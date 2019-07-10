Ron's Grilled Shrimp

I went with the rave reviews here and decided to try this recipe as stated. The first time was for my birthday dinner but when the Mr. surprised the family with dinner out, I thought since someone else here commented that they left their overnight and they came out great, I'd be ok (even though I still worried). Boy they were NOT ok. Can you say Ceviche? That is what citrus juice does to seafood. It cooks it! They came out so tough and awful when he had them the next night. Weeks later, I thought I'd try again, but only gave it 30 minutes of marinated time. AGAIN! It came out tough and not so great, but the kids ate them. Sorry, this recipe is a fail for me.