Perfect Pressure Cooker Pot Roast

Rating: 5 stars I have been making Pot Roast in the pressure cooker for some time now. However, I just use pepper, season salt, and onion powder to season the meat after browning. I also use beef broth only, no water and add a quartered onion or two, and some worcester sauce and gravy master to the broth. Then I cook for 30 minutes after pressurizing. Then I add carrots and potatoes and cook for additional 15 minutes. We like lots of gravy, so sometimes I add another can of beef broth depending how much liquid is in the pot. Everything comes out perfect every time. It takes a little longer waiting for the pressure cooker to pressurize twice, but the veggies come out perfect as well as the meat. I make a roux to mix with the gravy so it is nice and thick! This is my favorite meal! Helpful (1430)

Rating: 3 stars I love to cook. This recipe assembles packets. I followed the recipe to the letter. The problem with this recipe is resting on to much from packets for seasoning. Which contains to much salt. As for the cooking method, it was right on the mark. Meat was tender. I would go 2 cups water, one Goya bouillon cube. two onions, a large carrot, some pepper and any other veggies you have on hand. Thanks for your time and the right to critique your recipe. Helpful (521)

Rating: 5 stars Incredible! Very tasty, we really loved this one, and so easy to prepare. I just invested in a whole new Pressure cooker set and this worked beautifully. I made some slight changes that I think really improves the flavor. I cut most of the fat off the roast first. Then I mixed the only the Italian & Ranch dressings together, then I used only half of the mixture and rubbed them into the raw Chuck roast & let it sit all day refrigerated. The meat really absorbs the flavors this way. Then I browned the meat as described, and then spread the rest of the dry dressings & the brown gravy mix over the meat & added the broth and onions as called for. Mine was a 4.5 lb roast, I pressure cooked on high pressure 55 minutes, and used the natural release method. I removed the meat, defatted the juice & served! Perfect! Helpful (363)

Rating: 5 stars GREAT RECIPE! The only thing I did differently was to add potatoes and carrots. (I wouldn't recommend adding carrots...they were a little mushy but the potatoes were perfect!) A wonderful meal..everyone enjoyed! Helpful (128)

Rating: 5 stars Two yums up! I didn't really taste the dressing mixes just beef. And moist tender beef it was. I may use a can of French Onion soup next time instead of the broth because I had more liquid than needed and it might make the gravy a little thicker and add interesting flavor (hmmm it might not be enough liquid for the pressure cooker). Details in case there are other folks hesitant to use a pressure cooker: I was nervous to use a pressure cooker not because of the old stories of peril (or the previous reviewers need to repaint the ceiling LOL) but because it was a method I'm not familiar with. My chuck was 2 1/2 lbs. too large to brown in my 4 qt. cooker so I dredged it in flour and browned it in a skillet first. Other than the addition of 6 medium whole red potatoes (all that would fit) I followed the ingredient list. Because it was so full it took a long time for the cooker to reach pressure and I had to keep the knob higher than expected (8-9 on an electric pressure cooker) to maintain pressure. The potatoes were creamy and tender though some might consider them overdone. Now I'm disappointed there aren't more pressure cooker recipes here! Helpful (100)

Rating: 4 stars Ok I thought the Dry Ranch and Italian packets seems really odd but I made it because of the ratings! This was very flavorful-I added a bit of Gravy Master Seasoning and Browning sauce at the end when I thicked sauce because I prefer a "browner more beefy flavor". I'm glad I did not trim fat as the sauce was not greasy but I'm sure it added flavor. I also added one large CARROT which is mashed in to the sauce at end for a bit of sweetness. Served w/mashed potatoes and green beans. Very nice supper! Thanks. Helpful (92)

Rating: 5 stars This is by far the best roast I've EVER had. I don't have a pressure cooker so I used my slow cooker and turned out great. It made lots of juice and the meat was so tender and moist. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful recipe! Helpful (52)

Rating: 5 stars My family and I loved this! The meat was sooo moist. Next time will adjust the seasonings because it was a little too salty but still excellent! Helpful (51)