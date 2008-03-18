Strawberry Bread I
A bread you MUST try! This is one you'll want to keep on hand.
This is almost identical to a recipe I make and love, so I will post my differences here: 1TBS of cinn instead of tsp, 1c of oil instead of 1 1/4, and 2 packages of strawberries instead of 1. Definitely put in two pans! I don't thaw the berries, then I chop them while frozen, then coat them in a spoonful of flour (removed from the recipe, not extra). This way they remain buoyant. Also, a healthy version is as such: 1c sugar, 2 eggs/2 egg whites, and replace half oil with applesauce.
Yeeech! Awful. You cannot tell it's strawberry bread. The strawberries that you mix in cease to exist when it's done and all you're left with is heavy bread with a lot of nuts in it. Don't make it, you'll regret it. I threw it away after a slice.
I really love this recipe, I even like to mix it up with some mixed berries also. The only thing I would suggest is to use two loaf pans instead of one!
This bread was absolutely wonderful! A HUGE hit with the family!
This is the same recipe that I have used for more than 15 years. It is great for a tea or brunch served with strawberry butter (strawberry jam, butter and a dot of lemon juice mixed together). I left the pecans out this time to make it more "kid friendly" for my children who despise nuts. Also, I used whole strawberries instead of sliced and tried to chop them up after I added them to the batter. Big problem there -- it also effected the baking so only used sliced or crushed strawberries.
This recipemakes a HUGE tasty and moist loaf. I will be sure to make it again.
i don't care for the taste of this bread but a dear friend,loves this bread and i make it for him whenver he asks. i make sure to chop the strawberries so i don't have large lumps at the bottom of the loaf and i make in 2 disposable loaf pans, regular size. this freezes well.
This bread taste great and is a snap to make!
This bread was very moist, tasty as well as something a little different and out of the ordinary. Will definitely keep this recipe on hand!
I had a case of strawberries and I wanted to try something new. It was great!
I didn't like this bread at all, I do not recommend it =-(
Make some changes and you've got yourself a real winner. As is, it's so-so. Changes: Use frozen strawberries, 1 1/4 lbs. Allow the strawberries to thaw until mushy (Watch out, the bags tend to leak) and retain the juices. Smoosh or chop the strawberries into smaller pieces. Add smooshed strawberries AND juices and then mix as directed. Pour into two loaf pans; the recipe with the added goo really peaks if you put it in a square pan. With these corrections, it's a 5-star, really strawberry-ish strawberry bread.
I made this last night for my husbands co-workers and he called me to say that they are loving it. Like many of the comments suggest, I increased the cinnamon to 1 tablespoon. This recipe fits perfectly in my standard size Bundt pan. I spray it well with pan spray and sprinkle it with sugar to give the exterior an extra crunch. I also always toast the nuts before I put them in. Once it is cooled, I slice it and then put a bowl or stemware glass in the center to hold some whipped cream cheese (usually with some fresh diced strawberries stirred in). YUM!
i used whole wheat flour and fresh strawberries the first time i made it and it was really good....i've got it baking in the oven again but this time i used 2/3 wheat flour, 1/3 AP flour and made a second loaf with frozen peaches and added vanilla.....YUM!....i'm taking it for my daughter's first day of preschool for snack!
This recipe was really a hit. I made the loaves in the two loaf pans as recommended and had enought to last for 1 week. I decreased the oil to 1/4 cup and used 1 cup applesauce instead. This was very, very good. I will definitely make this again.
Since I (still) had so many strawberries left from last year, I needed to do something with them. This bread is very good. Next time I will put more berries in, though. I estimated the 10 oz, from my stash of about 16 cups. I had but one problem with the recipe: my 9x5 loaf pan is, in fact an 8.5x4.5. Maybe its me, or maybe Pyrex is just making them smaller nowadays, but as a result, the bread overflowed the pan & i had to carve off the excess & put it on a cookie sheet to finish baking. Also as a result, the bake time went up by almost an hour. I definitely should have separated the batter into two loaves in my case. Eh, next time I'll know.
I have to give this only 3 stars because it didn't turn out right for me. I made it exactly as written; I used mostly sunflower oil for the "vegetable oil", but finished that bottle and used a little soybean oil for the rest. Also, I've couldn't find a 10-ounce package of strawberries, but measured it out from a 1-lb. package I had. Like several other baking recipes, this turned out very runny inside (I live at a high elevation). At the 1 hour mark, the dish visibly sloshed when I went to test it; at 1:10, the top was pretty well done, but the tester showed that the insides were still pretty wet. I was worried about the dish half-burning, so I took it out at that point. I cut the very-well-done end piece off, and the goopy innards ran out. I then let the remaining "bread" bake in the cooling oven. I will say that the taste of the ingredients was very nice; I had been skeptical about strawberries mixed with pecans. If I could find out how to adjust this to get the texture right, I might bump my rating up to 4 or maybe even 5 stars. After refrigeration, when I reheated the leftovers briefly in the microwave, the "bread" had firmed up a bit, and now had more like a gooey interior, and was more like a cake than a bread, for sure. I did enjoy the rest of the dish; I just wish that it had turned out much better.
This was really interesting! Real unique bread- and a great way to use up over ripe strawberries. I thought the bread was more like a cake in it's desnisty :)
when I made this bread, it overflowed my 9" x 5" pan; plus I baked it for 80 minutes and it still was not done in the center. However the part of the bread that was done and I tasted, was very good.
This is very good. I followed the directions, but found I had to cook it about 15 minutes or so longer in order for the center to fully cook
I LOVE this bread. One thing I dont get (and please explain to me if u can, as I am not much of a baker to begin with) but the 1 hour baking time is nearly not even close to how much time my loaf needs to bake... what am I doing wrong?? The recipe makes enough for 2 loaves, so obviously Im not fitting too much into one load pan.. or am I?
This recipe has way too much oil in it and too many eggs. I reduced the amount of oil to 1/2 cup but didn't reduce the eggs and it still turned out gummy. Great flavor, just heavy consistancy.
AWESOME! I lost my first recipe of strawberry bread, and this one is way better than the one I lost. Great strawberry taste, the cinnamon doesn't overpower the flavor.
Absolutely wonderful! Very easy to make and tastes great. I split it in two and made two smallers loaves, one with nuts the other without, and both tasted very good.
Not bad, but not great either. Very little strawberry taste to this bread. Also, to get the middle done, the outside gets very crusty.
This bread has become a quick and easy favorite in my family!
This was really good and super easy. My husband love it.
Not bad, but not very stawberry tasting.
I doubled this recipe and used sugared sliced strawberries so I cut the amount of sugar to less than three cups. Some I did not add the nuts in case someone has a nut allergy in their home. I had lots of compliments.....I will make this again.
I followed this recipe exactly and it had no taste! I had a ton of batter so I made a loaf of bread and muffins. The bread was very mushy on the bottom and the muffins had no taste.
A family favorite at the holidays. I do increase the cinnamon to 1 tablespoon
I made this with 2 smaller loaf pans and substituted the pecans with walnuts. It was absolutely fantastic! Great with cream cheese too. Will definitely make it again.
Great and easy! Used canned strawberries (drained them of course) and some leftover canned pineapple leftover from the night before (also drained). I thought less sugar would have been better. Next time I think I will reduce it to a cup instead of two.
My family LOVED this! Two loaves gone in 3 days. I did not add the full cup of pecans. I also added a vanilla drizzle.
awesome not so many strawberry that it is soggy and tastes like cake not bread. Just right, easy to make
made no changes..it wont get done. been baking now for 80 minutes. i rate it a 1. i hate recipes that arent proven. you need to remove it.
Moist and delicious
This bread batter was very very oily,too much oil and the sugar (2 cups) is just too much sugar but I followed the recipe exact and could not believe the thick oily batter,in the oven now don't know if they will turn out. Is everybody's batter when following it to the tee oily? I'm not a beginner by any means so I'm disappointed in what I put into the pans. We will see. I have read many reviews on doing different ingredients but when following it as written has anyone had this problem? Please advise......