Mom's Yeast Rolls
This is the best bread recipe. Light and fluffy rolls that melt in your mouth. Can be used to make loaves or cinnamon rolls.
Excellent rolls! I had to add more flour than called for. The next time I will make them bigger than walmut size. I also made some into cinnamon rolls. I like the dinner rolls better!Read More
These were great! I halved the recipe and got worried because it came out more of a batter than dough. I made pull apart rolls with it. They were spectacular right out of the oven! And even the day after were very good.
I was looking for a recipe that most closely matched the one I grew up enjoying. I had misplaced my copy of the measurements. This on is truely a winner. I replaced; the warm water for warm milk, the cold water for warm water(which I used to proof my yeast). More flour was called for but since I was used to light kneading of the dough, I used the additional flour in the kneadind process. I made this for my Xmas dinner & everyone raved so much about them. I am now about to try to use the recipe to make cinnamon rolls. THANK YOU SO MUCH KATHY FOR SHARING!!
I have tried this recipe numerous times with excellent results! These rolls are light and fluffy...and make wonderful cinnamon rolls. My daughter says they are the best rolls she has ever tried and I agree! Thanks so much for the recipe.
I cut this recipe in half to get 18 rolls. I used my Kitchen Aid to make these rolls. I proofed the yeast in the mixer bowl with the sugar and warm water for ten minutes until the yeast "bloomed", then I added melted margerine, the egg and the dry ingredients. This dough needed 1 3/4 more flour than the recipe stated to get the dough into a ball and able to jump on a hook. I kneaded this dough with my dough hook for about five minutes then I set it to rise for an hour in a large greased bowl covered with a tea towel on a warm heating pad for an hour. I used a 1/3 cup measuring cup to make uniform rolls and rolled them on the counter to make better shaped rolls. I got 11 smallish rolls out of this recipe, not 18. I covered the top of the rolls in the muffin tin with saran wrap before letting it rise on the warm heating pad for another hour or so. I baked them at 400 degrees for 12 minutes, then brushed the tops of the hot rolls with vegetable oil right out of the oven. These rolls rose a little slow but the flavor of the rolls was very good. I liked that this roll asked for no milk, no butter as I have a child with a milk sensitivity. I'd make these again--they remind me of rolls my Grandma used to make. No frills but comforting all the same.
This is one of the best recipes for rolls that I have ever found they meltin your mouth and are wonderful.
These were really easy to make rolls, I made a half recipe, doubled the sugar and used butter instead of margarine and they tasted great although they were somewhat small. I did also have to use more flour and I will definitely try these again!
These rolls seemed like they were straight out of a restaurant. I cut the butter to 5 tbs and they still came out good.
I found this bread to be very heavy. Kind of like cornbread. It was good but i prefer a lighter bread. Thanks anyways
Just what I was looking for THANK YOU! The texture is wonderful, the flavor is just like the bread I remember my mother making and just the kind of bread dough I was looking for! Going to stick with this one! Made rolls and a loaf with one recipe - makes life easy for me!
Mine turned out beautifully and while I followed the recipe I just wanted to add what I did differently. It's crazy how varying the results have been! I mixed the butter, water, sugar and yeast like the directions say, but I let the yeast sit for 5 minutes until bubbly. I added the flour and mixed with the dough hook on my kitchenaid, then added the remaining 3 cups of flour for a total of 6. I continued beating it until it changed from batter to kind of stretchy but it was VERY wet. I transferred it to an oiled bowl and let it rise 30 minutes, punched it down (oil your hands, it's WAY wet) and let it rise another 30 minutes. I punched it again and pinched out golf ball size hunks of dough and put them in a well greased cupcake pan and baked as directed. I never kneaded it or added more flour, and they're gorgeous! Good luck if you try this recipe, I gave it a 4 because if you have no idea how to make bread I could see where this could go horribly wrong!
This was my first time making yeast rolls. We loved these. I was surprised by the sticky batter but did not give in and add more flour. I was glad I followed the recipe. Per the picture and the advice of a few of the reviews, I did use a muffin tin instead of a 9x13 pan. They baked beautifully. For those who said they did not like this recipe, notice that they added more and more flour - DON'T DO IT!! Grease up those fingers and dig in!! Enjoy!! :)
Good rolls, not too much work!
Light, fluffy and lovely. I was even a half tablespoon short on the yeast and they turned out great. Made 12 large buns and a loaf too. Can't wait to make them with the right amount of yeast.
It's the best home-made bread I've ever eaten!!! It's fluffy and tastefull. I was actually looking for a whole-grain bread recipe so I added 2 cups whole-wheat and 3 cups white flour instead of the original recipe. The dough was a bit sticky and hard to give shape so I put some olive oil into my hand palms, that was really helpfull...
These were SO good! I made them in a muffin pan and they tasted like something from a restaurant. The BEST rolls ever! I am going to start serving these are Thanksgiving every year!
I'm a sucker for a good yeast roll (aka Lodge Rolls at the Whistlin' Jack Lodge in Washington State on State Route 410). This comes pretty darn close in terms of flavor and texture.
Bakers unite! Chins up! Aprons on! This recipe worked for me after all and was incredibly tender, light and delicious. True, it was a sticky batter-like mess when it went to the first rise. It looked bubbly and Swiss cheese-like when I took it out to punch it down the first and second times. I also buttered the top of the glob while preparing it for the first rise which made removing the plastic wrap easier. I DID add a little extra flour, perhaps as much as 1/2 cup for the full batch. It was still very sticky and soft when it was time to form the rolls so I sprinkled flour on the countertop and used just enough to keep it from sticking to me. I placed 18 rolls in a buttered glass baking dish and let it rise for a third time, about 20+ minutes before baking them. They were sublime...rich and tender and Texas tall! I will absolutely make them again and because they were so easy, I may just volunteer to make them for Thanksgiving this year! And by the way, my husband asked me to pack up a bunch of them to take for his lunch to work tomorrow to eat with his homemade chicken soup!
I couldn't give this recipe any stars. I was sooooo mad at the money I wasted buying 2 packages of the yeast and all the extra cups of flour I had to add just to make it somewhat usable and then they tasted horrible and didn't rise. Never again. I will check the reviews before I try something like this again
This recipe didn't work for me. I read the reviews where people had to add more flour, I thought maybe a cup or two, you would have to add 5-6 cups more flour to make this recipe successful. I hope that if you read my review you won't ignore it and try it anyway (which is what i did) don't waste your time, your money, and your flour.
These are the best Yeast Rolls I have ever made. I used the recipe exactly they way that it stated. I was a little worried about how sticky it was at first but it ended up being great...I think the hubby at 4 of them before the meal!!
The dough is very sticky. Had I read the reviews I would have known this. As it was I thought I had done something wrong. Don't add more flour or try to compensate for the stickiness. Just oil your hands and dig in. I am making more as soon as I buy more yeast. Please thank your mom for this recipe.
Very good. Nice recipe. Don't listen to resapeas review. I can taste why this is on the top of Google's list.
I've made these four times now, and twice I've halved the recipe so I could make the dough in my bread machine. Like other reviewers, I had to add more flour, but it was just a matter of eyeballing it to see if it was the right consistency. I've received compliments every single time, and they've turned out to be great tasting and of medium density and texture, so this one's a keeper!
Loved these and will make again. Thanks for the recipe .This wont replace my current recipe but it is quite good.These did come out light and fluffy for me I quess it could be I could make yeast bread with my eyes closed.
These turned out horrible. I followed the recipe exactly- this didn't make dough- it made batter. I used it anyways. These were not light and fluffy- they were heavy and tasteless. I had to throw them out. Sorry, but this recipe is not for me.
First, let me say, I like how the bread I made with this recipe turned out. I also used half the dough for rolls. That being said. My rolls were not light and fluffy (still yummy though). My bread loaf had no problem rising. This was my FIRST attempt at making bread using yeast, so I called my mom. After reading the recipe to her, she told me it would make a heavy bread. Also, the recipe never mentions to knead the dough (it says to mix it). Had I not called Mom, I think it would have been a messy disaster. I will make a loaf of bread with this recipe again. Still looking for a good dinner roll recipe, though. Oh, one hint to add from my mom...when letting the dough rise keep it away from any drafts or breezes and cover with plastic wrap.
I concur with most of the reviews written. This was my first time trying this recipe, and baking yeast rolls. I followed the directions to the letter, and the dough didn't rise. It was gooey. I didn't add any extra flour or yeast. The rolls didn't rise when I went ahead and baked them, either. They looked more like scones or biscuits than "light, fluffy" rolls. When I think light and fluffy, I think of rolls found in places like Golden Corral. I, too, may search for another yeast roll recipe.
Pretty good, needed a bit more flour, but most bread recipes are pretty variable. Needed a bit more salt as well, but otherwise these came out pretty good. Agree with Perigod, the recipe submitter probably didn't have an exact amount. I'm of the old school of baking as well that you just add what "looks right" rather than some exact measurement - especially when it comes to bread! =) You just learn how the dough "should" be, and aim to achieve that. So yeah, not for beginners, but if you're able to tweak, it works. And the baking time will vary by the size of your rolls, how many you are making, and of course your oven, so the 30-45 minute variation is to be expected. Just keep an eye on it, when it looks right, its done. =)
These really had good flavor, but they were too sticky to work with. I tried using more flour to the dough, then the rolls weren't very good. I hope someone can come up with a way to use this recipe where they aren't too sticky to work with as I really liked them.
I gave this recipe 4 stars, because with some tweaking, the rolls really did turn out fabulous, but I must say the dough is a pain to work with. I halved the recipe, but still added the 1/3 cup of sugar, plus added about a tsp of cinnamon to make sweetened dinner rolls. It takes probably one extra cup of flour to be able to shape them into rolls. I stopped adding flour when the dough was still a bit tacky to the touch, then floured my hands to get them into balls. I would not recommend this recipe for a beginning bread maker, but they do turn out wonderfully soft if you have the patience to try.
Great recipe. Definitely a keeper. It's great to have a recipe that doesn't call for milk, you see I have a child that is allergic to milk, so baking for him is a little challenging. Loved these rolls.
These tasted wonderful. I've never been very successful with homemade bread, but these rolls were just what I expected. They were fluffy, light, and very tasty!
This recipe is, by far, the worst recipe I've pulled from this site. These rolls are NOT light and fluffy, and they will NOT melt in your mouth. Twice I tried to this recipe today. Once I followed the recipe precisely as written, the second time, I allowed the rolls to rise for 45 minutes after they were placed on the pans to bake. Both times I came out with rocks.
Made this bread for the first time today. Batter was hard to work with, but; the taste and texture of the rolls after I baked them is excellent. Have added this recipe to my recipe box. Thumbs up!!
Dough seemed impossible to work with without a lot more flour and then ended up very hard. I must have gotten something wrong...
I'm giving this 4 stars because the rolls were good, but I did have to do some tweaking. As many reviewers mentioned the dough was extremely sticky. I halved the recipe (so it only called for 2 3/4 cups flour) and I still had to add almost a cup and a half of flour to get the dough to a point where it could be shaped. The dough rose and baked beautifully -- the consistency of the finished rolls was darn near perfect. The taste was kind of bland -- I think that next time I will do a slow first rise in the fridge to see if that helps the flavor. I wouldn't recommend it to a yeast bread novice, but for me, this recipe is definitely a keeper. Thanks for sharing it!
This was my first time to make yeast rolls and I read all the reviews before starting and decided to follow the recipe as it was written, but did allow more rise time after I put them on the baking sheet. WOW! I am so glad I did not change anything. We have BIG FAT YEAST ROLLS!
in the photo it shows the rolls in a muffin pan, not a 9x13 as stated in the receipe. That would account for using walnut size balls which you use 3 balls per muffin cup, that may be why some people say the rolls are too small. By making them a regular size roll they are delicious.
This recipe is horrible. I make bread all the time, but rarely ever rolls. I thought this looked alright, but stupidly didn't look at the reviews. I did all I could to try to make this recipe work out and it came out edible, but barely. It was so frustrating trying to get it to work! I'm never making it again!
I thought these were great! I made "cheese buns" out of them. After I made the dough and punched it down once I cut the dough in half and rolled half in the bottom of a cookie sheet. Then sprinkled shredded cheddar cheese over it and then rolled out the other half and place on top of the cheese layer. After that, I baked them as directed. When they came out I cut them like brownies and serve them with soup. They were a BIG HIT! Try making "cheese buns" with them. They're delicious!!!
These turned out super yummy and rose perfectly. Entire family loved them.
I made these rolls over the weekend for my family and I have to say Add a cup more flour or take away a cup of cold water. I added more flour and made the recipe using cupcake pans and also a loaf pan. They were pretty good.
Great tip about using milk instead of water. I also had same result of very wet dough, added ALOT more flour than the recipe called for. TIP- after second rise, shape dough into balls and place inside of well greased muffin pans. Cover and leave in the fridge overnight. They will rise again, yield the perfect size roll and allow you to enjoy your rolls fresh from the oven when YOU'RE ready for them.
a bit gooey to work with. I am not used to a batter being so sticky so I did use a bit more flour but they have rise wonderfully.
Love this recipe! I use it for holiday dinners, everyone loves them!
awesome!
These rolls are fantastic!! I was nervous because the dough was very sticky, but they were just great. I also used milk instead of the hot water. Mmmmmm. Thanks, Kathy!
Tried making twice (even with tips from other reviews), BAD RECIPE!!! DO NOT USE!!! Wasted good ingredients for nothing :-(
I followed exactly and everything worked great except they only rose a little in the oven, those I made into balls first rose a little before I placed them in the oven so they looked better than the others, but overall did taste great.
These rolls were not light and fluffy. They had a hard crust and were heavy. Maybe it's me! I was looking for rolls that are very light - not small loaves of white bread. I will keep searching for a recipe! Thanks!
didnt come out like i thought. not light and fluffy at all
I found this recipe about a year ago. It quickly became my favorite yeast roll recipe! I use the recipe for everything: dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls, and monkey bread!
These have turned out great for me every time. The dough is quite a bit sticky, but I work flour into them as I am forming them and let them raise a little more before baking them. They always come out nice and fluffy that way. I find that if I don't give them the extra raising time, they are heavy like my Gramma's rolls. Either way, we love them. I've also used this recipe for cinnamon rolls, raisin bread and pepperoni rolls. It's trial and error for your desired results.
I made these rolls for a pot luck and everyone loved them. very light and fluffy. these were the most simple rolls i have ever made.i did add a little extra flour.
I cut the recipe to 18 and had to add more flour, then more flour, and more flour to get the dough maleable enough to work with. The rolls were very tasty, but I wouldn't make them again since I had to guess at the amount of flour.
Very tasty. Um... "I can't believe it's not butter". Couldn't resist... anyway, they really are quite good and it tastes like butter even if you use margerine.
Made these yesterday for Thanksgiving. WONDERFUL!!! The kids are still talking about them( and eating them)
I made these for Easter and everyone loved them.
Turned out very runny, but when used in muffin cups, it was actually quite good.
Thanksgiving 2004 was going to be the year I made yeast rolls, well it was suppose to be. Some were in this you need to knead the dough,and maybe it would not be so gooey.
I don't know where all the bad reviews come from. I used this recipe for the 1st time last September. From the 1st time I used it to the 7th time I used it. They come out as described every time. I've never had issues with the yeast, the dough rising, or the ingredients.
I would be very reluctant to even give this recipe a one star rating. It was undoubtly the worst recipe I have ever used. I went by the recipe exactly as instructed. It rose beautifully, both times. When it was ready to make the rolls, I had to dip the batter out with a spoon and spoon it on to the pan. I Let them rise again for about 45 minutes. When the rolls were done they looked like "Big Cookies", but tasted like cardboard.
Like some others, I had to add 2 1/2 cups of extra flour to make a dough. Obviously the liquids have to be reduced somewhere. I use bread-machine yeast, which is not dry and doesn't have to be reconstituted in water. So, cutting that 1/2 cup of water and reducing the 2 cups to maybe 1 1/2 could do the trick? The two eggs and the 1/2 cup margarine have to be counted as liquids. The taste is not so bad and they rose quite well, though I added an extra teaspoon of yeast. Good try.
I made these rolls for Thanksgiving this year and was not pleased at all!!! Like the others, they did not rise and they looked like biscuits. Were NOT "light and fluffy"! I followed the recipe exactly as directed. Will never make them again.
Came out really gooy, so added more flour maybe that was a mistake, but didnt say it was suppose to be gooy, came out not soft but a bit hard outside soft inside. Was good though, made better loafs instead.
Great Results. I used butter instead. I had to add about 3/4 cup extra flour. I will definitely Make these again.
This is one of the best roll recipes I have ever tried. My little boy calls it "the really good buttery roll" and begs to have them with every meal. The muffin cups make it really easy, but I did roll them out a time or two, using just enough flour to make it workable in my hands, and they turned out fine.
Something doesn't seem quite right. This dough is very very sticky. I had to add about 2 more cups of flour to stiffen it up enough to form into balls. Otherwise I would have had to POUR into muffin tins to hope to get rolls. I know how to cook and bake, so I doubt I made a mistake in measuring. Working on the first rise now. I will update again when I have the finished product.
I did something wrong, they didn't turn out very good at all.
has to be one of the best rolls I have ever made,light and fluffy just like we like them. my little one had about 4.I cut the recipe in half being that there is only my hubby,my little girl and I. but im going to make them for dinner tonight and im making the 36 servings tonight just because they are sooo yummy. thanks for the oh so yummy recipe,this will serve as a staple at our table for many years to come.
Yes it is true that more flour was needed, but in the end we made some really awesome rolls!!!!!
I tried to make these using proportions called for. However, I had to use more flour to firm up the dough. Taste was good and I am sure these will be attempted again.
I found that the issues outlined by the majority of the raters proved to be true. The dough was sticky and needed substantial more flour. I also will use butter milk instead of the hot water when I bake the rolls again. That was what my mother used in her recipe. i haven't found anyone who could make the rolls as wonderful as she did. These rolls came close and with some tweaking I think I will have a winner. When it was all done, the rolls were delicious. I am so happy to have found this recipe. This year I will be making my mother's rolls for Thanksgiving. Thanks again.
use this recipe to make stuffed rolls. I halved the recipe and proofed the yeast for 10 minutes, plus let it rise a bit longer. I rolled out a ball of dough and added veggies, spices, and veggieburger. Wrapped it up and shaped it into a ball. I followed the baking intructions and it turned out great! Everyone loved it.
Dough was too sticky to work with, I had to add more flour. End result was good but I won't be mixing thiese up again any time soon.
I had to add alot of extra flour like everyone else. They rose high in the oven, but they tasted more like a biscuit than a yeast roll. Easy to make.
I made these "rolls" for Thanksgiving because I wanted a simple roll recipie this year. I wish I'd read all the reviews first - they were terrible! The only thing I did different was use butter instead of margarine. I couldn't get enough flour added to the recipie and the batter rose to create a bubbly spongy mess that fell everytime i moved the bowl and had to be scooped with a spoon. i left it to rise extra time hoping it would solidify into dough. They came out of the oven flat, hard and tasted awful. Definitely do not recommend this recipie.
They were not what I was looking for. They were a little tuff and not very soft on the inside. For a weekly meal they work fine but for a special dinner I would choose a different recipe.
These are very good biscuits. I made a half batch and it turned out perfect. They went very well with a nice New York Strip Steak. Thanks!
The flour amount is WAY off and I should have followed my intuition and let the rolls rise in the pan before baking like any other bread, they are too small and heavy, dont waste your time on this one, it is a way off recipe.
I agree with the others in terms of needing more flour than the recipe called for a least a cup more of flour. I also used my kitchen aid mixer and think that it absolutely needed the extra flour in order to get the dough to the right consistency. I think that the walnut size was way too small for a dinner roll, so I suggest that you make them a little larger. Good flavor. I would make them again with the appropriate changes.
I halved this recipe by changing the servings and followed it to a "t". The dough was more like a batter. I kept following it exact anyway and ended up with what looked like a bunch of sugar cookies. They tasted ok, i really wish it would have been dough and made them roll like. Im very confused because i followed everything exact! I gave one to my dog who loves bread and she threw up outside after dinner. Im going to keep searching for a new roll recipe!
JUst didn't work for me. Followed recipe and dough never rised. :(
The dough is gooey, I don't add the cold water to it. It isn't the prettiest bread I've ever made but it sure is delicious! Made it two days in a row. I used it for hot dog buns, too.
This is a really great and easy recipe for basic dinner rolls. I made them a little bigger and they turned out fine. All of my friends loved them!
These rolls were pretty good but I didn't particularly LIKE them. The dough was like a nightmare! It took A LOT of flour to get the dough shaped into a ball and I almost gave up! When they were done baking you could see all the flour I had to use to shape on the OUTSIDE of the roll! Ihated to use so much flour but it was the only way to shape it! They tasted ok but I could taste the flour!
Dough was very soft. Needed several more cups of flour to be able to work the dough. When the right consistency was met the dough did not properly rise. I am an above intermediate baker, and would advise not using this recipie.
halved the recipe. more like a batter. definitely needs more flour than the recipe calls for. we used about 3/4 cup more for 1/2 a batch. taste was ok, not great. will try again with modifications.
I made this recipe today. They are wonderful. Yes, way to much liquid. I just kept adding flour until I could knead it some. I also used half cup of warm milk for the cold water. I let it rise a total of 3 times. Very light, and tasty. They look wonderful as well. I ended up with 20 rolls and 1 loaf out of this recipe. Thanks. Edit: I remade this, and I again added way more flour. I kneaded until it looked and felt right.. Let it rise only twice this time. Then cut the dough into roll sized pieces. Just shaped them and they were once again, wonderful. I did try to make cinnamon rolls out of some of the dough, and they didn't turn out very well. But for dinner rolls, and loaves, this recipe is wonderful. :)
These were great! I cut the dough in halft and made monkey bread and the other half of the dough into dinner rolls and malasadas. The dough was very sticky so I added an extra 3/4 cup flour. Will definitely make these again. Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I started these in my bread machine and finished as instructed in recipe. My whole family loved them. Thanks for sharing.
One word, yummy.
Recipe was very gooey. Basically had to spoon it into the pan. Barely raised in the oven. They did taste good. But looked more like a biscuit.
Characteristics of the bread: Thin and soft exterior and an spongy interior. Positives: It is very tasty and slightly rich. The interior of the bread is excellent considering there is no kneading. Negatives: This is a very sticky dough. Notes: This bread would make an excellent pizza crust.
I see people either did well or did not with this recipe. The reason for this is that the recipe leaves out a huge step. After you make the walnut sized balls with the dough- you have to let it rise again before putting into the oven. And for at least 30 min. I made it both ways and if you let them rise again before baking, they will come out great!
I had been trying to make yeast for what seem like forever. I'm now going to try making cimmamon rolls Thanks Liz Brown
The dough was too soft to make balls out of so I realized I should have added more flour. I did that. They were delicious. I thought they would not be good without kneading but they were great!
