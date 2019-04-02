Roasted Duck

I made this last year out of the blue, and my whole family enjoyed it. We had never had duck before, and it was a nice exchange for the traditional turkey. We served it with all the usual side dishes.

By Rhonda Brock Fuller

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Rub salt, pepper, and paprika into the skin of the duck. Place in a roasting pan.

  • Roast duck in preheated oven for 1 hour. Spoon 1/4 cup melted butter over bird, and continue cooking for 45 more minutes. Spoon remaining 1/4 cup melted butter over duck, and cook for 15 more minutes, or until golden brown.

Per Serving:
625 calories; protein 51.8g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 45.1g; cholesterol 280mg; sodium 1538.1mg. Full Nutrition
