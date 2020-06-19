Daiquiri

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This refreshing drink is made with strawberries, rum and lemon-lime soda blended with ice for a great summer cool down.

By flossi

Recipe Summary

Servings:
2
Yield:
2 drinks
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In the container of a blender, combine the lemonade concentrate, lemon-lime soda, rum and strawberries. Cover, and blend until smooth. Add ice and blend to desired thickness.n

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
452 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 67.4g; fat 0.3g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 23.3mg. Full Nutrition
