Sweet Potato Bread

Fantastic! And easy to make even healthier. I used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of oil. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, but with the other changes (below), next time will probably only use the 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added 1/2 cup pineapple tidbits and used 1/3 cup of the juice instead of water. This makes it naturally sweet and you can cut back on the added sugar! I kept the pecans - yeah, a few more calories, but nuts are good for you in moderate quantities! (I also left out the nutmeg... I like it but felt it might be too overpowering in this recipe). With these changes, I got 17 muffins. It took 23 minutes to cook the first dozen at 350 and 21 minutes to cook the last 5 (also at 350). With the recipe I made, each muffin was only 132 calories (but tasted like more!). With only 1/2 cup of brown sugar, it would eliminate a further 23 calories per muffin. Awesome! Note: You WILL need extra cooking time if you replace the oil with apple sauce, and if you add moist ingredients like pineapple. A tip: to "lightly" grease a pan, spray a small amount of Pam on the tin, then use a paper towel to grease the muffin cups. It goes a long way with way less oil or butter than traditional greasing. Also, if you have an old muffin tray... it may just be time to invest in a new one. They're less than $10 and so worth it! Happy Baking! Edit: These don't rise *that* much... next time I will fill the cups and make a dozen larger muffins (obviously increase baking time!)