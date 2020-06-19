Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup

This recipe made nine 6" Belgian waffles. I liked the waffles and I liked the syrup, but I'm not sure I'd serve both of them together again. If you're planning to serve all of the waffles, you will not have enough syrup. This apple cider syrup is seriously good, but by the time that it cooks down to a serving consistency, it has reduced quite a bit in volume. Do yourself a favor and double the syrup recipe because it's worth the effort, just delicious. The waffles have a nice blend of spices with a subtle hint of pumpkin, but when served with the apple cider syrup, it just overwhelms the pumpkin flavor. In the future, I will serve the pumpkin waffles with maple syrup and serve the apple cider syrup with "regular" pancakes, waffles, or french toast. One additional comment. This is a fairly time-consuming recipe, so get prepared and start with a clean kitchen. Trust me, you'll have a kitchen full of dirty dishes once you've made this. Start the syrup first because it takes some time to cook down. Then just keep it warm until your waffles are ready to go on the table. None of these comments are meant to be negative because IMO, this is a very special meal, but it's also a lot of work. Most likely for me, it's one that will be served mostly for special occasions. Thanks Jeanette for developing this outstanding recipe.