make or break the bread. I made this starter recipe and used it with Becky's Sourdough Bread recipe. I AM AMAZED!!! It was absolutely wonderful! Thank you for the wonderful set of recipes, Becky!
My mother used to make this bread and it is wonderful! The best tasting bread I have ever eat. I had the starter and due to neglect also lost mine and I have looked for years for this starter! Thank you soooooo much Becky!
Better starter than the one that I have been using for the last 15 years. This starter works great!
This is a fantastic sour doughbread recipe. I received this starter from my sister and then lost the recipe. It makes super cinnamon buns with a glaze frosting. LoriCanada
This starter makes the best sourdough bread. It is easy and fun, but does take several days to complete the recipe. But that makes it even mor special. You can give to friends and tell them it took three days to make. They are really impressed.
Though I am only into day two of the starter, I can tell from the smell that this recipe will produce a wonderful loaf of bread. For the cook who asked if the jar or container should be closed, the answer is no, not all the way. There is activity going on inside the jar that produces gas bubbles. I leave my lids slightly ajar and have no problem with exploding tops.
the best starter recipe around!
not a good active starter. did not taste very well or sour good either.
I can't believe I finally found this starter again! Thank you so much!
I made a coffee cake with Beckys starter that was fantastic.
A great starter--I've given it out to several friends who had to have the recipe after trying the bread. It's very easy to maintain, too. I kept mine in the fridge and fed it/made bread every 3-7 days (ususally every 7).
I really liked this starter. I wish it made a larger volume. Will try and double the starter receipe to share with friends.
I rated it high because apparently it works BUT I am not sure how the starter is supposed to be acting. It is pretty "Soupy" and yes, very stinky. All I want to know is if i am doing something wrong... ?? I made a starter before and it really grew, this is just very soupy.... ???
This makes the BEST sourdough bread. I was soo thankful to find it again on this site.
This is just like the starter I used to use years ago. I've had it for several weeks now and it's very easy to maintain. I use Becky's bread recipe too and my family loves it.
This sounded like the starter a friend of mine had spoken of in memories of her grandmother's bread making. I have now baked my first loaves (using Becky's Sourdough 1 recipe). My starter didn't do much bubbling and was very much liquid, but I took a cup of it and proceeded with the recipe. The result was not a dough that was kneadable, so I simply let the machine knead the batter for 10 minutes, poured the result into 2 loaf pans and baked. The end result was a sweetish sour loaf with a tight texture. My friend said it was close to her grandmothers, but was a bit more dense and a little less sweet. So - next time, I'll feed the starter with a bit more sugar and when I use it with the recipe, I'll increase the flour so that I end up with a more kneadable dough and see what happens.
This is the best recipe ever. I had this several years ago and lost it. I am so elated to find it here on All-Recipes!!!! It is so easy to make. My family cannot wait for it to come out of the oven. I also make cinnamon rolls, dinner rolls, monkey bread, and Christmas breads with this recipes. Thank You!!!!!!!
I used this starter along with the submitter's recipe for Sourdough Bread I. I had never used a starter that did not call for flour in it, so was curious as to how it would work. It was very liquidy, and really didn't have a good smell! Not that beery-sourdoughy smell I've gotten used to with other recipes. The starter "brewed" up well, but I just did not care for the taste of the bread using this starter; it was quite bland, with no tangy sourdough or yeasty taste. Thank you for sharing your recipe, Becky.
This makes delicious bread.
I was so excited to find this recipe. My grandmother made sourdough bread constantly. Anytime we went to her house she gave us bread to take home and of course we had it for every meal she cooked. She passed away almost two years ago and I just recently found her bread recipe along with the instructions on feeding the starter but I didn't have the starter, so thank you so much for sharing this recipe because it is exactly like hers!
So far, I've attempted this starter twice. The first time, I put it in a older two-piece casserole dish. This time around, I used a glass canister that has a push down close top. It smells like it should, but I remember when my mom made sourdough starter that it was thicker. Sure, it's easy. That's what drew me to it. But, I'm not sure that this starter is for me. I'm going to try it in a recipe this weekend and give it a shot. But, honestly, I don't think I'm going to be impressed. EDITED 06/27/08: This did not work for me. At all.
I was a little scared about this starter - it kept separating over the 5 days. But I just made my first bread and it was wonderful!
I've been making this bread for years and it's definitely a family favorite!
I like this recipe because it is rather simple and gives the same outcome as those more complicated recipes and more mature starter (that has been refreshed multiple times) . The bread becomes more flavorful after multiple times of bread making.
This starter works miracles! but it will fool ya. After the first day, sometimes looks like it has died, but it will still work just fine. After feeding I do leave it on the counter an extra day, and it bubbles up with a great sour aroma. I've used several different types of potato flakes, but the best are called 'potato gem's, more like freeze dried chunks than flakes, and I throw in a teaspoon of ground flax seed for good measure.
Was really looking forward to this starter, since it has such rave reviews. It smelled awesome, and though I followed the recipe to a "T" it didn't seem to work so well. I used this starter with Becky's sourdough I recipe.
This is the perfect starter! It has worked well for me for many years.
It's alive!! Am going to feed it a couple times before making bread,, Now to be patient enough to make the bread ;)And yes it will be soupy since there isnt any flour in the starter.
This is my favorite starter!
Same starter my grandmother used many years ago. I have used this recipe for years. It is easy and delicious!!!
Thank you, thank you, thank you I have been looking for the potato flake starter for years. Thanks again.
For those who are having problems... make SURE you are using Potato FLAKES... not the granules.. I have missed having this in my refrigerator. So happy to find this recipe and get restarted.. the problem is... hubby and I can eat a half a loaf after 10 minutes out of the oven. We RV'd and I made it all across the US... and gave starters to people. I was really devastated when we lost it due to illness... they do die if no one feeds it properly. I have searched and searched... but all I could find until now was the flour starters. Just not the same.
easy
This turned out great! I had an old started that “died” while I was away for a bit. So I made this one. It smells amazing.
Do have a bi of trouble keeping it going sometimes. Used with her bread recipe. Whole family loved it.
This recipe didn't work for me. I tended to my starter as directed. After the first couple of uses, it appeard to die.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections