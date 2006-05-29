Basil, Roasted Peppers and Monterey Jack Cornbread

A quick and easy way to make these is to use two boxes of corn muffin mix (I prefer Jiffy) and follow the directions on the box for the egg & milk (sub. buttermilk, if you have it!) you may then use the recipie suggestions for the sauteed onion, sugar, cheese, basil and red pepper. I usually use a small can or two of diced green chilis instead of basil. You can throw in a 1/4 cup of melted butter for a flavor boost, but no need for 1/2 a cup! I drain a can of corn and add the kernals to the mix and you don't need the TB of baking soda, but you can add one tsp. if you want higher muffin peaks. I use a combination of cheddar & jack cheese and also sprinkle some cheese on top before baking. This is enough muffins for a crowd, you should yeild 24+. FYI, they freeze very well, too. You may also bake this in a large loaf pan, well greased and will take about 45 min. to bake @ 350 degrees. If you bake in a loaf pan, bake for 15 min. and then sprinkle the cheese on top & finish baking, or the cheese gets over-browned. This version always gets rave reviews from friends & family and is excellent on a chilly day with a steaming bowl of chili or tortilla soup! Enjoy!