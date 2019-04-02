Orange-Ginger Tofu Triangles

1 of 121

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe and make it about once a week. The tips I have for this recipe: 1) A standard 14oz carton of tofu fits into an 8"x8" pan if the tofu is cut into 3 thin slices instead of 4. I also cut each of the 3 slices into 8 triangles. 2) The sauce is enough to cover two things of 14oz tofu. Either use twice as much tofu or make this sauce all at once and use half of it (and the rest later) or use the "customize this recipe" feature at the bottom of the main page to change it to 2 servings from 4. 3) Start 2/3 to 1 dry cup of brown rice when the tofu is draining and then make the sauce then bake this and it will all end at the same time. 4) Brocolli. This is soooo good with brocolli. Helpful (87)

Rating: 5 stars I make this recipe about every other week. It is sooo good! There are a few notes to make, though. One is that there is truly a lot of marinade. I would definitely use two cakes of tofu with his recipe. I typically, based on what is in my house, substitute parsley for the cilantro and use a tablespoon of ketchup plus a teaspoon of liquid smoke for the dried chilies. I also find that the amount of oil is unnecessary. I use 1 tablespoon of each oil, and have excellent results. I also flip the tofu over a bit past halfway when baking. I usually brown these again in a dry skillet before serving. Lastly, make this recipe, you will enjoy it!! Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe and was described by my fussy eater sister as "funky" vegan food. I used light soy sauce and did not use any canola oil in an effort to reduce fat. I used jar minced ginger and added in a teaspoon of jarred chilli and forgot the cilantro. (still tasted great will try with it next time)I prepared the tofu per the recipe and with no time for marinating just put it in the oven for 30 mins. After baking there was plenty of sauce (I didn't take out any as suggested)I tipped the tofu and sauce in a wok with some frozen stir fry vegetable mix coooked it all together and then served it over rice. Everyone loved it. The aromas from cooking made everyones mouth water. This recipe is set to be a regular at our place. Thanks for the recipe Meaghan it has great asian inspired flavours. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I may never need to order out for tofu again! It takes a while but is not time-consuming. I baked them for about 40 minutes then broils them for 20. They were crisp on one side and tofu-textured on the other. I might flip them over next time as in today because I had enough leftover sauce to reuse it for another batch! Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first time having tofu. I think this recipe is great! I ate mine over a plate of basmati rice with cilantro and green onion on top. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars This has to be my favorite recipe. I have all the omnivores in my family eating it. They love it too. I make a batch of Jasmine rice add some fresh pineapple and pour the tofu and sauce over it. Yummy Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars Yum. This reminds me of a dish that I had in a little cafe on the north shore of Kauai. I would recommend freezing and thawing the tofu first to give it a chewier texture. I also added a few handfuls of fresh broccoli for the last ten minutes of cooking and covered the dish. That was really tasty and the brocolli came out perfectly tender-crisp. The sauce is excellent and tastes even better the next day. Thanks for the recipe. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars These were very good but came out oily. Next time I would leave out the canola oil altogether. I added a little extra orange juice because I was worried they wouldn't be orangey enough. I will definitely make them again! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious....I didn't pour off any of the marinade before baking and then when it was done I spooned the extra over steamed broccoli and served it with jasmine rice! It was fabulous! Helpful (9)