Pumpkin Upside Down Cake
My mom would make this every Thanksgiving. It's better than pumpkin pie!
My mom would make this every Thanksgiving. It's better than pumpkin pie!
I have made this recipe a couple of times. The first time I made it as directed, however, there was too much butter making it too rich for some. The 2nd and 3rd times I made this, I cut the amount of butter in half, reduced the pumpkin pie spice by approximately 1/3rd and added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I even added some chopped pecans/walnuts to the cake mix the 3rd time. With and without nuts were a hit with both coworkers and family. I'll be making this for our Thanksgiving gathering this year.Read More
I had such high hopes for this recipe but it proved to be too sweet for my tastes, which is really saying something! The first bite or two was wonderful but was too much after a big meal (that's a lot of butter). I might try it again with some modifications but would probably include it with lunch offerings, where the richness of the dessert stands out as a treat.Read More
I have made this recipe a couple of times. The first time I made it as directed, however, there was too much butter making it too rich for some. The 2nd and 3rd times I made this, I cut the amount of butter in half, reduced the pumpkin pie spice by approximately 1/3rd and added a teaspoon of vanilla extract. I even added some chopped pecans/walnuts to the cake mix the 3rd time. With and without nuts were a hit with both coworkers and family. I'll be making this for our Thanksgiving gathering this year.
I have been serving a very slightly different version of this recipe to family and friends for years. In my version: (1) I use the smaller can of pumpkin. (2) I use cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice (or allspice), and a 1/2tsp of powdered ginger. (3) I use regular whole milk instead of evaporated milk (though, I bet the evaporated is better, and I will try that next time) and...(4) I bake and serve the cake in a ceramic dish--no turning it out or inverting. Just remove it from the oven and put the whipped topping on after it cools and just before serving. In my opinion, this recipe is very "personalize-able." There are a lot of variations out there, but the basic recipe is the same in all of them. It kicks regular pumpkin pie in the patootie, and everyone will love you for making it.
I have made this recipe at Thanksgiving and Christmas since the mid 80's instead of pumpkin pie. It is fantastic and you get a lot of pumpkin taste for the effort. I love to add broken nut meats especially walnuts. I hope others will try this recipe too. Thanks for sharing it.
I started making this recipe last thanksgiving and love it. I actually used a 15 oz can of pumpkin and it came out great. Highly recommended, pumpkin pie just ain't the same no more.
Thumbs up on my initial test from the family! I did a gluten-free version, using Pamela's Gluten Free Vanilla Cake mix, which was around 21 oz instead of 18. It's a keeper, we'll be making it at Thanksgiving!
This is an excellent pumpkin dessert. I use about 1 cup of chopped pecans on top of the the dry cake mix just before I pour the melted butter on it. I also use the smaller can of pumpkin, but keep everything else the same. I saw this in a Southern Living Cookbook where they used the smaller can so I tried it. I loved it... I am a topping/crust liking person more so than filling and this was perfect. Very easy dessert and you will get rave reviews, as well as everyone wanting your recipe.
Though I'm still a fan of traditional pie on Thanksgiving and Christmas days, I thought this recipe was delicious and will make it again! If you're serving a crowd, this can definitely go farther for less effort than traditional pie. In an effort to increase the nutrition factor by just a little bit, I cut the white sugar to 3/4 c. and I thought it was plenty sweet enough since the cake mix and butter layer is pretty sweet on its own. I think next time I'll even omit a tablespoon or two of butter and my guess is I'll not notice the difference.
Yummy! Like a pumpkin pie crisp! I added chopped walnuts on top and they were a good addition. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice, so used 2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/2 tsp ea. nutmeg, allspice, cloves and ginger as I do in my pumpkin pie filling. We may have this for Thanksgiving instead of pumpkin pie!
This was a hit with the whole family. I mixed semi sweet chocolate chips into the cake mix. The family polished it off. Thanks
I made this for a pot-luck at lunch today. It was awesome! Everyone asked for the recipe. I did make a few minor changes. I used a butter cake mix and sprinkled 1 cup of chopped pecans over the top before drizzling butter. Perfect! This is a keeper!
I had such high hopes for this recipe but it proved to be too sweet for my tastes, which is really saying something! The first bite or two was wonderful but was too much after a big meal (that's a lot of butter). I might try it again with some modifications but would probably include it with lunch offerings, where the richness of the dessert stands out as a treat.
I make this when we want something sweet to eat but have little in the pantry to work with. Dosen't everyone always have a box of cake mix and a can of pumpkin? I don't use a full tablespoon myself, just about a teaspoon or so. I also add a teaspoon of pure vanilla extract to the "filling". You can get by cutting the sugar back or using a reduced sugar/sugar free cake mix and fat free evaporated milk. It's like cheater pumpkin cobbler!
I made this as a last minute favor for my parents' church group. EVERYONE loved it! I tested it (for quality assurance, of course) while still slightly warm, and it was good, but is much better when completely chilled. It did have an obvious "not made from scratch" taste, but I am the only one who seemed to be put off by that. We served it with ice cream instead of whipped cream.
Not quite as good as the one I first tasted at a brunch. It had a little salty flavor to it. I will try again using unsalted butter - I hope that will make the difference.
The texture of this "cake" is not what I at all expected. The pumpkin portion is not as firm as pumpkin pie, therefore the contrast between the crunchy crust (which was the only good part) and the squishy pumpkin was just too much to handle! I won't be making this ever again!
This is so good! I made it exactly as written except I added some cinnamon & vanilla to the pumpkin mixture and after I drizzled the butter on, I sprinkled about a cup of walnuts on. After this was cooked, I let it sit in fridge for about an hour and a half. Then I flipped it into a plastic 13x9 container w/ a lid and covered it and put back in fridge. Huge hit at the potluck! Thanks!
I made this with my 5yr old grandson. He thoroughly enjoyed making this easy dessert. The only thing I added was one teaspoon of vanilla and a little more spices. I didn't have pumpkin pie spice so I had to make my own. The entire pan was gone so fast I didn't get but a small taste myself. Everyone really liked the crunchy cake mix texture opposed to the custard texture of the pumpkin. It's a Keeper! Thanks for sharing.
Family loved this. Would do nothing different!
dry
I gave this a try for Thanksgiving but everyone was hesitant to try it and instead went for traditional pumpkin pie. The pies were inedible due to the cook swapping sugar for salt by mistake, so everyone reluctantly tried the cake. The samples soon turned into huge slices and it was all gone in a flash. Not only did it save the day but everyone loved it even more than the pie. I got numerous requests for the recipe and was told it was now my dish to bring every year. Absolutely scrumptious.
We didn't care for this recipe at all. It is certainly not a cake - the filling is much too mushy to be called that. The topping is tasty, but it does not invert well - it just fell apart.
My husband made this for me for our first xmas together it is wonderful. His family has been making it for years and ours will keep this tradition.
I made this for the first time last Thanksgiving.. everyone LOVED it! it's a nice twist on the regular pumpkin pie.
This was not at all enjoyable. Look was less than appetizing and though not terrible tasting wasn't good enough to do again.
this is my go to holiday dessert. it is easier than pumpkin pie and more flavorful.
This is a wonderful pumpkin-y cake and I enjoy it so much more than Pumpkin Pie. It is easy to make and I have even made it to give as gifts around the holidays. If there was a way to give half stars when reviewing I would have rated it a 4.5.
I love this recipe!!
Eady and a big hit!
This is a great pumpkin recipe! In my job as a wine dept. manager for a chain of spirit shoppes, Thanksgiving is one of the BIG holidays for wine & food pairings. I've made this for the last three years and even people who hate pumpkin LOVE this recipe and have even begun asking for it! I pair it with a Brut or Extra Dry Prosecco or Sparkling wine; since the dessert is quite sweet, the Brut and/or Extra Dry wines act as a nice counterpoint. I particularly enjoy this recipe because it's EASY and quick; I've also made it for my family and friends and everyone raves about it. NOTE: Make sure you line the pan-it'll make your life much easier in the end.
I made it in 9x13 pan. Didn't try to turn it over! Delicious hot! Better cold!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections