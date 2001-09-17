Cornish Splits

Delicious! This recipe originated in Cornwall, England.

Recipe by Linda Jackman

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast in the milk and add the sugar. In another bowl, sift the flour and salt together and add the cooled melted butter.

  • Add the yeast mixture to the flour mixture, and turn out onto a floured counter and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover with a clean towel and let rise in a warm, draft free place to 45 minutes.

  • Turn dough out onto the freshly floured board and shape into 9 balls. Place dough balls into a buttered and floured 9 inch square pan. Let them sit, covered for another 15 minutes to rise again. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake for 15-20 minutes until browned and puffed. Split open and serve warm.

198 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 9.5mg; sodium 97.7mg. Full Nutrition
