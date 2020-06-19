Grandma Skeet's Prune Kolaches

I have never made or heard of Kolaches before even though my first job was in a Jewish/American bakery. I have tried all kinds of prune danish, buns and rolls. These little things are awesome! The filling is absolutely spectacular. I was afraid it was going to be too spicy as it cooked on the stove- but once blended, WOW! I had leftover so I am saving it for a spread on my morning bagel- It is SO good. I had some troubel getting the dough out of my bread machine- it was really sticky so i had to flour my work surface and hands and i dumped the dough out and ended up cutting my "eggs" with a knife molding them on the pan. The dough came out fine. I made some on a metal pan (smaller- cooked 5 minutes longer than recommeded) and some in a casserole dish as another reviewer recommended (big ones- 10 minutes longer than recommended). Make these- they are very good.