Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup
A fall, winter and special occasion family favorite, these are fairly easy to make and delicious! They're sure to please even picky eaters.
I loved this recipe with a few time saving modifications. I used Bisquick instead of flour & baking powder. I also used about twice as much cinnamon as it called for because we really like it and left out the ginger because I didn't have any. I also skipped the the syrup because I forgot to buy apple cider. They were delicious with regular syrup. Next time I'll probably add more brown sugar because not quite sweet enough for me. Otherwise a great recipe! I'll probably make on Thanksgiving morning.Read More
Yikes. I do not get what all the fuss is about. I followed the recipe exactly. It was not flavorful. I would say in fact that it was bland. The waffles were dense even though I definitely added the egg whites correctly-- I can only imagine what they would have been like otherwise! Also, there are so many dried spices added that the flavor is almost chalky. I need to stop writing this review before I change it to a 1. Thinking about the texture is really bothering me!Read More
Love the syrup! But I felt the waffles were pretty dense. I have a belgin waffle maker and they took a bit longer to cook vs. regular waffles...so don't take them out until the top is getting browned and crip. I followed the recipe to the T and they were pretty good...I might add more sugar if I plan on having the waffles without the cider syrup, but together they are WONDERFUL!
This was awesome. I couldn't make them fast enough to keep my kids happy. My 5 year old said they were the best food he's ever had. The syrup is very powerful so you only have to use a little bit which helps cut out a lot of sugar we normally have on waffle mornings. The kids asked if we could have this every morning.
I made a few changes this time from the 1st couple of times I've made them. I used 1 tsp of nutmeg and 1 tsp of clove in place of only 1tsp of allspice and a hair more pumpkin. It's really important that you whip your egg whites long enough so they do have peaks and fold in gently so the batter will start to get light and fluffy/airy feeling you'll see it start to change, othewise they are too dense and will sit in your stomach like a rock. I found too they do need to cook longer than regular waffles, but also try a little higher heat setting if yours adjusts like mine, normally set at a 3.5, put up to a solid 4 and worked much better. For the apple cider syrup I use water and fresh cut up apples instead, less white sugar, add brown sugar and nutmeg. Delish! Have also made apples w/ less sugar and then just drizzled real maple syrup over waffles and apples before serving. That also got rave reviews.
I just made the syrup- I'm sure the waffles are amazing, but I made pumpkin pancakes and heard of apple cider syrup so I wanted to give it a go. I forgot to add the butter at the end, but didn't miss it! Amazing, easy, for the people that didn't make the syrup- just try it. Its worth it!
Even my vegetable hating son loves these waffles! I agree with the previous reviewer that they should be cooked just a little longer than regular waffles. They also freeze really well.
Original review- October 2011: Thank you Jeanette for an incredibly delicious waffle recipe. We altered the recipe to suit our toddlers' taste: instead of whole milk we substituted 2 cups of whole milk and 2 T of white vinegar (allow to sit for 10 minutes, it's a buttermilk alternative). We used 1 T cinnamon and 1 T pumpkin spice for the spices. Instead of 2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour, we used 1 C whole wheat flour and 1 1/2 cups all-purpose. The next time we make these, we'll substitute white whole wheat flour for the all-purpose flour. These came out fluffy, moist and slightly sweet. These made 10 Belgium waffles, we froze the left-overs and will have a quick treat another day. Thank you again Jeanette. Update- March 2013: We are still making these, in fact they are our go to Belgium waffle batter. We sometimes use pureed roasted sweet potato (and if the puree is a little less than 1 cup, we add a mashed banana to make up the difference). Today our big change was using sweetened vanilla almond milk instead of regular milk- it made it a little more moist, but delicious! Thank you again Jeanette.
I just made the Apple Cider Syrup and it was AMAZING! A perfect compliment to the pumpkin. My husband LOVED it, and wanted me to make an entire jug of the syrup so he can have it on a daily basis on his morning waffles. Just make sure you boil it long enough in order to thicken it up.
Awsome!One of the best things I ever tasted!
This recipe made nine 6" Belgian waffles. I liked the waffles and I liked the syrup, but I'm not sure I'd serve both of them together again. If you're planning to serve all of the waffles, you will not have enough syrup. This apple cider syrup is seriously good, but by the time that it cooks down to a serving consistency, it has reduced quite a bit in volume. Do yourself a favor and double the syrup recipe because it's worth the effort, just delicious. The waffles have a nice blend of spices with a subtle hint of pumpkin, but when served with the apple cider syrup, it just overwhelms the pumpkin flavor. In the future, I will serve the pumpkin waffles with maple syrup and serve the apple cider syrup with "regular" pancakes, waffles, or french toast. One additional comment. This is a fairly time-consuming recipe, so get prepared and start with a clean kitchen. Trust me, you'll have a kitchen full of dirty dishes once you've made this. Start the syrup first because it takes some time to cook down. Then just keep it warm until your waffles are ready to go on the table. None of these comments are meant to be negative because IMO, this is a very special meal, but it's also a lot of work. Most likely for me, it's one that will be served mostly for special occasions. Thanks Jeanette for developing this outstanding recipe.
All four of my kids LOVED these! I did add more brown sugar than called for (about 1/2 c + 2 TBSP) and we used regular pancake syrup. YUMM!
Very tasty! Due to the thickness of the batter I had to leave them in the waffle maker slightly longer than usual, but they turned out great. The syrup tastes just like the syrupy juice from an apple pie. A great Halloween breakfast!
This review is only for the waffles, as i didn't attempt the cider syrup. I really enjoyed these waffles. I adjusted the spices to our tastes (mild) so i just used a dash of allspice and no ginger. I also added a T or 2 of extra sugar. Others had said theirs turned out mushy, but i cooked mine till they were extra crisp and i didn't have a problem with the texture being soggy. My toddler gobbled them up. I served with homemade vanilla syrup and chopped walnuts. Will keep on hand for the fall!
These were wonderful! I doubled the brown sugar and used 2 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. Next time I will try 3 tsp. The syrup was wonderful too. Next time I'll also add chopped pecans. YUM!
Good, but need more flavor. Make sure to cook long enough because they are quite dense.
Spiced perfectly and the texture of the waffles were fluffy and light with a light crunch on the outside. The syrup is delicious. I had fresh pressed cider (pressed 1 day before making these) and the flavor was incredible. Slightly tangy, sweet and the right consistancy. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent recipe! A hit with my family. Followed directions, except added only cinnamon. Great flavor.
REVIEW ON APPLE CIDER SYRUP ONLY: I have no clue where I put my waffle maker so decided to just make the syrup with the 'Pumpkin Pancakes' recipe here on allrecipes. (also a great recipe) and it was GREAT. At first I thought the Apple Cider overpowered the sugar and it was too tart but after I added the butter it's just perfect! Only change I made was added a PINCH of nutmeg although I'm sure that made little difference. DO NOT leave this stuff on the stove to boil unattended because mine was thick enough for use almost immediately after it started to boil (Maybe 1 minute TOPS of boiling) and make sure to follow instructions and add the cornstarch in with the other dry ingredients, otherwise you will probably have clumps of cornstarch in your finished product and it probably wont thicken as well. Next time I will probably try adding thin chunks of fresh apple. GREAT SYRUP RECIPE. TRY IT!
we added chocolate chips, pecans, and cool whip....it was so wonderful!!!
These were so good! I didn't have any problem with them being under done...they cooked up great. My one son who actually whined that he didn't WANT any PUMPKIN ...he doesn't like pumpkin...apologized and said they were so good!....excellent recipe!
So yummy! The syrup is a bit too sweet. I have made these a few times and cut back on the sugar a bit each time. These waffles cook up perfectly and are so yummy! I don't find them too time consuming but they do dirty a lot of dishes.
So delicious! I had to make substitutions because of missing ingredients. I used 2 ts of pumpkin pie spice instead of allspice half n half instead of milk and white sugar. And I only had apple juice but I can't wait to try apple cider in it. The waffles were good but as a pair this was so yummy!
These were good but not the best. My 3 year old loved the waffles, she ate at least 2 whole ones. Husband thought the syrup was note worthy.
I made this recipe this morning for a special fall breakfast despite the Indian summer we've been having. I used whole wheat flour instead of white. I didn't have allspice so I substituted 1/2 t. cinnamon, 1/4 t. clove, 1/4 t. nutmeg. Make sure to melt the butter in a separate bowl. I tried to skip dirtying another bowl & melted the butter in the large bowl then added the pumpkin, egg yolks & milk but the butter hardened up from the cold milk. I recommend using an electric hand mixer for the egg whites, a lot easier than using a whisk. This was really, really good but a lot of work & a lot of cleanup.
These had a good flavor, but I didn't think they were extraordinary. Even though the outside was all cooked, the inside was still a little runny. Could have been my waffle maker though. The syrup was delicious!! I would make that again and pour it over regular pancakes or waffles.
I gave this two star because the description for one star was "could not eat it". We can eat it, but it's not anything I would really want to waste my calories on. I made as instructed, I did add 3 teaspoons of cinnamon per a previous review to increase flavor with spice and not sugar. Dense as can be! almost like a banana bread that is dry, it has a bitter after taste (could be the cinnamon), each waffle (mine are Belgian style) weighs about half a pound and does make 6. This has the flavor of a "health food". I did not make the syrup. I feel this require a lot of energy for something "blah".
Super yummy!!! I first had these at a friends house and now I can't get enough! I love the flavor combination...and really anything with pumpkin. ;D Thanks for sharing this fabulous recipe!
I thought these were good, my husband wasn't a fan.
Followed recipe as written. It was delicious.
The syrup is incredible! 5 stars. The waffles were very, very good! 4 stars. Add a bit of ground nuts to make them a 5! Make sure to "thin" the batter out a bit, it is too thick!
Delicious recipe. The waffles were a little too cakey for me even still, it was still plenty goo to satisfy my pumpkin craving. I didn't like having to use so many different bowls to make these waffles. LOTS of dishes for first thing in the morning. The syrup is AMAZING! I'll make it again to go with my regular waffles.
One word...Yummy!!! I followed the recipe by the book, except for one thing...I accidentally added the entire can of pumpkin (about 2 cups) - they still turned out awesome and the pumpkin wasn't overpowering at all.
Excellent! I haven't made the syrup yet but the waffles are to die for!!
Yummy! I didn't use quite 1 cup of pumpkin and I subbed canola oil for butter. Otherwise followed the directions and these were delish! It was a little time consuming to whip up the egg whites, but I think in the end it was worth it.
These were fairly good. They are dense, but do have a good flavor and a great way to celebrate the Fall season. For me, though, this was a lot of work just for a waffle. I don't think I'd make them very often and if I do make them again, I will make a huge batch so I can freeze some for later. My baking powder had expired so the only change I made was I used Bisquick for the flour and baking powder. The syrup was good also, but for me personally the cinammon was very strong. In my book, a little cinammon goes a long way so next time I'll try reducing the cinammon down to 1/2 tsp. Even if I don't make the waffles again, would definitely make the syrup again for everyday pancakes and waffles.
These are amazing! The apple cider syrup is what makes it for me. I love to make extra for regular pancakes later on. I have made this recipe for a long time, but was looking for a recipe that didn't require egg white beating, to save time. Couldn't find a better recipe, and today it occurred to me why. Adding pumpkin makes for a dense waffle, so you need to add the whipped egg whites to counteract that. That's what makes this recipe perfect. Also, if you want this waffle to taste more like pumpkin pie on its own, just add more sugar. The purpose of making them like this is that you are planning on pouring syrup all over them, so you don't want them to be overly-sweet to begin with. Love these, crave these!
I can't eat wheat, so substituted whole spelt flour instead. The waffles were great and we loved the apple cider syrup!
Great! I used a can of pumpkin puree and a can of evaporated milk...no butter. Turned out perfect. Doubled in cinnamon
Very tasty. I think next time I will add real apples in the syrup.
I thought this was a great recipe. My only recommendation is to decrease the amount of apple cider. It overpowered the entire meal! Next time I make this I will try only half of the apple cider.
I was looking for a pumpkin waffle recipe and chose this one because it used so many eggs. I used freshly ground flour and only 2 T rapadura instead of the brown sugar. I do wish they had more pumpkin - I will probably try to add more next time - but they did turn out nice and light and the spices were good but not overwhelming. I did not make the syrup.
I used a different pumpkin waffle recipe but this syrup and it was really good! we thought it was better when it cooled a little as well.
Great waffles, not too dense... just right! Syrup is excellent, but you need to at least double the syrup recipe. Some in family thought that the syrup could use less sugar, as it is very sweet
I only made the waffle not the syrup. Came out tasty. Can't wait to try the syrup whenever I buy apple cider.
Didn't use nuts or make syrup. They were good, very different. Think next time I'll add some chopped apple
I did not make the syrup just the waffles but they were delicious. I used cinnamon and nutmeg for the spices because I didn't have ginger or allspice. The waffles were so good that my boys were eating them faster than I could cook them. I put some chopped apples, cinnamon, little bit of maple syrup, and spoonful of pumpkin in a saucepan and cooked it up as a topping. This combination (the topping and these waffles) actually tasted really good cold as leftovers too :)
Made this for breakfast - the waffles were yummy but the Apple Cider Syrup was phenomenal! I had some Spiced Apple Cider from Trader Joes in the fridge which already had cinnamon and lemon juice in it, so I omitted those. You don't get a ton of syrup and at first I thought there was no way that amount of syrup would serve all of us - but a little goes a long way and it definitely did. My kids devoured it as did my hubby and I. Thanks!
I love this recipe! I only made the syrup because it sounded like an awesome pair with my Trader Joe's pumpkin pancakes and waffle mix. This is the perfect breakfast for the fall!
I used half whole wheat flour and added a little flax. The waffles had a good texture but they were pretty bland. I didn't make the cider syrup so maybe that was where all of the flavor was supposed to be.
I disagree that these were dense. If you beat the egg whites into soft peaks and fold in correctly, they turn out fluffy and moist! I wasn't planning on making the syrup but found out we didn't have any so I substituted the apple cider with orange juice and made it anyway. Delicious!!!
Nice flavor but too cake-like for my taste. I like a crispier waffle.
Just made these this a.m. To be honest I was afraid they would not be good. Wow was I wrong! These are very tasty! My husband said they taste like fall. I followed the recipe to a T and it was great. I put my wafflemaker on a higher setting because the first one was kinda soggy but after turning it up hey were perfect!!! This is a must try!!
Tasty and unique! The apple cider syrup was amazing, although I might cut the sugar next time as it was too sweet for my taste. And it thickened so quickly! I was less impressed by the waffles; the pumpkin flavor didn't really come through. Mine were a little dense (probably I didn't whip the egg whites enough) and didn't crisp up even though I left them in longer than normal.
These had excellent flavor but the batter was more like dough (very thick) and they were a bit dry. Next time I'll add a cup or so of applesauce to the batter.
Very good- tastes like airy pumpkin bread! I didn't do the Apple Cider because I didn't have it.
Followed the recipe exactly except I added slices of apples I needed to use up and they were sooooo tasty. What I was most surprised about was that it actually made 6 servings like it says it does.
First of all, your house smells wonderful while you are fixing these! My batter was too thin so I had to add some flour and my syrup was to thick so I had to add more cider. The syrup was a little stringy so I may have cooked to long. The waffles were very cake like, not like a usually waffle, but they were very tasty. I will make again and possibly will give it 5 stars next time.
Syrup is awesome!! I was hoping for a stronger pumpkin taste in the waffles, but they were still good. My 5-year-old, who is super picky, loved the waffles!!
These are so good! The perfect mixture of spices and sweet. I wouldn't change a thing.
Fantastic! Will make again and again! Thanks!
LOVED THESE! I actually made the first batch gluten free using an all purpose mix recipe in place of the AP flour, but I'm dying to try it "regular" for myself since the GF version was even good! The Apple Cider Syrup was to die for! Thanks for the recipe!
The syrup really makes these amazing. I just wish there weren't so much butter and sugar involved - I always put less than called for and usually no butter in the batter and it's great.
Delicious! Perfect for fall. The only change I made was using buttermilk.
We had friends over for breakfast and made these pumpkin waffles with buttermilk syrup. Everyone really enjoyed them. They were surprisingly light for having pumpkins in them.
The waffles were very bland. :(
We loved these! My son and I made them for his friends and they were a hit. We used pumpkin pie spice in place of the individual spices and doubled the amount of pumpkin. They turned out perfectly and smelled divine!
I didn't make the syrup - disclaimer! The waffles were great. Did all the stuff that waffles are supposed to do, crispy outside, fluffy inside, light pumpkin flavor. My substitutions: I used pumpkin spice flavoring, 3-4 tsp, in lieu of all the rest of the dry seasonings except salt. Easy peasy. The pumpkin batter isn't too sweet, which makes the waffle a great vehicle for syrup, whip cream and caramel sauce, which is how we ate it. Yums.
I liked them a lot, super easy to put together. I did however cut down on the cinnamon, because there was quite a bit of it in the Syrup. I felt it would take away from the pumpkin flavor.
These were great! I think that the syrup is the real winner. I substituted one cup of the flour with whole wheat flour, but other than that followed the recipe as written. My husband, who doesn't really like pumpkin, ate four waffles in one sitting. We froze the leftovers and had them for breakfast the rest of the week. We doubled the syrup recipe and my husband plans to use it on his toast for breakfast when we run out of waffles.
Just had these for breakfast today and DH "loved" them! As another reviewer suggested, I doubled the cinnamon in the waffles to 4 tsp. and because I did not have any allspice, I used ground cloves. DH is diabetic so I used Ideal brand sweetener instead of sugar, brown in the waffles and white in the syrup. Because this sweetener is formulated for baking, it tastes much better than other sweeteners in recipes like this one. We like these so well the recipe is being added to our weekend recipe rotation, although next time I will use half whole wheat flour and half unbleached flour to increase the fiber content.
Made the syrup and it was wonderful!
These are excellent. I did use half white, half oatmeal flour. Turned out great.
Delicious....substituted plain Greek yogurt for butter! Yummy! Going to freeze leftovers for a quick breakfast. Thank-you
These were delicious. I made belgium waffles, and they turned out great. (I used half white whole wheat flour.) The syrup was a huge hit - makes the waffles even better. I had some fresh cranberries, so I added them in with the apple juice, and left out the lemon juice. (I also reduced the butter) Yummy!!! I made a double batch of waffles, and needed a triple batch of syrup.
Delicious!! I made mine with whole wheat flour, we don't use white flour in our house. They turned out fantastic. I tried some of the waffles with regular syrup, and some with the apple cider syrup. The apple cider syrup makes all the difference! It's the best!! Great recipe!!
These were such a great breakfast idea in the fall. The Apple Cider Syrup in wonderful!
We loved them. Especially the syrup. You can use apple juice instead of cider; it's just not as tangy.
The waffles were delicious but the syrup was out of this world! I didn't have allspice so I increased the cinnamon by 1/2 teaspoon and added 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg to the batter. Also, I didn't have apple cider so I used apple juice in the syrup. I don't know that the change in spices in the batter made much of a difference. Using cider as called for would probably give the syrup a little extra zing. As I made them, though, they were sooooo yummy. My whole family ate them up and licked the plate! This one's a keeper.
Great recipe, although a bit time consuming with the eggs and all. The syrup is very good but also very strong, so it overpowered the waffles a bit. I'd still recommend making it though! My son loved these and had 4 of them, which is a lot for a 5 year old!
Thought I'd try this one ... Wasn't disappointed .... much better than the others I've tried ... They actually come out crispy!
These waffles had an ok taste but were not a good texture. I like my waffles crispy and light and these were heavy and floppy. I cooked for as long as possibly without burning but could not get them to crisp. Did not get a chance to make the syrup.
Love these waffles. Light and fluffy. I like to add a 1/2 tsp more of the cinnamon, allspice and ginger just to give more flavor. The syrup is really good on plain waffles too.
The syrup was awesome and will be a new fall staple for us.
The waffles are amazing but the syrup takes it to the next level.
Awesome waffles that whole family loved! I added 1/2 cup of extra milk- the batter was just too thick. It worked out great. I did use self- rising flour and no baking powder, which always works for pancakes and waffles. LOVED the syrup!!!
This is a fabulous recipe, however, I did add more cinnamon(I love it), and I only used two eggs,and I added 1/4 cup of splenda
Loved these waffles! My kids said they were the best they have ever had...and my kids are very picky! The only drawback was the cooking space needed due to needing three separate bowls plus the the waffle iron. Other than that, I couldn't have been happier with the results. (I used whipped cream as an additional topping! So yummy!)
Doubled recipe for our family of 8. Had 4 waffles left over (gonna try to freeze). These were so so so incredible. Love everything about them.
My son loved these. So did my nephew and hubby!
MY STARS! I love, love love these waffles. I make them with fresh milled Spelt instead of AP Flour. I serve them with Nutmeg Whipped Cream. A definite special morning treat :)
Awesome but a lot of work. Syrup is awesome ..5
I really liked this recipe, and my husband and his friend really enjoyed it too. It really was delicious, followed the recipe exactly. I think my only flaw I found was that I used fresh pureed pumpkin, which is a lot more "liquidy" than regular canned pumpkin. Although the consistency was right, I found that the waffles were kind of flat (didn't puff up quite like waffles should!). Anyway, they're still amazing and I'll make them again, but just those using fresh pumpkin take head on how it turns out, that's all. :) Enjoy!
This recipe is magnificent, even my son whom hates pumpkin anything asked for seconds!!!
This was pretty good. it could have used more pumpkin and I don't even like pumpkin that much. I used a cinnamon syrup instead. it wasn't crispy but it was soft and i liked the consistency. I might try to make again and add more pumpkin.
Rating the Apple Cider Syrup only: I made the syrup to go with pumpkin pancakes and it was excellent! A nice change from maple syrup. It looked good and thick even before I added the butter - I might even try leaving out the butter next time.
These were pretty good... but I think waffles without pumpkin are better. We didn't try the syrup.
The pumpkin waffles were good. I prefer heavy dense waffles with whole grains, so that will be my change for next time. The apple cider syrup was very tasty!
HUGE hit! I didn't make the syrup, but the waffles are amazing. My toddler loves them, and I like that there's a bit of nutrition in them.
