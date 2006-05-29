Basil, Roasted Peppers and Monterey Jack Cornbread
I just started adding my favorite things to basic cornbread and I came up with something great!
Delicious. I actually used two boxes of pre-made cornbread mix per the box directions (rather than making from scratch), and added all of the remaining ingredients, baked at 400 for 25 minutes, and it came out wonderfully.Read More
it has a lot of flavor but is somewhat dry.Read More
Delicious. I actually used two boxes of pre-made cornbread mix per the box directions (rather than making from scratch), and added all of the remaining ingredients, baked at 400 for 25 minutes, and it came out wonderfully.
This was delicious. I had company and recieved lots of compliments. It did, however, take FOREVER to make, and I am not usually one to complain about the length of time it takes to prepare anything. Another note: put it in the refrigerator. Mine spoiled within a day and a half.
This is almost a side dish in itself. Lots of ingredients for kids to help mix and what a final result. It goes to a lot of "Pot Luck" dinners with us
I absolutely loved it--I substituted yoghurt for buttermilk and didn't have "fresh" basil, but I baked the cornbread in a giant cast iron skillet and it was terrific! My 10-year-old even ate it!
We operate a parrot sanctuary (www.rescueme.org) and parrots love corn bread; corn and peppers. We often bake cornbread for them with pepper. This was a huge hit. We added habanero peppers (their fav)!
I skipped the corn and followed the rest of the recipe with no changes. They're beautiful, fragrant, "confetti-like" muffins with loads of great flavor. The basil in particular, leaves its mark. The pepperjack cheese, however, was not as predominant as I would have expected, either in taste or appearance. I baked this as muffins - one half recipe without the corn yielded 6 traditional-sized muffins. This recipe cerrtainly gives new meaning and flair to the word "cornbread."
Outstanding with Low Country Shrimp Boil; not dry at all.
it has a lot of flavor but is somewhat dry.
I followed the recipe to a "T"! and...... you do NOT NEED TO TWEAK THIS RECIPE! holy cannoli but it is fabulous the way it is! The only thing I did was half the recipe as it was just me enjoying it! I want to THANK Doug Matthews for putting me onto this recipe! I am simply bowled over by how good it is!!! (Thanks Doug!) **Note, as per another reviewer, the entire batch will not fit into a 9x9 pan, I used a 9x9 but HALVED the recipe and it fit perfectly, so you will definitely need a larger pan if making the batch as stated in the recipe. Next time I am making muffins though - mmmmmm, this really is a yummy, savoury cornbread that I am glad was given to me! ;) ***Edit~ I made these again (March 30th) but baked them in muffin tins, if anyone is contemplating that, it took 15 minutes for mine to be done, OMG, still the same awesome taste! :D Clear winner here of a recipe... :)
I really did enjoy the final product but it took a little longer to make than I like for a weekday meal. My children were not very fond of this cornbread though I thought it was very tasty.
I loved this -- the other 3 people in my family didn't! I think it's because they are used to either sweet corn bread or a regular corn bread with a butter/honey spread. I really think it's the basil that makes it! (well, and the cheese!)
I came across this recipe about two years ago and it remains my favorite cornbread recipe. I'm just surpised more people have not tried it. It's a little time consuming but it's well worth the work.
WOW, a new twist on cornbread! I made half this recipe into muffins and got 12 nice size muffins. I also used an entire 2 oz. jar of pimentos, which after all are red bell peppers, in my half recipe. I can’t imagine using half that amount. I baked my muffins about 16-17 minutes. This recipe is a little time consuming, at least for me, but if you have the time, give this a try. It’s a new and different way to enjoy cornbread.
I realized that I only had 2 eggs in the middle of making this recipe. It still came out great. Thank you.
A quick and easy way to make these is to use two boxes of corn muffin mix (I prefer Jiffy) and follow the directions on the box for the egg & milk (sub. buttermilk, if you have it!) you may then use the recipie suggestions for the sauteed onion, sugar, cheese, basil and red pepper. I usually use a small can or two of diced green chilis instead of basil. You can throw in a 1/4 cup of melted butter for a flavor boost, but no need for 1/2 a cup! I drain a can of corn and add the kernals to the mix and you don't need the TB of baking soda, but you can add one tsp. if you want higher muffin peaks. I use a combination of cheddar & jack cheese and also sprinkle some cheese on top before baking. This is enough muffins for a crowd, you should yeild 24+. FYI, they freeze very well, too. You may also bake this in a large loaf pan, well greased and will take about 45 min. to bake @ 350 degrees. If you bake in a loaf pan, bake for 15 min. and then sprinkle the cheese on top & finish baking, or the cheese gets over-browned. This version always gets rave reviews from friends & family and is excellent on a chilly day with a steaming bowl of chili or tortilla soup! Enjoy!
I used 2 pkgs of Jiffy Mix (for a double recipe), thus omitting the sugar and baking powder (which are already in Jiffy) as well as the cornmeal. I doubled the recipe but left out 2 eggs (because I was short)--but they were not needed. It was truly wonderful, though almost souffle-like. I won the "side dish" award at our BBQ ribs cookoff--10 bucks, ya'll! A definite crowd pleaser and very unusual. P.S. No need to serve it with butter--it's rich enough.
YUM! This is a delicious savory cornbread. I didn't have any fresh basil, so I just used some dried, but I bet it would be even better with the fresh. I used drained canned corn and added some chopped jalapenos for some spiciness and an extra kick. However, I don't know how this would possibly fit into a 9x9 pan, I used an 11x7 and it was FULL. Very moist and flavorful bread! I will definately be using this recipe again! Thanks for sharing. :)
This is probably the best cornbread I've ever eaten. I actually baked it in a 6-quart crock pot for 2.5 hours. (Just butter the inside of the crock pot and put the batter directly in.) I didn't put in the frozen corn. I substituted about a tablespoon of dried basil for the fresh. Don't skip the basil, it gives it wonderful flavour!
This was delicious! I didn't have buttermilk so I just made some with vinegar and whole milk in the microwave. I also forgot to add the corn (so we used it as a side dish!). Still came out great!!
It was great! Very hearty. I couldn't find the roasted, marinated red peppers at my grocery store so I just chopped up about a quarter of a red pepper and threw that in. Also I skipped making the cornbread batter and used two boxes of jiffy cornbread mix. Best when warm, right out of the oven.
Nice flavors... the fresh basil is a tasty idea in cornbread. I think it's important in this recipe. I made it in a 9" round pan and it was FULL - it makes a big loaf. We had a lot left, even though I made it for a dinner party. Unfortunately, not as good the second (or third) day. If I make it again, I will halve the recipe.
Add jalepenos for an extra zing!!
This recipie was FANTASTIC! I substituted basil for rosemary and the smell alone in the kitchen it worth it. I thought however that the batter was too thick when it was done so I added about 1/2 cup more milk (I made 2 batches of 12 servings at once) and I am glad I did because it was very moist.
I love basil and roasted red peppers but this recipe just didn't do it for us. I guess we prefer a sweeter cornbread, and a sweeter taste would not go well with those savory flavors? Will keep looking - thanks.
This was good, loved the basil, but I ended up baking it in a 9X13 pan and had a lot of it leftover, cuz I am the only one who likes cornbread in my family. So I shared the leftovers with my friends.
Super bread for serving with a hearty soup - try it with Colourful Corn Chowder (i found it on here) also really good with a barbecue!
Excellent!! Wouldn't change a thing-everyone loved it! This will be my standard cornbread recipe from now on!
Made this for a bbq cookout. Sliced it into 32 pieces. Went well with BBQ chicken and ribs.
Very good... nice with soup on a cold winter day.
I loved this....had to use dried basil b/c my basil plant is a little small right now....but basil definitely adds a beautiful taste to this.....best cornbread recipe ever....think i might try jalapeno peppers instead of roasted red peppers....can't wait to make this again!
This was great. Followed it almost exactly, but I did use the Jiffy cornbread mix and make muffins. It doesn't need the extra cheese on top, in my opinion. And it's best served warm out of the oven, just make sure to wait a bit so that they will come out whole from the muffin tins. Heating them up later didn't work quite as well.
Very tasty. Like the submitter says, just add whatever goodies you feel like!
I love this cornbread! I've been making it for several years, and it never fails. I've used different kinds of cheese, fresh off the cob and frozen corn, fresh and jarred peppers,and it always turn out great. It even reheats nicely in the oven. Yum! This one's a keeper.
I have made these two or three times now and absolutely love them! I make them in oversized muffin tins. They are a lot of work, but worth the time. Try them!
This is the third time I have made this, and I'm always surprised at how good it is. It's rich and full of flavor, NOT my mother's cornbread, that's for sure! This recipe makes 2 8" x 8" pans, one for this meal, and one leftover. Thanks!
Very good and moist. Enjoyed it with our spicy bean soup on a rainy night. Lots of different flavors complimenting each other. Makes a big loaf!
Will decidedly make this bread again. Very savory and substantial. I noticed one review said they were time consuming to make but we omitted the roasted bell pepper because we didn't have the time. I think they would be rather involved if we hadn't. We substituted the corn, and cheese and they were still so good. Also noticed a review stating they were dry but we didn't have that problem at all. Possibly because we used canned whole kernel corn rather than frozen. Lastly, we switched the cheese to cheddar. My 12 yo daughter was making them and used cooks discretion :)
This was excellent, even gluten-free style.
This was very good! Even my son who won't go near a vegtable loved it. My husbacnd wanted it in his lunch box the next day. We also liked that it was not too sweet. Thanks!
I too used 2 boxes of Jiffy mix and then followed the recipe. The basil really didn't fit in with the pepper jack cheese and corn. They did make a very pretty muffin, though. Thanks for an easy to assemble recipe, though.
I am a big fan of regular cornbread, and thought I'd give this a try. It turned out great! Very flavourful and moist, even though I omitted the roast peppers. I used about a 1/4 cup more cheese than the recipe called for (as I shredded too much). The end result is a bit high on the calories/fat, so this is a good recipe to make as a treat.
Made this recipe tonight to go as a side for chili and it was awesome. Used muffin tins and they only took about 20 minutes to bake.
Very good! I also added some shredded cheddar cheese. Everyone always asks me for the recipe when i make this. Goes great with chili.
Very disappointed. This sounded good & should've had great taste with the pepperjack cheese and basil, but it was blah. It took forever it seemed to make compared to other cornbreads. Also the name says Monterey Jack cornbread, but there isn't any Monterey Jack cheese in it, just pepper jack. Won't bother with this again.
We made this tonight we used Bob's Red Mill 1:1 GF flour, cut the basil, only because I did not have enough fresh to make the 1/2 cup, so used fresh chopped parsley, also used 1/2 montery jack and 1/2 pepper jack montery jack. OMG it is FANTASTIC. We are having it wish King Crab and green beans for my 55 th Birthday dinner! So, two HUGE thumbs,up. Not sure what people are talking about, dry, no way, moist as can be, not enough flavour, na uh, perfect! can taste the peppers and the corn, we used canned peaches and cream! This is a keeper, and those are my hubbies words! Thanks for a great addition to our collection!
This is the best cornbread I've ever made!!
Makes a dense, very flavorful cornbread. I used fresh corn instead of frozen...yummy! My husband really liked it too, and he is extremely picky. This one is a keeper.
Stealing a line from Rachael Ray “These are Yum-O” cornbread muffins. My family is not a huge cornbread eater, but with certain foods they tolerate it. They didn’t have to tolerate this recipe, they inhaled them. I know it was because of the roasted marinated red peppers, basil and Pepperjack cheese. I greased my mini muffin pans and baked them for about 12-15 minutes and it yielded 42 mini muffins. This was way too many for my family, so I bagged up a large portion of them and put them in the freezer for another day. I served these with ‘Waistline Friendly Turkey Chili’ as suggested from Saveur….. in lisa’s morning post “What’s for dinner…..”. We had a delicious meal that everyone enjoyed.
