Strawberry Bread I

A bread you MUST try! This is one you'll want to keep on hand.

By Mary E. Crain

Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9x5 inch pan or 2 small loaves
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease and flour a 9 x 5 inch pan well. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift together sugar, flour, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda.

  • In a smaller bowl, beat the eggs and oil. Stir in pecans and strawberries. Add egg mixture to the sifted ingredients, and stir until just combined.

  • Bake for 1 hour, or until tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
551 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 63.7g; fat 31.5g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 322.9mg. Full Nutrition
