Cornish Splits
Delicious! This recipe originated in Cornwall, England.
All my Praise goes out to Linda Jackman for this recipe. I put all the ingredients into my bread maker...pushed the dough button and in 1 1/2 hours I shaped them, put them on a buttered and floured cookie sheet (2) and in 15 minutes we had the softest, best tasting rolls...I was amazed!! And very happy. I make Golden Knots (which I have put on allrecipes also!) and they are a sweet roll, so I wanted to find a good roll recipe my family would like on the non sweet side and boy here it is...you will not be sorry for trying these...you'll try them over and over again!! Thankyou Linda!Read More
THEY WERE OK BUT MORE LIKE A BISCUIT!Read More
The texture of these rolls is perfect. They are dense and soft...wonderful. I made them twice, using 3/4 teaspoon of salt the second time to bring out the flavour. Next time I'll use a whole teaspoon. Then I think the taste will equal the fabulous texture. This is definitely going to be my "standard roll" recipe now.
I've found my roll recipe! So easy and quick! I was skeptical about the small amount of yeast called for, but they were light and fluffy. I doubled the recipe and mixed/kneaded the dough in my Kitchenaid mixer (speed 2), which did a beautiful job. Family loved them, too!
All the pleasure of biscuits without the lard! My family love these, and consider them the ultimate in comfort food. These mix up quite well in a bread machine.
These rolls were excellent. After I started making them, I realized that I was short on flour. I substituted 1 cup of whole wheat for 1 cup of the white flour - they were delicious! Very easy to make, very light and tasty.
These were fantasic!! I made them for company and they couldn't stop raving!! A definate keeper, so soft moist and delicious, frankly they are addicting. I highly recomend this recipie to everyone becuase it is so easy and the results far surpass your efforts.
I have made these a few times now and they are very good, but not great. I don't think they have enough flavor, but turn out beautiful with great texture every time. These are very quick and easy to make.
These were good, not "awesome" but still very good & I'd probably make them again some time.
they were good, easy to make, and everybody loved them, but they just didn't have any umph to them in my opinion
These rolls were perfect! I made them for our Christmas dinner and everyone loved them. They were dense (like we like them) and had good flavor. I've made this recipe twice now and they turned out great both times. I will use this roll recipe from now on. Thanks!
These rolls are awsome. I used 1/2 cup whole wheat and 2 1/2 cups all purpose white flour. I stored several rolls in a plastic bag for 24 hrs. plus and they tasted as good and were as moist as when they were fresh. Steve Crossley
I made these with regular all purpose flour and they were fabulous. My husband finished them off the next day. I'm making them for my parents tonight.
I could not believe how delicious these were - we had them for Thanksgiving dinner and they were awesome! Wouldn't change a thing.
These rolls were quick and delicious! I used soy milk in place of cow's milk, and they came out wonderful. A great recipe!
These are easy to make and taste great. I have even adapted the receipe and added different flours with great success.
Excellent. I used 1 c. King Arthur White Wheat flour and 2 c. unbleached flour. They were a hit!!
Great rolls without a lot of effort or a ton of butter that look appealing but need a little work in the taste department. They are very dense, crispy on the outside, and soft on the inside, but lack a lot of flavor. I used 1 tsp. of salt, but next time if I want a sweeter roll, I may up the sugar to as much as 3 Tbsp. maybe some honey or for an herbed roll add fresh herbs and/or serve with an herb butter. It's a good base and the last three minutes of baking I put melted butter over top.
I make the dough in the bread machine and finish in the oven. The kids love it.
I invited my neighbors over for dinner and they raved about these rolls. I used 2 cups of white flour and one cup of mixed flours (wheat, millet, soy, barley, and spelt, a combo I mix myself). They tasted terrific and were even somewhat healthy!
Very tasty however it was very heavy. I will use this recipe again however, I will shape into 18 rolls and try adding 1 tsp more of yeast.
This was a great "soup-dipping" recipe. The rolls did not have a very strong flavor but the texture was great!!!
Great basic roll recipe. Easy to make and tasty...
These are honestly the best dinner rolls I have ever made- they were a huge success! The best part was how easy they are to make! The texture was awesome, very soft and dense. I spread butter on top right after I took them out of the oven- next time perhaps I'll try spreading them with garlic butter! It's making me hungry just writing this review!
My boyfriend made these for my parents' 25th anniversary dinner and they were wonderful!! Took about an hour to make and no one believed he had made them!!
Oh my!!These rolls were sooo easy to work with-great for a first time roll/bread maker!!I too was sceptical about only 1tsp of yeast but they turned out great.As per previous reviews,I too added 1 tsp instead of 1/4.They would also be great with some herbs(basil perhaps) mixed in.I usually make biscuits with dinner but because these were so easy I will deffinately be making these more often.My husband said they were like his mom's.
A good basic bread recipe. Nice texture and they bake beautifully but the flavor was missing something.
We liked the fact that these were dense rolls & we liked the texture. However, they were extremely bland, with little flavor.
These were wonderful! My husband says they are the best he has ever had.
Wonderfully soft with great texture. I used 1 tsp salt, 1 cup whole wheat bread flour, and 2 cups of white bread flour. The dough is kind of sticky but the listed amount of flour is perfect once you mix it all in. This will be my roll recipe.
Yum, these were very good and relatively easy to make!
I have made this recipe many times now and it has never failed to wow my family. They love these rolls. I use my bread machine on the dough setting, but I put the milk and yeast in and let them sit for about ten minutes before adding the rest of the ingredients. Perfect every time!
Great quick recipe. I tried it with whole wheat flour, water and splenda and the results were excellent. Will definately make these again!!
I thought these were pretty bland. For the work involved, I'll stick with Rhodes rolls for now..
These were delicious, just like the sort of roll you'd get at a bakery! Like the other reviewers I upped the salt to 1 tsp and they were perfect. I added some basil, oregano, parsley, garlic powder and onion powder just for some more flavor. I didn't measure, but I'd guess it was about 1/4 to 1/2 tsp each. Baked in an 8x8 pan, because thats what I had. Really really yummy, Thanks for the recipe, I'll definitely be making again!!!
I followed suggestions from other reviews and added a full teaspoon of salt. I also modified it to my likings. Instead of 1 tablespoon of sugar, I added 2 tablespoons of honey. This gives the roll a slight sweet flavor and it's very tasty. This would also be a great base roll recipe to play around with, with various fresh/dry herbs.
Kind of a cross between a muffin and a biscuit. I thought they would be more roll like. I did sub evaporated milk because I was out of regular milk. I also made in my bread machine. Used a muffin tin to bake them. Also, mine were done in less time, so watch them carefully.
Wow, these are wonderful! 1/4 tsp. of salt didn't sound like enough, so I followed other reviewer's advice and added a full teaspoon. The flavor and texture of these rolls is perfect. I will definitely make these over and over again.
These rolls are very good and easy to make. Rather dense as opposed to light and fluffy. The first time I made it like the recipe. The second time I used the dough cycle on my bread machine and they turned out perfect.
Tastey roll... they are fairly heavy and moist... truely a tastey dinner roll.. I made with 1 cup whole wheat flour... and 2 cups all-purpous... good recipe
Good taste when you add a full tsp of salt, but everytime I've made this recipe the rolls have come out too dense. Maybe it's something I'm doing wrong, but I just can't get the texture right with this recipe.
Wonderful large soft bread rolls. This was the first time I have ever baked bread using A.P Flour, so I was a little concerned as I have always been told only to use bread flour, but I should not have worried these were delicious. I will be using this recipe again and again. I did make a few little changes! Added the milk and yeast to the breadmaker first and let sit for 10 minutes before adding the butter and then the dry ingredients. I let my bread maker do all the mixing and kneeding. Put the 9 rolls in a buttered and floured square pan, covered with a damp cloth and let sit for 15 minutes before baking in the oven. Only thing I will do different next time, is use a round pan simply for the round roll shape.
I made these for the first time last night and my husband loved them. I've made lots of bread, but this is my first try at dinner rolls. After reading the reviews about "wonderful rolls with kind of a bland taste" I went ahead and puut in a whole teaspoon of salt instead of 1/4 tsp. My husband said they reminded him of when he was in 7th grade and one of the cafeteria ladies would make hot fresh rolls once a week - he always wanted more. :)
My whole family loved these. I also added a full teaspoon of salt. Oddly enough, I like these better reheated the next day then fresh out of the oven. They're delicious when slathered with butter...
At last I found Grandma's recipe for rolls! These are very good! I did up the salt to 1 tsp. per other reviewers, and I may even up it a bit more next time. The dough did not rise much either first rise, or second rise, I was sure my yeast was bad, but they puffed up in the oven just as they should. This is a heavier roll, not a fluffy, light roll, just what I like!
This recipe made very tasty rolls. I also doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan. I was worried that the dough was too soft to ever form up into balls, but after the 1st rise, it did in fact form up nicely and wound up being an easy dough to work with. The rolls were pretty tasty, though I will add extra salt if I make them again. My husband liked them a lot more than I did--I think I still prefer my usual roll recipe, which involves shortening and makes ultra soft rolls. Still, I'm very glad I tried them!
Very good - I made as directed and my only complaint is they lack any sort of taste - neither salty or sweet, still yummy but next time I make these I will add a bit more salt (as per other reviews). I did cheat and used the bread maker for the kneading and first rise.
Absolutely wonderful! I made them twice one week for dinner...they are the perfect roll to go with any meal. I did follow other advice and added 3/4tsp salt, which was good.
Absolutely tasteless -- I hate to say. They were very dense, bland, and just not good at all.
Sorry Linda Jackman, but I'm just not digging your recipe. First of all I did use my bread machine on the dough cycle. As I read through the list ingredients there were some reservations and my instints were correct. The final product was quite tasteless probably due to the lack of sugar and/or salt. Also I found 1 1/4 cups of milk way too much and would cut the milk back to 1 cup. Additional flour was needed to avoid a sticky mess in the bread pan. The rolls did rise nicely and looked delicious, but that is where it ends. Unfortunately there are so many good roll recipes on AR, I won't be making these again.
These were very good and came out perfect. And they're pretty. I followed the recipe exactly, except that I only had bleached AP flour. (I want to start trying the unbleached but have too much flour around to buy it right now.) They rose fine (the second rising took a bit longer than 15 min) and came out fluffy. Now - mine were done in only 10 minutes. I'm not sure if some of the "crusty" tops were because of the 15-20 minute cooking time or not. And my oven is right on. These are on the biggish side and I used 2 for small burger buns and just ate the rest as rolls. Perhaps my expectations of a roll are different, because they didn't taste any more "bland" than most rolls I've had - they're just rolls, except freshly made. Granted, the 5 stars was barely, but that was because they were a hair on the floury side. But I kneaded these with my own two little hands (about 6-8 min), they were sticky, and some flour got worked in. I tried to keep it to a minimum but more was needed to knead. (And when it says to knead, I KNEAD.) But except for the bit of floury-ness, they tasted fine. But I do put butter or something on my rolls. (As a side note, I noticed a couple of comments about bread flour -- I've never used bread flour, always all purpose. And my breads have come out find this way.)
This is an awesome recipe! I did make some changes...I know, I know. However, they were minor so the integrity of the recipe stayed. I scalded the milk and then added 2 tbsp. of honey. Then I allowed it to cool to lukewarm before adding my yeast and sugar. I also brushed the tops with melted butter as soon as they came out of the oven..my husband and kids can't stop eating them.
Excellent, these worked out very well. I took the advise of other posters and did a full teaspoon of salt, but I also upped the sugar and used 3 tablespoon demerara sugar left over from BBQ season (i use it in rubs) and these splits came out just fantastic, not sweet, just a hint and loved the texture. I also brushed the tops with butter and herbs just before they were finished baking. I may have made them a bit too big however, so next time I will make smaller dough balls, but otherwise everone was really happy with them and they complimented our rotisserie chicken (with Mediterranean rub)really well!
I finally found a great bread roll to use for sandwiches and burgers. I added an entire teaspoon of salt and I omitted the sugar entirely. Perfect savoury roll (would be bland with less salt, and I never see a need for sugar in bread recipes)
Not bad, but I honey-fied it. Instead of sugar, I put about 2 tbsps honey, which actually still wasn't enough even when i halved the recipe. I'll put a little more next time, and added butter and honey on top 10 minutes into the baking. And it turned out a loaf, not rolls, guess I did it wrongly lol, but it's a very good base recipe to mess around with.
I thought these were just okay. I did not think they had a lot of flavor. Probably would not make again. Thanks for letting us try.
LOOOOOOOOOVVVVVVEEEEEE IT!!!-ok it wasnt as good as my grandma's rolls but for someone who is bread handicapped-me- it was easy and tasty. Even my EXTEMELY picky husband liked it and has asked me to make them twice since-thanks!
This is a great recipe. It is very easy to make with my kitchen aid bread attachment. My sons (8 and 11) love to help me make this for dinner. I seve them both for casual and formal meals. Thank you for the recipe.
These had no flavor. They had a great texture, but even my hubby's buddy who is a regular Hoover when it comes to food didn't finish his. I won't make these again.
This was my first attempt at making a dinner roll and they came out great! They are a very heavy roll, but very good! The taste of the bread lacks salt, so add more!
the best rolls I have tried yet from this site, easy too make and every one loves them. They split apart and so buttery and delicious they are great for just about any meal.
One word....DELICIOUS!!!
My first attempt at making yeast rolls and these were awesome! I doubled the recipe and used a 9 x 13 pan, and with a little leftover dough, was able to make 15 of the most perfect, dense, delicious rolls! Everyone raved about the flavor and density. When they first came out, the tops were really hard. I thought I had overcooked them, so I brushed butter all over the tops to soften them up... Made them extra buttery and delicious!
Excellent - just like my gran used to make. Delicious with Cornish clotted cream and some home made jam.
Pretty good, basic rolls. Yeah, they are a tad bland but I'm not sure you want flavorful rolls if you are just going to add butter and jam or whatever. Still, I did add some Italian seasoning and Kosher salt to jack up the flavor a bit and it worked well. I doubled this and used another 1/2 teaspoon of yeast. I normally mix the dough in the bread machine, and I did that here, then shaped and baked. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice roll recipe. Fast, easy, goofproof and good.
Easy to make but they didn't have much flavor, which was surprising because they smelled so good while they were baking.
easy to make, nice texture, but little flavor. i doubled the salt, brushed them with butter before and after baking, and they were still bland.
Very tasty! They worked up very well in the bread machine, and were a snap to form and bake. Thanks for a great recipe.
These were delicious! I took the advice of others and increased the salt by 1 teaspoon. I also brushed them with egg whites for the last 10 minutes of baking. They turned out beautiful! Thanks for the awesome recipe!
I just made a batch last night of these wonderful rolls and had one right out of the oven. They are just amazing! They are dense, but soft, chewy and moist. I agree with some reveiwers that the recipe may need additional salt. The rolls don't have much taste unless you plan to spread salted butter afterwards. 1/4 teaspoon of salt is just not enough for 3 cups of flour. Overall, this is the easiest dinner roll recipe I found so far. It doesn't take forever to wait on the dough to raise. The dough is easy to work with even for beginners. My hubby prefers wheat flour, so I will try using wheat flour next time. Thank you so much for this wonderful recipe. Will try again for sure!
I followed this recipe exactly except I baked mine at 400 as my oven runs a little hot. Was making teriakki chicken with veggies tonight and tomorrow I'm making slow cooker meatballs with pasta. Due to the fact that we're only two people I figured I could sprinkle an Italian seasoning/salt mixture on half of the rolls to pair with the meatballs/spaghetti tomorrow. The other half of the rolls I left plain to have with my dinner tonight. I must say that these rolls were extremely bland. I did not taste the sugar at all and I definitely did not taste the salt at all. (so if you're reading this review to make alterations then definitely make sugar content [for sweet rolls] and/or salt content [for savory rolls] higher, probably double or triple)...The only reason I gave this recipe 3 stars is because the texture is right on and perfect. I also gave this recipe some slack because my guess is that although they are bland, they're tolerable enough to be really good with the meatballs and spaghetti tonight (the ones I sprinkled with It. Seasoning and salt that is, as I'm the type to put some meatballs/sauce onto any bread I'm eating on the side. So these rolls have potentiality to be ok dipped in something or eaten with something savory or sweet (jam or something) in the same bite but by themselves they are way too bland for my taste.
I made these last night, they were the easiest and most delicious rolls ever. They reminded my husband and myself of the ones served at Bob Evans. I did all the mixing w/my bread machine couldn't have been easier!! I'm going to make these for my whone family on Easter Sunday Thanks
Super easy to make, tried it last night & the family loved them- ended up making another batch tonight.
Love this recipe!! Have tried many, this beats all. My family just gobbles them up. Uses common ingredients, and is simple. I can even cheat a little and shorten the rising time- still perfect & no yeasty taste. Thanks for sharing!!
Very nice!! Turned out perfect for the first attempt itself
Great when hot!!
I did not make any changes, these are delicious! a family favorite.
These were very good and quite simple. I agree they need a little sprucing up as far as flavour goes. I used 3/4 tsp of salt, and 1/4 tsp of garlic powder, which was pretty subtle. I baked them for 15 minutes, but found the tops a little tough for my taste, but inside they were soft and fluffy.
These were VERY soft. After reading the other reviews (while the rolls were already rising), I decided that next time I will increase the salt to bring out the flavors. However, I did melt some butter and added garlic salt with parsley to it and brushed it over the rolls before putting them in the oven. This did add some flavor. I will be making these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!!!
These were beautiful but tasted a little yeasty or bland or something. They were better when really "slathered" with butter but I prefer a lighter amount. Still looking for a really good yeast roll recipe.
especially good with fresh butter and jam
This is a good base recipe for dense, biscuit-like rolls. They're pretty good with herbed butter!
Oh my goodness, these are great! I can't believe my hands made these. They are the perfect texture and density. Followed the recipe exactly except added 1tsp salt.
Nice texture -- very heavy. But they were absolutely lacking in flavor. They would be a good base for "spicing up".
Excellent. Easy and like everyone said delicious. Your family will LOVE them. The only thing I would make 12 instead of 9. I like smaller rolls. Mmmmmm !! Enjoy
So easy! I've been using this recipe for several years now, the only regret being that they're gone so soon after baking!
These were good but not wonderful (though my husband did like them alot). They were soft on the inside but had a thick, somewhat tough crust. They were also lacking in flavor. I will keep looking for another recipe.
