Roasted Duck
I made this last year out of the blue, and my whole family enjoyed it. We had never had duck before, and it was a nice exchange for the traditional turkey. We served it with all the usual side dishes.
Awesome recipe the duck was fabulous! I added a bit of garlic to the rub, I also put half a stick of butter in the duck before putting it in the oven and the last 15 minutes of cooking i glazed it with the orange sauce, and it was just so good. We have duck every year during the holidays and this was the best it has ever turned out. TY for the great recipe!Read More
I pierced the skin of the duck to allow the fat to drain out and roasted it on a rack above a pan so it wouldn't be cooking in its grease. I also omitted the butter. It's amazing how much fat came out of the duck! The duck tasted good, the skin was crispy, but there was very little meat and despite draining out most of the fat, there was still a fairly thick subcutaneous layer remaining. I think there are slow roasting methods that eliminate that problem, but I didn't feel like spending 5+ hours doing that. The biggest problem I had with roasting a duck was the smell. I LOVE duck, but the smell of roasting duck in my apartment was nauseating. I was no longer hungry when it was finished and my living space smelled for days. I think the next time I have a hankering for duck, I'll go to a restaurant.Read More
Great recipe. Very easy and tasty. I put a quartered lemon and some sprigs of fresh thyme and savory in the cavity. I did not add butter but basted it with the rendered fat. I made a gravy with the pan drippings (fat separated)and some stock made from the neck, gibblets and wing tips along with chopped carrots, onions and celery.I took the advice of previous reviewers and reduced salt by 1/2t and overall cooking time by 15 mins. A great recipe that you can fancy up or make as is.
I debated on giving this 5 stars (I feel people give those too easily and they lose value) but this dish earned it. My husband and I both stopped mid- first bite and looked at each other with surprise, it was so good. It also looked beautiful, I should have taken a picture but we were hungry! I did not use any butter or oil, and neither should you. Duck is VERY fatty and will produce plenty of oil to baste in during cooking. Also, I elevated the duck on quartered potatoes so that it wouldn't be swimming in fat during cooking. I definitely recommend this as it also covers a tasty side dish. I also stuffed the duck with a quartered onion. This recipe is a keeper and my husband demanded the leftovers for lunch.
Very simple to make and delicious. The whole family loved it! One tip, get a food thermometer that you can keep in the meat while it's cooking. The probe runs a wire to the outside of the oven attached to the display. You can see the internal temp w/out opening the oven. The full 2 hours would have been a little too long for my bird.
WONDERFUL!!! I made this for Thanksgiving, a bit fearful, but with so many raving reviews I had to try it. First, I poked many holes in the "skin only" to help release the grease (as recommended by other sites.) I used the ingredients in this recipe plus 1 tsp. garlic and 1 tsp. seasoning salt as others had suggested. I rubbed the seasoning on it the day before and let it sit overnight in the frige. WOW! It was the best duck that I have ever eaten! I was so impressed and so very pleased. Throw away the orange sauce that comes with the duck, it does no justice! I have tried it before and was never impressed. Before trying this recipe I really wasn't impressed with duck, but now, WOW! You must try it! This will be my only "go to" recipe for duck! LOVED IT, as did the family! I cooked a 7lb duck. Used the meat thermomiter to reach between 160 and 180. I also put a rack in the roasting pan so it wouldn't sit in the grease. Also, I read to save the grease in the frige, it is great for the best fried potatoes or fried eggs.
This is such an incredibly delicious recipe! I was skeptical at first, given the simplicity of the recipe. Anyway, this was a huge hit with my entire family. Next time though, I'll be making two ducks so there will enough for all four of us:-)
This will be the recipe I will use whenever I serve duck.....my husband loves duck, I wanted something special to serve him for his birthday supper, he was smiling throughout the entire meal!! Thank you....I added just a little garlic powder to the rub just because we love garlic.
I must say I have had duck in 5 star restaurants it was always delicious. I never seen duck for sale in my grocery store until one day I was in Aldi an they had a 2.5lb duck for sale for $12 I knew that was a good price a single serving of duck in a restaurant is $15 or more. Well as simple as this recipe is it's all that's needed. I did alter a few things my rub was made with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, & black pepper. I stuffed the cavity w/ lemon wedges, garlic cloves, & sprinkled dry thyme in the cavity. My sister inlaw had the perfect raised baking pan for the duck which I cooked covered w/ foil for the 1st 45 minutes in the bottom of the pan I put carrots & potatoes cut up. I did poke holes in the duck with a big fork so the fat can drain off into the pan which season the veggies well.. This duck was so flavorful. Next time I make it I will cook 2 ducks. This is a fatty meat, & does not need the "butter" at all it got more than enough oil.I did season the duck overnight left in fridge and took it out to air dry get room temp 2.5 hours before cooking. & the cooking time is 1.5 hours to 2 hours depending on how well you want your poultry cooked. I don't chance it I cooked my meat for maybe a little over 2 hours.
Wonderful and simple recipe! I didn't have to go out and buy any extra ingredients (seasonings).
This was a simple yet pleasing recipe for duck. I was not overwhelmed by the ingredients or the preparation, Delicious !!!
Simple to make, and really delicious! I don't like glazes and fruit w/duck, and this is perfect!
The duck came out fantastic. I tried other recipies that called for pricking the skin / steaming the duck before roasting to get rid of the fat - etc. Out of these complicated methods - yours was simplest and gave the best result. My tip - as duck releases a lot of fat, I made a "grill" to raise the duck above the pool of fat - so I lined the bottom of cast iron pot with peeled whole carrots. When the duck is done, the skin is crispy and carrots are tender and soaked through with delicious fat and drippings. The carrots got eaten more quicky than the duck itself.
I added 2 tsp garlic to the rub, and a bit of lemon juice, like someone else - I put quartered lemons inside the bird with fresh thyme and basil. Roasted at 400 for 15 min per LB + 15 minutes. for last 1/2 of baking added 1 can mushroom soup (not diluted) to roasting pan, and approx 2 c baby bella mushrooms sliced and 1 c enoyke mushrooms - AWESOME even my 4 yr old and 5 yr old enjoyed it!
It is good to rub your duck with butter (or oil of your choice)before roasting, but you do not need to baste it with butter throughout the cooking process. Duck is a very fatty meat and does not need this extra fat overkill - especially if you are planning to reserve the duck fat for other cooking projects.
This was my very first time ever preparing duck and it was fantastic! For thanksgiving I prepared duck and roasted chicken and there were no left overs from the duck. I will be using this receipe again for our Christmas dinner and beyond. I was very pleased with the results. I would recommend to season the meat the night before to get the full benefits of the seasonings. Bon Apetit!!
The cooking time was right on the money, and I was very happy to find a seasoning idea that didn't include fruit or a fruit glaze. The only thing I did differently was to omit the butter because duck is notoriously greasy. I removed the duck and the juices from the roaster, deglazed with white wine and then made a delicious gravy to serve over roasted potatoes.
I made this duck for Thanksgiving. I used all the butter called for, and it turned out wonderfully!! I carved it and put it on the platter, and it was gone in seconds. Everyone said it was seasoned perfectly. Thanks for the recipe!!
This was such a flop for me, and a HUGE disappointment since i had all my family over and I spent a lot of money on these ducks. It took much much longer to cook, and the meat was not tasty at all. The best part of the meal were the potatoes and carrots I cooked under the duck...Never again..
Great recipe, I added garlic powder and smoked paprika (hot). I also put potato and onion chunks (salted) into the fatb in the pan for the last 30 minutes or so. It was great.
Made this recipe with a duck we raised this year. The duck was skinless, so I used butter, but, only 1/4 cup. I also cut the salt in half since the butter was salted, and added a scant teaspoon of garlic powder. I tented the bird with aluminum foil and cooked it at 400 degrees for an hour and 15 minutes; then let it rest for 10 more minutes still under the foil. Next time I will cut the time down to 45-60 minutes and stay with tenting/resting time at 10 minutes. My husband LOVED it. We skinned half of the ducks we butchered this year and left the skin on the other half, so with the ones WITH skin, I would cut the butter down to only a tablespoon - just enough for the butter flavor. I also think this would be awesome on the grill for a skin-on bird.
This recipe was very easy to cook. I have never had duck before or have cooked it. To give you an Idea I am a 25 year old man that just started getting into cooking. The only changes that I made is after letting the duck cook for an hour I used 1/4 of a cup of butter. You do not need to add any more butter after that. The fat on ducks is so thick you dont really have to worry about it drying out!!!!! This recipe is so simple even a cave man can do it....... Just make sure you check the internal temp....
Exceedingly simple but so incredibly delicious! I had never made duck before but I certainly will do it again, it was amazing! I followed the recipe as stated and I don't think I would have changed a thing. I served mine with garlic mashed potatoes and roasted green beans and asparagus with mushrooms and apple crisp for desert, will become a regular meal around my house! Thanks for sharing :)
I wanted my kids to try duck and am not a big fan of the glazes that were out there and found this recipe. As some of the others commented, I was curious to see if it lived up to the rating with minimal ingredients. I made the recipe as stated then read some more reviews while it was baking. I was nervous that it would be too salty so I basted with unsalted butter. Not sure if it made a difference, but it came out DELICIOUS. My kids are eating it up like crazy. The duck is small, but was perfect for me and my 4 kids (under 10). If my husband were here I would definitely have to make 2. My kids loved the way it smelled and looked when it came out of the oven. Another plus! Also as others have stated, I would recommend a meat thermometer, to prevent the duck from drying out. I will definitely keep this recipe and maybe try adding garlic to it next time, just personal preference though.
Just like others, this rub was simple and the duck tastes great! While one person of my 5 did not like it the others loved it. Seems that duck yield about 50% of its weight so buy accordingly. My duck's weight was over 6# and we were lucky to get 2 1/2 -3 lbs of moist eating.
I added 1/2 teaspoon onion salt, 1 1/2 teaspoons table salt and 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder to the rub. I then added 3 cloves of German Garlic crushed inside the duck. Also it was roasted on a rack in the roaster pan with the lid on for the first hour and then with out the lid. It came out less greasy on a rack. All around a great recipe to start with just needed a little tweak for my personal taste.
AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING! Can't wait to make it again! I wanted to have duck at Christmas but I never made a duck before, so I tried this one because it seemed easy and I had all the ingredients. WOW! It was SO good that I bought another duck the next time I went to the store and threw it in the freezer just so I could do it again soon! I also threw half of a pear I had left over in the cavity - which I think added to the flavor - but other than that I followed directions exactly.
Skip the butter. Duck is fatty as it is and does not need anymore fat. Simply baste the duck with its own juices every half hour or so. For a more tender duck, I would cook it for an hour and a half or so in foil at about 350 first, and then uncover and cook another 1 hour or so at 375. Squeezing an orange on the duck is also nice.
This was great, but with the alterations! I know it's good when my husband makes this certain grunt/moan noise. That sounds weirder than it is... Either way, followed suggestions and put half an onion and lemon in the cavity, threw some chopped garlic and rosemary on top, and ignored the butter (basted it in its juice)
I made this last year for Thanksgiving because it was simple, and it was such a huge hit that I had to make another one for Easter. Here it is one year later and the smell of duck in the oven again is just heavenly. This duck is a new Holiday tradition in my house.
Made this dish for Easter and followed the recipe to a T and it worked out well. I always start with the premise that I'd follow the recipe as submitted first and the second time around, do some modifications as I see fit.
Exactly what I wanted! I didn't want a sweet duck, but more of a savory. And now I have a wonderfully roasted carcass to make a soup. Will make again!
My husband has been asking me to prepare duck for years (his mother often made it for holidays) This was simple and very tasty. I followed recipe but made two ducks and placed lemon and onion in the cavity because I had them. I also eliminated the last butter basting after reading other reviews. Very tasty and simple. I was glad to find a recipe that did not use orange sauce.
This was very good and so easy to make. I basted the duck with it's rendered fat, you do not need the extra butter! Here's is a trick that I think makes for a crispier skin: 24 to 48 hours before you want to serve it, unwrap, score ( cut across the fat diagonally in both directions, making sure to avoid cutting into the flesh) rub pepper and salt on/ into the skin and cavity and place in the fridge uncovered. This will let the bird dry out and acts as a dry brine. Dry bird= crispy skin! Thank you Rhonda, now I have a go to duck recipe.
this recipe was so easy and soooo good, i made a 5lb duck and my husband and i ate all of it. i didnt use the butter because ducks are pretty fatty anyway, and it still turned out so crisp and a beautiful golden color.
Pretty good! Especially with your own ducks!
Instead of butter, I used EVOO and made a wet rub with that, paprika, salt, pepper, garlic powder, thyme and savory. I quartered a lemon and an onion and inserted it into the cavity. I roasted it, basting it several times with its own juices. I also made a gravy with the drippings and stock and a medium roux. PERFECT!!! Thanks for giving me this base to start with and thanks to all the other reviewers for your suggestions.
I am pretty much learning to cook & I love duck. My hubby & I were having cousins over to celebrate anniversary & I wanted to make a special dish (hubby is an excellent cook) & I chose this one. I had never attempted to make duck before. This duck was so easy & came out awesome!!! Only thing I did different was to chop up youkon gold potatoes & some onion, layered that on bottom or pan & put the duck on top. I did not season or oil the potatoes/onions at all, the juice from the duck & butter that was poured over the duck during cooking flavored them perfectly. I suppose a more healthful option would be to roast the duck in a roasting rack so you don't consume all the yummy fat/butter & do veggies on the side. Enjoy everyone, you've only one life to live.
I cooked duck for the first time for my family for Valentines day. This recipe was delicious but I did make a few changes as per the other reviews. Leave out the butter completely - duck is very oily. And I added a quartered lemon, 4 halved scallions & 4 garlic cloves inside the bird. I pricked the duck around the neck and drumsticks to help drain some of the fat & I used the drippings from the pan to baste the duck.
This was so simple to prep and cook and it tasted fantastic! The seasoning is simple allowing the natural flavor of the duck to dominate, and the large quantities of butter made the duck extremely moist. This may be the only way I ever cook duck again, with absolutely no change to the recipe.
This was my first time making duck. I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great! This recipe is a keeper!
This recipe is very simple and goooooddddd!!!! No salt, just add garlic and onion powder to rub. I also used Mrs. Dash's Steak Grilling Blend pepper mix in place of regular black pepper and margarine in place of butter. Best to do the rub at least 12 hours before cooking. Put a stick of margarine to the cavity of duck. After about 30 minutes of baking, brushed on a mixture of half a stick of margarine and garlic with onion powder. Believe me, when it was done, and my family ate it, there were hugs and kisses galores for me. From now on, this recipe will be for special occasion dinners.
LOVED IT! Did many times, never went wrong. Thanks for sharing it.
Absolutely love this recipe...so tasty! I stuffed the cavity with lemon wedges, onions and some parsley and like others also added garlic to the rub. Really yummy, my kids LOVED it!
I am very rarely intimidated by the concept of preparing any kind of meat, but I've been regaled with many tales of why duck is difficult, and why someone who isn't a classically trained chef and/or doesn't have the "proper" equipment should steer clear of this tasty bird. After trying this recipe, which marked my first foray into duck-roasting territory, I'm pleased to say that ANYONE who has ever roasted a chicken can pull off this recipe. I changed the recipe only slightly: added 1 teaspoon of garlic to the rub, used only 1/4 cup butter, basted every 30 minutes, and had it in the oven for 20 minutes shorter than the instructions called for. What came out was perfectly crispy skin with moist meat cooked to medium (might not recommended by the USDA, but it's how it is properly served).
I used this recipe and found it to be excellent. Instead of salt I used Adobo(spanish seasoning)which is salt based and added a small amount of garlic powder.My wife(latina) thought this was the best duck she has had.
This is a great base for roasting your first duck. I used 1 tsp of seasoned salt, 1/2 tsp of accent, 1/2 tsp of meat tenderizer. It needs 2 teaspoons of salt as stated. I thought a 5lb duck would not need so much salt. My mistake. But I still had flavor. I gave a four star rating because the instructions did not state whether to cover the duck while roasting. I used a frozen duck and the package said bake uncovered. So after an hour, I put 1/4 cup butter on the duck and it began to fry the duck in the oven so I covered the duck for the last hour so my duck would not burn. I did not apply anymore butter. It was done to perfection. It looked absolutely beautiful. Thank you for the recipe.
I think duck needs a stronger base of spices to complement the rich taste of the meat, not simply salt, pepper and paprika though those are good choices. I used a mixture of garlic powder, white pepper, a little brown sugar, kosher salt, and raosted then crushed juniper berries and powdered thyme. I scored the meat in diamonds then rubbed the spice in, lightly coated that with olive oil and let sit at room temperature for 45 minutes before searing in a hot skillet both sides darkly (just a few moments because of the sugar). I lowered the heat then cooked about 8 minutes per side on medium low heat for rare. I used Magret Duck Breasts instead of a whole duck.
Duck came out great and i loved the flavor on the skin!!!
This is a perfect example where good does not have to be pretentious. A simple well organized recipe. I suggest a good bottle of Corbieres as a complement.
Excellent and very easy to make. I had never cooked duck before and was quite surprised at how little meat there is once you carve the bird. It was just enough for 3 people. Next time I'll use a bigger bird.
oh my God!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! i didn't know duck could taste sooooooooooooooo goooooooooooooddddddddd@! lol! but it is very greasy so make sure you place duck in a pan with a rack for grease to drop off that is deep enough to hold ALOT of grease! the duck disappeared before i could even get it to the table! everyone nibbled on it until there was nothing left! lol!
This was the first time I made a roasted duck, it was absolutely marvelous.
Love this recipe. It's the start of my Duck L'orange. The duck is so fatty I eliminate the butter. Cook one hour at 375, drain all fat and return to casserole dish, add one small can of defrosted orange juice concentrate and teaspoon of orange zest. Cook 45min more and serve with wild rice. Simple and elegant.
So simple but so delicious. Suprisingly my children said they preferred having duck then chicken. If your not a big salt fan like us then I recommend cutting the salt back a little. Otherwise it´s delicious!
This was my first attempt at cooking a duck, and even the first time I had eaten it. Like some others I put onions, garlic and a quartered lemon inside. It tasted wonderful! I also put a rack underneath so it was a little less fatty/greasy. I barely got a chance to eat a piece because everyone loved it so much. Now I need to make one when I don't have family over!
Sadly, this didn't do much for us. We were very disappointed. Could have been that we just had an ugly duckling, but I followed the recipe to a T, our it turned out very average.
Outstanding...I didn't think I'd care much for duck, WOW was I wrong! Great dish, and very simple to prepare. This one really "fits the bill" :)
The seasoning is good but the duck came out a bit dry.
This recipe was awesome! I was searching for a VERY EASY duck recipe because we didn't have enough ingredients to make the other recipe I was planning on. This recipe made our Thanksgiving delicious. My husband can't stop talking about the amazing duck I made. I did change it a little-instead of 2 tsp paprika I did 1 tsp paprika and 1 tsp garlic powder. I also added red potatoes and carrots in the roasting pan and let them soak in the duck juice. Mmmm. We'll definitely be using this recipe again!
I bought a 2.7 lb duck on a whim on Saturday and decided to try this recipe. It was amazing! I used a little less of the seasoning mix due to the smaller bird, I also added garlic powder. I stuffed the cavity with a cut up yellow onion and a mandarin orange I had poked holes into. I cooked it for a little over an hour at 365F and just used the fat to baste every 30 min or so (I didn't use the butter). I also don't have a roasting pan so I just used a rectangular square baking pan and it worked fine. I used a meat thermometer to make sure it was 180F and let it rest for about 20 min with a foil tent. It was so juicy and the skin was delicious! My brother and boyfriend was so impressed that my boyfriend has demanded we have duck every week! I am cooking another one (6 lb this time) right now and I have cut up carrots, onions and garlic under it this time to lift it out of the fat a bit. So excited! Thanks for the recipe and the reviews, they are so helpful! :D
This was not worth the mess it makes of your oven. Had to clean the grease from oven twice before turning the self cleaner on. It also needed more flavor and skin does't crisp up well. First whole duck I have ever cooked and will be the last.
THIS WAS VERY EASY TO MAKE, I MADE IT FOR THANKSGIVING, NOT A CRUMB LEFT OVER. THANKS FOR SHARING
I made this today for my husband and I for Christmas; I used fake butter (I Can't Believe It's Not Butter) just to reduce the calories a bit and it was still bloody fabulous. My husband demands I make this every year, and I was skeptical because he hates turkey and chicken! Thank you for the recipe :)
AWESOME!! A little work involved-easy though- so YUMMY! How do you resist eating the crispy skin??!
Such a great recipe. Deffently compliments the bird. I took the advice from another reviewer and added 1 Lemon, 1 Bulb of garlic, and 1 sweet onion all chopped in pieces/wedges in the duck cavity. I also added fresh thyme. I rubbed the bird down with the spices listed, and skipped the butter. I baisted the bird with its own juices about every 30 min. It came out so perfect and tender
It was pretty good. I loved how crispy the skin got. Nothing fancy but it was definatly tasty. I don't think I'll wanna eat a duck again for a while though...I can still feel all the grease in me....but it tasted great!!
My family LOVED this recipe. I was even told by my husband that I made better roasted duck then his mom.
Excellent recipe! I accidentally used cayenne instead of paprika and it still came out excellent!
The rating is for the recipe as written. The changes I made to make it 4 stars are as follows. No butter, just basted with duck juices half way through. Stuffed the inside with 1 lemon quartered, 6 pearl onions, & 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic. The skin was delicious. I plan on tweaking the stuffing some next time. Overall I really enjoyed the simplicity of this recipe.
Delicious. I stuffed it with apple, walnut and raisin stuffing. Was very nice for Christmas dinner.
Sorry but we were not thrilled with the spices on the duck. I think this would be a great spice to use on roasted chicken but we thought it takes away from the duck.
Like another reviewer, I added garlic and onion powder to the rub. I also put a piece of lemon inside. It was wonderful.
Excellent! right this minute my husband and I are picking away at this duck. The skin is crisp, flavorful and to die for!
simple. tasty. duckalicious!! Went well with a Packer victory last night. Thanks!
Whenever I roast duck, this is the recipe I use. Depending on my mood, sometimes I'll add a few different spices in there. My kids love whenever I make roast duck with this recipe!
Simple and wonderful! Followed as is, you can't go wrong, but this recipe also leaves plenty of room for you to add a customization or two (eg. substitute olive oil for butter and/or add a teaspoon of turmeric, etc...).
I had never made duck before and really am not a fan of dark meat, but I made this for my husband for Fathers Day and he couldn't stop raving about it! Was so simple and even my 1 year old loved it!
This was fine - I never had duck plain without a sauce before - I'm used to Peking Duck or with the usual apricot sauces. It leaves the duck meat "on its own" - and the flavor is a bit stronger than chicken or turkey. A good dish if you definitely know that you like duck "unmasked".
Excellent! However, my 7 lb duck didn't take nearly as long as the recipe calls for. Also, we did not put orange duck sauce on top as my family likes their duck savory.
Roast duck...dumplings...sauerkraut ~ it doesn't get any better than that..
It's easy, and delicious. I reduced cooking time by 15 minutes. Will be a staple from now on.
Most times a recipe is never followed exactly, as not everyone has the same palate. I use most recipes as a starting point to make dishes that appeal to the taste of my family.The recipe was a little heavy on the butter. We basted it during the cooking time with a little butter, but nowhere near the amount suggested in the recipe. My daughter made up a delicious rub to give the duck more flavour, as the recipe seemed a little bland for us. Fresh savory, thyme and rosemary from our garden was placed in the cavity of the duck. It was a great meal, and was the first time we tried duck. A dish worth repeating. Thank you.
I'd give it six stars if I could.
Excellent! Best duck we have ever had. Easy no fuss recipe. Mixed a few ingredients together from different reviews. Sprinkled, garlic powder, paprika and Morton's Season Salt on outside of bird. Stuffed it with lemon, onion and 1 tablespoon of butter. We did a test, the last 15 minutes we basEdt half the bird with Duck Sauce and left half left plain. The winner... The plain side, although the Orange Sauce was great! All in all, this is a great recipe for Holidays or any special occasion. This was one of the best Thanksgiving Dinners ever!
Delicious!
i added lemon and lime juice to the recipe and it turned out grear. i served this on my fiance's birthday and he enjoyed it alot.
easy and delicious! the melted butter was more than enough (I decreased it to 1/8cup for the 2nd basting). Make sure you measure your internal temperature (180).
Very good. Although I found I had to cook my duck for 2 hours not the 1 hour 45 minutes listed. I quartered an orange and stuffed the cavity with it I also stuffed in sprigs of fresh parsley. I basted every 15 minutes and turned the duck upside down half way through cooking.
This is absolutely the best, simplest recipe for cooking a duck in a way that doesn't overpower the flavor of the duck, it enhances it. DELICIOUS!!
Used this recipe to make my first roasted duck for Christmas dinner--it was a great success! The recipe is deceptively simple, but the results are exceptional.
awesome!! awesome!! awesome! .. my hubby kissed me when he saw whats cooking for dinner.. he loves duck! every bite he says hmm.. mm.. mmmm heheh thanks for sharing :) I rate this 5
This is the best way to prepare duck - I used this recipe as a guideline and seasoned 4 duck legs and thighs with whatever I had in the cupboard: thyme, oregano, parsley, garlic, and I squeezed fresh clementine juice on them while they baked. Another idea is putting orange glazed prunes in the roasting pan which add a great flavor to the natural sauce . Delicious with red potatoes and stuffing!!
This was our first duck, we should have gotten 2 our sons ate this up and us parents had to share our portions. We added rosemary and used seasoned salt instead of salt and pepper. We also cooked ours on a baking rack. Not greasy and great flavor. Our VERY picky son with sever texture aversions ate a ton of it.
I have never had much success cooking duck. This recipe is remarkably simple and delicious! There is no reason to try a more complicated recipe. My cooking time was much shorter than the recipe called for. A thermometer is a good idea.
Really enjoyed this. Still a bit greasy, but duck always is.
I made this for my daughter's communion and it went quick! Not only was it gobbled up by adults, but the kids were eating it too! I put the 1/2 cup of melted butter on the duck before putting in the oven and added a little white wine to the pan. I'll make this again and not just for parties.
I wouldn't change *a thing* about this recipe. Just make sure the duck is perfectly in the center of the oven so it isn't too close to the elements (so it won't brown too fast). Since I roasted two ducks in one oven, on top of one another other (one on a higher rack, one below) and switched them out so they would brown evenly. It came out WONDERFUL. There is a LOT of butter but that's okay because it tasted even better. Mmmmm!
Made two this Christmas but left out butter. Basted with the drippings every 20 minutes. Absolutely scrumptious!