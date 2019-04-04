Korean-style Seaweed Soup

My fiancé and I have this soup fairly often. I buy the ingredients at a Korean -Japanese store and a tiny Chinese grocery. I have tweaked the recipe to our tastes: I buy Ottogi-brand green twisted seaweed which comes in large bags, Ottogi-brand sesame oil, hot sesame oil from Taiwan, toasted sesame seeds, and dried Shitake mushrooms. I have also tried Enoki mushrooms and fresh Shitakes, but they are not as tasty. I use 2 cups of Campbell's beef broth (in the cardboard box NOT the cans: different ingredients. You do NOT want any msg or other messing up the delicate balance of flavours and nutrients.) to replace 2 cups of the water. I use 2 tsp plain sesame oil and 1 tsp hot sesame oil; this is perfect for us as it enhances the flavours but does not overpower them, but you may wish to experiment. I have used fresh garlic but minced is best; however, 1 scant tbsp of garlic powder also works. Do note that when you soak the green seaweed of this type that it more than doubles in size very quickly. And, make sure that you both break it up before soaking it AND that you cut it up afterwards, or it becomes very undignified to eat properly. I crumble up the Shitakes into the soup before I simmer it. I never bother soaking them first here. I also add clear seaweed noodles to the stew: that way the soup is a bit more substantial. Seaweed noodles are light and flavourless, so do not distract but only enhance. Since I generally cook by approximations, my soup is gene