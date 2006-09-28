Sweet Potato Bread

A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine sugar and oil; beat well. Add eggs and beat. Combine flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Stir flour mixture into egg mixture alternately with water. Stir in sweet potatoes and chopped nuts.

  • Pour batter into greased 9x5 inch loaf pan (or 2 small loaf pans). Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for about one hour.

303 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 31mg; sodium 171.4mg. Full Nutrition
