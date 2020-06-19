Close this dialog window Share & More Close this dialog window Nutritional Information Nuclear Screwdriver
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 165.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.4g 1 %
carbohydrates: 6.4g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
fat: 0.1g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 307.5g
ash: 0.2g
vitamin a iu: 124IU 2 %
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 1 %
vitamin b6: 0mg 1 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 31mg 52 %
folate: 18.6mcg 5 %
pantothenic acid: 0.1mg 1 %
calcium: 13.3mg 1 %
copper: 0.1mg 3 %
iron: 0.1mg 1 %
magnesium: 9mg 2 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
phosphorus: 13.2mg 1 %
potassium: 126.9mg 4 %
selenium: 0.1mcg
sodium: 7.7mg
zinc: 0mg
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
alcohol: 19.9g
energy: 157.1
aspartic acid: 0g
glutamic acid: 0g
thiamin: 0.1mg 4 %
riboflavin: 0mg 1 %
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0.1g
sugars: 5.2g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 1.1g
trans fatty acid: 0g
vitamin a re: 12.4RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 12.4RE
vitamin a carotene: 20.5mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.1mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0.2mg
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0mg
vitamin e iu: 0IU
vitamin e mg: 0mg
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
biotin: 0.3mcg
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
chromium: 0.6mcg
iodine: 1.2mcg 1 %
pyramid fruit: 0
boron: 9mg
fluoride: 176mg
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
** Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
