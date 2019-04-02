1 of 1014

Rating: 5 stars I have made these potato "chips" several times before, and they are really good. However, it usually takes quite a bit longer in many microwaves for them to get crisp! Helpful (782)

Rating: 4 stars I had no idea that a microwave could produce potato chips like this! My wife was blown away by the results^_^ The chips turned out crispy and thin and even curled like many name-brand chips. The only downside to this recipe is that you can't make many chips at one time. ...and after you taste them, you just can't seem to make them fast enough to meet demands. My change(s) to the recipe were to do away with the bag. (oil is messy and I can never seem to use one to evenly distribute seasonings) For my chips I used extra virgin olive oil and poured it in the middle of the plate, then used the oil in the plate to dip both sides of the potato slices in as I spread them evenly on the plate. Overlapping chips is not recommened, as they tend to be slightly "chewy" in the end compared to keeping them seperated. My chips did not have any problems sticking at all except when I overcooked them. For toppings I used seasalt, onion powder and cayenne. (I like things spicy hot) My wifes fav. was when I mixed freshly squeezed lime juice with the olive oil in the plate before dunking the potatoes, and then seasoned with seasalt and just a little kool-aid lemonade powder mix. (the kind without sugar added) The powder mix has citric acid in it which really gave the salty lime chips a nice Zzzzing! Thank you for this wonderful Recipe idea! Helpful (779)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making my own potato "chips" for years. I don't even use the oil any longer. I spray with 'PAM'. It works great and saves those extra calories and fat. These are great sprinkled with Cajun seasoning instead of the salt. Helpful (709)

Rating: 5 stars Believe it or not, I made these for a special occasion. I used a round plate in the microwave and placed parchment paper on top. I didn't have a mandoline, so I used a potato peeler instead. I thought it would take a long time with the peeler but I used 2 smaller red potatoes and it only took about 10 minutes of prep time. After I oiled them up in the bag, I arranged the slices on top of the parchment paper in the circular pattern of the plate, with the tiniest bit of overlapping at the edges. Once I did the first batch I realized that they stuck together where they overlapped and the chips took the shape of a doily! Then I started expirementing with the next batch, with little criss-crosses and overlaps to create different looks. The end result was about 6 (I think I ate one or two additional ones in the process) beautiful circular "potato crisp doilies" which I served underneath a steak. It was an absolute hit! Helpful (358)

Rating: 5 stars I wasn't looking for this recipe. I only happened upon it by accident and thought it looked easy and worth trying. Boy, was it! I whipped some of these up for lunch (using the box grater slicer). Super easy and delicious! I too found they took more time (about 7-9 mins) even though my potatoes were really thin. I used parchment paper directly on the turntable after I scorched my fingers trying to move the plate after the first round. The parchment paper totally eliminated any sticking. I just used olive oil and salt, but will try other seasonings and sweet potatoes in the future. Thanks for a great recipe! Helpful (333)

Rating: 5 stars I decided to try this with some feeling of 'this isn't going to work!' attitude. I fixed up my first batch, and put it in the microwave. I had to keep adding minutes until they finally browned..it was a total of 10 min. I put them in the bowl, salted them a bit, and WOW!! they were so wonderful!!! I had my family try one, and they ate all of them before dinner!! I ended up making a few batches! I had to go back online to make more copies of the recipes for others! simply wonderful, and so much better for you!!! we are hooked! Helpful (180)

Rating: 3 stars These were very yummy once I got a successful batch, and I can see where they would be addictive. WAY better than packaged chips. It did however, take two failed batches before I had success. I sliced them paper thin the first time and followed the other directions, but at the last 'go round' in the microwave they burnt. You have to watch them VERY closely as even a few seconds too long will kill them. They were also stuck to the plate, but I figured that was because they were burnt. The second batch came out just in time, but again, were so badly stuck to the plate that they couldn't be salvaged. I would have given up but I like a challenge. The third time I sliced them a bit thicker and placed them on a sheet of parchment, forgoing the oil altogether. I also sprinkled the salt on before they went into the mike. Came out PERFECTLY that time! Helpful (167)

Rating: 4 stars These were remarkably good, never would have thought to try and make chips in the microwave. To solve the sticking problem, I just put a sheet of parchment paper on the turntable of my microwave and put the potatoes right on top. No need to coat a plate with oil and no sticking! Helpful (121)