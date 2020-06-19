Nuclear Screwdriver

5
3 Ratings
  • 5 3
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

However you say it, this cocktail will send you soaring!

Recipe by SARAH2303

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions

  • Fill a rocks glass with ice, and pour in vodka, grain alcohol, and orange juice; stir and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
166 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 6.4g; fat 0.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 7.7mg. Full Nutrition
