Cornish Splits

These were very good and came out perfect. And they're pretty. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I only had bleached AP flour. (I want to start trying the unbleached but have too much flour around to buy it right now.) They rose fine (the second rising took a bit longer than 15 min) and came out fluffy. Now - mine were done in only 10 minutes. I'm not sure if some of the "crusty" tops were because of the 15-20 minute cooking time or not. And my oven is right on. These are on the biggish side and I used 2 for small burger buns and just ate the rest as rolls. Perhaps my expectations of a roll are different, because they didn't taste any more "bland" than most rolls I've had - they're just rolls, except freshly made. Granted, the 5 stars was barely, but that was because they were a hair on the floury side. But I kneaded these with my own two little hands (about 6-8 min), they were sticky, and some flour got worked in. I tried to keep it to a minimum but more was needed to knead. (And when it says to knead, I KNEAD.) But except for the bit of floury-ness, they tasted fine. But I do put butter or something on my rolls. (As a side note, I noticed a couple of comments about bread flour -- I've never used bread flour, always all purpose. And my breads have come out find this way.)