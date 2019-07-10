Ron's Grilled Shrimp

Shrimp is cooked in a grill basket after it's been marinated in a sensational medley of citrus juices, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and basil. If you don't have a grill basket, thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers. When cooking, be sure to turn the skewers over once during cooking.
This was a really great recipe. I'm always trying to find new ways to use up shrimp and this was definetly a crowd pleaser. I served the shrimp with rice and corn on the cob. It was a perfect way to kick off the summer.
I expected more flavor from the marinade - especially after all of the raving reviews but it was just ........ good, not great. I followed the recipe exactly, rare for me, but there's little sense in changing a recipe then reviewing the original and criticizing it. Keep in mind that any citrus, especially lime juice, begins to "cook" raw seafood .... so if you marinade the shrimp for a longer exposure to the ingredients you have effectively prepared a variant of ceviche. I think if I were to make this again I would suggest reserving the marinade until the shrimp are just about finished on the grill and pour it over the shrimp to create a "glaze" on the shrimp.
This is a do over in my house. I marinated the shrimp overnite and they were delicious!! This marinade was very tasty with a little bit of heat from the pepper flakes. My family loved it and it will definitely be a do over at my house.
Awesome grilled shrimp Ron! I followed the recipe exactly, marinating about 4 hours and got wonderful results. I skewered the shrimp on wooden skewers to grill them and the flavor was incredible. They had a wonderful light citrus and herb flavor with a little kick from the red pepper flakes. I highly recommend using the fresh herbs to get great results. This recipe is a definite keeper!
This was fantastic! Thanks Ron! I had to broil it, as the grill is down for the moment, but it was still yummy! The only thing I didn't have to add was the crushed red pepper, but I sprinkled a little cayenne in place of it, and it was great! Most definitely will make this again!
checked for a grilled shrimp recipe and this was the first thing that popped up. I had most of the ingredients on hand so I whipped some up. BIG HIT with the family, including my "doesn't really like shrimp" wife, and my picky 7 year old. Prepared some vegetable kabobs to go along with them and had an amazing dinner. Will definitely use again.
I prepared this exactly as written, using fresh shrimp from a gourmet specialty market. My fiance, who is a HUGE shrimp lover said, and I quote: "This was the best shrimp I've ever had. I'm sure part of it had to do with the quality of the shrimp, but this marinade was PERFECT." So....thanks for sharing this recipe! ;)
Great marinade! I cubed up some green and yellow squash, button mushrooms and red pepper, put it with the prawns in a bag then made kabobs! Save a little marinade to drizzle over the kabobs when they come off the grill!
The marinade, and I cringe each time I see a recipe that has marinated seafood, was light in flavor that didn't overpower the natural goodness of the shrimp. It's such a fine line when marinating seafood with acidic bases as they tend to start cooking right away. One must be careful that your meal is not already prepared by leaving the marinade on too long. Otherwise a perfectly nice meal. Served with a green salad. Thank you Ron Goodwyne.
I went with the rave reviews here and decided to try this recipe as stated. The first time was for my birthday dinner but when the Mr. surprised the family with dinner out, I thought since someone else here commented that they left their overnight and they came out great, I'd be ok (even though I still worried). Boy they were NOT ok. Can you say Ceviche? That is what citrus juice does to seafood. It cooks it! They came out so tough and awful when he had them the next night. Weeks later, I thought I'd try again, but only gave it 30 minutes of marinated time. AGAIN! It came out tough and not so great, but the kids ate them. Sorry, this recipe is a fail for me.
My husband said it was the best shrimp marinade he ever had and I agree! We put our shrimp on the grill in tin foil and in 6 minutes it was perfect. My husband likes a little kick so next time I am going to put in a little more cayenne pepper. I plan on using this for some wonderful talapia I bought this week. Loved it! Little trick I learned for making a marinade is get a gallon ziploc bag and a flower vase then set the baggy in the vase and put your ingredients in that. Easy to mix and the bag doesn't keep tipping over!
This is so good. My whole family loved the shrimp and eat every single one.
I am the food service director at an upscale senior center. I wanted a great recipe for grilled shrimp and this fit my needs perfectly. I served 45 peope the shrimp and they loved it. I did us 16-20 per pound shrimp that was deveined with tail on. Thanks for sharing!!!
I used fresh-squeezed lemon and lime juice. The basil and parsley came straight from my garden, but I only had dried cilantro. I'll admit I didn't measure the ingredients carefully, mainly because I was cutting back the recipe to use what precious few shrimp I had. I marinated about two hours and grilled in a grill wok. These were delicious! I will definitely make them again.
I made this and MUST say that it was the best grilled shrimp I had EVER had!!! For added zip I added slices of (2) large jalapenos to the marinade and them tossed them into the grill basket with the shrimp. My friends are STILL talking about it!
This is a great recipie, the shrimp was good and everyone in my family enjoyed it. I also fried half of the shrimp per my husbands request and they were exellent. and I used balsamic vinegar instead of red wine.
With this much citrus in a marinade you are making a ceviche and then grilling it. My wife found the texture unappealing (a rare comment for her) and I tended to agree. Having said that, it is a good ceviche, if don't grill it.
This was absolutely delicious! I didn’t have time to marinade the shrimp. So I made the marinade, tossed the shrimp, and grilled the shrimp with the marinade in a foil packet in a grill basket. It was so darn good!!
These turned out to be really delicious. I didn't have red wine vinegar, so I used balsamic vinegar instead. I skewered them and cooked them on the grill with some onions, pineapple chunks and tomatoes. My husband added some bell pepper to his kabobs. I never marinated shrimp before but I will be sure to use this again!
Great marinade! I love the lemon/lime combination - I added these to a Pasta Primavera dish (Food Network's Giada De Laurentiis) I made for dinner and it was wonderful. I'm so glad to have found this recipe... Thank you! 5-31-10 UPDATE: We made this again last night and couldn't stop talking about it. This is one of the best grilled shrimp recipes on AR! Every flavor is present in each bite - please try this, you won't be disappointed. And, thank you once again, Ron, for sharing this winner of a recipe!
this was very tasty.. i used all cilantro.. doubled the red wine vinegar.. subbed dried basil for the fresh.. i eyeballed the garlic.. next time i would double the red pepper or add some cayenne for a bit more punch.. left the shells on the shrimp to add a little more flavor.. i cooked this in my cast iron skillet on the stove top instead of grilling.. super good.. it reminds me of a shrimp dish my mom used to make when i was little.. ty for the recipe
Made recipe exactly and my husband and I really thought the vinegar overpowered the dish. We’d leave it out altogether if we made it again. I had high hopes for the herbs and citrus flavors but this really fell short for me. Husband said 3 stars but I’d say 2.
This tastes absolutely fantastic! Very quick to cook, uses ingredients I had to hand, and since I cooked it on foil, almost no cleanup. I marinated for just over an hour. The only reason I'm not giving this 5 stars is because the shrimp came out a bit tougher than I'd like, but that may as easily be my fault. Will definitely make this again.
Nice easy marinade with everything you would usually have on hand. Could be a little spicier for us, so I think next time a I add some paprika or cumin. Maybe crushed red pepper? Anyway, going to use this recipe again.
I fixed this for dinner tonight It was excellent. It was quick and easy to fix. Followed the recipe exactly except for the red pepper flakes. Served with Rice Pilaf and salad with raw veggies in it. Thought I was making enough for left overs but that didn't happen.
