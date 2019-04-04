Green Abundance

This soup is the BOMB! I'll admit to tweaking the recipe a little, but it turned out so well. I had a meaty, bone-in piece of pork so I used that- Browned in some hot oil then removed. Next I tossed in a big spoon of butter with the oil and sauteed the green onions, leeks, onions, cabbage and garlic until soft and fragrant. I then added some finely chopped broccoli and cauliflower (omitted the Brussels sprouts for lack of room- I need to invest in a stock pot!). I also omitted the green pepper as it seemed out of place (I did have it on hand though). Then added 2 cups of Molson M beer, the rest water + 2 cubes of bouillon (one chicken, one beef) then the seasonings. I definitely at least doubled the seasonings, and added some marjoram & chili flakes. Near the end I added in the potatoes; this added "creaminess" to the soup. spinach would make a nice addition too, if you have some on hand. This dish can hold its own, no bread necessary. Will be a repeat this winter, that's for sure!