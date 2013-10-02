Mom's Yeast Rolls

I see that a lot of users are having issues with this recipe. Without having actually tried this recipe I suggest not using "hot water." You may me tempted to use very hot water to melt the butter. I would melt the butter separate and even slighty cool it. From there, use warm water, hot water kills yeast and therefore the bread will not rise. The other thing I noticed was that the bread does not have a final rising time after being shaped. In baking, this is called a final proof. This allows the yeast to create gas and in turn, will rise the dough and when baked will be light and fluffy as expected. I am actually going to try this recipe tonight and I will update to let you guys know how it turns out. So I made the rolls yesturday and they came out just fine. Another thing, mix the salt with the flour (salt kills yeast) and I added the flour all at once and only used the warm water, the 2 cups of cold water would have definitely made a batter. The dough was a little sticky so I added about 1/4-1/2 cup more flour. Once the dough rises, the flour absorbs more of the liquid and because these are dinner rolls it's okay that they are a little tacky at first. A wooden table or cutting board dusted with flour makes the dough easy to work with. I will keep this recipe at 3 stars because the directions are misguided, and the amount of water is off to the amount of flour. If you follow these tips you'll have nice dinner rolls.

Read More