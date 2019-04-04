Great Grandma Johns' Pasties

This recipe originated in Cornwall England, and was adapted by my Great Grandmother Johns. It was originally made for the coal miners and wrapped in butcher paper. The hard pastry shell would keep the juicy contents fresh until the miners were ready to eat. My Grandma would serve with relishes and Coca Cola. If you want to make these more quickly, you can use refrigerated pie crusts instead of the pastry recipe.

By JJohns

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
PASTRY:
FILLING:

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the flour and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Cut in butter with a fork or pastry blender until the mixture resembles bread crumbs. Stir in cold water with a fork until the mixture is able to come together in a ball. Knead a couple of times then divide pastry into two pieces. Pastry may be refrigerated for later use at this time.

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). On a lightly floured surface, roll out each half of the pastry into a 10-inch circle.

  • Place half of the potato slices in a line down the center of each circle, leaving at least 1 inch at each end uncovered. Arrange onion slices over the potatoes, and season with salt, pepper and some of the dried parsley. Place half of the beef cubes over each onion layer, then season again with salt, pepper and dried parsley. Fold the edges over the pastry over the filling, and tuck in the ends.

  • Transfer the two pastries to a greased baking sheet, and cut a few slits in the top of each one for ventilation.

  • Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven. Remove from the oven, and reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spoon 1 teaspoon of water into each slit on the tops of the pasties. Return to the oven, and bake for an additional 15 minutes, or until golden brown. Serve whole, or cut into halves.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 21.3g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 34g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 186.1mg. Full Nutrition
