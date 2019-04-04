Creamy Mushroom Risotto

This variation on mushroom risotto includes cream of mushroom soup for the creamy taste, without actually using heavy cream. A light hand is recommended with the thyme and basil. If you like, stir in freshly grated parmesan cheese before serving.
This came out quite good with a few alterations: I used twice as many mushrooms as called for (white button instead), a low-fat cream of mushroom soup, and cooked over LOW heat instead of medium (you don't want to rush risotto!). Also, grated swiss makes a great complement if you want some extra kick.
This is not risotto. Risotto does not contain any cream. It is "creamy" in texture because of the starch in the rice which is drawn into the liquid due to the cooking method. That being said if you take all these ingredients and throw them into a cassarole dish and bake it in the oven you have a very nice and easy dish. Don't waste expensive rice on this though. Just use regular long grain rice.
I made this for my boyfriend, brother, and brother's new girlfriend and everyone really loved it. My brother said it was the best risotto he'd ever had! I was having a poor day though, so used (lots and lots of)cheddar instead of parmesan, and the big wide mushrooms. Had with a crispy salad with vinaigrette, perfect.
This is probably more a 3.5 because it did taste good. However the fact that it's not the prettiest dish and the consistency was as my daughter put it kind of gloopy makes me doubt that I would make it again. This may well be something that I did though. I did use vegetable stock instead of chicken to make it vegetarian and we did all eat it and just because it didn't entirely work for me doesn't mean it won't for somebody else. Thanks for letting me try.
Ignore the food snobs...This has been called risotto because not everyone knows arborio is a special kind of rice. This is a DELICIOUS dish and we enjoyed it even more than our typical mushroom risotto. The creaminess of the soup seemed to ease the painstaking cooking time a bit, too!
We really enjoyed this. I used fresh portabello mushrooms because I find re-hydrated porcinis slimey and unpleasant. I used chicken bouillon powder, and it was a tad salty. When I make this again, I'll use canned broth as it isn't so salty. My only complaint with this recipe is that it needs constant supervision as you have to stir it non-stop. Oh, and it doesn't look too pretty either! Anyway, great recipe. Thanks, Kathy!
excellent! I did make some substitutions though - really like mushrooms / garlic, so i put in 2 cups of mushrooms (variety, button, brown, enoki, oyster, shitake) and about 5 cloves of garlic. Also substituted vegetable stock for chicken, and cream of mushroom with garlic soup for regular. The recipe said to cook for 20 min, but i found that even though i have a gas stove, i needed to cook for approx. 25 min for all the liquids to absorb.
As another reviewer mentioned, this is not classic risotto. That said, I used this recipe anyway for my family's Easter Dinner. I over-peppered it for my MIL's preference, but overall we really enjoyed it! I followed the recipe as written except used fresh sliced mushrooms, and did not add the parmesan cheese. Though it was not my "favorite" it was tasty, easy to cook up (exactly as written. You really do need all four cups of broth), and I'm sure I'll make it again. Thanks!
I made this and loved the flavor however i used more than the called for amt. of porcinis and it was to much. I would stick to the recipe next time and not sure why but my rice was VERY al dente. I would add more liquid next time and cook to tenderness. I would recommend this recipe. so yummy
This turned out great with a few alterations. First, I didn't use the water and the cream of mushroom soup as a previous reviewer stated it turned out gloppy. Second, I used 8 ounces of fresh sliced white button mushrooms. Third, I substituted mushroom broth for the chicken. So, I just skipped the 1st two steps and cooked the mushrooms until they were soft.
This is the first risotto recipe I've ever tried making. I was short on the proper ingredients so I had to substitute dried mushrooms for fresh white mushrooms, risotto rice for small grain white rice, and I didn't have the fresh herbs to add in the end. Never the less, this recipe was very good. I needed to add a bit more water in the end just so the rice would cook a couple more minutes to soften up. The sauce was creamy but not over powering and too rich. It was fast and easy to prepare.
Made this last night for company, and although I enjoyed it, I didn't get the rave reviews I was expecting for the amount of time it took to prepare it. You need to allow more time than the recipe indicates. I used skim milk and Aborio rice but otherwise followed the recipe exactly as printed. The flavor was good if a little bland for my palate and the next time I make it (yes, I will make it again) I will include more garlic and other seasonings to spice it up a little bit. It was pretty sticky and I have to agree with other reviewers who thought it had the consistancy of oatmeal. Still, I thought it had a good flavor and would be a good starting point for my next Risotto attempt.
This was very good. I did substitute veg. broth for chicken as my fiancee is a vegetarian. I added some garlic powder for flavoring and we used fresh sliced mushrooms instead of the dried porcini. The other change I made was to add white wine instead of the water. It added a nice flavor to the dish.
I used this recipe as a starting point. I used 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, and 4 cups of UNSALTED chicken stock (Kitchen Basic brand). I didn't add any extra mushrooms, but added 8 good shakes of "Mrs. Dash Tomato Basil Garlic" blend along with 2 large cloves of garlic, minced. At the end, I stirred in about 1/4 cup chopped roasted red pepper, 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesano Reggiano cheese, 4 tablespoons freshly chopped parsley, and about 25-30 medium cooked shrimp, cut in half. It was delicious!! I added the shrimp to make it a main dish and it was wonderful. This may not be a "true" risotto, but it is close enough and very tasty! Sometimes, its OK to cheat a little.
DELICIOUS. This is a pretty time intensive recipe but easy to follow, and simple in terms of ingredients. Maybe it's not a traditional risotto but when you have 2 toddlers running wild around you, a simpler, easier recipe that results in a delicious end result is a weclome thing no matter what some naysayers might have to say. I will definitely be making this again. I made it easier by cutting corners like heating my water and stock in a microwaveable measuring cup. I mixed in some asiago cheese at the end and it gave it a great flavor. Anyone who wants a flavorful, satisfying side should definitely try this recipe. I bet you could make this a main course by mixing in a boat load of veggies in the beginning, or using some grilled chicken or shrimp.
This was so good and it made so much, that with only two of us, we ate it 3 nights in a row. I just left it in the pot each night with the top on (in the refrigerator of course), and then when I wanted it for the next night, I just put the pot back on the stove and slowly added around a cup of broth again. My boyfriend and I both thought it got better each night!!
My husband and I loved it. This was my first try at making risotto, and it turned out to be easier than I thought, though time consuming. The results were worth it! I used fresh baby portabello mushrooms instead of the porcini, and low fat mushroom soup. I will definitely make this again.
Very yummy - one of the better risotto dished I've had! I did make a few changes. I added steamed butternut squash, fresh mushrooms (instead of dried), zucchini and red bell pepper. So it looked pretty & colorful. I also used only 1/2 the amount of chicken stock (and topped it up with the excess squash water) as I had read that other complaints that it was too salty. I topped it off with some fresh parmesan...and it was perfect! I've made risotto before so I know that it's a commitment. But all-in-all it's a very simple dish and I'll for sure be making this one again!
Really tasty recipe. The whole family enjoyed this dish.
It was the first time I have ever cooked risotto but it worked out really well. It was really easy to follow. I didn't use the canned soup - instead just thickened cream with seasoning which made the risotto not as creamy but still really flavoursome. Loved it!
Flexible, versatile and expandable. I use a large covered (no vent) nonstick skillet. In the 350 oven 40 minutes to 1.5 hours. It is my basic one pan rice dinner to which I can top bbq skewers, any fridge left overs , a side veg medley, stir fry creations. Saucier or dryer. Adjustable staple!
