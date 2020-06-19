Cherry-Blueberry Pie

This recipe rocks!! I don't usually comment on recipes when I haven't cooked them, at least once, according to the directions. But after reading the recipe and the reviews, I knew this was a winner and would work with my new 'goal'. I've made myself a pledge to only purchase absolute necessities until I empty my pantry and freezer -- before I start putting up and preserving new things. Even though I had to finagle things, it came out soooo good! I used the pie filling and 3.5 cups of blueberries as well as a can of well drained, tart cherries. I added a splash of lemon and sugar/stevia blend. I pre-baked the bottom crust at 425 for 12 min. then let it cool. I only had about 2/3 of a top crust as I had previously invaded my stash. So I used cookie cutters to cut out rabbit and egg shapes to decorate my Easter dessert. I topped them with colored sugar. Since my pie was deep dish I got most of the filling in but I goofed and forgot to add the cornstarch . . .oh well. I froze the leftover filling to add to coffee cake. I shielded the crust and baked it at 425 for 10 minutes and then cut it down to 350 for the rest of the time. Was it a little runny? Yep- my fault. It was still delicious! Now, one question. Hopefully no one is using strips of foil to shield their crust? It's a lot easier to cut a foil circle 1 in. larger than the pan, fold it into quarters and cut out the center. You end up with a hoop shape that you just drop on and tuck under. THANK YOU April!!