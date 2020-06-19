Pumpkin Upside Down Cake

39 Ratings
  • 5 25
  • 4 7
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

My mom would make this every Thanksgiving. It's better than pumpkin pie!

By RAINBOWFROGS12

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch cake
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9x13 inch baking pan with parchment paper or aluminum foil.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the pumpkin, sugar and eggs. Mix in the evaporated milk and pumpkin pie spice; pour into the prepared pan.

  • Sprinkle the dry cake mix over the pumpkin and then drizzle melted butter over the cake mix.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into the cake comes out clean. Cool, then invert onto a serving dish. Serve with whipped topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 46.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 72.9mg; sodium 457mg. Full Nutrition
