Honey Mustard Beer Brats

Rating: 5 stars I subitted this recipe. It will take a lot more than 12 oz of beer. I usually end up with at least 4 beers to cover. Not sure why it was changed to 12 oz. Helpful (86)

Rating: 4 stars Being raised with two very German parents I was forced to eat bratwurst quite often. I really disliked it so now I never go near it BUT my Scottish hubby and my kids all love the stuff therefore I make it several times a year. Even if I don't like what I'm making I always taste before serving and I must admit that this was really delicious!! I did the opposite of what the recipe stated; instead of grilling the sausage after coming out of the slow cooker I grilled the brats before. I used a lot of peppers and added more beer. The sauce was very tastey and the bratwurst was amazingly tender and REALLY flavorful. The family loved this recipe and I thank you! Helpful (47)

Rating: 4 stars This is one of the best brat recipes I've come across. Everyone who I served this recipe to loved it. The brats come out so tender! I cook this on low in the crockpot for approx. 7 hours instead of the 4-5 hours the recipe recommends to get them extra tender. They're great right out of the pot, no grilling is needed afterward, if it isn't convenient during inclement weather. Helpful (31)

Rating: 5 stars yum yum yum!!!!! I made this for the folks at work for a German themed meal. They LOVED it! I could not locate any honey mustard bbq sauce so I just purchased honey bbq and added a little spicy mustard. I will definitely be making this for a football party or tailgating! Thank you! GREAT recipe! Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Pretty good. We have 3'foot snow drifts so we couldn't grill outside. Instead I pan grilled the brats on the stove before putting them in the crock pot. I used nearly 4 12 oz cans of bear and added sourkraut to the onions and peppers. Liked the liquid smoke flavor. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent bratwurst! I must admit I was a bit skeptical at first. Brats in the slow cooker???? Boy was I wrong!!! Slow cooking makes them fork tender (and deelicious!). Made half the recipe so that my dad would have something to eat when he came to my house to work on a bathroom remodeling project. Because I didn't know when he'd show up (and I was working all day) I made everything the night before. I pretty much followed the directions to a T except for a couple of minor changes. I followed Linda Mclean's suggestion of grilling/basting the brats prior to slow cooking (I used an indoor grill for this). Instead of half an onion and half each of green and red peppers I used an entire sweet onion and 2 medium-sized green peppers. Also in order to completely cover the brats/onions/peppers I used 2 (12 oz.) bottles of Michelob Amber Bock (the cheapest beer I could find - you don't need anything fancy here just a dark beer for flavor). Cooked on low for 4 hours but 5 would have been OK too. My house smelled so good! Since I had left-overs I brought some to work with me. When warmed up in the microwave the scent of beer permeated the air (yum!!!). For those who couldn't find honey mustard BBQ sauce look for Kraft brand (they make it). Overall this is a great easy recipe that me and my dad both really enjoyed. I'll have to make this for my bf too. Thanks for sharing: ) Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I thought these turned out really good. What I liked most was how easy it was to make. The addition of the bbq sauce was great. The house did smell good while it was cooking. I also skipped the red bell pepper as I didn't have any and used two green instead. I added more garlic than called for as I do with most dishes. Thanks for sharing the recipe! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars These are awesome! We like to eat our food spicey so I added jalapeno and hungarian hot peppers to the mix. Guests always rave! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars These are the best brats! We normally par-boil our brats in beer and then grill them. But if we have the time this is what we do now! They are so tender and yummy! I make them in our Nesco cooker which can fit up to 20 brats. The more peppers the better! We've served these at a few family functions and even the people who don't usually like brats went back for seconds. Helpful (9)