Green Abundance

Pork is stewed with a variety of green vegetables such as leeks, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage to make a unique dining experience.

Recipe by Colleen Criswell

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
  • Heat oil in a large soup pot over medium-high heat. Add cubed pork, and fry until browned on all sides. Add cabbage, potatoes, green pepper, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, green onions, leeks and garlic. Season with thyme, basil and oregano. Pour in the red wine and water.

  • Cover, and simmer over low heat for 2 hours, until everything is tender. Season to taste with salt and pepper before serving.

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 6.1g; cholesterol 28.4mg; sodium 79.9mg. Full Nutrition
