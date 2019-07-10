Ron's Grilled Shrimp

4.5
75 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 13
  • 3 9
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Shrimp is cooked in a grill basket after it's been marinated in a sensational medley of citrus juices, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and basil. If you don't have a grill basket, thread shrimp onto metal or soaked wooden skewers. When cooking, be sure to turn the skewers over once during cooking.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk oil, lime juice, lemon juice, and vinegar together in a large bowl. Add cilantro, parsley, basil, garlic, crushed red pepper, salt, and black pepper; mix thoroughly.

    Advertisement

  • Add shrimp and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours, tossing occasionally.

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat Remove shrimp from marinade and shake off excess. Discard remaining marinade.

  • Place shrimp in a grill basket. Cook on the preheated grill, shaking the basket regularly, until shrimp are pink on the outside and opaque in the center, 5 to 6 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of marinade ingredients. The actual amount of marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
208 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 3.2g; fat 11g; cholesterol 172.5mg; sodium 230.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/26/2022