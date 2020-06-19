Pumpkin Pie Flan

Great recipe. The four star rating is only because I changed the recipe a bit. I used regular pumpkin filling and added my own spices. I make a lot of flans, so I also like a creamier taste and ended up adding the whole 10 oz. can of condensed milk. The flan came out very light and was incredibly easy to make. Next time, for a denser flan, I may substitute some or all of the evaporated milk with 1/2 and 1/2. Will make it less fluffy and more flan like. To the user who had a hard time getting it out of the pan - use a pyrex dish or loaf pan and a bit more sugar (1 cup) in the caramelization part in the beginning and be sure to coat the pan completely. This will help the flan pop right out of the dish and then there's a little more syrup to drizzle over the flan for a yummy presentation. :)

