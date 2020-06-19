Daiquiri
This refreshing drink is made with strawberries, rum and lemon-lime soda blended with ice for a great summer cool down.
This was so good! I used the whole can of frozen lemonade, 12 ounces of club soda, 1 T lime juice, 16 ounces of frozen strawberries, and ice. This made way more than two servings. I made half with out rum (two kid servings & one adult serving) and three adult servings with 4 ounces of rum. My husband loved it and said it tastes like a hurricane.Read More
This recipe created a great texture but it was way too much lemonade! It was way too overpowering. So, I cut the lemonade in half and increased the strawberries to 8 oz. instead of 5. It definately tasted better and wasn't as bitter.Read More
Way too sweet for us.
Little too much lemonade but cut back on that a little and perfect drink
