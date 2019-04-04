Korean-style Seaweed Soup
This is the recipe of Korean-style seaweed soup. It's a traditional birthday dish in Korea. Also, every women who gives a birth eats this soup because it is believed that seaweed soup helps with breast feeding.
This is the recipe of Korean-style seaweed soup. It's a traditional birthday dish in Korea. Also, every women who gives a birth eats this soup because it is believed that seaweed soup helps with breast feeding.
A note to "ivyguppy." The recipe calls for real dried seaweed. Seaweed is perishable and can easily become “slimy,” which is why it is often sold dried. You soak it not only to reconstitute it, but also to rinse off some of the salt. I recommend soaking and rinsing it twice. “Nori” seaweed is bits of seaweed that is pressed together to make the “sushi” sheets. That is why when you used it, it immediately fell apart like tissue paper. For my taste, I like to add a little more meat and sometimes I like to add tofu. Don’t be tempted to “spice it up.” Not everything Korean is meant to be spicy. I am 1/2 Korean and when I gave birth to my twins, my Mom made me a huge pot. I didn't know it was tradition to make/eat seaweed soup for new Moms. Although I had had the soup a million times before, after giving birth...the soup had never tasted better. I can’t explain it, but it was like chicken noodle soup for soul. It has remained a favorite comfort food. I asked my Mom why it was good for me , and she said…in her Korean accent…”It just is.”Read More
pretty bland compared to other seaweed soup recipes.Read More
A note to "ivyguppy." The recipe calls for real dried seaweed. Seaweed is perishable and can easily become “slimy,” which is why it is often sold dried. You soak it not only to reconstitute it, but also to rinse off some of the salt. I recommend soaking and rinsing it twice. “Nori” seaweed is bits of seaweed that is pressed together to make the “sushi” sheets. That is why when you used it, it immediately fell apart like tissue paper. For my taste, I like to add a little more meat and sometimes I like to add tofu. Don’t be tempted to “spice it up.” Not everything Korean is meant to be spicy. I am 1/2 Korean and when I gave birth to my twins, my Mom made me a huge pot. I didn't know it was tradition to make/eat seaweed soup for new Moms. Although I had had the soup a million times before, after giving birth...the soup had never tasted better. I can’t explain it, but it was like chicken noodle soup for soul. It has remained a favorite comfort food. I asked my Mom why it was good for me , and she said…in her Korean accent…”It just is.”
A note about seaweed: A fair amount of times, I use wakame. It is easy since it is small pieces. However, the traditional way is to use "Dried Seaweed". It is dried seaweed in whole strips; it isn't easy to cut up, and it leaves flakes to clean. I'd cut up the portion you want to use and put it in water. After you transfer it to pot, you can cut it up with a scissor. Some variations: Add chopped/minced clams. Use some beef or chicken broth replacement for some water. (I usually do about 1/2 and 1/2, but I think some recipes use very small portions of the broth.) Add tofu. As another noted, use bone marrow to boil in water instead of plain water. Use thin wedges of onion also.
This is a great quick recipe for the city kats, but the healthiest, and usually only made by the country kats because of prep time, is made with stock that has been boiled with marrow for over a day instead of just plain old water...great for those with illness or cancer...
I am 1/2 Korean, 1000 miles away from my mother's cooking and craving seaweed soup! Made this recipe exactly as suggested and it was perfect. Thank you for sharing this great recipe!
Mmmm...excellent! a nice bowl of hot seaweed soup! When I make this I usually make a large pot because it goes so fast. I soak the seaweed in water first until it gets soft, rinse, then I use a kitchen scissors to cut up the seaweed in pieces. I buy my seaweed in a bag from a local korean supermarket. Most times I pick up a pkg of beef soup bones (shank) and/or use bits of cut of beef. If you don't have any beef on hand you can always add beef soup stock. IN a pot with beef I add 1 garlic clove, minced, 1 tsp sesame oil, 1T lite soy sauce, to taste, cook for one minute, stirring. Then I add in all the seaweed, 6 cups or more of water and I let it simmer for 20 minutes. I do not add 1 tsp of table salt (too much salt) just a tiny pinch of rock salt. This soup has great flavor and is full of iron! Other people add in cut up tofu, dried korean fish (anchovies) for stock flavor, korean chili pepper, seafood,etc. It depends on your tastes. For a traditional korean style seaweed soup, you cannot go wrong with this recipe.. this is very tasty,healthy, comforting and a definite keeper in my recipe box. Tonight I just served this with, "Korean BBQ Short Ribs," and "Kongnamool," (korean veggies), from this website and hot rice. ONOlicious!
So delicious. I've had this soup with the sirloin substituted with clam and made it really, really good.
For a more full-bodied stock, use a piece of well cleaned kombu, 2-3 DRIED (must be dried!) shiitake mushrooms, half a onion, 7-8 dried Korean anchovies. You have to get these ingredients at a Korean or Japanese market. But this is the way my mother made the stock. And it is much more flavorful than this recipe. No chicken/beef broth needed! Much more healthier too. There is also 'dashi powder' which is very popular now. It's the stock above in powder form.
this is a great recipe.... Korean food recipes differ through each family.... Like in mine instead of soy sauce we would use some da shi da....its the same as using some beef bouillon cubes... I love this soup when I feel a cold coming on I will make this and feel better the next day... Very good recipe!
The day before was my burthday. On my birthday morning, my husband served seaweed soup.. that was so sweet and delicous~! Day after my birthday, I found this recipe that he printed out from all recipes~! It was yummy and I was happy~!
I love seaweed soup. I grew up eating it as a kid at my grandmother's who is full korean. My mom made me some after I had my son ecause she said it is supposed to be good for nursing moms. I dont know how much truth there is to it, but it made me feel a million times better after being up all night as a first time mommy. this recipe is really close,but I think my mom may have added some broth or maybe dried salted seaweed. Cause it was saltier the way she made it. Very yummy!
A friend brought this to a Korean themed dinner party, and it by far stood out among the other "chef prepared" dishes. I loved it so much, I had to seek out the recipe. I can't wait to make this myself. Wonderful!
Considering the main ingredients are seaweed and water, I found this recipe to be quite tasty. Bland, yes, but what could you expect with seaweed soup? Used beef tenderloin and some more table salt after tasting. Next time, I would like to use beef broth or chicken broth for the water.
Good recipe. I like to make this with korean bbq short ribs. While I am grilling the short ribs, I will add six bones to the soup to give it a richer flavor. Thanks for sharing!
My best friend is Korean, and I wanted to make her birthday special, so I made her this soup in the morning for her breakfast. She was overjoyed, and we both agreed that it tasted good.
Used Dashi Kombu cuz that is what we had on hand. 3Xgarlic minimum. Delish!
Very different! I like it! My family did not like the soup, refused to eat it... so I had to eat it all, but I didnt mind because I liked it and it is healthy! I added tofu as other suggested.
Really simple and delicious! I didn't expect it to taste as good as it did. I wasn't sure what type of seaweed to use, so I ended up using what I had at hand and what's available at my local market -- nori (sushi seaweed). I followed the recipe, but in the future I don't think I'll soak the seaweed ahead of time; doing that made the seaweed completely disintegrate into the soup. I was looking for more structure in the seaweed, not floating, seaweed "particles" in the soup. Next time, I'll just add the seaweed right before ladling it out, since nori gets soft pretty quickly, and let the heat of the hot soup soften the seaweed up. But, overall, very tasty and I'll make it again.
I love allrecipes.com . I found the recipe for something I looked forward to every year on my birthday. And, when I gave birth to my children, this wonderful soup made me and my breastfed kids very healthy. And it's no myth - this stuff brings on lactation very quickly!!!
Break up your seaweed BEFORE you soak it because it gets really slippery. I needed to add a bit more salt. Overall a very mild soup.
Thank you soooooo much!!!! I doubled the amount because I just wanted to make a bigger batch and it came out AWESOME!!!!!!!!!! My baby who never likes to eat dinner even had 2nd servings and my Hubby who never comments on my cooking said that it was "really good" Wow! Made me feel so domestic :P hahaha Thank you for the simple but great recipe!
Really hits the spot. I also like two slices of jalapeno, a small slice of ginger and a little fish sauce added to the water. I don't think these additions are really necessary, it's just to my taste. Wonderful and healthy!
Best teaste
needed bacon fat,onion, garlic,and red chili flake, serve wit bibimab, and it would be like how my korean ex taught me to make it. she added fish sauce, i can't bring myself to use it i'll eat it.
I made this last night and loved it! My boyfriend wasn't a big fan of it though. I modified the recipe with a few of the suggestions. I added tofu which I pan-fried before adding to the soup, used half water and half chicken stock,and sesame seeds. However, I did use the small bits of seaweed because I couldn't find the kind the recipe called for. The package was more than one ounce so I adjusted the ingredients accordingly. I would make it again, if only my boyfriend would want me to because I love it!
This is an amaaaazing soup, warms you right up. I've had it every birthday since i was old enough to eat and I always finish it all. Try it people, it's not half as bad as it might sound to some. ^_^
Very good, but not as good as my Mom's. :)
My fiancé and I have this soup fairly often. I buy the ingredients at a Korean -Japanese store and a tiny Chinese grocery. I have tweaked the recipe to our tastes: I buy Ottogi-brand green twisted seaweed which comes in large bags, Ottogi-brand sesame oil, hot sesame oil from Taiwan, toasted sesame seeds, and dried Shitake mushrooms. I have also tried Enoki mushrooms and fresh Shitakes, but they are not as tasty. I use 2 cups of Campbell's beef broth (in the cardboard box NOT the cans: different ingredients. You do NOT want any msg or other messing up the delicate balance of flavours and nutrients.) to replace 2 cups of the water. I use 2 tsp plain sesame oil and 1 tsp hot sesame oil; this is perfect for us as it enhances the flavours but does not overpower them, but you may wish to experiment. I have used fresh garlic but minced is best; however, 1 scant tbsp of garlic powder also works. Do note that when you soak the green seaweed of this type that it more than doubles in size very quickly. And, make sure that you both break it up before soaking it AND that you cut it up afterwards, or it becomes very undignified to eat properly. I crumble up the Shitakes into the soup before I simmer it. I never bother soaking them first here. I also add clear seaweed noodles to the stew: that way the soup is a bit more substantial. Seaweed noodles are light and flavourless, so do not distract but only enhance. Since I generally cook by approximations, my soup is gene
Easy and flavorful. Would be great with mushrooms. Even got my picky husband and kids to eat it!
Wow! So incredibly delicious! I used ground venison and 1/2 beef stock for the water. I also threw in some beef marrow bones. I don't know much about seaweed, but I used most of the Ottogi seaweed pack I picked up in a Korean store. Cannot wait to make this again!
great recipe - just like mom used to make! i suggest a little splash of fish sauce (you can get this at any asian market - even wegmans) for more depth of flavor.
Just like my mother in laws! I will make this again
I substitute tofu for sirloin and added some Ginger. Turned out great
This was delicious! I did add extra salt at the end for flavor so next time I might try chicken broth as some suggested, but with the added salt it tasted perfect!
I love it! It was easy to make and quiet fast. The only thing I changed was that I added 1/2 cup of uncooked white rice' I made it already twice.
Love this soup! I do brown the meat first in a cast iron skillet and add just a touch more soy sauce, but it's one of my favorites!
Last night my spouce mentioned it was her Korean birthday and how she would love to have her mothers seaweed soup. I was a bit caught off gaurd. Normally I get more notice and her mother handles the traditional birthday food. But she is in Korea this month. So I got up this morning with one mission in mind. Make some seaweed soup. I am an American so it was going to be my token gesture for her birthday. I never thought the soup would be good. Well not only was this soup easy to make but she was thrilled with the soup. She said it was just as good as her moms. I would recommend this to everyone.
Decent recipe, one change I made was to add the minced garlic before adding the water and let that cook for about 2 minutes. Also there is -way too much seaweed in there. About 10 grams would of been plenty already. Other than that very simple and my korean girlfriend enjoyed it very much.
This was good. Paired it with the Korean cucumber salad recipe from this site.
Very easy to make. I recently moved to Korea and this is a common food here, so I wanted to make it myself. It was delicious! I usually make it with pork instead of beef and it turns out nicely.
Sooo good! I added baked fish to it instead of meat and I loved it!
Delish! I skipped the beef and used an anchovy broth. Yum!!!!
pretty bland compared to other seaweed soup recipes.
I used the nori sheets instead of wakame and chicken instead of beef! Loved it! Thanks
Perfect soup! Just like my Mom used to make. I had to add a lot of salt to get the taste but it was wonderful. Yummy!
Instead of using beef (I don't normally eat beef), I used Korean beef stock powder. Overall it was delicious and I will definitely make it again.
No doubt I will make it again. The recipe is a good starting place but I think its a little heavy on the wakame and much too light on the meat. The liquid though tastes right on! I loved it. So this recipe deserves a higher mark which it can get with a few adjustments. I dont think the recipe stated how many it served but my estimate is 3 to 4.. for 4 you probably want to add another 1 or 1.5 cups of water. For those that try to eat it with a spoon rather than chopsticks I would suggest cutting the seaweed into smaller pieces. I am told normally Koreans cut it in about 2 inch lengths which is good for chopsticks but too big for spoons. Overall I enjoyed it.
it's a good recipe. but it takes longer than it says. & of course i added a little more soy sauce. the thing about asian food is that it requires a WHOLE different level of ingredients. not only that, brands matter too. but i cooked chopped rump roast in a sauce pan on high heat. added onions, soy sauce & sesame oil to flavor the beef. then keep cooking it on high heat for over 30 minutes. it made the beef really soft. it made it more flavorful. thanks for the tips of what goes in it. now i dont have to go buy when my daughter feels like having seaweed soup. THANKS!!!
Thank you for sharing this recipe. I also had this soup, prepared by my Korean mother, after giving birth to my children and on each of my birthdays. It is both delicious and nourishing. I like to add tofu to it or eat it over rice.
Omitted the garlic and added chicken stock instead of water. Yum
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections