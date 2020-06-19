Mom's Cucumber Salad

This is the recipe that my mom made when I was small. It is still one of my favorites. Some friends add a little green onion to the recipe. My kids and I just aren't raw onion fans. Enjoy!

Recipe by LisaPav

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • In a large bowl, stir together the mayonnaise, sugar, vinegar, dill, and seasoned salt. Mix in the cucumber slices, tossing to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 22g; cholesterol 10.4mg; sodium 215.7mg. Full Nutrition
