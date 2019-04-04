Lightly spiced lentils in a tamarind and coconut sauce, tempered with Indian spices. Serve hot with rice. Try it with other vegetables too, such as potato, cauliflower or okra. The ingredients should be available at any Indian market or at specialty stores. The tamarind pulp may be substituted with reconstituted tamarind paste.
It was great, I was cooking for someone with a coconut allergy so I had to leave out the coconut, and the yellow split peas took a lot longer to cook with a lot more water, but it came out tasting very good.
I did not make this yet, but am wondering .... why is the photo that accompanies this dish actually a shot of what appears to be banana or zucchini bread, not the biryani. I suggest you change the photo so that people won't pass by the recipe simply because they are not trying to make bread.
Very disappointed in this. I have had sambar many times over the years at various Indian restaurants, and this recipe was way off the mark. The tamarind was too strong, and gave the dish a strong, tangy flavor that was disagreeable. And the yellow lentils, while edible, were way too firm---and I even soaked them for a couple of hours first, and also cooked them 3X as long as the recipe called for. I could see maybe using an immersion blender on the lentils to puree them after they've been cooked. And in my experience, sambar is supposed to have slices of carrot, which this recipe did not have. I now have a pot of soup that I am not at all enthusiastic about finishing eating, and will probably toss out.
