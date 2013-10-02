Mom's Yeast Rolls

3.6
203 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 43
  • 3 28
  • 2 16
  • 1 32

This is the best bread recipe. Light and fluffy rolls that melt in your mouth. Can be used to make loaves or cinnamon rolls.

Recipe by Kathy

Gallery
7 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
36
Yield:
2 - 9 x 13 inch pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt margarine in hot water. Add sugar and salt and stir. Add cold water and yeast. Stir to dissolve yeast.

    Advertisement

  • Add 3 cups flour and mix. Add eggs and 2 1/2 - 3 cups more flour. Mix, cover and let rise until dough doubles in size.

  • Punch down and let rise 30 more minutes or until doubles.

  • Make walnut size balls of dough. Place about 2 inches apart in well-buttered 9 x 13 inch pan. Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 30-45 minutes. Brush top of rolls with margarine while hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
104 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 163.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022