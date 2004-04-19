Sourdough Starter I

123 Ratings
  • 5 100
  • 4 11
  • 3 7
  • 2 2
  • 1 3

A starter good for any sourdough recipe.

By Becky Richardson

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
additional:
3 days 11 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 days 11 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
1 cup starter every 3 days
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine instant potatoes, sugar, water, and yeast in a covered container. Let the starter sit on a counter for 5 days, stirring daily with a wooden spoon.

  • On the morning of the fifth day, feed the starter with 3 tablespoons instant potatoes, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1 cup warm water. In the evening, take out 1 cup of the starter to use in a sourdough recipe. Refrigerate the remaining starter.

  • Every five days, feed the starter 3 tablespoons instant potatoes, 3 tablespoons sugar and 1 cup water. If starter is to be used in a recipe, let the fed starter rest at room temperature 6 hours before use. If starter is not being used in a recipe, keep refrigerated and discard 1 cup of starter after each feeding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 3.3mg. Full Nutrition
