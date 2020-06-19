Mom's Cucumber Salad

WOW! This was absolutely FANTASTIC!!! My neighbor hand-delivered an AWEESOME plate of food a few nights ago (she knows I'm on my own for dinner on Tuesday nights). She made a delicious cucumber salad to accompany the bacon wrapped filet and rice pilaf she prepared. I LOVED her unique salad and have been craving it ever since. :) I usually like my cucumbers marinated in a vinegar / sugar mixture, but decided to try a creamy version this time around - and boy I'm glad I did! With the exception of halving this (my hubs hates cucumbers!) and adding half a (sliced) red onion, a GENEROUS dose of fresh cracked black pepper and 2 small cloves of (minced) garlic, I made no significant changes. NOTE: To avoid a watery mess, you must sweat your cucumbers FIRST. Simply place your sliced cucumbers in a colander set over a large bowl, sprinkle with 1-2 t of salt (~ 1/2 t per cuke) and allow to sit for 1-2 hours. Rinse, drain and voila! If you haven't already, you've GOT to try this. Thanks SO much for sharing your mom's recipe, Lisa! I see myself making this often during the hot summer months. :-)