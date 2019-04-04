Green Abundance
Pork is stewed with a variety of green vegetables such as leeks, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage to make a unique dining experience.
What a great, healthy recipe! However, I did notice some issues here. First, it took me 45 minutes to chop everything up, as opposed to the 20 minute prep time listed. Also, this recipe makes a LOT more than 6 servings! Still, it's a good recipe. I used chicken breast in place of the pork, and was generous with the spices and wine...came out tasting great!Read More
By the time it simmers for 2 hours the vegetables were a grey slop. If you want a soup recipe that provides lots of vegetables try Jamie's Minestrone, on this site.Read More
What a great, healthy recipe! However, I did notice some issues here. First, it took me 45 minutes to chop everything up, as opposed to the 20 minute prep time listed. Also, this recipe makes a LOT more than 6 servings! Still, it's a good recipe. I used chicken breast in place of the pork, and was generous with the spices and wine...came out tasting great!
I was looking for another stew/soup to use brussel sprouts in. I made a few adjustments when making it: I marinated the pork loin for 30 minutes before browning. Scooped the pork out of the pot and sauteed the onions, leeks, garlic and cabbage in butter for 5-7 minutes then deglazed them with a lager style beer. Let that cook off for a minute and then added a mixture of chicken and beef broth. I omitted the green pepper, as I felt it threw off the beautiful balance between the cabbage family and the lily family. Added frozen broccoli and cauliflower, brussel sprouts and spinach to the mixture as I was adding the pork back in. Dropped the potatoes in within the last 30 minutes of cooking, they gave it a really creamy consistency. Served this with a nice crusty French bread and lots of butter as I felt I got my vegetable quota in with this stew, YUM! Thank you Colleen for sharing your recipe.
My finicky family loved this recipe. Yes, it is bland, so I too improvised. I used mushroom soup and added half a bag of frozen spinach. Also added a teaspoon of seasoned salt and about a cup of shredded, cheddar/monterey jack cheese. Great, easy recipe for personalizing to your family's preference. This one can take almost any variation!
My family absolutely LOVED this soup. My 21 year old daughter (the most finicky among us, but an avid Brussel Sprouts lover) actually gave it a 12 star rating :). My tweaks: (1) used cooked and "de-boned" boned-in pork chops rather than boneless pork loin (what I had on hand); (2) used 2 white potatoes and 2 red potatoes, quartered but unskinned (again, what I had on hand); (3) exchanged 2 carrots for the green pepper (family preference); (4) included 1 yellow onion to the leeks and scallions (green onions); (5) added 1/4 tsp. Sage (family preference) to the herb mix; and (6) tossed 4 chicken boullion into the pot as it cooked. I also "garnished" each serving with a slice of American cheese and set out our Parmesan/Romano mix fo;r who might want. A TOTAL success: really great flavor; wonderful texture. Will make -- again and again.
This soup is the BOMB! I'll admit to tweaking the recipe a little, but it turned out so well. I had a meaty, bone-in piece of pork so I used that- Browned in some hot oil then removed. Next I tossed in a big spoon of butter with the oil and sauteed the green onions, leeks, onions, cabbage and garlic until soft and fragrant. I then added some finely chopped broccoli and cauliflower (omitted the Brussels sprouts for lack of room- I need to invest in a stock pot!). I also omitted the green pepper as it seemed out of place (I did have it on hand though). Then added 2 cups of Molson M beer, the rest water + 2 cubes of bouillon (one chicken, one beef) then the seasonings. I definitely at least doubled the seasonings, and added some marjoram & chili flakes. Near the end I added in the potatoes; this added "creaminess" to the soup. spinach would make a nice addition too, if you have some on hand. This dish can hold its own, no bread necessary. Will be a repeat this winter, that's for sure!
What a great recipe! If you like vegetables, this will taste good to you. It's so nourishing... we should be eating like this every night.
This was pretty good and got a lot of veggies in one dish! I replaced the water and wine with 7c homemade (salt-free) chicken stock and 1 bottle of beer. I do think that it needed a little bit of salt to enhance the total flavor, but I ate mine with a couple slices of bread & butter which helped. I will definitely make it again, but might add rice or more meat next time!
This is an excellent way to get your veggies. Check out the nutritional information- it is hearty and healthy. I too used carrots instead of green pepper. I did not know how to use leeks, so I washed, trimmed and chopped three whole ones and it provided a nice texture to the broth.
This was a pretty good soup. I wanted to try it because my family loves veggies and this was a wonderful variety all in one bowl! I did find it to be a little plain tasting, but I added 4 tsp. of chicken boullion and made it a little more like broth instead of just the water, and it was great! The only other problem that I had was getting all those veggies to fit in the pot. It would not all fit, so I just added as much as I could cram in. My whole family liked it and I will make it again. Thanx!!
This was great on a cool, crisp Fall evening. I made a few changes. Didn't have green pepper so I used Carrots. Didnt have leeks and used homemade chicken broth. Also added, one cup of uncooked wheat sea shell pasta. Finally i felt it was missing one key ingredient which was a healthy dose of paprika. Everyone loved it.
I LOVED this soup! I was in the mood for something healthy but didn't have time to run to the store. I used many of the ingredients listed, but had to substitute the following: pork loin w/crumbled turkey sausage, and Brussels sprouts for fresh spinach. I had to omit the following: green pepper, and wine. Still turned out VERY good and will make again.
Very green, it was good at first, but it became tiresome for 2. I used lamb instead of pork, tasty. We ate all the vegetables out of it, it was somewhat bland. excellent soup for cleaning out the refrigerator.
Great recipe! Very different from most soups I've made. I changed it to suit my taste by eliminating the green pepper, Brussel sprouts, and leeks, but added fresh spinach. We topped it with freshly grated Romano cheese~~~YUM. .
I did not care for this recipe.
