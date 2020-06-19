No Crust Rice Pie

3 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This rice pie is a traditional Easter dessert, and it is easy to make because it has no crust.

By anita moore

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch deep dish pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare the vanilla pudding according to package directions using the milk. Set aside to cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Stir in the cooked rice, vanilla pudding and ricotta cheese until smooth. Pour into a 9 inch deep dish pie plate or 10 inch pie plate.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, or until the center appears set when the pie is gently jiggled. Cool to room temperature, then refrigerate until chilled before slicing and serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 12.6g; carbohydrates 73.9g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 67.9mg; sodium 192mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022