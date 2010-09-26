Orange Buns
You can make these into braids or buns. Frost with an orange icing and sprinkle some nuts on top, if desired.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
I made 1 braid, 12 cinnamon buns, and 12 butterhorns with this recipe.
You can make these into braids or buns. Frost with an orange icing and sprinkle some nuts on top, if desired.
I made 1 braid, 12 cinnamon buns, and 12 butterhorns with this recipe.
I had made these rolls for years when my kids were little. We called them sunshine rolls and always had them christmas morning. The only difference is I made into small rolls and rolled them in a little sugar and orange zest. They are wonderful. I was happy to find this as I lost the recipe and would like to start this tradition again,only this time with my grandkids.Read More
I had made these rolls for years when my kids were little. We called them sunshine rolls and always had them christmas morning. The only difference is I made into small rolls and rolled them in a little sugar and orange zest. They are wonderful. I was happy to find this as I lost the recipe and would like to start this tradition again,only this time with my grandkids.
I love making bread with my bread machine, and when I found this recipe I got super excited. It sounded delicious! I did make a few slight changes as I did not have any oranges to zest, but I found that it did not need it. Also, I found that I only needed 5 1/3 cups of bread flour. I threw all my ingredients into my bread machine (wet ingredients first, dry on top, and then make a funnel in the dry ingredients to add your yeast) and set it to my dough setting. After it was done rising the first time, I rolled my doll out on a lightly floured surface to about a 1/3 of a inch of thickness. I then rubbed butter on it a la cinnamon roll style and very lightly sprinkled white sugar on it. I took my pizza cutter and cut my dough into little squares and then pinched the dough into a ball so that the butter and sugar is on the inside (this is how I make rolls). I put them in 9 inch greased cake pans and then covered them with clean dish towels for an hour. Remember to let them rise in a warm place. Mine happened to be on my stove under my hood lights. I then baked them at 350 degrees (my oven is electric and runs hot for some reason) for 10 to 11 minutes. They make EXCELLENT dinner rolls—slightly sweet, but so soft and chewy. I highly recommend this recipe. Delicious.
Very good recipe. I cut it in half as there are only 2 of us and made it in my food processor, which I love for breads. Put in all the dry ingredients, pulse to mix, add wet ingredients and butter, holding back the milk to add during the mixing process, as it never takes as much liquid here (7200 ft alt. and quite humid) as recipes call for. The buns came out delicious, light and subtly flavored with orange juice fresh from our own oranges. It made 12 buns; perfect for us.
Very time consuming, but worth it! My sister and I have been making this bread for special occassions for years...YUMMY!
the dough was very good.. nice consistency but I would not divide it into 3 ball.. I found I like larger buns or bread so I would divide into 2 then make bread and buns..
The bread was so light and fluffy! Following the cook's notes, I made a few into cinnamon rolls. I also mixed up a marmalade-chocolate sauce to go on some plain rolls! Super delicious!!!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections