Mom's Cucumber Salad
This is the recipe that my mom made when I was small. It is still one of my favorites. Some friends add a little green onion to the recipe. My kids and I just aren't raw onion fans. Enjoy!
This is the recipe that my mom made when I was small. It is still one of my favorites. Some friends add a little green onion to the recipe. My kids and I just aren't raw onion fans. Enjoy!
I want to say a big thank you to some of the people who have tried my recipe and given me some great tips. I know the cucumbers can 'leak' their juices and make too much liquid so I usually add them close to serving, but I didn't know about that cool trick with the salt. I will be trying that next time I make these. Also I found out when my hubby makes these he uses red wine or apple cider vinegar which gives this a great taste. I noticed one reviewer said she used sour cream because she had no mayo...my Mom used to do that also, I found out my sister tends to make it that way. Again, thanks for trying the recipe and glad you like it. Lisa PavRead More
Wow, this was too sweet for us. I ended up tripling everything but the sugar and it was still too sweet.Read More
I want to say a big thank you to some of the people who have tried my recipe and given me some great tips. I know the cucumbers can 'leak' their juices and make too much liquid so I usually add them close to serving, but I didn't know about that cool trick with the salt. I will be trying that next time I make these. Also I found out when my hubby makes these he uses red wine or apple cider vinegar which gives this a great taste. I noticed one reviewer said she used sour cream because she had no mayo...my Mom used to do that also, I found out my sister tends to make it that way. Again, thanks for trying the recipe and glad you like it. Lisa Pav
Good recipe. If you salt the sliced cukes and let them chill in a colander for an hour or so, they'll lose much of their water and hold on to the dressing. Maybe there was a little too much mayo and I used fresh dill, which I think is better than dry, but otherwise thanks for the recipe!
This salad was an absolute delight!! It had the perfect blend of what I was looking for, although I did add a bit more vinegar, and used 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 mayo, and used walla walla onions. I know we shouldn't rate when there have been substitutions, but this one really rocks!!! Thanks so much for the recipe. It only gets better with more time in the fridge!!!! YUM!
Oh boy! This is good! We just hit our first day over 100 degrees yesterday, so I wanted to start doing summer cool recipes. This will be a hit all summer. I was afraid of the sugar, seemed like too much, but I like to be true to a recipe for the first time, and it worked really nicely. I couldnt find my white vinegar so I used rice vinegar (then found the white) and it also worked very well. There is something about the combination of cool cucmber and the salty sweet dressing that makes you want to have more. I kept taking sneak bites before I could put it in the fridge to cool. I wouldnt do anything different, Yum!
Very Good! I scaled back to 4 servings and only used about 2 tablespoons of sugar. After slicing cucumber I drained them for about 15 minutes. This is to keep from adding additional liquid to the dressing and making it thin and watery. Great summer salad
YUM! My cucumber were on the larger rather than medium side, so the full cup of mayo worked - if they were smaller I could see where there would be too much dressing. I also used splenda in place of the sugar and 1/2 sweet onion. Plus I sprinkled the sliced cucumbers with a little salt and let them sit then rinsed before adding the dressing. It was still good and not watery the next day.
This salad is terrific with a spicy dish, like hot wings, etc. We love onions, so I added 1/2 c. thinly sliced sweet red onion. The salad tastes even better if you marinade for a while. I'll make thia a lot!
This is an awesome recipe. I had been searching for a good creamy cucumber salad recipe, and I found it! Of course, I added 1 sliced onion to the mix. It was great!
Great flavors!! Love the ease of preparation. My ONLY complaint is that mine is very watery. I made it yesterday evening and this morning it is pretty watery. I guess next time I'll try the salt trick I've read about. Otherwise, it would have been 5 stars for taste and ease!
Excellent recipe! I fixed it just as written. I also took advice from others about prepping the cucumbers: salt, chill one hour in colander; rinse; chill one hour in colander, then add dressing and chill.
Great recipe! The green onions add a nice touch though.
With the exception of halving recipe I followed exactly. All three of us really liked recipe. Next time I'll add a little red onion as another reviewer suggested. Four star because of excess moisture. Thanks.
WOW! This was absolutely FANTASTIC!!! My neighbor hand-delivered an AWEESOME plate of food a few nights ago (she knows I'm on my own for dinner on Tuesday nights). She made a delicious cucumber salad to accompany the bacon wrapped filet and rice pilaf she prepared. I LOVED her unique salad and have been craving it ever since. :) I usually like my cucumbers marinated in a vinegar / sugar mixture, but decided to try a creamy version this time around - and boy I'm glad I did! With the exception of halving this (my hubs hates cucumbers!) and adding half a (sliced) red onion, a GENEROUS dose of fresh cracked black pepper and 2 small cloves of (minced) garlic, I made no significant changes. NOTE: To avoid a watery mess, you must sweat your cucumbers FIRST. Simply place your sliced cucumbers in a colander set over a large bowl, sprinkle with 1-2 t of salt (~ 1/2 t per cuke) and allow to sit for 1-2 hours. Rinse, drain and voila! If you haven't already, you've GOT to try this. Thanks SO much for sharing your mom's recipe, Lisa! I see myself making this often during the hot summer months. :-)
I scaled this down to 2 servings, as I was experimenting w/a variety of cuke salad recipes (I've never made it before and there are a TON of recipes out there...this was one of the 4 I selected). Of the 4 cuke salad recipes I tried, this will be my go to when I want a creamy cuke salad! I'm not a fan of mayo, so I subbed fat free sour cream and followed the rest of the recipe, other than omitting black pepper per personal preference. This is really good! I did add a bit more white vinegar to thin it out a little (and because I really like vinegar!). I would definately make this again. Thanks for a simple yummy recipe!
LOVE IT! And now for the changes...I was out of mayo so I used sour cream; salted, drained, quick rinse of the cucumber slices so I skipped the salt later on in the recipe. I'll be making this a lot.
Delicious! I took Shawna's advice and cut down on the mayo and sugar and used apple cider vinegar. Thanks for a great recipe!
I've been searching for a good cucumber recipe and this one is ok. The recipe doesn't call for refrigerating a few hours before serving, but I would recommend doing so to let the flavors come together.
Out of all the cucumber salads I have made, this is the household favorite. It's not too sweet and does not have a heavy vinegar taste. Perfectly creamy and edible!
Excellent & so easy to make. Everyone at our picnic raved about the delicious cucunbers. I did take other reviewers suggestion and used 1/2 mayo & 1/2 sour cream.
This one's a keeper! I did make some modifications to the dressing. I only used about 1/2 cup of mayo and about 1 Tbsp. of apple cider vinegar for more flavor. Used sea salt instead of regular and greatly reduced amount of sugar, down to like 1 tsp. And I actually used Xylitol instead of white sugar as it is healthier for blood sugar and all natural. Tossed in half a small red onion, sliced, and a handful of peas. Let it 'marinate' all day and served with BBQ later that night. It was scrumptious. :-) Will be making more often to take to work, thanks!
Just the recipe I was looking for! I added some hakurei turnip which added a nice bite, as well as some sliced onion. I used Greek yogurt instead of mayo to cut WAY down on the fat and calories. I actually like it better this way...mayo just seems too heavy and greasy for crisp, juicy cucs. Awesome summer salad!!
Really good. I added onions but made the dressing as-written. Even my daughter who isn't fond of cucumbers like it. Who'd thought?? LOL
This was just the thing I was looking for! I had a craving for some creamy good cucumber salad and this was just right. It's easy to make and don't need any fancy ingredients (I left out the dill). I also added some tomato. Yum!
I really liked this - I'd never had a creamy cucumber salad before. I let my cukes drain for a bit, but not lvery ong, so there was a little extra water in the salad, but I didn't mind it - I like how it thinned out the mayo.
This is the best creamy cucumber recipe I've found, and it's so easy to make.
This was quick and easy and WONDERFUL. I, too, sweated the cucumbers a bit with salt, then rinsed them. I put them onto a terry towel, and actually rolled it to press out the remaining water. I made the dressing while that was going on, and used 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup sour cream. I used cucumbers from my garden - and there were no leftovers!!!
I've never prepared cucumbers like this before...preferring just vinegar and salt. But, this was awesome!!! I used a mandoliene to cut the cukes really thin. I only used 1/2 a cucumber to try this first before wasting a bunch if I didn't like it. I gobbled it up right after making it! Only change I made was halving the mayo. Thanks for the recipe!!
I just mixed this recipe together really quick and did a few "taste tests" before I put in the refrig to chill and yum I know I am really going to love this! I split the recipe in half this time, but I think next time I am not going to
This was very good. I added a sliced small onion to it as well. I served this with flautas with cheese and salsa and it was perfect against the spice of the salsa.
This is a traditional Polish summer cucumber salad with a twist. The original calls for a bit of sour cream instead of mayo which is even better as adds a bit of smooth tartness. Also, use small pickling type cucumbers for best result. YUM.
I'm rating this 5 stars AFTER my alterations. First: you MUST salt and let sit for at least one hour to allow for the liquid to drain off. Drain the liquid THEN add the sauce, otherwise its too runny. Second: For those of you like me who love garlic add about 2 medium sized cloves minced. Third: Add about 1 tblsp or even 2 of FRESH DILL! makes all the difference. And lastly: refrigerate 4 hours or overnight for the flavors to really meld! Enjoy alongside grilled chicken/steak and roasted potatoes, yummy!
Wow, this was too sweet for us. I ended up tripling everything but the sugar and it was still too sweet.
*The* quintessential summer salad. I've been looking for this recipe for some time now, and was glad to find it here. I sweat the cucumbers first with some salt as I mix the dressing, making sure to add more vinegar than stated to balance out the sweetness. Also, onions are a must!
I couldn't find a recipe exactly like I wanted, so I adjusted this one. I used half Mayo & half sour cream, & added a thinly sliced sweet onion. I also salted sliced cukes a couple hours & drained/rinsed before making. This is best if made at least a few hours before serving. Fresh dill is always best but dried worked ok in this.
We liked it! A little too much sugar and we should have salted the cucumbers first to avoid the liquid problem, but delicious. Thanks!
Absolutely loved it. Was a little runny but was so delicious I poured the extra sauce onto everything else I was eating. I know I'm going to get fat, whatever it was AWESOME!
I'm not big on sweet dressings so I reduced the sugar to 1 Tb. and slightly increased the vinegar to make it a little tangier. All the cucumber lovers in the family really enjoyed this.
This flavor combination is awesome. The melding of the sweet and tangy is incredible. I did not expect this. We loved this. I will be making this often now. Only had red wine vinegar on hand, but came out perfect. THANKS LISA :D
I have been looking for this recipe for a very long time ... I let it sit over night in the fridge and it is perfect .... Thank you for sharing the recipe!!!
This recipe reminded me of my grandpa's recipe-only he used whole cream-we all loved it at our small outdoor gathering of friends-thank you!
this was very good, I did as some others said and salted the cucumber and left them for half hour and then made the salad. Everyone like it and it was a great way to use up the garden cucumbers
This was good, but a little too sweet for me. Next time I will cut down on the sugar. I made it to go with some spicy, hot steak kabos and it was the perfect match I believe.
I did reduce the sugar by about a teaspoon. My wife and I thought that it would make a great salad dressing as well. Thanks for the recipe
Made this for Easter dinner, was looking for some easy things I could do ahead of time. Made the night before so it could marinate. Opened it up to stir it the next morning and was suprised at the amount of liquid in the bowl. It definitely was alot more than when I first mixed it with the cucumbers. Didn't know if I did something wrong, but everyone said it was really good. Will make again, but don't know what I could do different other than not make it so far ahead.
This was a very good side dish. Quick and easy. I used fresh dill, because I didn't have any dry. And I used Mrs. Dash for the seasoning salt. My husband and I both liked this dish.
I made this with 1/2 sour cream and 1/2 non fat yogurt, cut down some of the sugar and added a bit more dill. We served it with our Lamb Kabobs and honey potatoes and spring asperagus for Easter dinner, everyone thought it was an excellent addition. I will serve this again. Great summer side dish.
Fantastic....I added onion powder instead of onions because my boyfriend hates onions and I love them. Added tomatoes as well. Will make again thanks!
This is just a wonderful, quick and easy recipe! It is so delicious and makes using up all of the summertime cucumbers that much easier. I used a little less mayo, and actually used Miracle Whip instead. Yum!
My absolute FAVORITE cucumber salad. We eat this at least once a week during the summer months when cucumbers are plentiful from the garden. I usually add some sliced onion, as well. Thanks for the great recipe!
This recipe is just like the cucumber salad my grandmother used to make with a couple little alterations...I used a little less than half the sugar and cut the mayo down to 3/4 cup. I substituted fat free mayo for the regular mayonaise and used sea salt instead of the seasoned salt. The result is fantastic and the fat free mayo really tames down the fat content! I also chilled the cucumbers beforehand so that everything could be served immediately.
Good flavor and easy to make. All the ingredients are usually in the pantry and the sweet and sour balances nicely. Thanks for the recipe!
I thought this was pretty good. I added onion which gave it a little kick. I also pressed the cucumbers for about an hour before to reduce the moisture a bit. This makes a lot of dressing. I really like the dressing, but I may make only half of it the next time. But that is just my personal taste. I will definately make this again. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was a hit at dinner tonight. Was given some home grown cucumbers and wondered what I would do with so many. I don't like dill so I used fresh cilantro instead. I thought it was great -- but then I love cilantro. I also took others tips and added sliced onion and used cider vinegar. I put half the dressing on my cucumbers and put in the frig for almost an hour. It was then a bit watery. I used a slotted spoon to serve them and thus drain them a little. Then used the dressing I had saved to drizzle a little over the salad. I think I will also try the dressing with the changes as a cole slaw dressing.
delicious! I added red onion and used fresh dill! Other than that, followed recipe and it was perfect. thanks!!!
Perfect! This tastes exactly like my grandmother's recipe from years ago. Other reviewers commented that the sauce was too sweet, so I started out with only half of the sugar. However, I ended up adding the full quarter cup and thought that was just right! I also followed the advice to sweat the cucumbers, which turned out to be excellent advice. This was the first time I've made cucumbers where the cream sauce was still creamy two days later! Thanks for sharing!
This was good! I made exactly as written and let it chill in the fridge for about an hour before serving. I will make this again. Thanks!
Really needs the tomato for some added color. other wise it was a really nice salad. And it's best if you let it sit in the refridgerator for a couple of hours before serving. I will make this again.
I really liked this cucumber salad. I used Hellman's Low-Fat Dressing and Splenda to lighten it.
The flavor of this cucumber salad was very good but thought it needed a tad more dill. Perhaps that's just my taste though. I followed the recipe exactly this first time around and after adding the cucumbers it made the dressing very runny so it didn't "stick" to the cucumbers very well. Luckily, I saved half of the dressing (because I only cut 2 cucumbers for now) and when I use it I will take the advice of others and salt and drain the cucumbers first. Then I think it will be perfect.
This wasn't bad at all, but nothing special. I keep looking for a really great cucumber recipe, and I still haven't found it. I would eat this if someone else made it because I like cucumbers, but I wouldn't make it.
In our version we used sour cream and a bit of crushed garlic and a few dashes of salt. Good enough to be my whole meal!
Easy, quick side dish for dinner! The kids loved it!
Excellent!!! The only change I made was that I used apple cider vinegar instead of the white vinegar... just the best taste all around and I normally do not give 5-stars. Not sure what the others were saying in that the salad was too watery as mine was perfect! :) Thank you for posting this!
Took this dish to a potluck and the family loved it. I did add one half of a sweet onion and used red wine vinegar. Really nice, cool side dish for summer.
I left out the dill (because I didn't have it) & added diced yellow/orange bell peppers. It turned out nicely.
When I made this for lunch, I thought it had too much mayo. I let the rest sit for a good half hour and tried it again. It was much better after letting it rest. The liquid from the cucumbers waters down the dressing a bit and I much prefered that. Overall good taste but I will note the resting time for future salad making.
When I made this for lunch, I thought it had too much mayo. I let the rest sit for a good half hour and tried it again. It was much better after letting it rest. The liquid from the cucumbers waters down the dressing a bit and I much prefered that. Overall good taste but I will note the resting time for future salad making.
Good rec. I used apple cider vinegar in place of white. also used celery seed in place of dill. That's the way my mom did it. Mr Kerry Lee
Very good! Had company at the last minute, so added two small diced tomatoes, and some red onion just to increase the size. No leftovers here!
EXCELLENT! The only substitution I made was to use red wine vinegar instead of white. Perfect summer side dish! Thank you soooo much!
This dish is amazing and easy to make. I follow exactly as written. Everyone loves it!
have made this twice now - once with grape tomatoes added and just now with red onions and grape tomatoes added. very yummy!!!
I made this for my husband the other night and got the ultimate complement...he said it tasted just like the cucumber salad his mother makes. Score!!!! Thank you so much for this great recipe! The only thing that I changed was that I used lite MW (to save on calories) and added more dried dill weed.
Tasty Snack! I used half sour cream and the rest mayo bec s.c was going bad. I also used cider vingear instead bec thats all I had. I like my cucumbers crunchy so I didnt do the salt thing. Really enjoyed this for lunch between dinner snack.
Holt tamoley! This was delicious!
THIS WAS GOOD..I REALLY LIKED THE DRESSING ON IT...I DIDNT HAVE MAYO SO I USED SOUR CREAM BUT IT WAS STILL YUMMY.
Simple, easy AND GOOD.
Very yummy PERFECT just as it is, so this is the perfect base if you want to tweak to your personal taste. I have been making this since I was a kid using either mayo, salad dressing or sour cream as a base. To it, I also add chopped tomato, sometimes onion or chives. I think it would work well for just about any fresh raw veggie. I can also see it being used a dip for carrots and celery too. VERY Tasty! Thanks!
Very good! Didn't have dill so just used half vinegar and half pickle juice :)
This recipe was very good! I used three large and very long hothouse cucumbers. I should have cut the dressing in half, because I ended up with way too much. But the taste was delightful and I would definitely make this again!
This was good, but may be a little too sweet. I will use less sugar next time The recipe makes a lot of dressing. I had halved it and used 1 1/2 very large cucumbers and had tons of dressing. I added another 1 1/2 cucumbers and still could have added more cucumbers.
This was very good... I did make some modifications though. I had a huge cucumber from my garden so I peeled it and sliced it thin. Then when I made the dressing I decreased the sugar by half and added 2 packets of splenda and equal. I used half mayo and half sour cream and omitted the seasoned salt. Also used red wine vinegar instead of regular white vinegar. Increased the dill, about twice as much and had to add another big TBSP of mayo and sour cream because it was a little sweet for my taste. Next time I'll cut the sugar in half and mix in the rest of the ingredients, then taste for sweetness (before adding any artificial sweeteners if I even need them.) I also added a little thinly sliced red onion from my garden. Later I dipped sliced garden tomatoes and raw zucchini in the extra dressing left behind in the bowl, yummy!
Most of my family didn't care for this, but my 20 month old loved it.
This was really good but I felt like it was missing something. I added some sweet onions and some ground black pepper and its perfect!
I love this cucumber salad recipe. It is such a refreshing side dish but it doesn't last long around my house!
In lieu of altering the recipe I decided to give it a try as is. It turned out good, however, a change is warranted as suggested by other reviewers. Less mayonnaise and some added sour cream should do the trick. Otherwise, it had great taste and the texture wasn't bed either. Thanks for a great base recipe.
made this lastnight and it was a total hit! after reading other reviews i first sweated the cucumbers for about 45min. then i used cider vinegar,red onion and i used half sour cream and half mayo. a great refreshing side dish that went well with our bbq steaks! will make all summer long!!
I make this with my neighbors huge delicious home grown cucumbers. My entire family loves it and requests it often. Total HIT!
This salad is great and so easy! I used light ingredients and it didn't make a difference. It was still really good.
I love the dill! I also used this dressing (minus the dill) on cabbage and it was perfect. Slicing in half and taking some seeds out helped it not get too watery and still good the second day.
I took the advice that others offered, suggesting to add salt to the cucumbers so that some of the liquid would drain off. The cucumbers were perfect, not too much liquid at all! I didn't have any dill at home to add so I left it out...still great, but the dill would have made it perfect!
super easy and quick, great for lunches and dinner :)
Nothing fancy but wonderful flavor! I used 1/2 c mayonnaise and 1/2 c sour cream (rather than all mayonnaise) and I added onion slices. I do score the cucumbers with a fork, salt them, let them rest 30 minutes in a colander in the refrigerator before blotting them dry with paper towels. If we eat the cucumbers and onions out in a day, I just add more of those.
This was a great light and easy salad. Very tasty and even my little ones ate it up. I will add this to my side dish rotation!
Delicious! I also salted the slices and left them rest in the strainer for about an hour. Followed the recipe exactly and added some slices of sweet onion. I kept taking bites before placing in the fridge, it's so good. This is definitely a keeper!
I really really enjoyed this recipe. I am a big cucumber fan and the dressing was just right. A little sweet taste to it. I served it with Sloppy Joes. Very good!
Pretty decent taste and very very easy to make.
This is so refreshing on a hot summer day. I have an abundance of cucumbers in my garden and was looking for a good recipe and this is it! I peeled them and then put them in the food processor (used the slicing blade)in order to get them really thin. I used splenda in place of sugar and they were a tad sweet for me so I just added more dill and vinegar, but that can be alleviated by using less splenda next time. I also used half sour cream and half mayo. I think next time I may use all sour cream.
This cucumber salad is to die for! I have gotten so many people hooked on it, including my neighbors and grandmother. It is also a great creamy sauce just to make to put on mashed potatoes. 5 thumbs up!!! I also use English cucumbers instead; 1 English for every 2 regular cucumber it calls for. Usually only do this when I can find them on sale (got them for 1$ a piece today) :)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections