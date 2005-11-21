Jalapeno Cheese Bread

I'm an experienced baker, so I quickly saw and corrected the deficiencies in how the recipe was written, the most significant being the ambiguous "hot water". As others have said, you don't want that water over 110ºF. (I also had to add a tablespoon extra of water to achieve the right consistency, but that could have well been owing to my flour.) The remaining points would be stirring the yeast to dissolve before allowing to sit, NOT adding the oil to the yeast (you'll get a better rise if you add the yeast mixture to the flour first, then the oil) and allowing the dough to rest for 10 minutes after punching it down before trying to shape the loaves. All that being said, this is a good recipe! The flavor is quite good, although, as written, it is NOT 4-alarm by a long shot. The cheese melts and flavors the entire loaf with no visible chunks if you follow this procedure and use a regular shred size. If you prefer pockets of cheese you will need to make a change. I'm going to make it again, this time adding part of the cheese to the dough for flavor, then make layers of cheese and jalapenos by rolling out the divided dough into rectangles. I will spread the cheese and jalapenos over the rectangles, then roll up tightly, fold over ends and shape into loaves. It's a keeper, most definitely.