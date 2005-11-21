Jalapeno Cheese Bread
A rich and spicy bread!
This is really good bread. If your water temperature is not over 105, it will rise beautifully. I always check the tempature of my water with a thermometer just to be sure. I baked two loaves in pans and baked the third on my pizza stone. All the loaves were great, but the one cooked on the pizza stone was beautiful - thanks to the other reveiwer who suggested this method!Read More
The first time that I made this recipe it didn't turn out well since I followed the instuctions adding "hot" water to the yeast. Of course it didn't rise. I decided to try it again. I really think this recipe is not for me. (Read More
I love jalapeno cheese bread and this was very good. I usually make it one loaf at time though, as I like it best hot from the oven. To pep it up a little I also add about 1/4 tsp of tabasco sauce to the dough with the 2nd half of the liquid mixture. I also really like this with very course chopped jalapenos as well as with extra sharp cheese, cut into little cubes (about a 1/4 inch or so). It makes cheese pockets. Oh, and I like to shape this into a long loaf, brush with egg white and a little water and bake on a greased cookie sheet. The crust is wonderful!
It was a great recipe to start with, but we always end up customizing recipes to our taste. We made this bread spicier. We halved the recipe and used bread flour, a few sliced pickled jalapenos (and the carrots it came with) and chunks from a whole 8 oz cheddar cheese block. In lieu of the 1 cup of hot water, we mixed a 1/4 cup of the liquid from the jalapeno pickle can with 3/4 cup of warm milk (skim). We also added one egg. The bread turned out fantastic and had the perfect kick! Next time we will probably try to add a little more cheese, but this recipe was easy to follow and personalize! Thanks for sharing!
I found this to be a tasty bread but not very hot or spicy. I did add more cayanne pepper the next time I made it. One problem is that the cheese will melt when you are kneading from the heat of your hands. The second time I made it I added the cheese as I was shaping the loaves so you could actually see pieces of cheese instead of just having orange bread.
This recipe is delicious! I cut the ingredients in half and just made a big round loaf and cooked it on my pizza stone. I didn't have enough cheddar cheese so I used Monterey Jack too. Wonderful flavors with using both. I would suggest not to shred all the cheese but leave a couple of chunks!
Outrageously good! I cut the recipe in half but still added 1/2 cup (heaping) minced jalapenos (seeds in), and used some cubed cheese as well. Made large rolls and YUM...I work at a Tex-Mex joint and my co-workers loved it too! Quite a bit of heat but easily mellowed by seeding/cutting back on peppers. Thanks much for sharing this!
The cook who noted the problem with hot water is correct--always use warm water for best results with yeast. Additionally, you can add about 1 cup more cheese to the recipe for a more savory result.
THIS WAS MY FIRST REVIEW ON THIS RECIPE: A friend of mine made this bread & it was absolutly excellant. I couldn't wait to try it, since I have an over abundancy of Jalapenos. I followed the recipe, but I used "hot" water & it didn't rise at all. After failing twice w/ the recipe I got on the web & checked out the ratings. I also saw where someone else made it w/ no luck in the bread rising. Next time I will use warm water instead. Hopefully that will take care of the problem. MY SECOND REVIEW: There are NOT enough stars on here for this one. It turned out absolutly wonderful the third time (3X's a charm I guess). I used "WARM" water this time instead of "HOT" & what a difference it made. It rised!!!!!! Anyone thinking of making this wonderful bread, please do it is very tasty w/ just the right "SPICE".
This is a very good bread recipe. I put the dough of one of my loves in a bundt pan by making several balls of dough and placing them in the pan. It made a good pull apart bread for a cook out
I make at least three loaves weekly, and always looking for another special recipe to try. This one is fabalous. I used twice the jalapeno's, plus one extra cup of extra sharp cheese. If you are using active yeast. the temperature of the water should be 100 to 110 degrees, and complete the recipe as written. IF USING INSTANT yeast the water temperature should be 120 to 130 degrees and it only needs one rising. After kneeding the dough, let it rest (covered) with a large bowl for 10 minutes. Put into prepared bread pans, brush with oil and cover with plastic wrap and let rise about 1 hour, or iuntil double in size. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, or until golden brown. To double check to see if done, an instant therometer inserted into center should register 198 to 200 degrees. Hope this helps those who are new at bread making. THE instant yeast is often called rapid rise, or quick rise. All of these are the same.
Note about rising problems: hot water (< 130°F) is safe only for rapid rise yeast; anything over about 105°F will kill normal yeast dead! **IF IT SCALDS YOUR HAND, IT WILL KILL THE YEAST!!**
Excellent recipe. I made this last night. I altered the following based on other reviews: used a full 1.25 cups of fresh diced jalepenos (seeds/ribs removed). used olive oil instead of veg. oil. Had two blocks of 8 oz each hard white cheddar. One i cubed very finely the other i grated coursely. I had a sourdough starter i was restarting so i had about 1.5 cups of that i threw in and cut back on yeast to about equiv of a little less than 2 packs..maybe 4 teaspoons. It took about 1.5 hours to rise in my warm kitchen. I mixed with kitchenaid on speed 2 for 5 minutes (which could barely contain the dough at this point). this made 3 HUGE loaves...(the sourdough made the batch bigger..but the crumb was so moist and open). 2-8 1/2 pans and one Pampered chef loaf pan which is at least 9 x 5? EXCELLENT recipe...i will return to this one as a favorite.
My husband used to buy bread like this in the store for 4.59 a loaf. Not anymore. It is so moist and yummy. Not hard to make either. I put the ingredients in my kitchen aid with the hook and them bake 1/3 at a time in my bread machine. Perfect size and spicy and like I said yummy!!! It freezes well but most of all saves tons of money in the store. Thanks so much.
Not bad. I would like more heat...I am weird like that I guess.
This bread came out really good. I didn't use hot water, I used warm to hot water, about 95-100 degrees. I followed the recipe almost exactly, excaept I made two huge loaves. I pressed cheese into the top of the bread, and it came out pretty good. I will say that this is really good but could use salt, it REALLY needs some salt, and maybe even more cheese. It was spicey, but I wanted more cheese flavor.
Whats up with the pictures? Seriously let's grow up
I made this and it was gone so fast. It is spicy & delicious bread. I changed it up a bit and made 1/2 recipe and then shaped dough in a Rectangle using my rolling pin and topped w/ Jalapeno and 1 cp shredded cheese and baked @ 350 for approx 17-22 mins. It baked up beautifully and looked more old world style, since that's how we like it. Now to really add zip, cut in long strips and dip in Marinara sauce. :) YUM!!!
it's a great one my husband really loved it
I made this bread today; used pepper-jack cheese instead of cheddar. I also halved the recipe and had excellent results. I will definitely make this yummy bread again! Lee Crowley
This was fantastic!!!! I would give it 10 STARS!!! Do you remember to use warm water instead of HOT water! I would use a little less than 7 C for the original mixing. It was a lot of kneading!!! It was worth it. I divided it into 3 batches and it made it alittle easier to knead. I then joined the 3 batches ... never added the extra cup. It was just cheesy enough and I used a little less than 3/4 C of jalapenos and it was just right for my family. LOVED IT! This will be a regular bread for my family!!! Thank you!!!!
Fantastic bread. I made several loaves for Christmas gifts, and everyone loved it. I made it fairly mild because of family taste, but I found a jalepeno cheese gave the taste of the chile without as much heat. I also boosted the flavor with small can of mild green chiles. Great companion to soup.
Very delicious! I cut the recipe in half and still got two hand shaped loafs. The changes I made included: adding 1 clove of diced garlic to the mix and exchanging the veg oil for extra-virgin oil. The previous comments are correct in regards to using a sharp cheese and more of it.
I made this for a serving for 10 in my bread machine and it turned out amazing! I added sugar and the water (110 degrees F) and then the yeast to the machine bread pan and let it sit for 10 min. Next I added the rest of the ingredients adding the flour last and set the bread maker to basic. I saw that the crust was getting quite brown so I took the bread out 27 min early. I let it sit for at least 5 min. We couldn't stand it any longer and had to try it. Was the best bread we have made so far!
Very good recipe. I use a third of the recipe, and made 12 dinner rolls in a 13x9 dish. They worked out perfectly! I also used WARM water as suggested. I didn't take the temperature, just made it so it was "shower-warm" temperature. I used hot pepper rings, which I like better than jalapenos. And before you let the bread or rolls rise the second time, sprinkle them with lots of cheese. It will bake up perfectly. If you put it on after the bread rises, it will just fall. Good luck!
Too weird. I've made this twice and it just won't get done in the middle!!! I wanted to bake at a higher temp but because of the cheese I was afraid to. The outside is dark brown and the middle is dough. AND my oven is new so I know that's not the problem. Hubby doesn't like it so I'm off to find a new recipe.
Down sized to make just one loaf the first time through and felt that it needed a little more from the peppers. Added an Anaheim this second time around and used Colby-Jack instead of cheddar and liked it better simply because of more chile flavor. Spinkle a little shredded cheese over the top before baking to add that little extra cheesy crunch (my 11 year old's recommendation!)
Quite a tasty bread! I added half whole wheat flour to help with my girlish figure. Thanks for submitting, I would make this again!
This bread was delicious and a lot of fun to make! It's very dense and hearty, and it made a perfect match for my breakfast the following day. :) It is perfect all by itself or with a warm soup....yum!
Tasted so good! I only made 1 loaf though. Wish the recipe wasn't so large to begin with.
This was my first attempt at baking bread and I thought it would be a good one to try since I have a garden full of jalapenos right now. The recipe was fairly easy to follow. I did cut it down to 1/3rd, to make just one loaf. I may have put in slightly too much flour in the conversion process because it seemed like I had to add more water than the recipe called for. Also, when done, the bread was a little dry for my taste. Other than that, it really turned out well. Just the right amount of heat from the peppers. I think I'll try this one again, maybe adapting it to a good Italian bread recipe or maybe even a sourdough.
Would have given this bread 4 stars, however, I had to deduct one star for two reasons. 1. For instructing the cook to use hot water with the yeast. I knew better and of course used warm 105-110 degree water, but a beginner might not know to do this. 2. Simply for the misleading description of the recipe, stating that it was, "very cheesy... very spicy four-alarm-fire... very strong ..." Myself, as well as many others, noted that they needed to either add more cheese, or more Jalapenos, or both for the bread to make a statement. Other than that, it was an all-around decent recipe that I did enjoy after customizing it to mine, and my roommates, (more my roommates), taste. I halved the recipe, and as noted, I changed the water temp. In addition, I used a white Pepper Jack cheese, shredded, and pushed in some cubes along the top also, and substituted milder Banana Peppers for the Jalapenos, (for my wimpy roommates), and it turned out rather tasty! Oh, one last alteration, I increased the oven temp to about 400 degrees, and put a steel pie plate in the oven when I began to pre-heat it, then immediately after I put the loafs in, I dumped a cup of boiling water into the pan causing steam to fill the oven, and throughout the baking. I've found that the steaming adds a nicer, crisper crust, which I love! Thanks for the good recipe!
we also, in the last five minutes of baking, spread a little bit of melted butter over the top and sprinkled more cheese. it was great!
Not really what I was looking for. I wanted something much cheesier and not as bready. On the positive side, the bread came out with uniformly consistent small air pockets.
The best thing about this Bread is that it is fast and very tastey. I cut the recipe in half and made just one loaf. But for sure will make the full batch next time. This bread is very good. Think I will put biger pieces of cheese instead of shredde. Also I will chop the jalapelos a little smaller. It makes wonderful toast. Can't wait to make it again.
This bread was delicious! And I will be sure to be making it again! It was exccellent toasted with butter, as well as straight from the oven. I followed one reviewers recommendation of cubing the cheese. I however did not get any pockets of cheese yumminess so I will probably just shred it next time as it will be faster. I also liked the fact that it made 3 loaves. I gave one away to the neighbor and kept 2 for ourselves.. my kids thought it tasted like cheez-its!
good
This turned out nicely. I changed the setting for "10" servings vs 30 and it made one loaf. This was very flavorful! I only baked about 40 minutes as I prefer a more soft and moist center and it was perfect. I only gave 4 stars because I do feel it needs another spice, perhaps a little garlic salt vs. regular salt, but was still very good!
Deliscious! my husband loves spicy things and this was just the ticket. I added more cheese though.
I made this bread today for my family (my first attempt at baking bread!) and it turned out great. I did follow the comments about using warm water instead of hot for the yeast (thank you guys for that since I wouldn't have known). I also added extra jalapeno. This recipe is definitely simply enough for beginners. Also I made a loaf without jalapeno peppers--my brother and dad don't like spicy food at all--and that turned out delicious as well.
I like it a little spicer and cheesier so I added extra of both. Bread came out nice,just not quite what I was looking for
I'm going to try this one again. I don't know what I did wrong with the jalapenos and cheese, but it was bland. And I used small chunks of cheese instead of shredded as another cook suggested. Also, do not try and shortcut on time by cutting out one of the 3 times the bread needs to rise. I skipped the 2nd one and It turned out dense. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good bread. I used canned jalapenos this time but when I make it again, I will get fresh (in the produce) ones. Not too hard to make either. I'll make it again.
I made this yesterday and was VERY disappointed! I used more than the 3/4 cup minced jalapeno (fresh from my garden), and 1 cup of jalepeno cheese along with the cheddar. The ONLY thing I could taste was yeast - not cheese or hot peppers. I don't understand how anyone could call this spicy, or even good. I had no trouble with "bubbles" or getting my yeast to rise. The loaves came out wierd looking - more like a quick bread. Never again.
CANT WAIT TO TRY THIS RECIPE.I WAS READING THE REVIEWS AND CAME ACROSS POMPLEMOUSSE REVIEW AND WAS AMUSED BY HER EXPERIENCE.I WONT FEEL SO BAD IF MY BREAD TURNS OUT TO BE A FLOP,I WILL SMILE AND TRY IT AGAIN,THANKS TO THAT CUTE REVIEW.
Fantastic!! I reduced the serving size to 1/3 the oringal recipe (there's only 2 of us). Added 2 tablespoons of hot sauce before adding flour, increased the jalapenos by 2-3 times and added cubed sharp cheddar cheese to the flour mixture. It has a bite but this easily my favorite bread recipe.
Tasty bread and not hard to make. Although if you use hot water it will kill the yeast, best to use warm water. I also added some fresh minced cilantro and cut the recipe in half :)
Very good bread, success my first try. I used half the recipe and I added extra vlasic jalapenos and kept a tiny bit of the juice in and extra cheese (2/3 sharp chedder 1/3 fiesta blend) Made 2 decent sized loaves.... very good as bread for a grilled chicken sandwich right out of the oven. :)
Use VERY strong (sharp) cheese with this one!
I love this bread! It has the tendency to fall apart, but it is by far, one of the most delicious ones that I have made.
This is a favorite of ours. We have made it many times and it has never failed me!! I know others have said that the 'hot' water was too hot. Well, I just read the directions for yeast somewhere and found that it needs to be between 105-110 degrees. So, try it again you might like this bread yet!
I love this bread. When I make it, I usually form it into a whole bunch of mini-mini-loaves/thick-fat breadsticks and sprinkle some extra shredded cheese on top...then you can just pop one in the microwave and it tastes great even days later.
I love this bread. I have made it twice before and both times turned out great. I normally just make 1 loaf. It tastes as good as the Le Brea jalapeno cheese bread I buy at the grocery store, but making it saves me about $5.
This was my first time making bread and it turned out great. I only gave it 4 stars because 1. I had to read the reviews for the correct temperature of the water (warm, not hot), 2. It wasn't specific as to use canned or fresh jalapenos, 3. the baking time was much longer than it needed (only about 30 mins for all 3 loaves), 4. Couldn't really taste the cheese, I freshly grated half of a 16 oz block of sharp cheddar and cubed the other half. Guess I will have to try using extra sharp cheddar next time. Also planning to substitute the jalapenos/cheddar for sun-dried tomatoes/mozzarella/basil. Pretty excited :)
These loaves came out beautifully. I made this with, and then without, jalapenos, and they both tasted great. Will be making this regularly.
Awesome!! I was able to cut the dough into four loaves. It reminded me of the cheddar biscuits from Red Lobster with hints of jalapeno. YUM! I used three loaves, keeping one for my family, for a bake sale and they sold quickly with requests for more at the next sale. I will defiantly use this recipe again! Let the dough rise the entire 1 hour intervals as suggested. It gave me perfect results.
This recipe is so good. So moist and surprisingly not too spicy - just the right amount. Warm from the oven with a little butter and you will melt with happiness. I used 1/2 cup hot water and 1 Tbps sugar to proof my yeast then used 1 1/2 cups warm milk in place of the remaining amount of water. Definitely a keeper!
Excellent! Cheesy, spicy and soft without being overwhelming.
Great bread. I agree with another reviewer that we can now switch from buying these to whipping them up at home. I always use the dough hook on my stand mixer. Takes about 3 - 4 minutes to mix through. Then I shape in a ball and place in an oiled boil and let rise overnight in the fridge. I reshape into a boule and top with a little more cheese and jalapenos, let rise again, and bake on my cast iron pizza pan.
The bread turned out pretty good. I added a little bit more jalapenos for an extra kick. My loaf is kind of dense but I think it was from all the chunks of cheese. Overall my boyfriend and I both enjoyed it. Thank you for the recipe!
I made 8 miny loaves..5star from me .It was great
I started making this bread intending on taking a loaf or two to a friend as a gift. No way. I really did not like this. The taste was just way off.
I didn't have enough bread pans so my wife braided the dough and it turned out great.
Great recipe!! Read the other reviews, made sure my water was between 105-110... rose beautifully. Increased the jalapenos for extra kick. Baked 2 loaves in a pan and the third loaf on my baking stone. All 3 were perfect. Will use time and time again. Thanks!
This is a tasty recipie, though not as cheesy and spicy as I would have liked. If you don't like things too hot, this is a savory loaf for you!
I'm an experienced baker, so I quickly saw and corrected the deficiencies in how the recipe was written, the most significant being the ambiguous "hot water". As others have said, you don't want that water over 110ºF. (I also had to add a tablespoon extra of water to achieve the right consistency, but that could have well been owing to my flour.) The remaining points would be stirring the yeast to dissolve before allowing to sit, NOT adding the oil to the yeast (you'll get a better rise if you add the yeast mixture to the flour first, then the oil) and allowing the dough to rest for 10 minutes after punching it down before trying to shape the loaves. All that being said, this is a good recipe! The flavor is quite good, although, as written, it is NOT 4-alarm by a long shot. The cheese melts and flavors the entire loaf with no visible chunks if you follow this procedure and use a regular shred size. If you prefer pockets of cheese you will need to make a change. I'm going to make it again, this time adding part of the cheese to the dough for flavor, then make layers of cheese and jalapenos by rolling out the divided dough into rectangles. I will spread the cheese and jalapenos over the rectangles, then roll up tightly, fold over ends and shape into loaves. It's a keeper, most definitely.
Excellent bread with two major downfalls. Not enough cheese and jalapeños. We like things very spicy though (we are from the southwest). We also are fiends for cheese, so that is also a little downfall. Other than that the bread was very tasty and rose perfectly as long as you mix it with WARM water not hot.
This was the only recipe I could find for this bread and I was sadly dissapointed. Too sweet, and of course the "hot" water didnt allow the bread to rise. Not near enough cheese flavor, though the jalapeno is easily adjusted. Will be playing with these ingredients quite a bit.
This recipe is straight out of Chef Paul Prudhommes Louisiana Kitchen cookbook . I recognized it right off the bat...right down to the size of the loaf pans. I had this bread at Chef Pauls restaurant in New Orleans and he apparently likes a nice soft dinner roll. Chef Paul RULES but I like a crispy crust. Baking this at a 475 temp with steam ...gives me a nice crispy crust but the inners are damp and uncooked. So I add the disclaimer...Do NOT try this at home. Either accept it as a soft bread or be prepared for a few near misses til you get it right.
This is a great recipe. I had added alittle onion to mine it came out great.Thanks for the idea with the pizza stone. I used mine and made a roll.
The first time I used this recipe, I followed it to the letter with the exception of keeping somewhere between 90-100 degrees (there's no such place in my house during winter so I put on top of dryer and turned on high for an hour) and it turned out better than I could have planned seeing as it's my first bread ever made from scratch or otherwise. Not as much jalapeno and cheese flavor as I like but the scent was great and heated up with melted butter, this bread is to die for. Tonight I'm making it again but this time I used sliced jalapenos and increased to 2 cups. I was going to use cubed cheese for more flavor per bite but my oldest son hates cheese and really liked the first batch so I kept that the same. I have yet to bake it bit everything else is going well so I expect this will be more to my taste. This recipe, if followed correctly, works perfectly!!
No bread just cheese - 4 cups just made a solid loaf of cheese. What did I do wrong?
This bread smelled absolutely amazing while it was baking. I was a little disappointed that the bread was milder tasting than I expected but that can vary due to the heat of the peppers and personal taste so I'm not knocking a star off for that. My problem was that I followed the recipe exactly but experienced a little trouble. With only 7 cups of flour and none extra added during kneading, my dough was a little dry. I had to add more water. Then when baking, I think mine would have been ready at 40 minutes. I was trying to follow the instructions. Finally at 45 minutes I pulled it out. The outside was crunchy. Normally things cook in my oven at the recommended time so not sure what was up with this. Regardless, the bread has a great texture! It is a sturdy bread but soft except for my crunchy outside. Next time I will up the peppers and cut back on the sugar just a little bit. I used half shredded mild cheddar and half sharp diced cheddar. Next time I will use all sharp diced I think.
I added extra cheese and jalapenos, and used warm water as suggested by other reviewers. I've tried this twice now, and both times it came out a little more brown on the outside than I like. The bread tasted good, but was a little too sweet for my taste.
I hate to give this bread such a low rating, since many seem to love it, but I found it to be very underwhelming. I was looking forward to making this bread for the past two weeks! I got together all of the ingredients, including fresh jalapenos from my local farmer's market, and got to work. I had read several reviews and used several suggestions. I made sure to make the yeast correctly with warm water, I added extra cheese and jalapenos, and I even cubed some sharp cheddar to try for the cheese pockets. None of this helped. The bread formed and baked correctly, but I found it to be somewhat bland considering how much cheese and jalapenos are in it. I also found it to have a sweet undertone which wasn't what I would want in a savory bread. This bread is described as spicy and savory, and I found it to be neither. When looking back at the recipe, I suppose this makes sense because of the ratio of sugar to salt. I will be playing with this recipe for a better result in the future. So, I don't think this is necessarily a recipe to skip, but I just don't think it delivers what it promisesg. I'm hoping it will make good toast.
So delicious!! I halved the recipe (except jalapeno which I went a little heavy on) and divived the dough into 8 small rolls to cook on the baking stone. The little rolls made the yummiest sandwiches!
This bread was great. I used olive oil instead of vegetable oil.
This has been a favorite of mine ....so I was very happy to find the same recipe here! Two things I've done with this is add a little cayenne pepper with the flour to give it EXTRA punch.....and I make rolls instead of loaves - works better in a party situation.
Not really spicy, but still delicious
Nice and a little sweet, not hot at all. I made half and added an egg and 1 ts. of dried habanero.
Not enough jalapeños. Also too dense.
Turned out great! A fairly dense bread, followed recipe exactly. Will definitely add more cheese next go around because you can never have too much cheese. Also wasn’t as spicy as I anticipated. Will definitely make again.
I cut 1 of the 3 loaf sections into 12 pieces, rolled them into balls, and put them in a muffin pan. Baked at 350 for 20 minutes! Nice option for rolls!
I halved the recipe to make one large loaf. The bread rose very well and was quite tasty, however, I was expecting little pockets of cheese like you see in the picture. My bread was orange colored from the cheddar that had melted into the dough and not a single little chuck was visible in the sliced bread. I even cubed the cheese rather than shred it. If someone can tell me the secret, I would appreciate it.
Easy to follow instructions! Loved it
I made with a friend in mind that loves mozzarella. I also used jalapeno relish and butter topped it. Very good taste and texture, more jalapeno next time. I will make again, soon
Followed directions. Water must have been too hot for yeast. Rewrite the directions for those of us who don't know to check the temp of the water. Water was hot. Did what was required by the recipe. Wasted hours on this stupid recipe.
Just two changes; Use *warm* water to proof the yeast, not hot. It works better with 1/4" cubed cheese. Otherwise a good recipe
It doesn't tell you at the beginning that this recipe yields three pretty good sized loaves. Other than that it's a great recipe.
This is a really lovely bread. I had some extra peppers from my pepper plants last year. They were too hot for me to eat, so I decided to try them in this recipe. We LOVED it. The bread was delicious and not overly spicy.
The taste of the bread was really good. My husband really liked it, but he said that the dough was too loose. I will definitely make this again. I even turned one of the loaves into bagels and boiled before I baked and those came out great.
very easy and used hatch green chili and a marble cheddar cheese wanted a good bread to go with a pork and cabbage soup I made perfect with it
I cut the recipe in half and added an egg wash to the top before baking. Came out delicious! Not very spicy — I might add more jalapeños next time.
People love it at my sister’s cafe
Went together well, except for the cheese. I should have used more. Taste great though and a nice compliment to my homemade tomato soup.
Used the correct amount of water and the mixture is still dry
Nice, savory loaf of bread! I followed the recipe as exact, but ended up making 9 dinner rolls as well as one large loaf, and let it do its final proofing in the refrigerator overnight so it would be ready in the morning. There is not a strong taste of cheese, so if you want more, add a little more or top bread with extra cheddar.
amazingly good!! thanks for the recipe!
Best bread ever! Such an easy recipe to follow
