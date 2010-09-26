Orange Buns

I love making bread with my bread machine, and when I found this recipe I got super excited. It sounded delicious! I did make a few slight changes as I did not have any oranges to zest, but I found that it did not need it. Also, I found that I only needed 5 1/3 cups of bread flour. I threw all my ingredients into my bread machine (wet ingredients first, dry on top, and then make a funnel in the dry ingredients to add your yeast) and set it to my dough setting. After it was done rising the first time, I rolled my doll out on a lightly floured surface to about a 1/3 of a inch of thickness. I then rubbed butter on it a la cinnamon roll style and very lightly sprinkled white sugar on it. I took my pizza cutter and cut my dough into little squares and then pinched the dough into a ball so that the butter and sugar is on the inside (this is how I make rolls). I put them in 9 inch greased cake pans and then covered them with clean dish towels for an hour. Remember to let them rise in a warm place. Mine happened to be on my stove under my hood lights. I then baked them at 350 degrees (my oven is electric and runs hot for some reason) for 10 to 11 minutes. They make EXCELLENT dinner rolls—slightly sweet, but so soft and chewy. I highly recommend this recipe. Delicious.