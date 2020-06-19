Grandma Skeet's Prune Kolaches

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
You may mix the dough in a stand mixer, if desired. Use the dough hook and mix on low speed for 12 to 15 minutes, or until the dough is well developed. Transfer the dough to a lightly floured surface and shape the dough into a round. Place the dough in an oiled bowl, turning it to coat, cover the bowl with plastic wrap, and let rise until doubled in bulk, about 90 minutes.
After you fill the Kolaches with the prune mixture, please allow them to raise for about 20 minute. Then add the topping before you put the Kolaches in the oven. This was not included when the recipe was published.
I think this recipe calls for too much yeast. Most of my rolls looked like volcanoes. Either the oven temperature should be 375° or the baking time increased to 22-25 minutes. I didn’t use the streusel topping for a cleaner presentation and I used Bosc pear filling instead of prune. It was fun to prepare.
This is a tasty recipe, and the whole family liked it. If I made it again, however, I would make a couple changes: I would make 3/4 the amount of prune filling, as they were VERY pruney. I would use a greased 13x9 pan rather than a cookie sheet to contain the large amount of streusel. I would let the dough rise 20 min before adding the filling (I missed that addition, below, when I made them). And I'd bake them longer -- I'd try 20-30 min, as they were a bit doughey with the current recommended time. I would still recommend this recipe, though. Definitely a yummy way to eat prunes!
I have never made or heard of Kolaches before even though my first job was in a Jewish/American bakery. I have tried all kinds of prune danish, buns and rolls. These little things are awesome! The filling is absolutely spectacular. I was afraid it was going to be too spicy as it cooked on the stove- but once blended, WOW! I had leftover so I am saving it for a spread on my morning bagel- It is SO good. I had some troubel getting the dough out of my bread machine- it was really sticky so i had to flour my work surface and hands and i dumped the dough out and ended up cutting my "eggs" with a knife molding them on the pan. The dough came out fine. I made some on a metal pan (smaller- cooked 5 minutes longer than recommeded) and some in a casserole dish as another reviewer recommended (big ones- 10 minutes longer than recommended). Make these- they are very good.
wow, who would have thought i could make such pastries? this recipe made it simple. mine came out sweet and sticky! i made the filling ahead of time and let it set in the fridge. i'm thankful for the update - good to know when/how long to let them rise!
I have made this simular recipe many times as I grew up with these, the difference is before baking we top it with coconut instead of the streusel,then after it cools we sprinkle powdered sugar on it. My mother made the dough by hand, and I too use the bread machine. For the prune filling, I don't follow a recipe since I learned from watching my mother but is pretty much the same, I never used lime juice before but I think that may be something I will try. My daughter loves them and I HAVE to make them every year for her birthday which is in a few days . I just picked up the ingrediants this morning for them, and I always make extra for my husband and me.
I made this and used apricot jam instead of prunes for the filling. It is wonderful! I had a lot of the topping left over, not sure how I could have used all of it. When I was done, I did go ahead and put a vanilla drizzly glaze over them, which I liked a lot. :)
My Polish/Slavic mother-in-law taught me how to make these but her's was more of a cookie and used cream cheese, butter and flour for the cookie. She used Solo canned prune fruit filling which is almost impossible to find. I'll use her recipe for the cookie but I'm excited to try your filling.
My kolaches were to die for, other than that! I used 1 cup of damson plum jelly instead of prunes and just added the spices & lime juice to it...very, very tasty filling. I baked them for about 40 minutes. They are crunchy around the edges and top and are soft on the inside. They are delicious! I made a cup of coffee to drink with the first one I tried and never drank the coffee - that good! TY Grandma Skeet, & SCOOBYVC
This was delicious my husband enjoyed them. Tasty way to us prunes. Didn’t use the crumb topping but I did squiggle top with confection sugar icing after they cooled. Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe.
