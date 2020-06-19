Pumpkin Upside Down Cake

I have been serving a very slightly different version of this recipe to family and friends for years. In my version: (1) I use the smaller can of pumpkin. (2) I use cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice (or allspice), and a 1/2tsp of powdered ginger. (3) I use regular whole milk instead of evaporated milk (though, I bet the evaporated is better, and I will try that next time) and...(4) I bake and serve the cake in a ceramic dish--no turning it out or inverting. Just remove it from the oven and put the whipped topping on after it cools and just before serving. In my opinion, this recipe is very "personalize-able." There are a lot of variations out there, but the basic recipe is the same in all of them. It kicks regular pumpkin pie in the patootie, and everyone will love you for making it.