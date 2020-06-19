Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup

A fall, winter and special occasion family favorite, these are fairly easy to make and delicious! They're sure to please even picky eaters.

By JEANETTE B

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

APPLE CIDER SYRUP

Directions

  • Preheat a waffle iron according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • Combine the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, allspice, ginger, salt, and brown sugar in a mixing bowl. In a separate bowl, stir together the pumpkin, milk, and egg yolks. Whip the egg whites in a clean dry bowl until soft peaks form.

  • Stir the flour mixture and 1/4 cup melted butter to the pumpkin mixture, stirring just to combine. Use a whisk or rubber spatula to fold 1/3 of the egg whites into the batter, stirring gently until incorporated. Fold in the remaining egg whites. Cook waffles according to manufacturer's instructions.

  • To make the syrup, stir together the sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon in a saucepan. Stir in the apple cider and lemon juice. Cook over medium heat until mixture begins to boil; boil until the syrup thickens. Remove from heat and stir in the 2 tablespoons of butter until melted. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
530 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 82.3g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 161mg; sodium 702.8mg. Full Nutrition
