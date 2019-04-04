Korean-style Seaweed Soup

This is the recipe of Korean-style seaweed soup. It's a traditional birthday dish in Korea. Also, every women who gives a birth eats this soup because it is believed that seaweed soup helps with breast feeding.

By Eunah Lee

15 mins
30 mins
45 mins
4
4 servings
4
  • Soak seaweed in water to cover. When soft, drain, and cut into 2 inch pieces.

  • Heat a saucepan over medium heat; add beef, sesame oil, 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce, and a little salt, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in seaweed and remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce; cook for 1 minute, stirring frequently. Pour in 2 cups water, and bring to a boil. Stir in garlic and remaining 4 cups water. Bring to a boil, cover, and reduce heat. Simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt.

Per Serving:
65 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 3.7g; cholesterol 17.3mg; sodium 939.5mg. Full Nutrition
