Roasted Duck

I must say I have had duck in 5 star restaurants it was always delicious. I never seen duck for sale in my grocery store until one day I was in Aldi an they had a 2.5lb duck for sale for $12 I knew that was a good price a single serving of duck in a restaurant is $15 or more. Well as simple as this recipe is it's all that's needed. I did alter a few things my rub was made with garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, & black pepper. I stuffed the cavity w/ lemon wedges, garlic cloves, & sprinkled dry thyme in the cavity. My sister inlaw had the perfect raised baking pan for the duck which I cooked covered w/ foil for the 1st 45 minutes in the bottom of the pan I put carrots & potatoes cut up. I did poke holes in the duck with a big fork so the fat can drain off into the pan which season the veggies well.. This duck was so flavorful. Next time I make it I will cook 2 ducks. This is a fatty meat, & does not need the "butter" at all it got more than enough oil.I did season the duck overnight left in fridge and took it out to air dry get room temp 2.5 hours before cooking. & the cooking time is 1.5 hours to 2 hours depending on how well you want your poultry cooked. I don't chance it I cooked my meat for maybe a little over 2 hours.