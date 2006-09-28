Sweet Potato Bread
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
Absolutely LOVED IT!!!! I doubled the recipe. Then added only 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar. instead of oil I added 1 cup homemade apple sauce. Instead of water I added apple sauce. It turned out awesome.Read More
I was not a fan at all.Read More
Absolutely LOVED IT!!!! I doubled the recipe. Then added only 1 cup white sugar, 1 cup brown sugar. instead of oil I added 1 cup homemade apple sauce. Instead of water I added apple sauce. It turned out awesome.
I really love this bread I substituted 1 stick of butter for the oil and poured melted butter on top and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar mixture the last ten minutes of cooking it was so good even my kids loved it. It was like pumpkin bread but milder. Thanks I'll be making these for gifts during Christmas!
Excellent! I made muffins instead of bread, and my kids loved them. I did use only 1 cup sugar, and they were plenty sweet enough. It's so hard to find a healthy, low fat muffin or bread that tastes good- this one's a winner!
This is delicious! The changes I made were to add 1/2 teaspoon of allspice along with the cinnamon and nutmeg and used 3/4 cup each of white and brown sugar instead of all white. I used apple juice instead of water for the liquid. This is a very sweet bread, so if you don't like that you might want to try a different recipe. It is moist, fragrantly spicy and a little less heavy than a similar recipe with pumpkin would be.
AMAZING bread - 10 stars. This is so incredibly moist and tender. It's a very wet, loose batter, but no worries, it cooks up wonderfully. After the first time of making it exactly as written (which is great), I've been substiting milk for the water, and using 50/50 white and brown sugar (I cut the sugar down to 1 1/4 cup too). The brown sugar adds more depth of flavor. I sometimes use a few tablespoons more of sweet potato than called for if there's a little extra in my bowl and it just adds more flavor to the bread (be sure to add a few more minutes bake time if you do this). I also eliminate the nutmeg since it's overpowers the bread. Cinnamon is enough spice. My two young kids inhaled this in a few hours - not knowing how good it was for them. For healthier bakers, you can subsitute applesauce for the oil, but you will need to add about an extra 5-8 min. of baking time. Since this batter is pretty wet, I like to stick to the oil instead of applesauce.
What a great recipe! Instead of using fresh sweet potatoes, I opted for using the canned yams (you know, the "Bruce's Canned Yams). I used a half of the large can and smashed it up. Also, instead of using water, I used the "juice" from the can for extra sweet potato flavor. This definitely cut back on the time aspect. I also decided to omit the nuts. I think I will try this with pumpkin too, or maybe 1/2 cup of sweet potato and 1/2 cup of pumpkin? Really moist and really scrumptious!
This bread came out just fantastic. A local restaurant used to sell sweet potato bread that I just loved, and this recipe is near identical to it. I modified it slightly by substituting apple juice (in place of water) and apple sauce (in place of vegetable oil). This didn't give it an overly apple flavor at all, but it kept the bread moist for a week and gave it just a subtle undertone of apple. I also added raisins, instead of pecans. It was a hit with everyone who managed to grab a slice.
I made this with canned sweet potatoes, left the nuts out, and then baked it in a Pampered Chef Mini-Muffin Pan! I had to double the recipe because the kids kept coming! What a great way to sneak in a veggie!
This is a great way to use up any leftover sweet potatoes that you may have. That's what I did and my husband and children loved this bread. I'll be making it again. Thanks for the recipe.
Fantastic! And easy to make even healthier. I used 1/2 cup applesauce instead of oil. I used 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar, but with the other changes (below), next time will probably only use the 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added 1/2 cup pineapple tidbits and used 1/3 cup of the juice instead of water. This makes it naturally sweet and you can cut back on the added sugar! I kept the pecans - yeah, a few more calories, but nuts are good for you in moderate quantities! (I also left out the nutmeg... I like it but felt it might be too overpowering in this recipe). With these changes, I got 17 muffins. It took 23 minutes to cook the first dozen at 350 and 21 minutes to cook the last 5 (also at 350). With the recipe I made, each muffin was only 132 calories (but tasted like more!). With only 1/2 cup of brown sugar, it would eliminate a further 23 calories per muffin. Awesome! Note: You WILL need extra cooking time if you replace the oil with apple sauce, and if you add moist ingredients like pineapple. A tip: to "lightly" grease a pan, spray a small amount of Pam on the tin, then use a paper towel to grease the muffin cups. It goes a long way with way less oil or butter than traditional greasing. Also, if you have an old muffin tray... it may just be time to invest in a new one. They're less than $10 and so worth it! Happy Baking! Edit: These don't rise *that* much... next time I will fill the cups and make a dozen larger muffins (obviously increase baking time!)
This was very good! Even for those who don't like sweet potatoes. I added extra nuts but I do that to everything. It is wonderful.
I made this as listed except I didn't have any nuts. I was making some sweet potato pies and had some potato mixture left; so the potatoes had other stuff in them (nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, vanilla, eggs, butter, etc). It came out well. Nice, moist bread! The next time, I used heavy whipping cream instead of water. The cream really did the trick. And instead of a greased pan, I melted 1 tbsp butter and 2 tbsp vegetable oil in the loaf pan as I preheated the oven and then poured the batter into the hot, sizzling pan. The crust was amazing!!! Because of the butter in the potatoes, the extra fat in the cream, and the oil I added to the pan, I would reduce the vegetable oil to 1/3C if using left over pie (potato filling) or if adding heavy cream.
I have to sneak vegetables into my kids' diets and this terrific recipe is a foolproof way! My kids polished it off in a day.
Everyone I loves it.. I use 1/3C milk instead of water, a little over 1/2C White Sugar and a little over 1/2C Brown Sugar(sorry, southern gals' dont do too much measuring) and 1/2C melted butter instead of the vegtable oil.. Comes out awesome every time!
This was really good! I did make a few changes. I doubled the recipe and made 2 loaves. I used fresh sweet potatoes from the garden. I boiled them with the skin on and then removed the skin when they were done. I used cinnamon applesauce instead of the oil to cut down on the fat. I also used walnuts instead of pecans, and added about 1 cup of raisins. Really good, and a good way to use the abundance of sweet potatoes I had from the garden!
Yum yum yum! I used half applesauce/half oil, half whole wheat flour, and sprinkled walnuts on top (easy to pick off for the no-nut-eaters). It was delicious and gobbled up by my kids. Best way to eat sweet potatoes that I've found yet!
This is really good. This has the right amount of sweetness and a delicate hint of spices! Lovely! I followed the recipe and I am very please. The only thing I did differently is that I mixed the sweet potatoes in with the oil, sugar, and egg mixture as I believe it incorporates easier. It's a keeper. THX
followed other reviewer's suggestions, applesauce instead of oil, not as much sugar, half brown half white, and whole wheat flour for half of the flour. It was great!
Wonderful bread! I used half white and brown sugar, apple sauce instead of the oil and wheat flour instead of the all-purpose flour. I will make this bread over and over. Thanks for sharing.
Wonderful Recipe!! The bread was not to sweet but had a wonderful taste to it! I added some brown sugar to it as well and it turned out wonderful!!
This recipe was great! I replaced the oil with applesauce...used 3/4 cup of raw unrefined sugar in place of the 1 1/2 white sugar...a mixture of flours including spelt, buckwheat, soy, almond, and tapioca (didn't sift them)...and chocolate chips instead of nuts. Also, I made muffins instead of the whole loaf. My family ate them up and are asking for more! May try canned pumpkin next time.
i've made this bread dozens of times it never makes it to the next day. this is a great recipe the best!!!!!!
I was not a fan at all.
This is the Best Bread recipe ever and the ONLY one that I use for banana bread... instead of potatoes change to banana and you will have perfect & delicious banana bread every time!!
So easy, so good. Apparently this would be difficult to mess up...because I certainly tried. I forgot to alternate the water and flour mix. Then I added way to many sweet potatoes. Still, this recipe turned out beautifully and went fast. Thanks for sharing Mary!
Very good. Everyone loved it. I added both raisin and dates. The bread was very moist and hearty. I would make this again.
I wanted to used my leftover sweet potatoes from thanksgiving dinner and this recipe was a hit!! Thank you! My children don't like sweet potatoes but they gobbled up the muffins for breakfast this morning. They were very moist and flavourful. I added raisins instead of pecans. YUMMY!!
A fantastic bread or muffin. When I steam the sweet potatoes I put baby carrots in too, then purée them together for this bread. I added more than called for, about a cup and a half to the mix, then added flaxseed meal ( 1/4 cup) and an extra egg to keep them fluffy. Works, even at high altitude! We love these muffins with chocolate chips for breakfast! Best way to sneak veggies into my picky eaters. :)
Definitely in the comfort food category. Only thing I've ever changed with this recipe is to omit the nuts.
Seriously Delicious! I made a double batch using 2 cups ww flour and 1.5 cups ap flour, and decreased the sugar to 1.75 cups, I used non-fat plain yogart instead of oil, and used 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice. This is a new favorite, Thanks for the amazing recipe!
love it ! I've actually made it a few times. I roast my yams with a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon before mashing them up. I've also used cream or milk instead of water.
A very tasty muffin/bread, lighter than pumpkin but similar in taste.
Made it as written (with the exception of swapping almonds for pecans and adding raisins). This was a little on the sweet side for me. Next time I will use less sugar
waaaay better than I expected. My sweet potato didn't mash very well and there were still chunks in the batter. I baked it anyway and it was perfect! no visible chunks, moist, and slightly sweet! love this bread!
Made into muffins with a oatmeal crumb topping. I used half whole wheat & half bread flour - came out VERY tender! Needs a bit more spice!
Holy this is ridicugood!!! Used Bulk Barn All purpose gluten free flour and 2 tsp xanthan gum, and it actually tasted like normal bread!
I added a little vanilla and would suggest using oj instead of water. Yum!
Can I give ten stars? Made this today and cooked it in a bundt pan, then drizzled with icing and shook on some colored sprinkles. I added a teaspoon of vanilla to the batter and left out the nuts as I didn't have any, probably would be just as good with them, but certainly this is just awesome without nuts. I'll be making this over and over again. Hubs is usually not keen on spice-of-any-kind cakes, but this one he really liked.
Good stuff! I cut the sugar back to 1 c. total and used 1/2 c. white and 1/2 c. brown. Mine was done in 50 minutes. I even caught my husband (who doesn't like sweet potatoes) going back for a second slice. Thanks!
Yummers! I used a cup and 1/2 of yams and only one cup of white sugar, but 1/2 cup of brown sugar.... so moist and yummy! p.s. there is nothing healthy about this recipe, so don't fool your self. It's like saying chocolate covered strawberries are good for you because it has 'fruit' in it. *sure*
I'm not too crazy about breads. Muffins are easier for me. I followed the recipe but subsituted with splenda and allspice. I poured into 12 muffin pan. My daughter loved it so much. I took the remaining 10 muffins to work and I had just sat down to my desk when someone brought back the basket. It was empty already. Coworkers obviously loved it.
Very tasty. I followed the reviews and used applesauce instead of oil and apple juice instead of water. I also used pumpkin pie spice instead of the cinnamon and allspice. I also added kind of a struesel topping-1/4 c brown sugar, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1T melted butter. I sprinkled that on the top and it turned out great!
This was fantastic! I followed other suggestions of reducing the sugar to 1 cup. I substituted the oil for apple sauce and increased the spices. Everyone loved it!!!! Thanks!
This recipe was absolutely wonderful - I made muffins instead of bread. My children loved them - they didn't even know they had sweet potatos in them - I can't get them to eat them any other way!
I used leftover mashed sweet potatoes, Splenda, and White Lilly Self-Rising Flour. It was fantastic!
I made it exactly as written the first time and it was fantastic, but 5 stars-worth when I added 1/4 tsp lemon oil and a cup of chocolate chips. This sent my guests into ecstasy and has my hubbie asking me to make it again. Lemon oil is not the same as lemon extract, so if you use lemon extract, use 1 Tbsp and reduce the liquid by the same amount.
only substitution: used canned, drained sweet potatoes. whole family loved it!
Very good and easy to prepare. Moist and sweet, even my husband liked it!
I absolutely loved this bread! I was searching for an alternative to the banana bread I make very often and I'm sure I've found another bread I like just as much. My boyfriend said that he has co-workers who'd pay me to make it for them and even my 6 year old loved it! First off, I've tried this recipe 3 ways: 0nce as written which was very tasty. One time using applesauce in place of the oil which was slightly 'odd' tasting and I didn't like the texture. Lastly I used 1/2 sweet potato and 1/2 mashed fresh pumpkin and it was INCREDIBLE! Next up I'm going to try a lower fat version with sour cream instead.
I really liked this bread! We ended up with a lot of sweet potatoes and I didn't want to cook them the same way as always. I never thought to put them in bread but the bread is very moist and delicious -especially when warm. I did half white sugar and half brown though.
Wow, was very moist and sweet. I did exchange half the sugar with brown sugar and loved it all. I also didn't mix in the nuts in but added them to a muffin top mix and sprinkled on top. yummy!!!
This was surprisingly light considering it's a potato bread. I prefer brown sugar in my baking and I decreased the amount slightly since I was concerned it would be too sweet. It was really good. I made it again and took the advice of another reviewer and used orange juice instead of water and that was good, too.
Awesome recipe! My husband loves pumpkin bread, but it always gives him heartburn, this bread is our new pumpkin bread replacement! It's very moist and tasty, thanks for a great recipe!
I made mini muffins. Excellent withthe following changes: 1c white and 3/4c wheat flour instead of all white flour, 3/4 brown and 3/4c white sugar instead of all white sugar and 1/3c orange juice (I used fresh squeezed) instead of the water. I also added about a tsp of vanilla extract, 1-2 tsp of orange zest and a little freshly grated ginger for extra flavor. I HATE sweet potatoes, but could not stop eating these muffins. They taste like pumpkin muffins. You would never know they have sweet potatoes in them. These are great!
I usually make pumkin bread and hesitated trying this...but I had extra mashed sweet potatoes from another recipe so..... it turned out good....our kids gobbled it up as fast as pumpkin bread!
This was so good. I followed other reviews and did half brown sugar and half white. They were just sweet enough to be a treat. I made muffins instead of a loaf and cooked for 25 min.
Great use of leftover sweet potatoes. I went ahead with the sugar reduction and split (1 cup total, 1/2 brown, half white) and used homemade applesauce for the oil. I also substituted chocolate chips for the pecans and they were a hit with the kids in muffins and mini loaves.
Was very interesting to make! I never thought about making sweet potato bread, though it caught my eye so I gave it a go. I subed some brown sugar for white and sprinkled some on top before baking. It wasn't like any other bread I've tasted before. It was good! Will probably make again when I have left over sweet potatoes.
excellent
This was very good, though I made several changes. Just used 1 cup of brown sugar, 3/4c of white flour, 1c whole wheat flour, 1'4c ground flax seed, increased cinnamon to 1tsp, added 1/4tsp cloves, used about 1 1/2c mashed sweet potatoes (leftovers from dinner a couple nights ago), and didn't put in any nuts. It still came out sweet enough for us- as a matter of fact, my 2 1/2yr old son took a bite out of it while it was cooling on the kitchen table! I'll make it again, and probably substitute applesauce for the oil.
Perfect when you only need one loaf of bread and don't want to be stuck with two around the house. To save time I cooked the sweet potatoes in the microwave, 6 minutes a piece. You can get away with using just one sweet potato to get a cup.
Great recipe! I added a little maple extract (maybe a teaspoon or so) for some extra sweetness...perfect!
I really liked this bread! It's so yummy and super easy to make! The only thing I'll do differently next time is cut down on the sugar (just a bit) and the nutmeg (not a huge fan). I highly recommend baking this and seeing for yourself. I'll be baking more to give this year as holiday gifts!
I have made this many times. I substituted apple sauce for oil and splenda for sugar, also have used wheat flour for 1/2 and it turns out perfect everytime!
Very good, My kids loved it.. I used a 1/2 cup of sweet potato and 1/2 cup of banana. TURNED OUT GREAT. MAKES GREAT FRENCH TOAST TOO!!!
Great recipe! Did like other reviewers suggested and used half brown sugar and half white sugar. I also couldn't find my nutmeg anywhere, so I used allspice instead, and did what I always do for sweet breads and used unsweetened applesauce in place of oil. Turned out great. I just made it last night, and this morning it is all gone, my kids and hubby loved it as much as I did! Thanks!
These were super easy to make and tasted really good. I had no white sugar so I used 1 cup of brown sugar and I ommited the nuts because I didn't have any at home & I used muffin trays instead of bread pans- with these changes they were still so good. I will definitely make them again and next time I will add the nuts.
I usually avoid sweet potato/pumpkin breads because I find them to be too heavily spiced. This recipe is fabulous because the spices compliment rather than overpower the flavor of the sweet potatoes. The recipe makes a very moist bread. I chose to make muffins with the batter and enjoyed super moist muffins with just the right amount of spice. I added a cup or so of chocolate chips to the batter for a tasty twist. This recipe is now part of my permanent recipe file. Thank you so much for sharing.
This is excellent! i did make a few changes to make it a little healtheir. I brought it to a meeting and everyone wanted the recipe. -1 1/2 cups white sugar (i used 1 c. brown sugar and 1/4 c. honey) -1/2 cup vegetable oil (i used 1/4 c.) -2 eggs -1 3/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour (i used freshly ground whole wheat flour) -1 teaspoon baking soda -1/4 teaspoon salt -1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon -1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg -1/3 cup water (i used whole milk) -1 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes -1/2 cup chopped pecans (walnuts, cuz that's all i had on hand)
Had to use up extra sweet potatoes, so we tried this recipe. Tasted exactly like pumpkin bread. Did have a bit of an overpowering baking soda? taste. But a delicious overall bread! I left out the pecans.
Delicious! I made a few "Natural" substitutions: I used eggs from our chickens, replaced 3/4 cup flour with acorn meal, the rest was fresh ground whole wheat flour, used garden fresh grown sweet potatoes, well water, and replaced the pecans with hickory nuts. And it was amazing!!
These are very yummy. Even my VERY picky three year old ate them. I followed the recipe except I used apple sauce instead of the oil. I made them into muffins. It made 12 plus a mini loaf pan. It took about 30 mins for the muffins and 35 for the mini loaf at 350. I will make this again! Anyway to get my picky eater to eat something with veggies.
I found this recipe a but bland and I followed it exactly, not sure what went wrong, will probably not make this one again
a little hard, going to add some apple sauce of sour cream to soften it up next time
Made this today, followed recioe with only 2 minor additions, 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice and about a half cup golden raisins I had on hand. It turned out excellent. I have enough to freeze (I made one medium loaf pan and 2 mini-loaves) so I will see how well it freezes. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe!
I cut down on the sugar and used the left over sweet potatoes from Christmas!
Loved it lots of flavour and quick and easy to make.Thanks for sharing.
**** great taste with the 1/2 tsp allspice added, but too moist in middle with 1 stick of butter in place of oil. Otherwise tasted really great.
I added some ground cloves and used 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour and 1/2 wholemeal flour, just to give it a try. I also used craisins and slivered almonds (I'm allergic to pecans). Baked it at 175C for about 1 hour. Sadly I made the mistake of misjudging the size of my pan and the bread was not done in the center! But the parts that were done were fantastic! I'll probably play around with the amounts a bit more, but this is definitely worth a taste!
Used 1/2 cup of apple sauce instead of oil, only 1 cup of sugar, and used 1 cup of walnuts instead of the pecans. I made them into muffins and they came out great. Baked for less then half an hour.
I made this recipe using leftover sweet potato casserole from Thanksgiving. The casserole already had pecans on the top so I just add a little more. It came out great and really moist. Now if I can only figure out what to make with leftover green bean casserole.
Very easy to make. Got rave reviews for this bread and it was pretty much the first dessert I ever tried to make.
added 2cups sweet potatoe and 1/4c more flour and 1/2tsp of baking pwdr. and a little more water as to make 2 loaves. excellent and will make more often!!
Great recipe. I did not change a thing but the pan size ( out of necessity). But this was my first quick bread and everyone loved it. It was a hit at Thanksgiving diner
Fabulous recipe! I didnt have pecans or nutmeg so used granola and a little vanilla extract instead. Turned out to be a hearty, delicious bread! Will definitely make again
Very good. I took reviewers' advice and used reduced sugar to 1 cup and used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown. I also added craisins and made these in muffin form so that it's easier to freeze and take to work for a snack. Next time I'm going to add extra sweet potato.
Fantastic Bread! I use 3/4 cup white sugar & 3/4 cup brown sugar. And while you should use a toothpick to test it if it's done. Everytime I've made this, it takes 65 minutes.
Tasty but it actually could have been a little sweeter.
Love this recipe, I added 1 tsp pumpkin sice instead of the nutmeg and I added extra cinnamon. very moist and great for breakfast with coffee.
Just a few changes to suit my taste: 1)used half white sugar and half brown. Makes for a richer taste and the brown helps retain moistness. 2)half oil and half applesauce to reduce the fat. 3)added some vanilla. 4)used orange juice instead of water (also how I help sweeten my baked yams and apples). bake as directed and serve warmed with a little butter. It makes for a great morning meal or snack. And sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamins. Never mind the sugar :)
This loaf is wonderful! It has a moist slightly dense texture like a sweet potato pound cake. Great for fall weather! And it is easy to make. I will be making this again and again.
Great!! Soft and sweet. I usually eat these kinds of bread with butter on it, but I didn't need any with this recipe. My husband and son ate so much I only got a couple of slices. I did use applesauce instead of oil, though, because I had leftover applesauce and sweet potatoes from thanksgiving.
Toooo oily
This was wonderful! I made it into muffins and I made it a little healthier by using only 3/4 cup of suger (and still they were plenty sweet), used fat free plain yogurt instead of oil and replaced 1/2 cup of the flour with oats! Still very moist and wonderful flavor. We spread with reduced fat cream cheese for a tasty breakfast!!
We tried a yam (which is biologically similar but different from a sweet potato) for dinner tonight and no one liked it. So I used it up with this recipe. I cut the sugar down to 3/4 cup and used dark brown sugar. It was plenty sweet. I added about 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla, and subbed 1/2 cup sour cream for the 1/3 cup water. Made 12 muffins. It was ok.
I found I had run out of cinnamon when making this recipe, so I added pumpkin pie spice and a dash of vanilla (really not the equivelant of cinnamon) but this recipe came out absolutely delicious. My whole house smells wonderfully hours after the bread has been done. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious. I used applesauce instead of oil and only added sugar to the sweet potatoes before baking them. It was moist, sweet and rich.
a beautiful presentation. The flavor was bland. It needs something. Maybe it will be better in the morning after the flavors blend?
Made this bread and was really surprised how delicious it was, I changed it to what I had in the house. Added vanilla, added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 cup white sugar. Will make this again...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections