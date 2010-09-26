Orange Buns

7 Ratings
  • 5 5
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

You can make these into braids or buns. Frost with an orange icing and sprinkle some nuts on top, if desired.

By DeeDee Henderson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 45 mins
total:
2 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 - 1/2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir butter and 1 teaspoon sugar into the hot milk until butter is melted. When mixture is lukewarm, stir in yeast and set aside for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • When mixture is creamy, transfer to a large mixing bowl. Mix in 2 cups of bread flour. Add 1/2 cup sugar, eggs, orange juice, orange zest, and salt and beat until combined. Add remaining flour, mixing well after each addition, until it pulls away from the sides of the bowl.

  • Knead for about 10 minutes. Transfer dough to a greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled, about 1 hour. If time permits, you can punch dough down, cover it, and let it rise again.

  • Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface. Cut dough into 3 balls, cover with plastic wrap, and let rest for 10 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets or line with parchment paper.

  • Shape each piece of dough into braided loaves or buns; place on baking sheets. Let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

  • Bake until rolls or loaves are golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes for individual buns, about 20 minutes for braids. Frost rolls, if desired (see Cook's Note) or sprinkle with confectioners' sugar.

Cook's Note:

I made 1 braid, 12 cinnamon buns, and 12 butterhorns with this recipe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 25g; fat 2.5g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 97.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022