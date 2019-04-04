Danish Almond Puff

This was very different! I am not even sure how to explain the taste? The two layers were both very crispy, greasy, and slightly flaky. It did not remind me of a danish either, which has a slightly sweet taste even in the crust to go along with the buttery flavor. I also thought it was going to rise and flake up more like a puff pastry to, but it only rose slightly. I used vanilla extract as I do not care for almond extract, which would not affect the results. When finished I topped with slivered almonds. A modified version would have to be a lot less greasy, puff up a little more, and have some type of sweet cheese or sweetened preserves between the layers so it is not just like eating two thin greasy crusts topped with almonds. I just don't understand this recipe? I think filling suggestions may have helped? I don't know?