Cherry-Blueberry Pie
A fruity and fun surprise awaits you inside this double crusted cherry and blueberry pie.
This pie is amazing! I actually prepared it a couple months ago-minus the egg white and suger on top and froze it-took it out of the freezer today, added the egg and suger and popped it in the oven on 350 for about 70 minutes, Everyone LOVED it!! I'm actually planning on making at least 2 more(this week) to stick in the freezer for when i need a good pie!Read More
This pie is amazing! I actually prepared it a couple months ago-minus the egg white and suger on top and froze it-took it out of the freezer today, added the egg and suger and popped it in the oven on 350 for about 70 minutes, Everyone LOVED it!! I'm actually planning on making at least 2 more(this week) to stick in the freezer for when i need a good pie!
Everyone LOVED the flavors mixed and the pie was a huge success. I doubled the recipe, added a 1/3 c more sugar and 4 tablespoons of butter in single T pats on top of the filling before covering with top shell(something my grandmother always did) and used a very deep dish pie pan saving back about 1/2 cup of filling, pie did over flow a bit but somehow it just wouldn't be berry pie if it didn't over flow. I always cook on an old cookie sheet. I also had to increase the cooking time, starting at 425 for about 15 minutes then 350 for 60 minutes.
I remembered the recipe wrong when I went to the store and got blueberry pie filling. I "washed" the filling part off in a collander and just used the blueberries left over. Also, I don't own a pastry brush so I used my husband's grill, baster brush to apply the egg wash. I also over cooked it. Regardless of what I did it still came out great. The cherries make it sweet and the blueberries give it a tartness. Oh yeah, I also used premade pie shells!
If I could give this recipe more than 5 stars I absolutely would! This was so delicious! I had a lot of fresh blueberries given to me and I was looking up recipes to use them in and this is the first one I tried. This is also the first fruit pie I have ever made. I just subsituted the fresh blueberries in place of the frozen. I did use a 12 oz. frozen pie crust instead of a 15 oz. refrigerated pie crust. I don't think it really made to much of a difference. The eggwhites brushed on and then sprinkled with sugar made it taste amazing. I did put tin foil over the edges so they wouldn't burn. The blueberries and the cherries mixed together tasted so good! I topped my piece with whipped cream and my fiance had vanilla ice cream with his. But it would be delicious by itself! I still have a ton of blueberries left and a lot of different recipes to try out but I plan to make this again soon! ::UPDATE:: I ended up freezing a lot of the fresh blueberries I had this summer. I have made this pie several times using fresh and several times using the same blueberries frozen. Even though the pie is delicious both ways it is better using the frozen blueberries! When using the frozen -you don't loose the blueberry taste to the cherry pie filling.
Turned out perfectly. I used fresh instead of frozen and added about 1 more cup and it turned out great! Everyone wanted the recipe.
I got raves for this pie at Thanksgiving, especially from people who were not big cherry pie fans. I guess the blueberries tempered the flavor of the cherries. I hated to tell how easy it was to make!
Really?? Baked 15 minutes LESS than recommended, and burnt to a black crisp! Horrible recipe.
I used this recipe for a pie auction at church so didn't have a chance to try it. After it was sold it was cut and everyone who tried it wanted the recipe. I have since baked one for us and it is without a doubt the best pie I have ever tried - and the easiest. I did substitute a large can of pie filling and removed about half the filling part. Used all the cherries. Scant two cups of blueberries. Also used 1/4 cup Splenda for Baking instead of the sugar.
I am not very good with fruit pies but wow, this was very good and fairly easy to make. I used frozen mixed berries and it was perfect. This didn't last! A definate keeper!
I made a crumb topping for the top pie crust, using a yellow cake mix, stick of butter and a 1/2 cup of brown sugar, and it was amazing!!!
WOW! This pie was not only easy, easy, easy but was one of the best tasting pies I have ever made. I made my own crust (since I do not like store bought). I used lite cherry pie filling and it was just about the right sweetness. Since I used lite pie filling I could splurge with putting ice cream on top of my piece. This recipe is a keeper!
This is a supper easy very quick preparation recipe that is awesome tasting. Whenever I make this it doesn’t even last a day in the house. Everybody loves it!!!!!
fun, easy, delicious! for the recent reviewer that had trouble with burning....I always take strips of aluminum foil and fold over and under the edge of the crust...take it off for the last 15 minutes....old trick!
This recipe rocks!! I don't usually comment on recipes when I haven't cooked them, at least once, according to the directions. But after reading the recipe and the reviews, I knew this was a winner and would work with my new 'goal'. I've made myself a pledge to only purchase absolute necessities until I empty my pantry and freezer -- before I start putting up and preserving new things. Even though I had to finagle things, it came out soooo good! I used the pie filling and 3.5 cups of blueberries as well as a can of well drained, tart cherries. I added a splash of lemon and sugar/stevia blend. I pre-baked the bottom crust at 425 for 12 min. then let it cool. I only had about 2/3 of a top crust as I had previously invaded my stash. So I used cookie cutters to cut out rabbit and egg shapes to decorate my Easter dessert. I topped them with colored sugar. Since my pie was deep dish I got most of the filling in but I goofed and forgot to add the cornstarch . . .oh well. I froze the leftover filling to add to coffee cake. I shielded the crust and baked it at 425 for 10 minutes and then cut it down to 350 for the rest of the time. Was it a little runny? Yep- my fault. It was still delicious! Now, one question. Hopefully no one is using strips of foil to shield their crust? It's a lot easier to cut a foil circle 1 in. larger than the pan, fold it into quarters and cut out the center. You end up with a hoop shape that you just drop on and tuck under. THANK YOU April!!
There is a reason you don't see anything less than 5 stars on all the reviews -- this pie ROCKS! I'm not a huge fan of just blueberry pie or cherry pie, but together, this really was delicious. And I say "was" because the pie didn't make it through the morning. And it was just my daughter and me eating it! I followed everything as originally described with just a couple of embelishments, as others suggested. First, I chilled fresh blueberries in the freezer for about an hour. This supposedly holds in the blueberry flavor more so than fresh, mushy blueberries. I also made it 2 cups instead of 1 1/2. Second, I used the cherry pie filling as described, but I added about 3/4 cub of fresh, chilled, pitted cherries to the mix. I had them, why not use them? Third, I used the pre-made rolled pie crusts. That was for me very easy and doable. Lastly, I did let the pie cool for exactly two hours, but I think a little less time is fine; it was barely lukewarm by then. All-in-all, a great, EASY recipe. I'll be making this again for sure. And I loved the fresh cherries. That had a deeper, less tart flavor than the canned cherries.
Added more fruit and a 1/4 tsp of almond extract otherwise followed the recipe ~ an instant favorite at our house. Thank you!
My family enjoyed this pie but unfortunately I did not. I'm giving it for stars based on what everyone else said. The problem I had with it was the filling. It was really thick and felt weird in my mouth. If I ever make this pie again, I'll try cutting back on the cornstarch. Also, the filling didn't have the "zing" that I prefer in cherry pies. I didn't rate this recipe down for that because it may just be the pie filling I used.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful pie!!!
Yum! I added a little lemon zest and a little lemon juice. Perfect, our new fav!!!
I made this for Mother's Day exactly as written. My family loved it, even my brother who usually never eats dessert had 2 pieces! That was when I knew it was a keeper. And the fact that it was sooo easy was just icing on the cake..or should I say PIE! Yum Yum
I tried this recipe and its definitely a keeper! It turned out so good and was perfect for all the blueberries I have frozen in my freezer from the garden. I did add a splash of lemon juice for freshness. It turned out beautifully and got gobbled up quickly by my family.
I can see why this has 5 stars! It is so quick and tastes awesome! I did adjust the temperature to 375 and baked for about 45 minutes. 425 is way too hot and will burn the crust. Which happened the first time I baked it. Second time at 375 was perfect. Thanks for submitting!
This was delicious, just the right amount of sweet and tangy! Followed recipe exactly.
This turned out really good. I only used blueberries but it was still perfect. Next time I'll make my own pastry though. I baked it at 425 for 15 minutes then turned down to 350 for about 45 minutes. Golden and crispy!
I just made this for my cherry pie disliking family. I made it as a compromise. I love cherry pie, they hate it, they love blueberry pie, I hate it. We all LOVED this pie. I put a little too much cornstarch in but I probably would do it again b/c I can't stand runny fruit pie. If I wanted that, I'd make cobbler. This was a good recipe. A good basic, basic flavor recipe.
This pie is easy and delicious. I also have made it using mixed frozen berries (not just blueberries). My boyfriend actually likes the mixed berries better. I like both ways.
This is the best!! My fiance who doesn't usually like berry pies loves this recipe. I make it exactly the way the recipes says and it comes out so perfect.
I'm so excited that I have this recipe! I've made this pie six times and have been told by multiple people that it's the best pie they've ever had!
I made this for my fiance's birthday and he siad it was the best cherry pie he had ever had! I made my own crust instead of the store bought but otherwise it was an extremely easy recipe!
Great, easy recipe. I used cherry pie filling sweetened with Splenda, which gave it a very fruity taste without too much sweetness.
My husband loves cherry pie. However, I wasn't expecting him to say it was the best cherry pie he had ever had!
I'm really not sure why this recipe has such great reviews. My husband and I agreed that the filling was just okay. We were both disappointed.
Probably one of our favorite pies! We had hunters hunting on a cold day and invited them in for this. Loved it!
I made this yesterday and it was the easiest pie I have ever made. I usually have all the ingredients on hand, so it's win - win for my family!!! We have been snowed in the past couple of days, and we wanted a fruity dessert so I did an ingredient search and this is what came up. My husband who likes blueberries but not cherries loved it! My 3 teenage boys ate two pieces each and when the pie plate was empty they asked me to make another one, which I did today. I will be making this pie often. We loved it!!
Delicious! Made this for our Fire Dept. Auxiliary closing and it was a hit! To make it pretty, I did the lattice top. Will definately make again. note: I used twice as many blueberries as I have a large pie plate and it still was yummy!!!
I made this for Easter and received rave reviews. There was no left overs of this pie and was asked to make it again. I believe that I had a deep dish pie plate so I had to double the recipe.
This turned out soooo good!!! I used 2 cups of frozen wild blueberries and put a pie shield on the crust after 15 minutes of baking. Other than that I followed to recipe as is. Tasty, delicious pie!
Since I had fresh fruit I used it instead of canned and it made a great pie. I used advice from other reviews.
Absolutely delicious, what a surprise! The small amount of time I spent preparing it was a great return for the HUGE amount of praise I got on it! Definitely goes into the "make again & again" pile!
This was pretty good. My filling was a tad runny though... I was thinking maybe it was because I didn't let the blueberries thaw enough before using?
This was a VERY yummy pie, you wouldnt think that blueberries and cherries would go together but they are delicious! The filling is very firm and doesnt go all over the pie plate.
Yummy. I followed the recipe exactly, I really liked this better than just cherry pie.
I started out making cherry pie but ran out of cherries so I added some blueberries I had on hand. The result was one scrumptious pie! What a delicious accident!
What a pie! The smell that fills the house, the flavors of cherry, blueberry and a hint of cinnamon all mingled together in a light flaky crust-doesn't get any better. I've made this several times now and, like others, have found it needs more filling for our taste. I double the ingredients now and it is even better!
I tried this in the summer. So easy and everyone loved it. I needed to leave feedback because I just looked it up again to make for our Christmas buffet.
I may have been helped in knowing to leave some extra room for the filling to bubble. I filled it too high. My lattice work wasn't very pretty after the bubble over, but it made up for that lack in taste. Yum!
My husband and father in law love pie. I'm not big on it but I found this recipe by mistake and thought that i would chance it. It's AMAZING!! We all love it. It is sweet and tart and super easy to make. I use fresh blueberries instead of frozen and I put about a cup or so extra into the filling batch, just so that it's really full. I can't say enough good things about this pie!
This pie was OUT OF THIS WORLD! I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. Thank you for posting the recipe. I will definitely make this again and again.
Fabulous! Next time I'm going to try to use a larger can of pie filling though - deep dish!
This was okay. Might try again with fresh cherries instead of the filling. Made with the cream cheese crust recipe on this website.
I cheated, but basically the same concept. I used 1 can of cherry pie filling and one can of blueberry pie filling. I added more cinnamon. I also made my own crust using this recipe from here
I loved this! I Doubled the berries adding Huckleberries along with the Blueberries and a 1/4 t. of Almond Extract - put in a deep dish, 9" pan - mmmmmm !!!
I agree with those who doubled the filling recipe and used a deep dish pie pan. You will still have about one cup of filling leftover but the pie will be really juicy!
Last time I baked a pie was in the 90's. Not very good at it. I made this yesterday, at husband's request, and it turned out perfect. It was so delicious. I think I'll tackle a pumkin pie from this website for Thanksgiving. Thank you for giving me a boost of confidence.
THIS RECIPE ROCKS! So easy and I always get rave reviews on this pie when I make it!
Delicious and so easy to make!
This pie has a really nice flavor and wasn't too tart or too sweet. The whole family loved it! I made the crust from scratch using my favorite recipe from here: "Ruth's Grandma's Pie Crust" but otherwise followed the recipe as written. Fantastic!!
Easy and very good recipe. I doubled the amount of blueberries. Was one of the favorite pies at Thanksgiving. I put lattice pie strips on the top.
This recipe is GREAT! Very easy and tastes delicious. I'm not a big fan of cherry pie, but had pie crust and frozen blueberries on hand that needed to be used up. I found this recipe and the reviews enticed me to make it. Boy, am I glad I did. I served it at a small party while it was still warm... it got rave reviews!!
I used this recipe for Thanksgiving, and everyone loved it! The crust turned out beautifully. I used a deep round casserole dish, and I probably could have used more of the filling. I wanted an all cherry pie, so I used frozen cherries instead of blueberries. The large frozen cherries with the smaller cherries in the pie filling made a great combination. Very easy recipe for a beginner!
Great pie. I always liked cherry pie better than any other flavor. This recipe gave me another use for all the blueberries my family grows in the garden too.
Wonderful! Made for a family that couldn't decide between cheery or blueberry pie, and got rave reviews from everyone!
This pie was a big hit at our pre-4th of July party. Unfortunatley I made only one pie, I should have made at least three. Everyone wanted this recipe!
I made this pie for a cookout and followed the directions exactly. Apparently it was outstanding because someone from the party took it hostage and I never even got to try a piece. A great way to jazz up traditional cherry pie!
I used fresh blueberries, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect! I did cover my crust with foil for the first 30 min. then took it off for the last 10. Mine only needed 40 minutes and it was beautifully golden brown. I put cool whip on top and it was a huge hit with my hubby!!!! Perfect for the 4th of JULY!
Very good but, needs more filling than recipe makes. I also didn't like the pre-made pie crust but I will use this filling recipe again for sure. I think if it was doubled it might fill a 9in deep dish pie crust correctly, although doubling it may be what is required just to fill the normal 9in pie crust correctly. Thanks for sharing. It is great to have a filling that is perfect...not too runny and not too thick.
I made this today with Hot Water Pie Crust II recipe from this site and it was superb. Followed the recipe except baked it at 350 for 60 minutes. Not too tart or too sweet. Perfect.
This was good, and better than the average cherry pie. I love the depth the cinnamon gives to it (I added more than the recipe called for b/c we love it in everything). I also zested some lemon into the filling mix, which my husband really liked. I think next time though I would add a little more cornstarch. It's not runny or anything, just a personal preference.
Everyone in my family loved this!
This was easy peasy! I'm not an accomplished baker but this turned out beautifully and it was delicious as well. I'll be keeping these ingredients on hand so I can make it regularly. Thanks for the wonderful recipe!
excellent pie!! would make again and again! Yummy!
Perfect pie, great flavor and easy to make. I used about 2 cups of frozen blueberries.
I am only giving this four stars since I would have added more corn starch. I did increase the blueberries to two cups so I should have thought to add additional corn starch as well. I made this the day before my dinner and it was still too runny, but tasted fabulous.
Everybody loved it!! Very easy and tasty!
made this for 4th of july with splenda and it was a huge hit!
Fabulous! I did have a few issues with the crust, however (but no fault of the recipe). I used frozen pie crust but forgot that you are supposed to take one crust out of the tin, still frozen, and thaw it out on wax. I left it in the tin to thaw, and couldn't get it out with out tearing it. So I balled up the dough, rolled it out, and attempted a lattice crust which worked ok. During baking I realized the edges were darkening fast, so I went to cover the edges with foil, only to find I was out! I left the pie in the oven as long as I could, but I had to take it out after 30 minutes to avoid burning. The end result was still delicious, although the crust didn't stay together very well :)
This is really so good. I am chuckling as I write this because I'm really not a pie person and I'm especially not a fruit pie person but I had some canned cherries close to expiration and some blueberries in the fridge. Anyway...BRAVO--such a simple and yummy pie.
Easy and delicious; a different take on fruit pie! Only took 30 minutes to bake in my convection oven, browned beautifully with egg wash.
I made this pie for my brothers Birthday. He's not a fan of cherries so I used a can of Blueberry pie filling and a 12oz bag of frozen mixed berries! It came out great and he loved it! I would make this again.
This was awesome. Now that fall has arrived, I can't wait to make it again.
Was super easy and a huge hit!
this pie was amazing
Cut back on sugar to 1/3 cup, but otherwise followed exactly. Found it to be just the right amount of sweetness for us.
I do not even like fruit pies but I would eat this one again and again. It's the best fruit pie I've ever made or had.
So easy and delicious! Quick to put together. Baked for 45 minutes at 375. I can keep these ingredients on hand and it'd be simple to put together whenever needed.
Delicious! Loved the combination. A great fruit pie!
Wow! What a surprise! I was looking for something to make to satisfy my sweet tooth and had everything on hand for this pie. It was amazing and disappeared quickly!
This is a truly wonderful pie. I followed the recipe to a "T" and it turned out exactly as expected. Try this one. You won't be disappointed!
I made using a bag of frozen sweet pitted cherries and a bag and a half of frozen blueberries. (Amounts were about equal to amounts of the fruits called for in recipe.) The pie was perfect - not too runny, very delicious, and beautiful.
I made this pie exactly as it was given and it looked great, I thought it was way to sweet thoughand the cherry pie filling totally covered up the taste of the blueberries.
I used half sugar half stevia to make it more diabetic friendly and frozen cherries to make my own pie filling. It is delicious
Quick easy and delicious all will minimal ingredients.
Made it with no changes Used wild blueberries Really good and will make it again Unable to paste my photo
Great, easy pie. Maybe it's just me, but I was expecting a bit more "WOW!" after all the rave reviews. Don't get me wrong, it's a really good pie, but not memorable. Still, if you're considering this, give it a go. METHOD: Aside from using my own pie crust, I followed the directions as written. I used Comstock cherry pie filling and a half good quality frozen blueberries and half fresh blueberries. WOULD I MAKE IT AGAIN? Yes, but will increase the amount of pie-filling as my taste buds begged for more punch. I will also use Morello Cherries in a jar from Trader Joe's. Perhaps with those minor changes, I'd give it a "5".
I thought this was good, may have been even better with fresh Cherries. Everyone loved it.
A nice combination of flavors, but didn't "wow".
Excellent recipe, and I tweaked it a bit by adding fresh strawberries and rhubarb. We love Rhubarb, so why not & it was perfect with some fresh homemade whipped cream
Wow... I made this for father's day dinner. My mom said it was the best pie she had ever tasted in her life...I don't know about that, but it was amazing...the cinnimon was an unexpected delight....I wouldn't change a thing!
