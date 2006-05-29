Basil, Roasted Peppers and Monterey Jack Cornbread

I just started adding my favorite things to basic cornbread and I came up with something great!

By Stephanie

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 9 x 9 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C). Butter a 9x9x2 inch baking pan.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in medium nonstick skillet over medium-low heat. Add onion and saute until tender, about 10 minutes. Cool.

  • Mix cornmeal with the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and baking soda in large bowl. Add 7 tablespoons butter and rub with fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal.

  • Whisk buttermilk and eggs in medium bowl to blend. Add buttermilk mixture to dry ingredients and stir until blended. Mix in cheese, corn, red peppers, basil, and onion. Transfer to prepared pan.

  • Bake cornbread until golden and tester inserted comes out clean, about 45 minutes. Cool 20 minutes in pan. Cut cornbread into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 35.5g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 85.7mg; sodium 623.7mg. Full Nutrition
