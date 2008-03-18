Strawberry Bread I

I have to give this only 3 stars because it didn't turn out right for me. I made it exactly as written; I used mostly sunflower oil for the "vegetable oil", but finished that bottle and used a little soybean oil for the rest. Also, I've couldn't find a 10-ounce package of strawberries, but measured it out from a 1-lb. package I had. Like several other baking recipes, this turned out very runny inside (I live at a high elevation). At the 1 hour mark, the dish visibly sloshed when I went to test it; at 1:10, the top was pretty well done, but the tester showed that the insides were still pretty wet. I was worried about the dish half-burning, so I took it out at that point. I cut the very-well-done end piece off, and the goopy innards ran out. I then let the remaining "bread" bake in the cooling oven. I will say that the taste of the ingredients was very nice; I had been skeptical about strawberries mixed with pecans. If I could find out how to adjust this to get the texture right, I might bump my rating up to 4 or maybe even 5 stars. After refrigeration, when I reheated the leftovers briefly in the microwave, the "bread" had firmed up a bit, and now had more like a gooey interior, and was more like a cake than a bread, for sure. I did enjoy the rest of the dish; I just wish that it had turned out much better.