Honey Mustard Beer Brats

Rating: 4.29 stars
116 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 3

This recipe is very easy and makes delicious bratwurst. My guests always ask for these during football season. You won't be able to get enough onions and peppers in the slow cooker because every time we make them, we run out! This recipe is for 10. If you have a very large slow cooker, you can get 15 in, but most can only hold 10 (you may need another slow cooker if making more).

By RICOCHETRABBIT

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 hrs
total:
5 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place half of the bratwurst in the bottom of a 5 quart slow cooker. Arrange half of the green pepper, red pepper, and onion over them. Layer the remaining bratwurst over the top, and top with the remaining red and green bell peppers and onion. Throw in the garlic and bay leaves. In a separate bowl, mix together HALF of the honey mustard sauce, liquid smoke and beer. Pour into the slow cooker. Add more beer if necessary to cover everything in the pot. Cover, and cook on Low for 4 to 5 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for high heat, and lightly oil grate. Remove bratwurst from the slow cooker, but leave onions and peppers inside. Place bratwurst on the grill and baste with some of the remaining honey mustard sauce. Turn occasionally until slightly charred.

  • Place bratwurst on rolls, and use tongs to pull out a few of the onions and peppers from the slow cooker and drape them over the sausage. The onions and peppers are very tasty so don't forget this part!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
787 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 96.6g; fat 32.2g; cholesterol 62.9mg; sodium 2022.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (117)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

RICOCHETRABBIT
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2004
I subitted this recipe. It will take a lot more than 12 oz of beer. I usually end up with at least 4 beers to cover. Not sure why it was changed to 12 oz. Read More
Helpful
(86)

Most helpful critical review

Tifbar
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2011
These were alright. They were fast and easy to make in my crockpot. They weren't anything special though so I'm not sure if id make them again. The brauts were so tender from cooking that it was sort of an odd texture eating them because you expect that snap from regular brauts. Read More
Helpful
(9)
116 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 63
  • 4 star values: 35
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 3
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
RICOCHETRABBIT
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
I subitted this recipe. It will take a lot more than 12 oz of beer. I usually end up with at least 4 beers to cover. Not sure why it was changed to 12 oz. Read More
Helpful
(86)
LINDA MCLEAN
Rating: 4 stars
09/21/2005
Being raised with two very German parents I was forced to eat bratwurst quite often. I really disliked it so now I never go near it BUT my Scottish hubby and my kids all love the stuff therefore I make it several times a year. Even if I don't like what I'm making I always taste before serving and I must admit that this was really delicious!! I did the opposite of what the recipe stated; instead of grilling the sausage after coming out of the slow cooker I grilled the brats before. I used a lot of peppers and added more beer. The sauce was very tastey and the bratwurst was amazingly tender and REALLY flavorful. The family loved this recipe and I thank you! Read More
Helpful
(47)
TB LADY
Rating: 4 stars
08/05/2004
This is one of the best brat recipes I've come across. Everyone who I served this recipe to loved it. The brats come out so tender! I cook this on low in the crockpot for approx. 7 hours instead of the 4-5 hours the recipe recommends to get them extra tender. They're great right out of the pot, no grilling is needed afterward, if it isn't convenient during inclement weather. Read More
Helpful
(31)
Advertisement
MONTY1972
Rating: 5 stars
09/26/2006
yum yum yum!!!!! I made this for the folks at work for a German themed meal. They LOVED it! I could not locate any honey mustard bbq sauce so I just purchased honey bbq and added a little spicy mustard. I will definitely be making this for a football party or tailgating! Thank you! GREAT recipe! Read More
Helpful
(19)
RILEY41
Rating: 4 stars
02/17/2007
Pretty good. We have 3'foot snow drifts so we couldn't grill outside. Instead I pan grilled the brats on the stove before putting them in the crock pot. I used nearly 4 12 oz cans of bear and added sourkraut to the onions and peppers. Liked the liquid smoke flavor. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Michelle Roth-Kiva
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2011
Excellent bratwurst! I must admit I was a bit skeptical at first. Brats in the slow cooker???? Boy was I wrong!!! Slow cooking makes them fork tender (and deelicious!). Made half the recipe so that my dad would have something to eat when he came to my house to work on a bathroom remodeling project. Because I didn't know when he'd show up (and I was working all day) I made everything the night before. I pretty much followed the directions to a T except for a couple of minor changes. I followed Linda Mclean's suggestion of grilling/basting the brats prior to slow cooking (I used an indoor grill for this). Instead of half an onion and half each of green and red peppers I used an entire sweet onion and 2 medium-sized green peppers. Also in order to completely cover the brats/onions/peppers I used 2 (12 oz.) bottles of Michelob Amber Bock (the cheapest beer I could find - you don't need anything fancy here just a dark beer for flavor). Cooked on low for 4 hours but 5 would have been OK too. My house smelled so good! Since I had left-overs I brought some to work with me. When warmed up in the microwave the scent of beer permeated the air (yum!!!). For those who couldn't find honey mustard BBQ sauce look for Kraft brand (they make it). Overall this is a great easy recipe that me and my dad both really enjoyed. I'll have to make this for my bf too. Thanks for sharing: ) Read More
Helpful
(12)
Advertisement
Nandabear
Rating: 4 stars
05/26/2009
I thought these turned out really good. What I liked most was how easy it was to make. The addition of the bbq sauce was great. The house did smell good while it was cooking. I also skipped the red bell pepper as I didn't have any and used two green instead. I added more garlic than called for as I do with most dishes. Thanks for sharing the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Andi
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2007
These are awesome! We like to eat our food spicey so I added jalapeno and hungarian hot peppers to the mix. Guests always rave! Read More
Helpful
(9)
katieroth
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2006
These are the best brats! We normally par-boil our brats in beer and then grill them. But if we have the time this is what we do now! They are so tender and yummy! I make them in our Nesco cooker which can fit up to 20 brats. The more peppers the better! We've served these at a few family functions and even the people who don't usually like brats went back for seconds. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Tifbar
Rating: 3 stars
07/09/2011
These were alright. They were fast and easy to make in my crockpot. They weren't anything special though so I'm not sure if id make them again. The brauts were so tender from cooking that it was sort of an odd texture eating them because you expect that snap from regular brauts. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022