Creamy Mushroom Risotto

Made this last night for company, and although I enjoyed it, I didn't get the rave reviews I was expecting for the amount of time it took to prepare it. You need to allow more time than the recipe indicates. I used skim milk and Aborio rice but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as printed. The flavor was good if a little bland for my palate and the next time I make it (yes, I will make it again) I will include more garlic and other seasonings to spice it up a little bit. It was pretty sticky and I have to agree with other reviewers who thought it had the consistancy of oatmeal. Still, I thought it had a good flavor and would be a good starting point for my next Risotto attempt.