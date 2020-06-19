Pumpkin Pie Flan

Serve this delicious pumpkin flan for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or whenever!

By SR1958

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs 10 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt 1/2 cup sugar in an aluminum loaf pan and heat over medium heat. Continue to cook until it caramelizes, being careful to not burn the sugar. Fill a large pot of water with about 1 inch of water and place over medium heat. Move the aluminum pan into the large pot and set into the water.

  • Combine the pumpkin pie filling, evaporated milk, condensed milk, eggs, 1/2 cup sugar, vanilla, and allspice in a blender, blend until smooth. Pour the mixture into the loaf pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours, or overnight.

  • Run a knife along the edge of the loaf pan to loosen the flan. Invert the pan onto a serving plate and tap to release the dessert.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 157.8mg; sodium 239.6mg. Full Nutrition
