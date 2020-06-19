Pumpkin Pie Flan
Serve this delicious pumpkin flan for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or whenever!
Great recipe. The four star rating is only because I changed the recipe a bit. I used regular pumpkin filling and added my own spices. I make a lot of flans, so I also like a creamier taste and ended up adding the whole 10 oz. can of condensed milk. The flan came out very light and was incredibly easy to make. Next time, for a denser flan, I may substitute some or all of the evaporated milk with 1/2 and 1/2. Will make it less fluffy and more flan like. To the user who had a hard time getting it out of the pan - use a pyrex dish or loaf pan and a bit more sugar (1 cup) in the caramelization part in the beginning and be sure to coat the pan completely. This will help the flan pop right out of the dish and then there's a little more syrup to drizzle over the flan for a yummy presentation. :)Read More
I must have done something wrong. Did not comeout of pan at all. Sugar topping boiled out of pan when cooking. Flan was kind of grainy, not smooth like normal flan.Read More
This got RAVE reviews at Thanksgiving and I'll definitely be making it again! I love pumpkin pie but dislike crust so I was looking for an alternative. I love flan too, and this recipe exemplified the best of both worlds. It was inexpensive and easy to make, but tasted like a million bucks, especially the leftovers two days after I'd baked it! For a creamy, delicate, more flan-like texture, I added the whole can of sweetened condensed milk and baked it for an extra half hour. The water had evaporated by about 1/2 after an hour of baking - if this is the case and you need more baking time, add more hot water and check for doneness about every 15 minutes.
Also made this in individual custard cups and it turned out great !!
Yummy, a great combination of two of my favorite desserts. For a more pumpkiny flavour you can double the pumkin and then it turns out almost exactly like pumpkin pie filling without the crust.
This made a tasty change from pumpkin pie. Nice smooth texture. I made this more diabetic friendly by using homemade sugar-free condensed milk, and Splenda Baking Blend for the caramel.
First time making flan and it came out great. On the advice of another reviewer, I used more condensed milk (about three to four more ounces). I used a 9" round aluminum pan and baked it for one hour in a hot water bath with a kitchen towel under the flan pan. I removed it from the oven and let it cool in the water bath before refrigerating. My family loves flan so I tried this one for Christmas and everyone liked it. As other reviewers stated, it was similar to pumpkin pie without the crust.
Yummy! I had homemade pumpkin puree, so instead of pumpkin pie filling, I used 1 cup of the plain pumpkin (also could use canned pumpkin), a heaping 1/2 tsp of cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger, and 1/8 tsp nutmeg. I also increased the sugar to 3/4 cup. I didn't have allspice, so I left it out and it tasted fine. The texture of it is slightly different from regular flan because of the pumpkin, but it's delicious.
This is a great recipe and it turned out perfectly. My mother-in-law who is Cuban raved about this and asked me to make it the next time she visits. I think it tasted like pumpkin pie without a crust and the texture was different than original flan because of the pumpkin. I prefer the creaminess of flan so I gave this recipe 4 stars.
I made this for a dinner for around 50 people and it was wonderful, better than I thought it would be. I did have trouble getting it out of glass pan. I know it's good when someone wants the recipe!
This is so good!! Thanks for sharing. :) I made it for a couple of gatherings and everyone asked for the recipe. I'd never made a flan or a pumpkin pie before so this was totally new. Loved the flavor and texture. Even my very picky eater loved this dessert. He asked for seconds.
This was a hit at my family dinner. Highly recommend. Thanks for the recipe! =o)
The taste is good but texture is not like flan. More like a crustless pumpkin pie. It could be because I only had 4 eggs though :(
pretty good. we did not taste a whole lot of pumpkin - but the pumpkin did make the texture a little strange. I think I just prefer the standard flan.
I thought it turned out exactly as it should. But honestly it tastes like pumpkin pie with no crust. It doesn't have the smooth texture of flan. From now on I will just make traditional flan.
It was entirely to sweet for me, but my family really enjoyed it!
I made this flan for my husband for Thanksgiving and he loved it. I was fairly easy to make as far as flan is concerned. I did add some pumpkin pie spice to give it a stronger flavor and also added more condensed milk.
